Iowa Western

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Men’s Soccer

NJCAA National Tournament, Tyler, Texas

IWCC 7, Muskegon 0

Men’s Basketball

Butler 81, IWCC 73

Women’s Basketball

IWCC 83, Barton 64

Wednesday, Nov. 20

Men’s Soccer

NJCAA National Tournament, Tyler, Texas

IWCC vs. Monroe, 10 a.m.

Wrestling

IWCC at NIACC dual, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 21

Volleyball

NJCAA Nationals

IWCC vs. Odessa, 11 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 22

Men’s Basketball

Reiver Classic

Des Moines Area at IWCC, 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Holiday Inn/Hampton Inn Classic

New Mexico JC at IWCC, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Wrestling

IWCC at UNK Open, 9 a.m.

Men’s Basketball

Reiver Classic

Barton at IWCC, 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Holiday Inn/Hampton Inn Classic

Hutchinson at IWCC, 5 p.m.

Prep Football

State finals

UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls

Thursday, Nov. 21

Eight-Man

(1) Audubon (12-1) vs. (3) Don Bosco (12-0), 10 a.m.

Class A

(1) West Hancock (12-0) vs. (5) Grundy Center (11-1), 1:30 p.m.

Class 3-A

(2) Western Dubuque (12-0) vs. Solon, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22

Class 1-A

(1) Van Meter (12-0) vs. (5) West Lyon (11-1), 10 a.m.

Class 2-A

(1) Waukon (12-0) vs. (4) OA-BCIG (12-0), 1 p.m.

Class 4-A

(1) WDM Valley (12-0) vs. WDM Dowling-Cedar Rapids Kennedy winner, 7 p.m.

NCAA Football

AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pv

1. LSU (54) 10-0 1542 1

2. Ohio St. (5) 10-0 1478 2

3. Clemson (3) 11-0 1442 3

4. Georgia 9-1 1343 5

5. Alabama 9-1 1263 4

6. Oregon 9-1 1243 6

7. Utah 9-1 1155 8

8. Oklahoma 9-1 1144 10

9. Penn St. 9-1 1030 9

10. Florida 9-2 984 11

11. Minnesota 9-1 902 7

12. Michigan 8-2 829 14

13. Baylor 9-1 787 12

14. Wisconsin 8-2 746 15

15. Notre Dame 8-2 676 16

16. Auburn 7-3 623 13

17. Cincinnati 9-1 536 17

18. Memphis 9-1 520 18

19. Iowa 7-3 493 23

20. Boise St. 9-1 379 19

21. SMU 9-1 328 20

22. Oklahoma St. 7-3 200 25

23. Appalachian St. 9-1 154 NR

24. Texas A&M 7-3 132 NR

25. Virginia Tech 7-3 61 NR

Others receiving votes: Indiana 47, Iowa St. 31, Virginia 23, Navy 13, Air Force 12, Pittsburgh 9, San Diego St. 7, Southern Cal 6, Washington 6, Texas 4, North Dakota St. 1, Illinois 1.

Top 25 Schedule

Saturday, Nov. 23

No. 1 LSU vs. Arkansas, 6 p.m.

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Penn State, 11 a.m.

No. 4 Georgia vs. No. 24 Texas A&M, 2:30 p.m.

No. 5 Alabama vs. Western Carolina, 11 a.m.

No. 6 Oregon at Arizona State, 6:30 p.m.

No. 7 Utah at Arizona, 9 p.m.

No. 8 Oklahoma vs. TCU, 7 p.m.

No. 11 Minnesota at Northwestern, 11 a.m.

No. 12 Michigan at Indiana, 2:30 p.m.

No. 13 Baylor vs. Texas, 2:30 p.m.

No. 14 Wisconsin vs. Purdue, 3 p.m.

No. 15 Notre Dame vs. Boston College, 1:30 p.m.

No. 16 Auburn vs. Samford, 11 a.m.

No. 17 Cincinnati vs. Temple, 6 p.m.

No. 18 Memphis at South Florida, 3 p.m.

No. 19 Iowa vs. Illinois, 11 a.m.

No. 20 Boise State at Utah State, 9:30 p.m.

No. 21 SMU at Navy, 2:30 p.m.

No. 22 Oklahoma State at West Virginia, 11 a.m.

No. 23 Appalachian State vs. Texas State, 1:30 p.m.

No. 25 Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh, 2:30 p.m.

Big Ten games

Michigan State at Rutgers, 11 a.m.

Nebraska at Maryland, 2:30 p.m.

Big 12 Games

Kansas State at Texas Tech, 6 p.m.

MVC

Illinois State at Youngstown State, 11 a.m.

Western Illinois at Northern Iowa, 1 p.m.

North Dakota State at Southern Illinois, 2 p.m.

South Dakota State at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Indiana State at Missouri State, 2 p.m.

NCAA Basketball

USA Today Top 25

The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 17, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Pvs

1. Duke (25) 4-0 786 4

2. Louisville (1) 4-0 744 5

3. Michigan State (4) 2-1 705 1

4. North Carolina 3-0 644 11

5. Kansas (1) 2-1 634 3

6. Virginia 3-0 625 9

7. Maryland (1) 3-0 619 8

8. Gonzaga 4-0 588 7

9. Ohio State 3-0 502 16

10. Kentucky 2-1 498 2

11. Oregon 4-0 484 14

12. Texas Tech 3-0 466 12

13. Seton Hall 3-1 403 13

14. Arizona 4-0 382 17

15. Villanova 2-1 276 10

16. Utah State 4-0 248 19

17. Tennessee 3-0 247 25

18. Auburn 4-0 242 23

19. VCU 4-0 210 —

20. Memphis 3-1 194 15

21. Xavier 4-0 187 21

22. Texas 4-0 118 —

23. Baylor 2-1 111 18

24. Washington 2-1 102 —

25. Colorado 2-0 51 —

Others Receiving Votes: Oklahoma 47, Saint Mary’s 46, Florida 40, Marquette 25, Florida State 22, LSU 20, Purdue 19, Michigan 15, Kansas State 14, Butler 11, Vermont 10, Penn State 9, Arkansas 9, Evansville 8, Wisconsin 7, Dayton 7, Utah 5, Creighton 5, Syracuse 3, San Diego State 3, Southern Cal 2, Missouri 2, Mississippi 2, Tulane 1, Oklahoma State 1, Cincinnati 1.

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Duke (52) 4-0 1608 2

2. Louisville (8) 4-0 1501 4

3. Michigan St. (4) 2-1 1496 3

4. Kansas 2-1 1389 5

5. North Carolina 3-0 1262 6

6. Maryland 3-0 1240 7

7. Virginia (1) 3-0 1232 9

8. Gonzaga 4-0 1227 8

9. Kentucky 2-1 1110 1

10. Ohio St. 3-0 1006 16

11. Oregon 4-0 998 14

12. Texas Tech 3-0 947 11

13. Seton Hall 3-1 837 12

14. Arizona 4-0 644 19

15. Utah St. 4-0 619 17

16. Memphis 3-1 574 13

17. Villanova 2-1 560 10

18. Xavier 4-0 463 21

19. Auburn 4-0 420 22

20. Tennessee 3-0 402 —

21. VCU 4-0 365 —

22. Texas 4-0 238 —

23. Colorado 2-0 208 25

24. Baylor 2-1 179 24

25. Washington 2-1 150 20

Others receiving votes: Florida St. 91, Florida 67, LSU 61, Saint Mary’s 55, Evansville 43, Oklahoma 29, Vermont 11, Michigan 11, Marquette 11, Purdue 11, Butler 10, Mississippi St. 9, Virginia Tech 7, West Virginia 6, Providence 5, Wisconsin 5, Liberty 4, Arkansas 3, Missouri 2, UConn 2, Southern Cal 2, New Mexico 2, San Diego St. 2, Dayton 1.

Tuesday games

AP Top 25 schedule

No. 4 Kansas 75, ETSU 63

No. 6 Maryland 74, Fairfield 55

No. 7 Virginia 61, Vermont 55

No. 8 Gonzaga vs. UT Arlington, late

No. 25 Washington vs. Maine, late

Big Ten

Penn State 98, Bucknell 70

Radford 67, Northwestern 56

Big 12

Iowa State 73, Southern Miss 45

Kansas State 62, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 51

Big East

Providence 93, Merrimack 56

MVC

Bradley 69, Norfolk State 57

Northern Iowa 87, UT Martin 67

Murray State 79, Southern Illinois 66

Wednesday’s Games

AP Top 25 schedule

No. 2 Louisville vs. South Carolina-Upstate, 7 p.m.

No. 5 North Carolina vs. Elon, 8:30 p.m.

No. 16 Memphis vs. Little Rock, 8 p.m.

No. 20 Tennessee vs. Alabama State, 7 p.m.

Big Ten

Stephen F. Austin at Rutgers, 6 p.m.

Princeton at Indiana, 6 p.m.

The Citadel at Illinois, 8 p.m.

Big East

Columbia at St. John’s

MVC

IUPUI at Loyola-Chicago, 7 p.m.

Cornell College at Northern Iowa, 7 p.m.

NHL Hockey

Tuesday’s Games

Columbus 5, Montreal 2

Florida 5, Philadelphia 2

N.Y. Islanders 5, Pittsburgh 4 (OT)

Minnesota 4, Buffalo 1

Boston 5, New Jersey 1

Ottawa 4, Detroit 3

St. Louis 3, Tampa Bay 1

Winnipeg 2, Nashville 1

Carolina at Chicago, late

Vancouver at Dallas, late

Colorado at Calgary, late

Toronto at Vegas, late

Edmonton at San Jose, late

Wednesday’s Games

Ottawa at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Buffalo at Boston, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Florida, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Calgary at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Arizona, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

NBA Basketball

Tuesday’s Games

Golden State 114, Memphis 95

New Orleans 115, Portland 104

Phoenix at Sacramento, late

Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, late

Wednesday’s Games

New York at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Washington, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Golden State at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Utah at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Houston at Denver, 8 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Portland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.

NFL Football

Week 12

Thursday, Nov. 21

Indianapolis at Houston, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 24

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 12 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, 12 p.m.

Denver at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 12 p.m.

Oakland at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 3:05 p.m.

Dallas at New England, 3:25 p.m.

Green Bay at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Arizona, Minnesota, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers

Monday, Nov. 25

Baltimore at L.A. Rams, 7:15 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Kristopher Negrón assistant to director of player development.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS — Signed F Carmelo Anthony to a contract through January.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Released OL Anthony Coyle from the practice squad. Signed DE Austin Larkin to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived LB James Vaughters. Signed RB Jeremy McNichols and LB Dewayne Hendrix to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DE Freedom Akinmoladun and WR Cody Thompson to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed S Morgan Burnett on IR.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed FB Andy Janovich on IR. Signed TE Orson Charles.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived LS Matt Overton. Signed G Spencer Drango from the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived RB Mark Walton.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed WR Gunner Olszewski on IR. Signed OL Isaiah Wynn from the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed DE L.T. Walton on IR. Signed LB Tuzar Skipper from the N.Y. Giants practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Released LB Noah Spence. Signed LB Carroll Phillips from the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned F Tobias Rieder to Stockton (AHL). Recalled F Zac Rinaldo from Stockton.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Activated F Gabriel Vilardi from the injured/non-roster list and assigned him to Ontario (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned G Cory Schneider to Binghamton (AHL). Activated D Sami Vatanen off IR.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Called up F Pascal Laberge from Reading (ECHL) to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled F Cory Conacher from Syracuse (AHL).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

INTER MIAMI — Signed F Jerome Kiesewetter.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Re-signed D Brandon Bye.

United Soccer League

LEAGUE TWO — Awarded a franchise to South Bend, Ind. to be known as the South Bend Lions and begin play next season.

COLLEGE

ALABAMA — Granted a one-year contract extension to athletic director Greg Byrne.

