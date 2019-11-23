Iowa Western
Friday, Nov. 22
Volleyball
IWCC 25-25-25, Otero 14-13-17
Men’s Basketball
Reiver Classic
Des Moines Area 81, IWCC 69
Women’s Basketball
Holiday Inn/Hampton Inn Classic
IWCC 76, New Mexico JC 73
Saturday, Nov. 23
Wrestling
IWCC at UNK Open, 9 a.m.
Men’s Basketball
Reiver Classic
Barton at IWCC, 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Holiday Inn/Hampton Inn Classic
Hutchinson at IWCC, 5 p.m.
Prep Football
State finals
UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls
Thursday, Nov. 21
Eight-Man
(3) Don Bosco 35, (1) Audubon 19
Class A
(1) West Hancock 21, (5) Grundy Center 17
Class 3-A
(2) Western Dubuque 37, Solon 17
Friday, Nov. 22
Class 1-A
(5) West Lyon 50, (1) Van Meter 14
Class 2-A
(4) OA-BCIG 37, (1) Waukon 12
Class 4-A
WDM Dowling-Cedar 21, WDM Valley 16
NCAA Football
Top 25 Schedule
Saturday, Nov. 23
No. 1 LSU vs. Arkansas, 6 p.m.
No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Penn State, 11 a.m.
No. 4 Georgia vs. No. 24 Texas A&M, 2:30 p.m.
No. 5 Alabama vs. Western Carolina, 11 a.m.
No. 6 Oregon at Arizona State, 6:30 p.m.
No. 7 Utah at Arizona, 9 p.m.
No. 8 Oklahoma vs. TCU, 7 p.m.
No. 11 Minnesota at Northwestern, 11 a.m.
No. 12 Michigan at Indiana, 2:30 p.m.
No. 13 Baylor vs. Texas, 2:30 p.m.
No. 14 Wisconsin vs. Purdue, 3 p.m.
No. 15 Notre Dame vs. Boston College, 1:30 p.m.
No. 16 Auburn vs. Samford, 11 a.m.
No. 17 Cincinnati vs. Temple, 6 p.m.
No. 18 Memphis at South Florida, 3 p.m.
No. 19 Iowa vs. Illinois, 11 a.m.
No. 20 Boise State at Utah State, 9:30 p.m.
No. 21 SMU at Navy, 2:30 p.m.
No. 22 Oklahoma State at West Virginia, 11 a.m.
No. 23 Appalachian State vs. Texas State, 1:30 p.m.
No. 25 Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh, 2:30 p.m.
Big Ten games
Michigan State at Rutgers, 11 a.m.
Nebraska at Maryland, 2:30 p.m.
Big 12 Games
Kansas State at Texas Tech, 6 p.m.
MVC
Illinois State at Youngstown State, 11 a.m.
Western Illinois at Northern Iowa, 1 p.m.
North Dakota State at Southern Illinois, 2 p.m.
South Dakota State at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
Indiana State at Missouri State, 2 p.m.
NCAA Basketball
Friday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 1 Duke 81, Georgetown 73
No. 6 Maryland 86, George Mason 63
No. 9 Kentucky 82, Mount St. Mary’s 62
No. 10 Ohio State 85, Fort Wayne 46
No. 11 Oregon 78, Houston 66
No. 15 Utah State 80, LSU 78
No. 17 Villanova 83, Mississippi State 76
No. 18 Xavier vs. UConn, late
No. 24 Baylor 77, Coastal Carolina 65
No. 25 Washington vs. Montana, late
Big Ten
Michigan 111, Houston Baptist 68
Northwestern 70, Norfolk State 59
Nebraska 93, Southern 86
Big 12
West Virginia 69, Boston 44
Oklahoma State 70, Western Michigan 63
Big East
Creighton 86, Cal Poly 70
Butler 68, Morehead State 50
MVC
Valparaiso 78, Grand Canyon 74
Missouri State 71, St. Joseph’s 69
Indiana State 72, Loyola Marymount 60
Cincinnati 66, Illinois State 65
Bradley 70, Radford 61
East Carolina 85, Evansville 68
Saturday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 7 Virginia vs. UMass at Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn., 11 a.m.
No. 8 Gonzaga vs. Cal State Bakersfield, 7 p.m.
No. 13 Seton Hall vs. Florida A&M, 11 a.m.
No. 16 Memphis vs. Mississippi, 12 p.m.
No. 21 VCU vs. FGCU, 6 p.m.
Big Ten
Yale at Penn State, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville State at Purude, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Illinois, 7 p.m.
Big East
DePaul at Boston College, 11 a.m.
Robert Morris at Marquette, 1 p.m.
Arizona State at St. John’s, 1:30 p.m.
Pennsylvania at Providence, 3 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 2 Louisville vs. Akron, 5 p.m.
No. 7 Virginia vs. Arizona State or St. John’s at Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn., 12 or 2:30 p.m.
No. 9 Kentucky vs. Lamar, 5 p.m.
No. 12 Texas Tech vs. LIU Brooklyn, 1 p.m.
No. 14 Arizona vs. Long Beach State, 7:30 p.m.
No. 15 Utah State vs. North Texas at the Montego Bay (Jamaica) Convention Centre, 5:30 p.m.
No. 17 Villanova vs. TBA at the HTC Center, Conway, S.C., TBA
No. 18 Xavier vs. TBA at TD Arena, Charleston, S.C., TBA
No. 23 Colorado vs. Wyoming at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, 7 p.m.
No. 24 Baylor vs. TBA at the HTC Center, Conway, S.C., TBA
No. 25 Washington vs. San Diego, 9:30 p.m.
Big Ten
Cal Poly at Iowa, 4 p.m.
North Dakota at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Big 12
TCU vs. Clemson, 9:30 p.m.
Big East
North Florida at Creighton, 1 p.m.
MVC
Air Force at Indiana State, 3 p.m.
NHL Hockey
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh 4, New Jersey 1
Ottawa 4, N.Y. Rangers 1
Saturday’s Games
Vancouver at Washington, 11:30 p.m.
Calgary at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.
Anaheim at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.
Detroit at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 6 p.m.
Florida at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Nashville at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Vegas, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Buffalo at Florida, 4 p.m.
Carolina at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at Arizona, 7 p.m.
NBA Basketball
Friday’s Games
Detroit 128, Atlanta 103
Washington 125, Charlotte 118
Brooklyn 116, Sacramento 97
L.A. Lakers 130, Oklahoma City 127
Miami 116, Chicago 108
Philadelphia 115, San Antonio 104
Dallas 143, Cleveland 101
Boston at Denver, late
Golden State at Utah, late
Houston at L.A. Clippers, late
Saturday’s Games
Phoenix at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
San Antonio at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Portland at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Utah, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Dallas at Houston, 2:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at New York, 5 p.m.
Sacramento at Washington, 5 p.m.
Phoenix at Denver, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 8 p.m.
NFL Football
Week 12
Thursday, Nov. 21
Houston 20, Indianapolis 17
Sunday, Nov. 24
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Miami at Cleveland, 12 p.m.
Seattle at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Carolina at New Orleans, 12 p.m.
Denver at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 12 p.m.
Oakland at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at Tennessee, 3:05 p.m.
Dallas at New England, 3:25 p.m.
Green Bay at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Arizona, Minnesota, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers
Monday, Nov. 25
Baltimore at L.A. Rams, 7:15 p.m.
America’s Line
College Football
(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)
Saturday
IOWA STATE 24.5 (58.5) Kansas
IOWA 16 (48.5) Illinois
Nebraska 6 (62.5) MARYLAND
AUBURN 48.5 (64) Samford
VIRGINIA 17 (55.5) Liberty
Byu 40.5 (69.0) UMASS
Ok State 5.5 (55.5) WEST VA
Michigan St 22.5 (45) RUTGERS
Minnesota 14 (39.5) N’WESTERN
OHIO ST 18.5 (57.5) Penn St
Ucf 5.5 (71) TULANE
E. Carolina 15 (64.5) UCONN
Ball St 3.5 (67.5) KENT ST
Air Force 21 (60) NEW MEXICO
GEORGIA ST 10 (56.5) S. ALABAMA
NOTRE DAME 21 (64.5) Boston College
APP STATE 28.5 (50.5) Texas State
ARKANSAS ST PK (54.5) Georgia South.
GEORGIA 13 (44.5) Texas A&M
KENTUCKY 27 (43.5) Tenn. Martin
VANDERBILT 20.5 (42.5) E. Tenn. St.
USC 13.5 (65.5) Ucla
BAYLOR 5 (59.5) Texas
NORTH CAROLINA 39 (65) Mercer
VIRGINIA TECH 3.5 (45.0) Pittsburgh
Michigan 9.5 (53.5) INDIANA
Marshall 7 (56.5) CHARLOTTE
UAB 6.5 (44.5) La Tech
N. Texas 6.5 (55.5) RICE
SOUTHERN MISS 4 (51.5) W. Kentucky
NAVY 4 (66.5) Smu
STANFORD 2 (40.5) California
LOUISVILLE 9 (63.5) Syracuse
NEW MEXICO ST 7.5 (55.5) Utep
WISCONSIN 25 (48.5) Purdue
San Jose St 7 (65.5) UNLV
Memphis 14.5 (60.5) USF
MID TENN ST 15 (47.5) Old Dominion
UL MONROE 6 (64.5) Coastal Caro
UL LAFAYETTE 14 (72.5) Troy
Fla Atlantic 21 (57.5) UTSA
LSU 43 (69.5) Arkansas
TEXAS TECH 2.5 (55.5) Kansas St
CINCINNATI 10 (45.5) Temple
Miami 20.5 (49) FIU
MISS ST 37 (57) Acu
MISSOURI 3.5 (45.5) Tennessee
Oregon 13.5 (52.5) ARIZONA ST
WAKE FOREST 7 (49.5) Duke
TULSA 3 (58.5) Houston
OKLAHOMA 18.5 (65.5) Tcu
WASH ST 10.5 (76.5) Oregon St
Utah 23 (57.5) ARIZONA
Washington 14.5 (53.0) COLORADO
Boise St 9 (52.5) UTAH ST
FRESNO ST 13.5 (51.5) Nevada
HAWAII 2.5 (48.5) San Diego St
NFL
Sunday
BEARS 6 (40.5) Giants
SAINTS 7 (48) Panthers
BILLS 4 (37.5) Broncos
Steelers 7 (38.5) BENGALS
BROWNS 10.5 (45.5) Dolphins
FALCONS 4 (51.5) Bucs
Lions 3 (40.5) WASHINGTON
Raiders 3 (46.5) JETS
EAGLES 1 (48.5) Seahawks
TITANS 3.5 (41.5) JAGUARS
PATRIOTS 6 (45.5) Cowboys
49ERS 3.5 (48.5) Packers
Monday
Ravens 3 (46.5) RAMS
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with 1B José Abreu on a three-year contract.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Named Casey Jacobson coordinator of pitching development, Doug Wiley pitching coach Mesa (rookie), Travis Fitta hitting and baseball development coach Eugene (NW), Rachek Folden hitting lab tech coach Mesa (rookie), Steven Pollakow Dominican hitting analytics coordinator, Dan Puente hitting coach for South Bend (MW), Will Remillard hitting and baseball development for Tennessee (SL) and Will Skett hitting and baseball development for Myrtle Beach (Sally).
MIAMI MARLINS — Named Hadi Reed director, professional scouting; Bill Masse special assignment scout; Shaeffer Hall, James Vilade and J.T. Zink amateur area scouts; Clifford Nuitter Venezuela administration coordinator; and Sahir Fersobe Santo Domingo area scout.
NEW YORK METS — Released RHP Drew Gagnon.
BASKETBALL
NBA G League
WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Acquired F Kavin Gilder-Tilbury. Waived G Kendall Smith.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DT Brandin Bryant and DE Porter Gustin from the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Promoted LB Ahmad Gooden to their active roster. Waived TE Orson Charles.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Placed D John Gilmour on waivers.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Activated RW Givani Smith from injured reserve and assigned him to Grand Rapids (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned F Matt Luff to Ontario (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled D Christian Djoos from Hershey (AHL). Reassigned D Tyler Lewington to Hershey.
American Hockey League
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled F Troy Loggins from Toledo (ECHL).
ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Maine’s Jonathan Racine three games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Nov. 20 game at Norfolk.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
D.C. UNITED — Exercised the contract options on Steven Birnbaum, Emmanuel Boateng, Russell Canouse, Oniel Fisher, Joseph Mora, Junior Moreno, Chris Odoi-Atsem and Ulises Segura. Re-signed G Chris Seitz. Declined contract options for Antonio Bustamante and Marquinhos Pedroso.
NASHVILLE SOCCER CLUB — Signed MF Matt LaGrassa, Ds Ken Tribbett and Taylor Washington and F Alan Winn.
ORLANDO CITY SC — Exercised its option to permanently acquire D Ruan and signed him to a two-year contract.
COLLEGE
MISSISSIPPI — Removed the interim tag from athletic director Keith Carter.
