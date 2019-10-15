Hello. I’m very excited to be joining The Daily Nonpareil and covering local sports again.
About me. I was born in Omaha and graduated from Omaha Central High School. I spent my first two years of college at Fergus Falls (Minn.) College playing baseball and club hockey. I then went to Dana College (Blair, Neb.) to continue my baseball career and get my degree in communications and journalism.
Most of my youth was spent playing all kinds of sports. Eventually, the two sports that took over were hockey and baseball. I played goalie for the Omaha Knights travel teams before we transitioned to the Iowa High School League.
I was a leadoff hitter most of my four years in college and played middle infield. My last season was our best year with a conference championship, all-conference honors and coming up just short of making the NAIA World Series.
After college, I stayed in Blair to finish up school and took an assistant baseball coaching job with Dana. I spent two years coaching in college and two summers of Legion baseball in Omaha before moving on to take a newspaper job.
As the sports editor in Algona, of the Algona Upper Des Moines, I got to experience a different side of sports. I really enjoy getting out and covering sporting events, talking to coaches and players and writing my view of the event.
After almost six years, and a little burned out, I decided to move back home and try something else. I ended up at the United States Postal Service as a rural carrier and delivered mail for 12 years, the last six in Papillion, Nebraska.
I also met my wife Dawn when I moved back home, and have been married 10 years.
We have two kids, Gracie (7) and Cole (6). Irish twins, 11 months apart. I don’t recommend that. Kidding, it has been awesome being a dad.
This past summer and fall, I coached 6-year olds baseball for the first time. That was a blast.
Now, I’m back covering sports, and doing something I enjoy very much.
If you see me at a game, feel free to say hi and introduce yourself.
I’m kind of quiet. I like to show up, talk to the coaches, cover the game and write my article. But I always welcome a conversation from someone in the community. More than likely, that’s where an idea for a feature story will come from.
