Iowa Western
Friday, Nov. 1
Women’s Basketball
Odessa Classic
Iowa Western at Odessa College, 5:45 p.m.
Men’s Basketball
Colby Tip-Off Classic
Iowa Western vs. Northwest Kansas Technical College, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 2
Football
Butler at Iowa Western, 1 pm.
Women’s Soccer
Region XI championship
Indian Hills at Iowa Western, 2 p.m.
Volleyball
Parkland triangular
Iowa Western vs. Lincoln Land, 3 p.m.
Iowa Western vs. Parkland, 5 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Odessa Classic
Iowa Western vs. Midland College, 12 p.m.
Men’s Basketball
Colby Tip-Off Classic
Iowa Western vs. Colby, 5 p.m.
Prep Football
Iowa prep football playoff pairings
Friday, Nov. 1 (7 p.m. starts)
Class 4-A
Bracket A
Indianola (16) at WDM Valley (1)
Cedar Rapids Prairie (8) at Waukee (10)
Bracket B
Dubuque Senior (15) at Cedar Falls (2)
Bettendorf (7) at Linn-Mar (13)
Bracket C
Urbandale (12) at Ankeny Centennial (8-1)
Fort Dodge (11) at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (5)
Bracket D
Des Moines Roosevelt (6-3) at WDM Dowling (3)
Class 3-A
Bracket A
Iowa City Liberty (15) at Solon (1)
Independence (11) at Pella (7-2)
Bracket B
Washington (13) at Western Dubuque (2)
Cedar Rapids Xavier (6) at North Scott (9)
Bracket C
Carlisle (14) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8-1)
Glenwood (12) at Norwalk (5)
Bracket D
Oskaloosa (16) at Lewis Central (3)
Harlan (8) at Dallas Center-Grimes (10)
Class 2-A
Bracket A
Tipton (13) at Waukon (1)
Monticello (14) at West Liberty (7)
Bracket B
Spirit Lake (15) at Clear Lake (2)
Waterloo Columbus (5) at Williamsburg (11)
Bracket C
CLGLR (16) at Algona (3)
Greene County (8) at Des Moines Christian (9)
Bracket D
West Marshall (12) at OABCIG (4)
PCM (10) at Benton (6)
Class 1-A
Bracket A
Pella Christian (16) at Van Meter (1)
Mount Ayr (12) at South Central Calhoun (6)
Bracket B
North Linn (13) at West Branch (2)
Iowa City Regina (11) at Mediapolis (14)
Bracket C
Panorama (8) at Dike-New Hartford (4)
West Lyon (5) at Osage (15)
Bracket D
Underwood (10) at West Sioux (3)
Western Christian (7) at Treynor (9)
Class A
Bracket A
IKM-Manning (6-3) at West Hancock (1)
Tri-Center (15) at South O’Brien (9)
Bracket B
South Winneshiek (11) at MLF MarMac (2)
Grundy Center (5) at Belle Plaine (10)
Bracket C
Central Decatur (16) at North Tama (4)
Westwood (12) at Woodbury Central (6)
Bracket D
Edgewood-Colesburg (16) at Saint Ansgar (3)
BGM (7) at Earlham (8)
Eight-Man
Bracket A
Harris-Lake Park (12) at Audubon (1)
CAM (8) at Lamoni (10)
Bracket B
Rockford (16) at Turkey Valley (2)
Midland (14) at HLV (11)
Bracket C
East Mills (9) at Remsen St. Mary’s (4)
Coon Rapids-Bayard (5) at Fremont-Mills (7)
Bracket D
New London (15) at Don Bosco (3)
Easton Valley (6) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck
Prep Volleyball
Postseason
Thursday, Oct. 31
Class 1-A Region 2
St. Albert 25-25-25, Boyer Valley 11-15-9
Riverside 25-30-28, Coon Rapids-Bayard 19-28-26
Class 2-A Region 4
Underwood 25-25-13-25, ACGC 18-16-25-14
Grundy Center 25-25-25, Woodward Granger 12-12-22
Monday, Nov. 4
Class 4-A Region 2 final
Glenwood at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.
Class 5-A Region 1
Ankeny Centennial at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Cross Country
Saturday, Nov. 2
State meet in Fort Dodge
MLB Baseball
World Series
(best-of-7 series)
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Washington 6, Houston 2, Washington wins series 4-3
NHL Hockey
Thursday Games
Calgary 6, Nashville 5
Montreal at Las Vegas, late
Friday Games
Philadelphia at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Washington, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Columbus at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday Games
Edmonton at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Nashville, 1 p.m.
Ottawa at Boston, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Florida, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Dallas, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
NBA Basketball
Thursday Games
Miami 106, Atlanta 97, late
Denver at New Orleans, late
San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, late
Friday Games
Houston at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Orlando, 6 p.m.
New York at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Utah at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
San Antonio at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday Games
New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 4 p.m.
Brooklyn at Detriot, 6 p.m.
Denver at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Wasington, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Portland, 9 p.m.
America’s Line
College Football
(over-under in parenthesis)
Friday
Navy 27 (55.5) UCONN
Saturday
Nebraska 3 (57.5) PURDUE
WAKE FOREST 7.5 (60.5) Nc State
Liberty 23 (69.5) UMASS
FLA INT’L 17 (49.5) Old Dominion
Troy 1 (60.5) COASTAL CARO
Pittsburgh 7.5 (43.5) GA TECH
UCF 22 (70.5) Houston
Michigan 21 (55.5) MARYLAND
INDIANA 12 (43.5) Northwestern
BOWL GREEN 6.5 (49.5) Akron
ILLINOIS 20.5 (50.5) Rutgers
Cincinnati 23.5 (47.5) E CAROLINA
SYRACUSE 3 (59.5) Boston Coll
E MICHIGAN 1 (50.5) Buffalo
N CAROLINA 2.5 (46.5) Virginia
UTAH ST 3.5 (50.5) Byu
NOTRE DAME 17.5 (57.5) Va Tech
Oregon 5 (62.5) USC
UCLA 6.5 (64.5) Colorado
Kansas St 6 (54.5) KANSAS
UL-LAFAYETTE 22 (55.5) Texas St
S CAROLINA 15 (51.5) Vanderbilt
No Illinois 1 (50.5) C MICHIGAN
Marshall 10.5 (47.5) RICE
COLORADO ST 9 (64.5) Unlv
MEMPHIS 5.5 (71.5) Smu
TEXAS A&M 38 (53.5) Utsa
AIR FORCE 14.5 (45.5) Army
ARIZONA 5.5 (71.5) Oregon St
TENNESSEE 11.5 (48.5) Uab
AUBURN 19 (52.5) Mississippi
Georgia 6.5 (44.5) Florida
OKLAHOMA ST 3 (60.5) Tcu
N TEXAS 23 (57.5) Utep
TULANE 10.5 (60.5) Tulsa
Miss St 7.5 (58.5) ARKANSAS
Mid Tenn St 3 (65.5) CHARLOTTE
W KENTUCKY 1.5 (49.5) Fla Atlantic
Arkansas St 2 (67.5) UL-MONROE
FLORIDA ST 3 (46.5) Miami
NEVADA 3.5 (58.5) New Mexico
Utah 3.5 (47.5) WASHINGTON
Boise St 17.5 (59.5) SAN JOSE ST
HAWAII 2 (69.5) Fresno St
NFL
Sunday
Texans 1 (46.5) Jaguars
BILLS 9.5 (36.5) Redskins
PANTHERS 3.5 (41.5) Titans
EAGLES 5 (42.5) Bears
CHIEFS 2 (48.0) Vikings
Jets 3 (40.5) DOLPHINS
Colts 1 (42.5) STEELERS
RAIDERS 2 (50.5) Lions
SEAHAWKS 6.5 (51.5) Bucs
Browns 3 (39.0) BRONCOS
Packers 3.5 (47.5) CHARGERS
Patriots 3.5 (44.5) RAVENS
Monday
Cowboys 7 (48.0) GIANTS
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent OF Mason Williams outright to Norfolk (IL), Williams has elected free agency.
BOSTON RED SOX — Promoted Dave Bush to pitching coach, Kevin Walker to assistant pitching coach. Named Peter Fatse assistant hitting coach and Rey Fuentes mental skills coordinator.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Acquired INF-OF Jonah McReynolds from Texas for C Welington Castillo and an international signing bonus pool slot. Reinstated RHPs Ryan Burr and Michael Kopech, LHP Carlos Rodón and OF Jon Jay from the 60-day IL. Announced LHP Josh Osich was claimed off waivers by Boston.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Mike Metheny manager.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Declined their 2020 club option for 1B-DH Edwin Encarnación.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Named Eric Martins assistant hitting coach. Exercised their 2020 club option on RHP Yusmeiro Petit. Declined their 2020 option on LHP Jake Diekman.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Declined their 2020 club option on LHP Wade LeBlanc.
TEXAS RANGERS — Activated LHP Jesse Biddle from the 60-day IL and assigned him outright to Nashville (PCL). Assigned OF Zack Granite outright to Nashville. Acquired C Welington Castillo and international slot compensation from the Chicago White Sox for INF-OF Jonah McReynolds.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Named Matt Herges pitching coach. Declined their 2020 club options on INF Wilmer Flores and LHP T.J. McFarland. Assigned OF Abraham Almote and LHP Robby Scott outright to Reno (PCL).
CINCINNATI REDS — Acquired OF Travis Jankowski from the San Diego Padres for International Cap Space.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Added RHP Victor González to the 40-man roster.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Bryan Price pitching coach.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Traded RHP Parker Markel to the Los Angeles Angels for cash considerations.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Declined their 2020 club options on LHP Aaron Loup and RHP Adam Warren.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Suspended Philadelphia 76ers C Joel Embiid and Minnesota Timberwolves C Karl-Anthony Towns have two games without pay for their roles in an on-court altercation and for their continued escalation following the incident.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Exercised the third-year contract options on G Jacob Evans III and F Omari Spellman.
SACRAMENTO KINGS — Exercised its 2020-21 options on F Marvin Bagley III and G De’Aaron Fox.
NBA G League
MEMPHIS HUSTLE — Waived G Shaqquan Aaron and F Jamal Rodgers.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed TE Evan Baylis and WR Darrius Shepherd to the practice squad. Released WR Keon Hatcher from the practice squad. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Thursday.
