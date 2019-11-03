Iowa Western
Saturday, Nov. 2
Football
Iowa Western 23, Butler 13
Women’s Soccer
Region XI championship
Iowa Western 2, Indian Hills 1
Volleyball
Parkland triangular
Iowa Western 20-25-25-25 Lincoln 25-11-11-19
Iowa Western 17-15-28-27-15, Parkland 25-25-26-25-12
Women’s Basketball
Odessa Classic
Midland College 71, Iowa Western 55
Men’s Basketball
Colby Tip-Off Classic
Colby 93, Iowa Western 73
Prep Football
Iowa prep football playoff pairings
Friday, Nov. 8 (7 p.m. starts)
Class 4-A
Bracket A
(10) Waukee (7-3) at (1)WDM Valley (10-0)
Bracket B
(7) Bettendorf (8-2) at (2) Cedar Falls (10-0)
Bracket C
(12) Urbandale (7-3) at (5) C.R. Kennedy (9-1)
Bracket D
(9) Ankeny (7-30 at (3) WDM Dowling (9-1)
Class 3-A
Bracket A
(7) Pella (8-2) at (1) Solon (10-0)
Bracket B
(9) North Scott at (2) Western Dubuque (10-)
Bracket C
(5) Norwalk (9-1) at (4) Sergeant Bluff-Luton (9-1)
Bracket D
(10) Dallas Center-Grimes (9-1) at (3) Lewis Central (9-1)
Class 2-A
Bracket A
(7) West Libert (7-3) at (1) Waukon (10-0)
Bracket B
(11) Williamsburg (7-3) at (2) Clear Lake (10-0)
Bracket C
(8) Greene County (9-1) at (3) Algona (10-0)
Bracket D
(10) PCM (8-2) at (4) OABCIG (10-0)
Class 1-A
Bracket A
(6) South Central Calhoun (10-0) at (1) Van Meter (10-0)
Bracket B
(11) Iowa City Regina (8-2) at (2) West Branch (10-0)
Bracket C
(5) West Lyon (9-1) at (4) Dike-New Hartdord (10-0)
Bracket D
(9) Treynor (10-0) at (3) West Sioux (9-1)
Class A
Bracket A
(9) South O’Brien (9-1) at (1) West Hancock (10-0)
Bracket B
(5) Grundy Center (9-1) at (2) MFL MarMac (10-)
Bracket C
(6) Woodbury Central (9-1) at (4) North Tama (10-0)
Bracket D
(8) Earlham (9-1) at (3) Saint Ansgar (10-0)
Eight-Man
Bracket A
(8) CAM (8-2) at (1) Audubon (10-1)
Bracket B
(11) HLV (8-2) at (2) Turkey Valley (10-0)
Bracket C
(7) Fremont-Mills (7-1) at (4) Remsen St. Mary’s (10-0)
Bracket D
(6) Easton Valley (9-1) at (3) Don Bosco (10-0)
Prep Volleyball
Postseason
Monday, Nov. 4
Class 4-A Region 2 final
Glenwood at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.
Class 5-A Region 1
Ankeny Centennial at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Class 1-A Region 2 at Neola
St. Albert vs. Riverside, 7 p.m.
Class 2-A Region 4 at Saydel
Grundy Center vs. Underwood
NCAA Football
Top 25 Schedule
Thursday Games
No. 12 Baylor 17, West Virginia 14
Georgia Southern 24, No. 20 App. State 21
Saturday Games
No. 4 Clemson 59, Wofford 14
No. 8 Georgia 24, No. 6 Florida 17
No. 7 Oregon at USC, late
No. 9 Utah 33, Washington 28
Ole Miss at No. 11 Auburn, late
No. 14 Michigan 38, Maryland 7
No. 15 SMU at Memphis, late
No. 16 Notre Dame 21, Virginia Tech 20
No. 17 Cincinnati 46, East Carolina 43
No. 21 Boise State at San Jose State, late
No. 22 Kansas State 38, Kansas 10
No. 23 Wake Forest 44, NC State 10
Other Big Ten games
Purdue 31, Nebraska 27
Illinois 38, Rutgers 10
Indiana 34, Northwestern 3
Big 12 games
Oklahoma State 34, TCU 27
Missouri Valley Conference
Northern Iowa 27, Illinois State 10
Southern Illinois 23, Indiana State 14
Western Illinois 38, South Dakota 34
South Dakota State 35, Missouri State 14
North Dakota State 56, Youngstown State 17
NCAA Basketball
Top 25 Schedule
Tuesday, Nov. 5
No. 1 Michigan State vs. No. 2 Kentucky at Madison Square Garden, 9:30 p.m.
No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 4 Duke at Madison Square Garden, 7 p.m.
No. 5 Louisville at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
No. 6 Florida vs. North Florida, 7 p.m.
No. 7 Maryland vs. Holy Cross, 7:30 p.m.
No. 8 Gonzaga vs. Alabama State, 8 p.m.
No. 10 Villanova vs. Army, 8:30 p.m.
No. 12 Seton Hall vs. Wagner at Walsh Gymnasium, South Orange, N.J., 6:30 p.m.
No. 13 Texas Tech vs. Eastern Illinois, 8 p.m.
No. 14 Memphis vs. S.C. State, 8 p.m.
No. 15 Oregon vs. Fresno State, 9 p.m.
No. 16 Baylor vs. Central Arkansas, Noon
No. 17 Utah State vs. Montana State, 10 p.m.
No. 19 Xavier vs. Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
No. 20 Saint Mary’s vs. Wisconsin at the Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, S.D., 9 p.m.
No. 24 Auburn vs. Georgia Southern, 9 p.m.
No. 25 VCU vs. St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
No. 9 North Carolina vs. Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
No. 11 Virginia at Syracuse, 9 p.m.
No. 18 Ohio State vs. Cincinnati, 8:30 p.m.
No. 21 Arizona vs. Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.
No. 23 Purdue vs. Green Bay, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 7
No games scheduled
Friday, Nov. 8
No. 2 Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Kansas vs. UNC Greensboro, 9 p.m.
No. 4 Duke vs. Colorado State, 7 p.m.
No. 9 North Carolina at UNC Wilmington, 7 p.m.
No. 16 Baylor vs. Washington at Alaska Airlines Center, Anchorage, Alaska, 9:30 p.m.
No. 17 Utah State vs. Weber State, 9 p.m.
No. 19 Xavier vs. Siena, 7 p.m.
No. 22 LSU vs. Bowling Green, 8 p.m.
No. 24 Auburn vs. Davidson at Alumni Hall, Annapolis, Md., 6 p.m.
No. 25 VCU vs. North Texas, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9
No. 7 Maryland vs. Rhode Island, 9 p.m.
No. 8 Gonzaga vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 8 p.m.
No. 12 Seton Hall vs. Stony Brook at Walsh Gymnasium, South Orange, N.J., 2:30 p.m.
No. 13 Texas Tech vs. Bethune-Cookman, 8 p.m.
No. 14 Memphis vs. UIC at the Moda Center, Portland, Ore., 7 p.m.
No. 15 Oregon vs. Boise State, 11 p.m.
No. 23 Purdue vs. Texas, 7 p.m.
NHL Hockey
Saturday Games
Edmonton 2, Pittsburgh 1 (OT)
N.Y. Rangers 2, Nashville 1
Boston 5, Ottawa 2
N.Y. Islanders 1, Buffalo 0
Detroit at Florida, late
Toronto 4, Philadelphia 3 (SO)
New Jersey at Carolina, late
Calgary at Columbus, late
Montreal at Dallas, late
St. Louis at Minnesota, late
Colorado at Arizona, late
Winnipeg at Las Vegas, late
Vancouver at San Jose, late
Chicago at Los Angeles, late
Sunday Games
Calgary at Washington, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Anaheim, 7 p.m.
Monday Games
Pittsburgh at Boston, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Arizona at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
NBA Basketball
Saturday Games
Oklahoma City 115, New Orleans 109
Detriot 113, Brooklyn 109
Denver 91, Orlando 87
Milwaukee 115, Toronto 105
Phoenix 114, Memphis 105
Minnesota 131, Wasington 109
Charlotte 93, Golden State 87
Philadelphia at Portland, late
Sunday Games
Chicago at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Houston at Miami, 5 p.m.
Sacramento at New York, 5 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at San Antonio, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Clippers, 8 p.m.
Monday Games
Detroit at Washington, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Portland at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
NFL Football
Thursday Games
San Francisco 28, Arizona 25
Sunday Games
Houston vs. Jacksonville, 8:30 a.m.
Washington at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
Minnesota at Kanas City, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Miami, 12 p.m.
Chicago at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
Indianapolia at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Tennessee at Carolina, 12 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Green Bay at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.
New England at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m.
Monday Games
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 7:15 p.m.
America’s Line
NFL
Sunday
Texans 1 (46.5) Jaguars
BILLS 10 (36.5) Redskins
PANTHERS 3.5 (41.5) Titans
EAGLES 5 (42.5) Bears
Vikings 2 (48.0) CHIEFS
Jets 3 (42.5) DOLPHINS
Colts 1 (41.5) STEELERS
RAIDERS 2 (50.5) Lions
SEAHAWKS 6.5 (52.5) Bucs
Browns 3 (39.0) BRONCOS
Packers 3.5 (48.5) CHARGERS
Patriots 3.5 (44.5) RAVENS
Monday
Cowboys 7 (48.0) GIANTS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.