Class 3-A
120
Tanner Wink (11-1), Lewis Central, vs. Jackson Bresson (22-13), Ankeny Centennial
132
Aiden Keller (32-17), Abraham Lincoln, vs. Duncan Delzell (38-2), Burlington
145
Tanner Higgins (41-6), Lewis Central, vs. Abraham Dirkx (36-9), Carroll
Class 2-A
182
Mitch Mayberry (24-10), Glenwoood, vs. Reese Moore (43-3), Forest City
Class 1-A
106
Gable Porter (31-0), Underwood, vs. Donavon Hanson (28-3), West Bend
John Schroder (40-7), Riverside, vs. Dawson Schmit (33-8), Wapsie Valley
113
Jace Rose (38-2), Riverside, vs. Ethan Argo (35-14), Belle Plaine
120
Stevie Barnes (53-1), Underwood, vs. Brackett Locke (33-220) Woodbury Central
Hayden Fischer (27-24), AHSTW, vs. Damon Hutson (48-3), Midland
132
Zane Ziegler (33-1), Underwood vs. Cole Cassady (42-1), Martensdale-St. Marys
138
Logan James (25-2), Underwood, vs. Hunter Hanner (35-8), Westwood
Nolan Moore (40-10), Riverside, vs. Cael Happel (46-0), Lisbon
145
Nick Hamilton (51-0), Underwood, vs. Owen Kime (34-8), Sumner-Fredericksburg
152
Blake Thomsen (18-2), Underwood, vs. Jack Claraham (30-8), Sigourney-Keota
Jaedan Rasmussen (36-8), AHSTW, vs. Briar Reisz (34-1), Logan-Magnolia
160
Denver Pauley (35-8), AHSTW, vs. Trystin Ross (37-8), Colfax-Mingo
170
Cael McLaren (30-8), St. Albert, vs. Lane Swenson (38-3), South Hamilton
Bryson Freeburg (35-2), Tri-Center, vs. Currey Jacobs (37-11), New London
182
Kaiden Hendricks (30-17), Riverside, vs. Treyton Cacek (46-1), GT-RA
195
Gavyn Fisher (45-5), AHSTW, vs. Brock Thompson (34-7), Interstate 35
Corey Coleman (30-12) , Treynor, vs. Zach Howe (43-3), MFL-MarMac
285
Brock Fox (19-3), Treynor, vs. Dane Johnson (39-5), Pocahontas Area
