Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Iowa Western

Friday, Nov. 22

Volleyball

IWCC 25-25-25, Otero 14-13-17

Men’s Basketball

Reiver Classic

Des Moines Area 81, IWCC 69

Women’s Basketball

Holiday Inn/Hampton Inn Classic

IWCC 76, New Mexico JC 73

Saturday, Nov. 23

Wrestling

IWCC at UNK Open, 9 a.m.

Men’s Basketball

Reiver Classic

Barton at IWCC, 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Holiday Inn/Hampton Inn Classic

Hutchinson at IWCC, 5 p.m.

Prep Football

State finals

UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls

Thursday, Nov. 21

Eight-Man

(3) Don Bosco 35, (1) Audubon 19

Class A

(1) West Hancock 21, (5) Grundy Center 17

Class 3-A

(2) Western Dubuque 37, Solon 17

Friday, Nov. 22

Class 1-A

(5) West Lyon 50, (1) Van Meter 14

Class 2-A

(4) OA-BCIG 37, (1) Waukon 12

Class 4-A

WDM Dowling-Cedar 21, WDM Valley 16

NCAA Football

Top 25 Schedule

Saturday, Nov. 23

No. 1 LSU vs. Arkansas, 6 p.m.

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Penn State, 11 a.m.

No. 4 Georgia vs. No. 24 Texas A&M, 2:30 p.m.

No. 5 Alabama vs. Western Carolina, 11 a.m.

No. 6 Oregon at Arizona State, 6:30 p.m.

No. 7 Utah at Arizona, 9 p.m.

No. 8 Oklahoma vs. TCU, 7 p.m.

No. 11 Minnesota at Northwestern, 11 a.m.

No. 12 Michigan at Indiana, 2:30 p.m.

No. 13 Baylor vs. Texas, 2:30 p.m.

No. 14 Wisconsin vs. Purdue, 3 p.m.

No. 15 Notre Dame vs. Boston College, 1:30 p.m.

No. 16 Auburn vs. Samford, 11 a.m.

No. 17 Cincinnati vs. Temple, 6 p.m.

No. 18 Memphis at South Florida, 3 p.m.

No. 19 Iowa vs. Illinois, 11 a.m.

No. 20 Boise State at Utah State, 9:30 p.m.

No. 21 SMU at Navy, 2:30 p.m.

No. 22 Oklahoma State at West Virginia, 11 a.m.

No. 23 Appalachian State vs. Texas State, 1:30 p.m.

No. 25 Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh, 2:30 p.m.

Big Ten games

Michigan State at Rutgers, 11 a.m.

Nebraska at Maryland, 2:30 p.m.

Big 12 Games

Kansas State at Texas Tech, 6 p.m.

MVC

Illinois State at Youngstown State, 11 a.m.

Western Illinois at Northern Iowa, 1 p.m.

North Dakota State at Southern Illinois, 2 p.m.

South Dakota State at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Indiana State at Missouri State, 2 p.m.

NCAA Basketball

Friday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 1 Duke 81, Georgetown 73

No. 6 Maryland 86, George Mason 63

No. 9 Kentucky 82, Mount St. Mary’s 62

No. 10 Ohio State 85, Fort Wayne 46

No. 11 Oregon 78, Houston 66

No. 15 Utah State 80, LSU 78

No. 17 Villanova 83, Mississippi State 76

No. 18 Xavier vs. UConn, late

No. 24 Baylor 77, Coastal Carolina 65

No. 25 Washington vs. Montana, late

Big Ten

Michigan 111, Houston Baptist 68

Northwestern 70, Norfolk State 59

Nebraska 93, Southern 86

Big 12

West Virginia 69, Boston 44

Oklahoma State 70, Western Michigan 63

Big East

Creighton 86, Cal Poly 70

Butler 68, Morehead State 50

MVC

Valparaiso 78, Grand Canyon 74

Missouri State 71, St. Joseph’s 69

Indiana State 72, Loyola Marymount 60

Cincinnati 66, Illinois State 65

Bradley 70, Radford 61

East Carolina 85, Evansville 68

Saturday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 7 Virginia vs. UMass at Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn., 11 a.m.

No. 8 Gonzaga vs. Cal State Bakersfield, 7 p.m.

No. 13 Seton Hall vs. Florida A&M, 11 a.m.

No. 16 Memphis vs. Mississippi, 12 p.m.

No. 21 VCU vs. FGCU, 6 p.m.

Big Ten

Yale at Penn State, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Purude, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Big East

DePaul at Boston College, 11 a.m.

Robert Morris at Marquette, 1 p.m.

Arizona State at St. John’s, 1:30 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Providence, 3 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 2 Louisville vs. Akron, 5 p.m.

No. 7 Virginia vs. Arizona State or St. John’s at Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn., 12 or 2:30 p.m.

No. 9 Kentucky vs. Lamar, 5 p.m.

No. 12 Texas Tech vs. LIU Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

No. 14 Arizona vs. Long Beach State, 7:30 p.m.

No. 15 Utah State vs. North Texas at the Montego Bay (Jamaica) Convention Centre, 5:30 p.m.

No. 17 Villanova vs. TBA at the HTC Center, Conway, S.C., TBA

No. 18 Xavier vs. TBA at TD Arena, Charleston, S.C., TBA

No. 23 Colorado vs. Wyoming at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, 7 p.m.

No. 24 Baylor vs. TBA at the HTC Center, Conway, S.C., TBA

No. 25 Washington vs. San Diego, 9:30 p.m.

Big Ten

Cal Poly at Iowa, 4 p.m.

North Dakota at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Big 12

TCU vs. Clemson, 9:30 p.m.

Big East

North Florida at Creighton, 1 p.m.

MVC

Air Force at Indiana State, 3 p.m.

NHL Hockey

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, New Jersey 1

Ottawa 4, N.Y. Rangers 1

Saturday’s Games

Vancouver at Washington, 11:30 p.m.

Calgary at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Anaheim at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 6 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo at Florida, 4 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona, 7 p.m.

NBA Basketball

Friday’s Games

Detroit 128, Atlanta 103

Washington 125, Charlotte 118

Brooklyn 116, Sacramento 97

L.A. Lakers 130, Oklahoma City 127

Miami 116, Chicago 108

Philadelphia 115, San Antonio 104

Dallas 143, Cleveland 101

Boston at Denver, late

Golden State at Utah, late

Houston at L.A. Clippers, late

Saturday’s Games

Phoenix at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

San Antonio at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Portland at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Utah, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Dallas at Houston, 2:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at New York, 5 p.m.

Sacramento at Washington, 5 p.m.

Phoenix at Denver, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 8 p.m.

NFL Football

Week 12

Thursday, Nov. 21

Houston 20, Indianapolis 17

Sunday, Nov. 24

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 12 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, 12 p.m.

Denver at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 12 p.m.

Oakland at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 3:05 p.m.

Dallas at New England, 3:25 p.m.

Green Bay at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Arizona, Minnesota, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers

Monday, Nov. 25

Baltimore at L.A. Rams, 7:15 p.m.

America’s Line

College Football

(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)

Saturday

IOWA STATE 24.5 (58.5) Kansas

IOWA 16 (48.5) Illinois

Nebraska 6 (62.5) MARYLAND

AUBURN 48.5 (64) Samford

VIRGINIA 17 (55.5) Liberty

Byu 40.5 (69.0) UMASS

Ok State 5.5 (55.5) WEST VA

Michigan St 22.5 (45) RUTGERS

Minnesota 14 (39.5) N’WESTERN

OHIO ST 18.5 (57.5) Penn St

Ucf 5.5 (71) TULANE

E. Carolina 15 (64.5) UCONN

Ball St 3.5 (67.5) KENT ST

Air Force 21 (60) NEW MEXICO

GEORGIA ST 10 (56.5) S. ALABAMA

NOTRE DAME 21 (64.5) Boston College

APP STATE 28.5 (50.5) Texas State

ARKANSAS ST PK (54.5) Georgia South.

GEORGIA 13 (44.5) Texas A&M

KENTUCKY 27 (43.5) Tenn. Martin

VANDERBILT 20.5 (42.5) E. Tenn. St.

USC 13.5 (65.5) Ucla

BAYLOR 5 (59.5) Texas

NORTH CAROLINA 39 (65) Mercer

VIRGINIA TECH 3.5 (45.0) Pittsburgh

Michigan 9.5 (53.5) INDIANA

Marshall 7 (56.5) CHARLOTTE

UAB 6.5 (44.5) La Tech

N. Texas 6.5 (55.5) RICE

SOUTHERN MISS 4 (51.5) W. Kentucky

NAVY 4 (66.5) Smu

STANFORD 2 (40.5) California

LOUISVILLE 9 (63.5) Syracuse

NEW MEXICO ST 7.5 (55.5) Utep

WISCONSIN 25 (48.5) Purdue

San Jose St 7 (65.5) UNLV

Memphis 14.5 (60.5) USF

MID TENN ST 15 (47.5) Old Dominion

UL MONROE 6 (64.5) Coastal Caro

UL LAFAYETTE 14 (72.5) Troy

Fla Atlantic 21 (57.5) UTSA

LSU 43 (69.5) Arkansas

TEXAS TECH 2.5 (55.5) Kansas St

CINCINNATI 10 (45.5) Temple

Miami 20.5 (49) FIU

MISS ST 37 (57) Acu

MISSOURI 3.5 (45.5) Tennessee

Oregon 13.5 (52.5) ARIZONA ST

WAKE FOREST 7 (49.5) Duke

TULSA 3 (58.5) Houston

OKLAHOMA 18.5 (65.5) Tcu

WASH ST 10.5 (76.5) Oregon St

Utah 23 (57.5) ARIZONA

Washington 14.5 (53.0) COLORADO

Boise St 9 (52.5) UTAH ST

FRESNO ST 13.5 (51.5) Nevada

HAWAII 2.5 (48.5) San Diego St

NFL

Sunday

BEARS 6 (40.5) Giants

SAINTS 7 (48) Panthers

BILLS 4 (37.5) Broncos

Steelers 7 (38.5) BENGALS

BROWNS 10.5 (45.5) Dolphins

FALCONS 4 (51.5) Bucs

Lions 3 (40.5) WASHINGTON

Raiders 3 (46.5) JETS

EAGLES 1 (48.5) Seahawks

TITANS 3.5 (41.5) JAGUARS

PATRIOTS 6 (45.5) Cowboys

49ERS 3.5 (48.5) Packers

Monday

Ravens 3 (46.5) RAMS

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with 1B José Abreu on a three-year contract.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Named Casey Jacobson coordinator of pitching development, Doug Wiley pitching coach Mesa (rookie), Travis Fitta hitting and baseball development coach Eugene (NW), Rachek Folden hitting lab tech coach Mesa (rookie), Steven Pollakow Dominican hitting analytics coordinator, Dan Puente hitting coach for South Bend (MW), Will Remillard hitting and baseball development for Tennessee (SL) and Will Skett hitting and baseball development for Myrtle Beach (Sally).

MIAMI MARLINS — Named Hadi Reed director, professional scouting; Bill Masse special assignment scout; Shaeffer Hall, James Vilade and J.T. Zink amateur area scouts; Clifford Nuitter Venezuela administration coordinator; and Sahir Fersobe Santo Domingo area scout.

NEW YORK METS — Released RHP Drew Gagnon.

BASKETBALL

NBA G League

WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Acquired F Kavin Gilder-Tilbury. Waived G Kendall Smith.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DT Brandin Bryant and DE Porter Gustin from the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Promoted LB Ahmad Gooden to their active roster. Waived TE Orson Charles.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Placed D John Gilmour on waivers.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Activated RW Givani Smith from injured reserve and assigned him to Grand Rapids (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned F Matt Luff to Ontario (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled D Christian Djoos from Hershey (AHL). Reassigned D Tyler Lewington to Hershey.

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled F Troy Loggins from Toledo (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Maine’s Jonathan Racine three games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Nov. 20 game at Norfolk.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Exercised the contract options on Steven Birnbaum, Emmanuel Boateng, Russell Canouse, Oniel Fisher, Joseph Mora, Junior Moreno, Chris Odoi-Atsem and Ulises Segura. Re-signed G Chris Seitz. Declined contract options for Antonio Bustamante and Marquinhos Pedroso.

NASHVILLE SOCCER CLUB — Signed MF Matt LaGrassa, Ds Ken Tribbett and Taylor Washington and F Alan Winn.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Exercised its option to permanently acquire D Ruan and signed him to a two-year contract.

COLLEGE

MISSISSIPPI — Removed the interim tag from athletic director Keith Carter.

Sign up for The Daily Nonpareil news alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.