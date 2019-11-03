Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Iowa Western

Saturday, Nov. 2

Football

Iowa Western 23, Butler 13

Women’s Soccer

Region XI championship

Iowa Western 2, Indian Hills 1

Volleyball

Parkland triangular

Iowa Western 20-25-25-25 Lincoln 25-11-11-19

Iowa Western 17-15-28-27-15, Parkland 25-25-26-25-12

Women’s Basketball

Odessa Classic

Midland College 71, Iowa Western 55

Men’s Basketball

Colby Tip-Off Classic

Colby 93, Iowa Western 73

Prep Football

Iowa prep football playoff pairings

Friday, Nov. 8 (7 p.m. starts)

Class 4-A

Bracket A

(10) Waukee (7-3) at (1)WDM Valley (10-0)

Bracket B

(7) Bettendorf (8-2) at (2) Cedar Falls (10-0)

Bracket C

(12) Urbandale (7-3) at (5) C.R. Kennedy (9-1)

Bracket D

(9) Ankeny (7-30 at (3) WDM Dowling (9-1)

Class 3-A

Bracket A

(7) Pella (8-2) at (1) Solon (10-0)

Bracket B

(9) North Scott at (2) Western Dubuque (10-)

Bracket C

(5) Norwalk (9-1) at (4) Sergeant Bluff-Luton (9-1)

Bracket D

(10) Dallas Center-Grimes (9-1) at (3) Lewis Central (9-1)

Class 2-A

Bracket A

(7) West Libert (7-3) at (1) Waukon (10-0)

Bracket B

(11) Williamsburg (7-3) at (2) Clear Lake (10-0)

Bracket C

(8) Greene County (9-1) at (3) Algona (10-0)

Bracket D

(10) PCM (8-2) at (4) OABCIG (10-0)

Class 1-A

Bracket A

(6) South Central Calhoun (10-0) at (1) Van Meter (10-0)

Bracket B

(11) Iowa City Regina (8-2) at (2) West Branch (10-0)

Bracket C

(5) West Lyon (9-1) at (4) Dike-New Hartdord (10-0)

Bracket D

(9) Treynor (10-0) at (3) West Sioux (9-1)

Class A

Bracket A

(9) South O’Brien (9-1) at (1) West Hancock (10-0)

Bracket B

(5) Grundy Center (9-1) at (2) MFL MarMac (10-)

Bracket C

(6) Woodbury Central (9-1) at (4) North Tama (10-0)

Bracket D

(8) Earlham (9-1) at (3) Saint Ansgar (10-0)

Eight-Man

Bracket A

(8) CAM (8-2) at (1) Audubon (10-1)

Bracket B

(11) HLV (8-2) at (2) Turkey Valley (10-0)

Bracket C

(7) Fremont-Mills (7-1) at (4) Remsen St. Mary’s (10-0)

Bracket D

(6) Easton Valley (9-1) at (3) Don Bosco (10-0)

Prep Volleyball

Postseason

Monday, Nov. 4

Class 4-A Region 2 final

Glenwood at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.

Class 5-A Region 1

Ankeny Centennial at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Class 1-A Region 2 at Neola

St. Albert vs. Riverside, 7 p.m.

Class 2-A Region 4 at Saydel

Grundy Center vs. Underwood

NCAA Football

Top 25 Schedule

Thursday Games

No. 12 Baylor 17, West Virginia 14

Georgia Southern 24, No. 20 App. State 21

Saturday Games

No. 4 Clemson 59, Wofford 14

No. 8 Georgia 24, No. 6 Florida 17

No. 7 Oregon at USC, late

No. 9 Utah 33, Washington 28

Ole Miss at No. 11 Auburn, late

No. 14 Michigan 38, Maryland 7

No. 15 SMU at Memphis, late

No. 16 Notre Dame 21, Virginia Tech 20

No. 17 Cincinnati 46, East Carolina 43

No. 21 Boise State at San Jose State, late

No. 22 Kansas State 38, Kansas 10

No. 23 Wake Forest 44, NC State 10

Other Big Ten games

Purdue 31, Nebraska 27

Illinois 38, Rutgers 10

Indiana 34, Northwestern 3

Big 12 games

Oklahoma State 34, TCU 27

Missouri Valley Conference

Northern Iowa 27, Illinois State 10

Southern Illinois 23, Indiana State 14

Western Illinois 38, South Dakota 34

South Dakota State 35, Missouri State 14

North Dakota State 56, Youngstown State 17

NCAA Basketball

Top 25 Schedule

Tuesday, Nov. 5

No. 1 Michigan State vs. No. 2 Kentucky at Madison Square Garden, 9:30 p.m.

No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 4 Duke at Madison Square Garden, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Louisville at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

No. 6 Florida vs. North Florida, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Maryland vs. Holy Cross, 7:30 p.m.

No. 8 Gonzaga vs. Alabama State, 8 p.m.

No. 10 Villanova vs. Army, 8:30 p.m.

No. 12 Seton Hall vs. Wagner at Walsh Gymnasium, South Orange, N.J., 6:30 p.m.

No. 13 Texas Tech vs. Eastern Illinois, 8 p.m.

No. 14 Memphis vs. S.C. State, 8 p.m.

No. 15 Oregon vs. Fresno State, 9 p.m.

No. 16 Baylor vs. Central Arkansas, Noon

No. 17 Utah State vs. Montana State, 10 p.m.

No. 19 Xavier vs. Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

No. 20 Saint Mary’s vs. Wisconsin at the Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, S.D., 9 p.m.

No. 24 Auburn vs. Georgia Southern, 9 p.m.

No. 25 VCU vs. St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 6

No. 9 North Carolina vs. Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

No. 11 Virginia at Syracuse, 9 p.m.

No. 18 Ohio State vs. Cincinnati, 8:30 p.m.

No. 21 Arizona vs. Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.

No. 23 Purdue vs. Green Bay, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 7

No games scheduled

Friday, Nov. 8

No. 2 Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Kansas vs. UNC Greensboro, 9 p.m.

No. 4 Duke vs. Colorado State, 7 p.m.

No. 9 North Carolina at UNC Wilmington, 7 p.m.

No. 16 Baylor vs. Washington at Alaska Airlines Center, Anchorage, Alaska, 9:30 p.m.

No. 17 Utah State vs. Weber State, 9 p.m.

No. 19 Xavier vs. Siena, 7 p.m.

No. 22 LSU vs. Bowling Green, 8 p.m.

No. 24 Auburn vs. Davidson at Alumni Hall, Annapolis, Md., 6 p.m.

No. 25 VCU vs. North Texas, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

No. 7 Maryland vs. Rhode Island, 9 p.m.

No. 8 Gonzaga vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 8 p.m.

No. 12 Seton Hall vs. Stony Brook at Walsh Gymnasium, South Orange, N.J., 2:30 p.m.

No. 13 Texas Tech vs. Bethune-Cookman, 8 p.m.

No. 14 Memphis vs. UIC at the Moda Center, Portland, Ore., 7 p.m.

No. 15 Oregon vs. Boise State, 11 p.m.

No. 23 Purdue vs. Texas, 7 p.m.

NHL Hockey

Saturday Games

Edmonton 2, Pittsburgh 1 (OT)

N.Y. Rangers 2, Nashville 1

Boston 5, Ottawa 2

N.Y. Islanders 1, Buffalo 0

Detroit at Florida, late

Toronto 4, Philadelphia 3 (SO)

New Jersey at Carolina, late

Calgary at Columbus, late

Montreal at Dallas, late

St. Louis at Minnesota, late

Colorado at Arizona, late

Winnipeg at Las Vegas, late

Vancouver at San Jose, late

Chicago at Los Angeles, late

Sunday Games

Calgary at Washington, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Anaheim, 7 p.m.

Monday Games

Pittsburgh at Boston, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

NBA Basketball

Saturday Games

Oklahoma City 115, New Orleans 109

Detriot 113, Brooklyn 109

Denver 91, Orlando 87

Milwaukee 115, Toronto 105

Phoenix 114, Memphis 105

Minnesota 131, Wasington 109

Charlotte 93, Golden State 87

Philadelphia at Portland, late

Sunday Games

Chicago at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 5 p.m.

Sacramento at New York, 5 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at San Antonio, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Clippers, 8 p.m.

Monday Games

Detroit at Washington, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Portland at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

NFL Football

Thursday Games

San Francisco 28, Arizona 25

Sunday Games

Houston vs. Jacksonville, 8:30 a.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

Minnesota at Kanas City, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 12 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

Indianapolia at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Tennessee at Carolina, 12 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Green Bay at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.

New England at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m.

Monday Games

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 7:15 p.m.

America’s Line

NFL

Sunday

Texans 1 (46.5) Jaguars

BILLS 10 (36.5) Redskins

PANTHERS 3.5 (41.5) Titans

EAGLES 5 (42.5) Bears

Vikings 2 (48.0) CHIEFS

Jets 3 (42.5) DOLPHINS

Colts 1 (41.5) STEELERS

RAIDERS 2 (50.5) Lions

SEAHAWKS 6.5 (52.5) Bucs

Browns 3 (39.0) BRONCOS

Packers 3.5 (48.5) CHARGERS

Patriots 3.5 (44.5) RAVENS

Monday

Cowboys 7 (48.0) GIANTS

