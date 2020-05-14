Council Bluffs athletes must continue to wait to know if they can play ball this summer.
The status of Iowa summer sports remains up in the air as more data is collected daily, according to Gov. Kim Reynolds.
When asked Wednesday at her daily press conference if she had been in contact with either the Iowa High School Athletic Association or Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union regarding baseball and softball, respectively, Reynolds said she had not, and that no final decision has been made.
“I have not, but as I indicated yesterday, every day we’re looking at the activity, we’re seeing our positivity rate come down,” she said. “We’re seeing the days to double continue to increase. We’re at 17 right now, which means that the spread is slowing. Our hospitalization rates are remaining stable. As we, in a phased-in approach continue to open up our economy, we’ll continue to monitor and look for opportunity to continue re-opening in a very careful, reasonable and responsible way.
“We’re going to continue to look at the data. We’re very fortunate with the tools that we put in place. It allows the team to look at the data in real time so we can identify what could potentially be some hot spots or see a cluster of activity so we can get in there and immediately start applying some of the strategies that we put in place. We’ll continue to do that, and hopefully, if Iowans and businesses and everybody continue to do what we’re seeing them do, we’re going to continue, in a phased-in approach, opening up and bringing more things online.”
In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, spring sports were officially canceled in mid-April. Upon that decision, Reynolds said a decision on the status of summer sports would be made by June 1.
