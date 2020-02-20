20200209_spo_wrestling_7

Underwood’s Zane Ziegler, left, grapples with Treynor’s Duncan Clark during their 132-pound semifinal match on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer

Class 3-A

120

Tanner Wink (11-1), Lewis Central, vs. Jackson Bresson (22-13), Ankeny Centennial

132

Aiden Keller (32-17), Abraham Lincoln, vs. Duncan Delzell (38-2), Burlington

145

Tanner Higgins (41-6), Lewis Central, vs. Abraham Dirkx (36-9), Carroll

Class 2-A

182

Mitch Mayberry (24-10), Glenwoood, vs. Reese Moore (43-3), Forest City

Class 1-A

106

Gable Porter (31-0), Underwood, vs. Donavon Hanson (28-3), West Bend

John Schroder (40-7), Riverside, vs. Dawson Schmit (33-8), Wapsie Valley

113

Jace Rose (38-2), Riverside, vs. Ethan Argo (35-14), Belle Plaine

120

Stevie Barnes (53-1), Underwood, vs. Brackett Locke (33-220) Woodbury Central

Hayden Fischer (27-24), AHSTW, vs. Damon Hutson (48-3), Midland

132

Zane Ziegler (33-1), Underwood vs. Cole Cassady (42-1), Martensdale-St. Marys

138

Logan James (25-2), Underwood, vs. Hunter Hanner (35-8), Westwood

Nolan Moore (40-10), Riverside, vs. Cael Happel (46-0), Lisbon

145

Nick Hamilton (51-0), Underwood, vs. Owen Kime (34-8), Sumner-Fredericksburg

152

Blake Thomsen (18-2), Underwood, vs. Jack Claraham (30-8), Sigourney-Keota

Jaedan Rasmussen (36-8), AHSTW, vs. Briar Reisz (34-1), Logan-Magnolia

160

Denver Pauley (35-8), AHSTW, vs. Trystin Ross (37-8), Colfax-Mingo

170

Cael McLaren (30-8), St. Albert, vs. Lane Swenson (38-3), South Hamilton

Bryson Freeburg (35-2), Tri-Center, vs. Currey Jacobs (37-11), New London

182

Kaiden Hendricks (30-17), Riverside, vs. Treyton Cacek (46-1), GT-RA

195

Gavyn Fisher (45-5), AHSTW, vs. Brock Thompson (34-7), Interstate 35

Corey Coleman (30-12) , Treynor, vs. Zach Howe (43-3), MFL-MarMac

285

Brock Fox (19-3), Treynor, vs. Dane Johnson (39-5), Pocahontas Area

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.