Iowa Western

Friday, Nov. 1

Women’s Basketball

Odessa Classic

Iowa Western at Odessa College, 5:45 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

Colby Tip-Off Classic

Iowa Western vs. Northwest Kansas Technical College, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2

Football

Butler at Iowa Western, 1 pm.

Women’s Soccer

Region XI championship

Indian Hills at Iowa Western, 2 p.m.

Volleyball

Parkland triangular

Iowa Western vs. Lincoln Land, 3 p.m.

Iowa Western vs. Parkland, 5 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Odessa Classic

Iowa Western vs. Midland College, 12 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

Colby Tip-Off Classic

Iowa Western vs. Colby, 5 p.m.

Prep Football

Iowa prep football playoff pairings

Friday, Nov. 1 (7 p.m. starts)

Class 4-A

Bracket A

Indianola (16) at WDM Valley (1)

Cedar Rapids Prairie (8) at Waukee (10)

Bracket B

Dubuque Senior (15) at Cedar Falls (2)

Bettendorf (7) at Linn-Mar (13)

Bracket C

Urbandale (12) at Ankeny Centennial (8-1)

Fort Dodge (11) at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (5)

Bracket D

Des Moines Roosevelt (6-3) at WDM Dowling (3)

Class 3-A

Bracket A

Iowa City Liberty (15) at Solon (1)

Independence (11) at Pella (7-2)

Bracket B

Washington (13) at Western Dubuque (2)

Cedar Rapids Xavier (6) at North Scott (9)

Bracket C

Carlisle (14) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8-1)

Glenwood (12) at Norwalk (5)

Bracket D

Oskaloosa (16) at Lewis Central (3)

Harlan (8) at Dallas Center-Grimes (10)

Class 2-A

Bracket A

Tipton (13) at Waukon (1)

Monticello (14) at West Liberty (7)

Bracket B

Spirit Lake (15) at Clear Lake (2)

Waterloo Columbus (5) at Williamsburg (11)

Bracket C

CLGLR (16) at Algona (3)

Greene County (8) at Des Moines Christian (9)

Bracket D

West Marshall (12) at OABCIG (4)

PCM (10) at Benton (6)

Class 1-A

Bracket A

Pella Christian (16) at Van Meter (1)

Mount Ayr (12) at South Central Calhoun (6)

Bracket B

North Linn (13) at West Branch (2)

Iowa City Regina (11) at Mediapolis (14)

Bracket C

Panorama (8) at Dike-New Hartford (4)

West Lyon (5) at Osage (15)

Bracket D

Underwood (10) at West Sioux (3)

Western Christian (7) at Treynor (9)

Class A

Bracket A

IKM-Manning (6-3) at West Hancock (1)

Tri-Center (15) at South O’Brien (9)

Bracket B

South Winneshiek (11) at MLF MarMac (2)

Grundy Center (5) at Belle Plaine (10)

Bracket C

Central Decatur (16) at North Tama (4)

Westwood (12) at Woodbury Central (6)

Bracket D

Edgewood-Colesburg (16) at Saint Ansgar (3)

BGM (7) at Earlham (8)

Eight-Man

Bracket A

Harris-Lake Park (12) at Audubon (1)

CAM (8) at Lamoni (10)

Bracket B

Rockford (16) at Turkey Valley (2)

Midland (14) at HLV (11)

Bracket C

East Mills (9) at Remsen St. Mary’s (4)

Coon Rapids-Bayard (5) at Fremont-Mills (7)

Bracket D

New London (15) at Don Bosco (3)

Easton Valley (6) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck

Prep Volleyball

Postseason

Thursday, Oct. 31

Class 1-A Region 2

St. Albert 25-25-25, Boyer Valley 11-15-9

Riverside 25-30-28, Coon Rapids-Bayard 19-28-26

Class 2-A Region 4

Underwood 25-25-13-25, ACGC 18-16-25-14

Grundy Center 25-25-25, Woodward Granger 12-12-22

Monday, Nov. 4

Class 4-A Region 2 final

Glenwood at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.

Class 5-A Region 1

Ankeny Centennial at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Cross Country

Saturday, Nov. 2

State meet in Fort Dodge

MLB Baseball

World Series

(best-of-7 series)

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Washington 6, Houston 2, Washington wins series 4-3

NHL Hockey

Thursday Games

Calgary 6, Nashville 5

Montreal at Las Vegas, late

Friday Games

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Washington, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday Games

Edmonton at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Nashville, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Dallas, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

NBA Basketball

Thursday Games

Miami 106, Atlanta 97, late

Denver at New Orleans, late

San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, late

Friday Games

Houston at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Orlando, 6 p.m.

New York at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Utah at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday Games

New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 4 p.m.

Brooklyn at Detriot, 6 p.m.

Denver at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Wasington, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Portland, 9 p.m.

America’s Line

College Football

(over-under in parenthesis)

Friday

Navy 27 (55.5) UCONN

Saturday

Nebraska 3 (57.5) PURDUE

WAKE FOREST 7.5 (60.5) Nc State

Liberty 23 (69.5) UMASS

FLA INT’L 17 (49.5) Old Dominion

Troy 1 (60.5) COASTAL CARO

Pittsburgh 7.5 (43.5) GA TECH

UCF 22 (70.5) Houston

Michigan 21 (55.5) MARYLAND

INDIANA 12 (43.5) Northwestern

BOWL GREEN 6.5 (49.5) Akron

ILLINOIS 20.5 (50.5) Rutgers

Cincinnati 23.5 (47.5) E CAROLINA

SYRACUSE 3 (59.5) Boston Coll

E MICHIGAN 1 (50.5) Buffalo

N CAROLINA 2.5 (46.5) Virginia

UTAH ST 3.5 (50.5) Byu

NOTRE DAME 17.5 (57.5) Va Tech

Oregon 5 (62.5) USC

UCLA 6.5 (64.5) Colorado

Kansas St 6 (54.5) KANSAS

UL-LAFAYETTE 22 (55.5) Texas St

S CAROLINA 15 (51.5) Vanderbilt

No Illinois 1 (50.5) C MICHIGAN

Marshall 10.5 (47.5) RICE

COLORADO ST 9 (64.5) Unlv

MEMPHIS 5.5 (71.5) Smu

TEXAS A&M 38 (53.5) Utsa

AIR FORCE 14.5 (45.5) Army

ARIZONA 5.5 (71.5) Oregon St

TENNESSEE 11.5 (48.5) Uab

AUBURN 19 (52.5) Mississippi

Georgia 6.5 (44.5) Florida

OKLAHOMA ST 3 (60.5) Tcu

N TEXAS 23 (57.5) Utep

TULANE 10.5 (60.5) Tulsa

Miss St 7.5 (58.5) ARKANSAS

Mid Tenn St 3 (65.5) CHARLOTTE

W KENTUCKY 1.5 (49.5) Fla Atlantic

Arkansas St 2 (67.5) UL-MONROE

FLORIDA ST 3 (46.5) Miami

NEVADA 3.5 (58.5) New Mexico

Utah 3.5 (47.5) WASHINGTON

Boise St 17.5 (59.5) SAN JOSE ST

HAWAII 2 (69.5) Fresno St

NFL

Sunday

Texans 1 (46.5) Jaguars

BILLS 9.5 (36.5) Redskins

PANTHERS 3.5 (41.5) Titans

EAGLES 5 (42.5) Bears

CHIEFS 2 (48.0) Vikings

Jets 3 (40.5) DOLPHINS

Colts 1 (42.5) STEELERS

RAIDERS 2 (50.5) Lions

SEAHAWKS 6.5 (51.5) Bucs

Browns 3 (39.0) BRONCOS

Packers 3.5 (47.5) CHARGERS

Patriots 3.5 (44.5) RAVENS

Monday

Cowboys 7 (48.0) GIANTS

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent OF Mason Williams outright to Norfolk (IL), Williams has elected free agency.

BOSTON RED SOX — Promoted Dave Bush to pitching coach, Kevin Walker to assistant pitching coach. Named Peter Fatse assistant hitting coach and Rey Fuentes mental skills coordinator.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Acquired INF-OF Jonah McReynolds from Texas for C Welington Castillo and an international signing bonus pool slot. Reinstated RHPs Ryan Burr and Michael Kopech, LHP Carlos Rodón and OF Jon Jay from the 60-day IL. Announced LHP Josh Osich was claimed off waivers by Boston.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Mike Metheny manager.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Declined their 2020 club option for 1B-DH Edwin Encarnación.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Named Eric Martins assistant hitting coach. Exercised their 2020 club option on RHP Yusmeiro Petit. Declined their 2020 option on LHP Jake Diekman.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Declined their 2020 club option on LHP Wade LeBlanc.

TEXAS RANGERS — Activated LHP Jesse Biddle from the 60-day IL and assigned him outright to Nashville (PCL). Assigned OF Zack Granite outright to Nashville. Acquired C Welington Castillo and international slot compensation from the Chicago White Sox for INF-OF Jonah McReynolds.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Named Matt Herges pitching coach. Declined their 2020 club options on INF Wilmer Flores and LHP T.J. McFarland. Assigned OF Abraham Almote and LHP Robby Scott outright to Reno (PCL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Acquired OF Travis Jankowski from the San Diego Padres for International Cap Space.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Added RHP Victor González to the 40-man roster.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Bryan Price pitching coach.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Traded RHP Parker Markel to the Los Angeles Angels for cash considerations.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Declined their 2020 club options on LHP Aaron Loup and RHP Adam Warren.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended Philadelphia 76ers C Joel Embiid and Minnesota Timberwolves C Karl-Anthony Towns have two games without pay for their roles in an on-court altercation and for their continued escalation following the incident.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Exercised the third-year contract options on G Jacob Evans III and F Omari Spellman.

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Exercised its 2020-21 options on F Marvin Bagley III and G De’Aaron Fox.

NBA G League

MEMPHIS HUSTLE — Waived G Shaqquan Aaron and F Jamal Rodgers.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed TE Evan Baylis and WR Darrius Shepherd to the practice squad. Released WR Keon Hatcher from the practice squad. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Thursday.

