DES MOINES – There’s a reason North Linn has a 52-game win streak.
The Lynx offense can strike in the blink of an eye, and Treynor found that out the hard way on Wednesday during its 79-58 loss in the Class 2-A state tournament semifinals. North Linn will now face top seed Boyden-Hull in the 2-A state championship, while Treynor faces fourth-seeded Camanche in the 2-A consolation round.
Third-seeded North Linn jumped out to a 15-0 lead in the game’s first four minutes. In that stretch, second-seeded Treynor struggled to settle its offense, committing six turnovers.
“They jumped on us early with their press, and we weren’t very well prepared for that like I thought we were,” Treynor head coach Scott Rucker said. “Then the game was easy for them for their shooters. They had kids that shot it better than they normally did, but when they have the lead, that’s what you get.”
It didn’t get much better for Treynor following North Linn’s run. The Cardinals cut the deficit to 13 points at the end of the first quarter, but the Lynx extended their lead to 30 points midway through the second quarter.
Treynor finally scored its first points of the game on a Tim Zimmerman 3-pointer with 3:25 left in the first quarter, but that run proved too insurmountable. Jack Stogdill led the offensive charge for the Cardinals with 15 points. Jack Tiarks added 13 points, but he and Stogdill were the only Treynor players to reach double figures.
North Linn swallowed any sort of post feeds Treynor threw to forwards Stogdill and Tiarks. The two had their way with Pella Christian on Monday, but that wasn’t the case Wednesday.
“I said, ‘Guys, we have one chance to beat them. If they come down and they can throw the ball into their post men, we are going to lose,’” North Linn co-head coach Mike Hilmer said. “We are going to press; we’re getting in their grill. If we get into foul trouble, we aren’t going to worry about it… we’re going to get after them.”
Meanwhile, North Linn’s offense caught fire thanks to Austin Miller. The senior guard scored a team-high 29 points, hitting seven of his 14 shots from the field and three of his five 3-pointers. Teammate Cade Haughenbury scored 20 and Austin Hilmer added 12 to round out the top scorers for the Lynx.
“(Miller) is an amazing player,” Tiarks said. “He’s shifty. He can do it all, pretty much. He can step out and shoot it if you leave it open, he can back you down in the post. All of us had a tough time with him.”
And while North Linn’s offense caught lightning in a bottle, its full-court press hounded Treynor into turnovers.
“We’re kind of playing without a pure point guard,” Rucker said. “Jack (Stogdill) does a really good job, but even he’s playing out of position some. We’ve done a good job throughout the year of masking that, but it just showed up tonight.”
Treynor committed 17 turnovers in the loss, never getting its offense – one that flowed ever-so smoothly against Pella Christian – in any sort of rhythm.
However, the Cardinals’ season isn’t over quite yet.
Treynor now heads to the 2-A consolation game to face Camanche on Thursday at 11:55 a.m.
“It’s tough, everyone’s pretty upset about the loss,” Tiarks said. “We just know we have one more game left with each other and we have to give it all we’ve got.”
North Linn (26-0) 20 24 16 19 – 79
Treynor (25-2) 7 14 17 20 – 58
NL: Austin Miller 29, Cade Haughenbury 20, Austin Hilmer 12, Dylan Kurt 9, Kaleb Kurt 6, Jake Kurt 3, Gunner Vanourney 0, Parker Bechen 0, Ben Wheatley 0, Tate Collum 0, Tate Haughenbury 0
T: Jack Stogdill 15, Jack Tiarks 13, Time Zimmerman 8, Jon Schwarte 6, Luke Mieska 4, Blake Sadr 4, Thomas Schwartz 3, Noah James 3, Braden Larsen 2, Quinn Navara 0, Craig Champman 0, Davin Rucker 0.
