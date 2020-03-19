It’s good to be home.
Hi, I’m Derek Noehren.
After spending the last six years at the North Platte Telegraph – the first four as sports reporter, the last two as sports editor – I’m happy to be back in the area I grew up doing what I love.
I was born and raised in Omaha, and my wife Kristin and I are both Millard South and University of Nebraska Omaha graduates. My dad’s side of the family grew up in Council Bluffs, and are Abraham Lincoln alums. I remember taking car trips across the bridge to get a burger and sherbet at Christy Creme.
After working for UNO’s student newspaper, The Gateway, and part-time at the Omaha World-Herald, I took the job as sports reporter at the Telegraph.
At the time, North Platte might as well have been the North Pole.
“How far from Omaha is it?” my wife asked.
“I’ll let you know when I get there,” I answered.
The pace of life was slower and the area much smaller, but the people were friendly and greeted me with open arms. I’ll always be grateful to the Telegraph for giving me my first “real job” out of college.
Me and my wife’s “two-year” plan turned into six, but the entire time we vowed to get back east. That opportunity finally presented itself with a job offer from the Nonpareil, which I happily accepted.
I feel fortunate that I’ll be able to continue pursing two passions of mine, sports and writing.
In North Platte, I covered a little bit of everything from steer wrestling to soccer, and almost everything in between. I’m looking forward to learning a new area and getting to know the players, coaches and administrators in Council Bluffs.
It’s admittedly a strange timing to begin a new job, especially one covering something which currently has no set time to return.
However, these are the times we most need a diversion, and what is sports if not a great way to take your mind off of life’s stresses.
I promise to work hard to bring you great local sports coverage, and I’d like your help doing so.
I encourage you, the reader, to reach out with story ideas. You are the eyes and ears of the city, and I’d love to hear your ideas, especially during this period without sports.
I can be reached at Derek.Noehren@nonpareilonline.com. I look forward to meeting you and bringing you great content.
