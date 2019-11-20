Iowa Western
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Men’s Soccer
NJCAA National Tournament, Tyler, Texas
IWCC 7, Muskegon 0
Men’s Basketball
Butler 81, IWCC 73
Women’s Basketball
IWCC 83, Barton 64
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Men’s Soccer
NJCAA National Tournament, Tyler, Texas
IWCC vs. Monroe, 10 a.m.
Wrestling
IWCC at NIACC dual, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 21
Volleyball
NJCAA Nationals
IWCC vs. Odessa, 11 a.m.
Friday, Nov. 22
Men’s Basketball
Reiver Classic
Des Moines Area at IWCC, 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Holiday Inn/Hampton Inn Classic
New Mexico JC at IWCC, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Wrestling
IWCC at UNK Open, 9 a.m.
Men’s Basketball
Reiver Classic
Barton at IWCC, 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Holiday Inn/Hampton Inn Classic
Hutchinson at IWCC, 5 p.m.
Prep Football
State finals
UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls
Thursday, Nov. 21
Eight-Man
(1) Audubon (12-1) vs. (3) Don Bosco (12-0), 10 a.m.
Class A
(1) West Hancock (12-0) vs. (5) Grundy Center (11-1), 1:30 p.m.
Class 3-A
(2) Western Dubuque (12-0) vs. Solon, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 22
Class 1-A
(1) Van Meter (12-0) vs. (5) West Lyon (11-1), 10 a.m.
Class 2-A
(1) Waukon (12-0) vs. (4) OA-BCIG (12-0), 1 p.m.
Class 4-A
(1) WDM Valley (12-0) vs. WDM Dowling-Cedar Rapids Kennedy winner, 7 p.m.
NCAA Football
AP Top 25
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Pv
1. LSU (54) 10-0 1542 1
2. Ohio St. (5) 10-0 1478 2
3. Clemson (3) 11-0 1442 3
4. Georgia 9-1 1343 5
5. Alabama 9-1 1263 4
6. Oregon 9-1 1243 6
7. Utah 9-1 1155 8
8. Oklahoma 9-1 1144 10
9. Penn St. 9-1 1030 9
10. Florida 9-2 984 11
11. Minnesota 9-1 902 7
12. Michigan 8-2 829 14
13. Baylor 9-1 787 12
14. Wisconsin 8-2 746 15
15. Notre Dame 8-2 676 16
16. Auburn 7-3 623 13
17. Cincinnati 9-1 536 17
18. Memphis 9-1 520 18
19. Iowa 7-3 493 23
20. Boise St. 9-1 379 19
21. SMU 9-1 328 20
22. Oklahoma St. 7-3 200 25
23. Appalachian St. 9-1 154 NR
24. Texas A&M 7-3 132 NR
25. Virginia Tech 7-3 61 NR
Others receiving votes: Indiana 47, Iowa St. 31, Virginia 23, Navy 13, Air Force 12, Pittsburgh 9, San Diego St. 7, Southern Cal 6, Washington 6, Texas 4, North Dakota St. 1, Illinois 1.
Top 25 Schedule
Saturday, Nov. 23
No. 1 LSU vs. Arkansas, 6 p.m.
No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Penn State, 11 a.m.
No. 4 Georgia vs. No. 24 Texas A&M, 2:30 p.m.
No. 5 Alabama vs. Western Carolina, 11 a.m.
No. 6 Oregon at Arizona State, 6:30 p.m.
No. 7 Utah at Arizona, 9 p.m.
No. 8 Oklahoma vs. TCU, 7 p.m.
No. 11 Minnesota at Northwestern, 11 a.m.
No. 12 Michigan at Indiana, 2:30 p.m.
No. 13 Baylor vs. Texas, 2:30 p.m.
No. 14 Wisconsin vs. Purdue, 3 p.m.
No. 15 Notre Dame vs. Boston College, 1:30 p.m.
No. 16 Auburn vs. Samford, 11 a.m.
No. 17 Cincinnati vs. Temple, 6 p.m.
No. 18 Memphis at South Florida, 3 p.m.
No. 19 Iowa vs. Illinois, 11 a.m.
No. 20 Boise State at Utah State, 9:30 p.m.
No. 21 SMU at Navy, 2:30 p.m.
No. 22 Oklahoma State at West Virginia, 11 a.m.
No. 23 Appalachian State vs. Texas State, 1:30 p.m.
No. 25 Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh, 2:30 p.m.
Big Ten games
Michigan State at Rutgers, 11 a.m.
Nebraska at Maryland, 2:30 p.m.
Big 12 Games
Kansas State at Texas Tech, 6 p.m.
MVC
Illinois State at Youngstown State, 11 a.m.
Western Illinois at Northern Iowa, 1 p.m.
North Dakota State at Southern Illinois, 2 p.m.
South Dakota State at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
Indiana State at Missouri State, 2 p.m.
NCAA Basketball
USA Today Top 25
The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 17, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record Pts Pvs
1. Duke (25) 4-0 786 4
2. Louisville (1) 4-0 744 5
3. Michigan State (4) 2-1 705 1
4. North Carolina 3-0 644 11
5. Kansas (1) 2-1 634 3
6. Virginia 3-0 625 9
7. Maryland (1) 3-0 619 8
8. Gonzaga 4-0 588 7
9. Ohio State 3-0 502 16
10. Kentucky 2-1 498 2
11. Oregon 4-0 484 14
12. Texas Tech 3-0 466 12
13. Seton Hall 3-1 403 13
14. Arizona 4-0 382 17
15. Villanova 2-1 276 10
16. Utah State 4-0 248 19
17. Tennessee 3-0 247 25
18. Auburn 4-0 242 23
19. VCU 4-0 210 —
20. Memphis 3-1 194 15
21. Xavier 4-0 187 21
22. Texas 4-0 118 —
23. Baylor 2-1 111 18
24. Washington 2-1 102 —
25. Colorado 2-0 51 —
Others Receiving Votes: Oklahoma 47, Saint Mary’s 46, Florida 40, Marquette 25, Florida State 22, LSU 20, Purdue 19, Michigan 15, Kansas State 14, Butler 11, Vermont 10, Penn State 9, Arkansas 9, Evansville 8, Wisconsin 7, Dayton 7, Utah 5, Creighton 5, Syracuse 3, San Diego State 3, Southern Cal 2, Missouri 2, Mississippi 2, Tulane 1, Oklahoma State 1, Cincinnati 1.
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Duke (52) 4-0 1608 2
2. Louisville (8) 4-0 1501 4
3. Michigan St. (4) 2-1 1496 3
4. Kansas 2-1 1389 5
5. North Carolina 3-0 1262 6
6. Maryland 3-0 1240 7
7. Virginia (1) 3-0 1232 9
8. Gonzaga 4-0 1227 8
9. Kentucky 2-1 1110 1
10. Ohio St. 3-0 1006 16
11. Oregon 4-0 998 14
12. Texas Tech 3-0 947 11
13. Seton Hall 3-1 837 12
14. Arizona 4-0 644 19
15. Utah St. 4-0 619 17
16. Memphis 3-1 574 13
17. Villanova 2-1 560 10
18. Xavier 4-0 463 21
19. Auburn 4-0 420 22
20. Tennessee 3-0 402 —
21. VCU 4-0 365 —
22. Texas 4-0 238 —
23. Colorado 2-0 208 25
24. Baylor 2-1 179 24
25. Washington 2-1 150 20
Others receiving votes: Florida St. 91, Florida 67, LSU 61, Saint Mary’s 55, Evansville 43, Oklahoma 29, Vermont 11, Michigan 11, Marquette 11, Purdue 11, Butler 10, Mississippi St. 9, Virginia Tech 7, West Virginia 6, Providence 5, Wisconsin 5, Liberty 4, Arkansas 3, Missouri 2, UConn 2, Southern Cal 2, New Mexico 2, San Diego St. 2, Dayton 1.
Tuesday games
AP Top 25 schedule
No. 4 Kansas 75, ETSU 63
No. 6 Maryland 74, Fairfield 55
No. 7 Virginia 61, Vermont 55
No. 8 Gonzaga vs. UT Arlington, late
No. 25 Washington vs. Maine, late
Big Ten
Penn State 98, Bucknell 70
Radford 67, Northwestern 56
Big 12
Iowa State 73, Southern Miss 45
Kansas State 62, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 51
Big East
Providence 93, Merrimack 56
MVC
Bradley 69, Norfolk State 57
Northern Iowa 87, UT Martin 67
Murray State 79, Southern Illinois 66
Wednesday’s Games
AP Top 25 schedule
No. 2 Louisville vs. South Carolina-Upstate, 7 p.m.
No. 5 North Carolina vs. Elon, 8:30 p.m.
No. 16 Memphis vs. Little Rock, 8 p.m.
No. 20 Tennessee vs. Alabama State, 7 p.m.
Big Ten
Stephen F. Austin at Rutgers, 6 p.m.
Princeton at Indiana, 6 p.m.
The Citadel at Illinois, 8 p.m.
Big East
Columbia at St. John’s
MVC
IUPUI at Loyola-Chicago, 7 p.m.
Cornell College at Northern Iowa, 7 p.m.
NHL Hockey
Tuesday’s Games
Columbus 5, Montreal 2
Florida 5, Philadelphia 2
N.Y. Islanders 5, Pittsburgh 4 (OT)
Minnesota 4, Buffalo 1
Boston 5, New Jersey 1
Ottawa 4, Detroit 3
St. Louis 3, Tampa Bay 1
Winnipeg 2, Nashville 1
Carolina at Chicago, late
Vancouver at Dallas, late
Colorado at Calgary, late
Toronto at Vegas, late
Edmonton at San Jose, late
Wednesday’s Games
Ottawa at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Buffalo at Boston, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at Florida, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Calgary at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Arizona, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
NBA Basketball
Tuesday’s Games
Golden State 114, Memphis 95
New Orleans 115, Portland 104
Phoenix at Sacramento, late
Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, late
Wednesday’s Games
New York at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Washington, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Golden State at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Orlando at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Utah at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Houston at Denver, 8 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Portland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.
NFL Football
Week 12
Thursday, Nov. 21
Indianapolis at Houston, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 24
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Miami at Cleveland, 12 p.m.
Seattle at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Carolina at New Orleans, 12 p.m.
Denver at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 12 p.m.
Oakland at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at Tennessee, 3:05 p.m.
Dallas at New England, 3:25 p.m.
Green Bay at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Arizona, Minnesota, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers
Monday, Nov. 25
Baltimore at L.A. Rams, 7:15 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Kristopher Negrón assistant to director of player development.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS — Signed F Carmelo Anthony to a contract through January.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Released OL Anthony Coyle from the practice squad. Signed DE Austin Larkin to the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Waived LB James Vaughters. Signed RB Jeremy McNichols and LB Dewayne Hendrix to the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DE Freedom Akinmoladun and WR Cody Thompson to the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed S Morgan Burnett on IR.
DENVER BRONCOS — Placed FB Andy Janovich on IR. Signed TE Orson Charles.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived LS Matt Overton. Signed G Spencer Drango from the practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived RB Mark Walton.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed WR Gunner Olszewski on IR. Signed OL Isaiah Wynn from the practice squad.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed DE L.T. Walton on IR. Signed LB Tuzar Skipper from the N.Y. Giants practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Released LB Noah Spence. Signed LB Carroll Phillips from the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned F Tobias Rieder to Stockton (AHL). Recalled F Zac Rinaldo from Stockton.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Activated F Gabriel Vilardi from the injured/non-roster list and assigned him to Ontario (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned G Cory Schneider to Binghamton (AHL). Activated D Sami Vatanen off IR.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Called up F Pascal Laberge from Reading (ECHL) to Lehigh Valley (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled F Cory Conacher from Syracuse (AHL).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
INTER MIAMI — Signed F Jerome Kiesewetter.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Re-signed D Brandon Bye.
United Soccer League
LEAGUE TWO — Awarded a franchise to South Bend, Ind. to be known as the South Bend Lions and begin play next season.
COLLEGE
ALABAMA — Granted a one-year contract extension to athletic director Greg Byrne.
