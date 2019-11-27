Iowa Western
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Men’s Basketball
IWCC 91, Southwestern 85
Friday, Nov. 29
Women’s Basketball
Thanksgiving Classic
Western Nebraska at IWCC, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Women’s Basketball
Thanksgiving Classic
North Dakota State College of Science at IWCC, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Abraham Lincoln 58, Shenandoah 22
Glenwood 65, Thomas Jefferson 37
St. Albert 68, Tri-Center 20
AHSTW 56, CAM 43
NCAA Football
AP Top 25
Friday, Nov. 29
No. 17 Memphis vs. No. 18 Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m.
No. 19 Iowa at Nebraska, 1:30 p.m.
No. 20 Boise State at Colorado State, 2:30 p.m.
No. 22 Appalachian State at Troy, 5 p.m.
No. 23 Virginia Tech at Virginia, 11 a.m.
Big 12 games
Texas Tech at Texas, 11 a.m.
West Virginia at TCU, 3:15 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 30
No. 1 LSU vs. Texas A&M, 6 p.m.
No. 2 Ohio State at No. 10 Michigan, 11 a.m.
No. 3 Clemson at South Carolina, 11 a.m.
No. 4 Georgia at Georgia Tech, 11 a.m.
No. 5 Alabama at No. 16 Auburn, 2:30 p.m.
No. 6 Utah vs. Colorado, 6:30 p.m.
No. 7 Oklahoma at No. 21 Oklahoma State, 7 p.m.
No. 8 Florida vs. Florida State, 6:30 p.m.
No. 9 Minnesota vs. No. 13 Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m.
No. 11 Baylor at Kansas, 2:30 p.m.
No. 12 Penn State vs. Rutgers, 2:30 p.m.
No. 14 Oregon vs. Oregon State, 3 p.m.
No. 15 Notre Dame at Stanford, 3 p.m.
No. 24 Navy at Houston, 6 p.m.
Big Ten games
Northwestern at Illinois, 11 a.m.
Indiana at Purdue, 11 a.m.
Maryland at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m.
Big 12 games
Iowa State at Kansas State, 6 p.m.
College Football Playoff Rankings
1. Ohio St. 11-0
2. LSU 11-0
3. Clemson 11-0
4. Georgia 10-1
5. Alabama 10-1
6. Utah 10-1
7. Oklahoma 10-1
8. Minnesota 10-1
9. Baylor 10-1
10. Penn St. 9-2
11. Florida 9-2
12. Wisconsin 9-2
13. Michigan 9-2
14. Oregon 9-2
15. Auburn 8-3
16. Notre Dame 9-2
17. Iowa 8-3
18. Memphis 10-1
19. Cincinnati 10-1
20. Boise St. 10-1
21. Oklahoma St. 8-3
22. Southern Cal 8-4
23. Iowa St. 7-4
24. Virginia Tech 8-3
25. Appalachian St. 10-1
The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28. The championship game will be played on Jan. 13, 2020 at New Orleans.
NCAA Basketball
Tuesday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 1 Duke vs. Stephen F. Austin, late
No. 3 Michigan State 93, Georgia 85
No. 4 Kansas vs. BYU at the Lahaina (Hawaii) Civic Center, late
No. 18 Auburn 79, Richmond 65
No. 21 Colorado vs. Clemson at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, late
Big Ten
New Mexico 59, Wisconsin 50
Rutgers 85, NJIT 58
George Mason 85, Nebraska 66
Illinois 117, Lindenwood 65
Big 12
Oklahoma 77, Missouri 66
Northern Iowa vs. West Virginia, late
Wyoming vs. TCU, late
Big East
DePaul 88, Central Michigan 75
Stanford vs. Butler, late
MVC
Colorado State 61, Loyola-Chicago 60
Drake 59, Northeastern 56
Southern Illinois 64, North Carolina Central 48
Wednesday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 3 Michigan State in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational at the Lahaina (Hawaii) Civic Center, TBA
No. 4 Kansas in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational at the Lahaina (Hawaii) Civic Center, TBA
No. 6 North Carolina vs. Alabama at Imperial Arena, Paradise Island, Bahamas, 1:30 p.m.
No. 7 Virginia vs. Maine, 3 p.m.
No. 8 Gonzaga vs. Southern Miss. at Imperial Arena, Paradise Island, Bahamas, 6 p.m.
No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 13 Seton Hall at Imperial Arena, Paradise Island, Bahamas, 8:30 p.m.
Big Ten
Michigan vs. Iowa State, 11 a.m.
Ole MIss vs. Penn State, 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.
Big 12
Kansas State vs. Bradley, 5 p.m.
Oklahoma State vs. Syracuse, 6 p.m.
MVC
Trinity at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
NHL Hockey
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota 3, New Jersey 2
Boston 8, Montreal 1
Dallas at Chicago, late
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Boston at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Florida at Washington, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Colorado, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
NBA Basketball
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Clippers at Dallas, late
Washington at Denver, late
Wednesday’s Games
Brooklyn at Boston, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Sacramento at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Utah at Indiana, 6 p.m.
New York at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Miami at Houston, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Portland, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
NFL Football
Week 12
Thursday’s Games
Houston 20, Indianapolis 17
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Jets 34, Oakland 3
Buffalo 20, Denver 3
Chicago 19, N.Y. Giants 14
Pittsburgh 16, Cincinnati 10
Cleveland 41, Miami 24
Seattle 17, Philadelphia 9
Washington 19, Detroit 16
Tampa Bay 35, Atlanta 22
New Orleans 34, Carolina 31
Tennessee 42, Jacksonville 20
New England 13, Dallas 9
San Francisco 37, Green Bay 8
Open: Arizona, Minnesota, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers
Monday’s Games
Baltimore 45, L.A. Rams 6
Week 13
Thursday, Nov. 28
Chicago at Detroit, 11:30 a.m.
Buffalo at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 1
Tampa Bay at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Green Bay at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.
Tennessee at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.
Washington at Carolina, 12 p.m.
San Francisco at Baltimore, 12 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 12 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m.
New England at Houston, 7:20 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 2
Minnesota at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.
Notable NFL Dates
Dec. 12 — League meeting, Las Colinas, Texas.
Jan. 4-5 — Wild-card playoffs.
Jan. 11—12 — Divisional playoffs.
Jan. 19 — AFC, NFC championship games.
Jan. 26 — Pro Bowl.
Feb. 2 — Super Bowl, Miami Gardens, Fla.
Feb. 24-March 2 — NFL scouting combine, Indianapolis.
Feb. 25 — First day for clubs to designate franchise or transition players.
March 10 — Deadline for clubs to designate franchise or transition players before 4 p.m. EDT
March 18 — Free agency, trading periods begin, 4 p.m. EDT
March 29-April 1 — Annual league meeting, Palm Beach, Fla.
April 17 — Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.
April 23-25 — NFL draft, Las Vegas.
America’s Line
College Football
(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)
Thursday games
MISS ST 3 (59.5) Ole Miss
Friday games
Iowa 5.5 (48.5) NEBRASKA
Virginia Tech 3 (47) VIRGINIA
TEXAS 8 (69) Texas Tech
BUFFALO 28 (53) Bowling Green
E MICHIGAN 5.5 (66) Kent State
BALL ST 2.5 (55) Miami-Ohio
C MICHIGAN 9.5 (65) Toledo
Missouri 12.5 (55) ARKANSAS
MEMPHIS 7 (56.5) Cincinnati
Boise St 13.5 (57) COLORADO ST
WASHINGTON 7 (64) Wash St
TCU 12.5 (45) West Virginia
Arkansas St 13.5 (53) S ALABAMA
App State 11.5 (65) TROY
UCF 24.5 (63) Usf
Saturday games
Georgia 29.5 (45.5) GEORGIA TECH
KENTUCKY 3.5 (54) Louisville
Clemson 26 (52) S CAROLINA
ILLINOIS 10 (45) N’Western
Indiana 7 (56.5) PURDUE
Ohio St 3 (55) MICHIGAN
MARSHALL 8.5 (48.5) Fiu
Tulsa 5 (60.5) E CAROLINA
COASTAL CARO 8 (53) Texas St
Wake Forest 5.5 (66) SYRACUSE
LIBERTY 13.5 (66) New Mexico St
AIR FORCE 11.5 (45) Wyoming
Charlotte 8 (51) OLD DOMINION
Western Kentucky 10 (51.5) MID TENN ST
NEVADA 7 (54) Unlv
Rice 7 (44) UTEP
Alabama 14 (51) AUBURN
Baylor 14 (35) KANSAS
PITT 9 (53) Boston Coll
Miami 6.5 (48) DUKE
MICHIGAN ST 20 (50) Maryland
Wisconsin 3 (49.5) MINNESOTA
PENN ST 41 (50) Rutgers
FLORIDA ATL 8.5 (57) Southern Miss
LOUISIANA TECH 19.5 (57.5) Utsa
TEMPLE 30 (51) Uconn
TENNESSEE 20 (46) Vanderbilt
OREGON 20 (68.5) Oregon St
Notre Dame 14.5 (53) STANFORD
Utah St 14 (63) NEW MEX ST
Uab 1 (52.5) NORTH TEXAS
SMU 5 (70.5) Tulane
GEORGIA SOU. 8 (58.5) Georgia St
LSU 16 (63) Texas A&M
North Carolina 7.5 (56) NC STATE
Iowa St 3.5 (53) KANSAS ST
Navy 7.5 (57) HOUSTON
FLORIDA 17 (54) Florida St
UTAH 27.5 (51) Colorado
LAFAYETTE 21 (69.5) UL Monroe
Oklahoma 13 (72) OK STATE
Byu 3 (40.5) SAN DIEGO ST
ARIZONA ST 12.5 (61) Arizona
UCLA 2 (49) California
Fresno St 2.5 (67.5) SAN JOSE ST
Sunday
HAWAII 3.5 (56.5) Army
NFL
Thursday games
LIONS 1 (41) Bears
COWBOYS 7.5 (45) Bills
Saints 6.5 (48.5) FALCONS
Sunday
COLTS 3.5 (42) Titans
Jets 3.5 (42.5) BENGALS
PANTHERS 9 (41.5) Washington
RAVENS 4.5 (47.5) 49ers
JAGUARS 4.5 (48.5) Bucs
Packers 7.5 (45.5) GIANTS
Eagles 7.5 (48.5) DOLPHINS
STEELERS 3 (38.5) Browns
Rams 3.5 (46.5) CARDINALS
CHIEFS 8.5 (51.5) Raiders
BRONCOS 1.5 (38.5) Chargers
Patriots 4.5 (44.5) TEXANS
Monday
SEAHAWKS 3 (48.5) Vikings
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with C Dustin Garneau on a one-year contract.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Kendall Graveman on a one-year contract.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Promoted Mike Fitzgerald to vice president, research & development; Cesar Geronimo to vice president, latin american scouting and player development; Peter Wardell to director, international scouting; Kristyn Pierce to assistant director, scouting and baseball administration; Ian Rebhan assistant director, amateur scouting; Max Phillips to coordinator, baseball operations; Ronald Rivas to coordinator, Dominican Republic; Gabriel Hernandez to professional scout; Andrew Allen, Pedro Hernandez and Mike Meyers to area scouts; Alex Lorenzo to assistant, international scouting; Mark Reed to minor league catching coordinator and coach for Hillsboro (NWL); and Ross Seaton to assistant pitching coordinator/pitching analyst. Named Carl Gonzalez diversity pipeline fellow; Gary Hughes professional scout; Jon Lukens and Hector Otero international crosscheckers; Michelle Riccardi team performance dietitian; Matt Roffe analyst, player personnel; Ronald Salazar scout, Venezuela; Luis Silverio coach for Diamondbacks (DSL) and Eduardo Villacis pitching coach for Diamondbacks (DSL). Reassigned Diego Bordas to professional scout, Dominican Republic; Jack Goin to major league scout; Rick Matsko crosschecker, North Carolina & South Carolina while also serving as area scout; Aaron Thorn to developmental professional scout.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived DT Devaroe Lawrence.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived WR Josh Doctson. Signed LB Cameron Smith. Signed FB Johnny Stanton to the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OLB Derick Roberson and CB Kareem Orr from the practice squad. Placed LB Cameron Wake and DB Chris Milton on IR. Signed DL Joey Ivie and DB Kenneth Durden to the practice squad.
HOCKEY
American Hockey League
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled F Shawn McBride from Norfolk (ECHL).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
FC DALLAS — Signed D Matt Hedges to a three-year contract.
NASHVILLE SC — Traded a 2022 second-round SuperDraft pick to Vancouver for a 2019 first-round Re-Entry Draft Stage One pick.
NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed D Tayvon Gray.
SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Acquired G Stefan Cleveland from Chicago for 2020 first- and second-round SuperDraft picks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.