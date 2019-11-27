Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Iowa Western

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Men’s Basketball

IWCC 91, Southwestern 85

Friday, Nov. 29

Women’s Basketball

Thanksgiving Classic

Western Nebraska at IWCC, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Women’s Basketball

Thanksgiving Classic

North Dakota State College of Science at IWCC, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Abraham Lincoln 58, Shenandoah 22

Glenwood 65, Thomas Jefferson 37

St. Albert 68, Tri-Center 20

AHSTW 56, CAM 43

NCAA Football

AP Top 25

Friday, Nov. 29

No. 17 Memphis vs. No. 18 Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m.

No. 19 Iowa at Nebraska, 1:30 p.m.

No. 20 Boise State at Colorado State, 2:30 p.m.

No. 22 Appalachian State at Troy, 5 p.m.

No. 23 Virginia Tech at Virginia, 11 a.m.

Big 12 games

Texas Tech at Texas, 11 a.m.

West Virginia at TCU, 3:15 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30

No. 1 LSU vs. Texas A&M, 6 p.m.

No. 2 Ohio State at No. 10 Michigan, 11 a.m.

No. 3 Clemson at South Carolina, 11 a.m.

No. 4 Georgia at Georgia Tech, 11 a.m.

No. 5 Alabama at No. 16 Auburn, 2:30 p.m.

No. 6 Utah vs. Colorado, 6:30 p.m.

No. 7 Oklahoma at No. 21 Oklahoma State, 7 p.m.

No. 8 Florida vs. Florida State, 6:30 p.m.

No. 9 Minnesota vs. No. 13 Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m.

No. 11 Baylor at Kansas, 2:30 p.m.

No. 12 Penn State vs. Rutgers, 2:30 p.m.

No. 14 Oregon vs. Oregon State, 3 p.m.

No. 15 Notre Dame at Stanford, 3 p.m.

No. 24 Navy at Houston, 6 p.m.

Big Ten games

Northwestern at Illinois, 11 a.m.

Indiana at Purdue, 11 a.m.

Maryland at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m.

Big 12 games

Iowa State at Kansas State, 6 p.m.

College Football Playoff Rankings

1. Ohio St. 11-0

2. LSU 11-0

3. Clemson 11-0

4. Georgia 10-1

5. Alabama 10-1

6. Utah 10-1

7. Oklahoma 10-1

8. Minnesota 10-1

9. Baylor 10-1

10. Penn St. 9-2

11. Florida 9-2

12. Wisconsin 9-2

13. Michigan 9-2

14. Oregon 9-2

15. Auburn 8-3

16. Notre Dame 9-2

17. Iowa 8-3

18. Memphis 10-1

19. Cincinnati 10-1

20. Boise St. 10-1

21. Oklahoma St. 8-3

22. Southern Cal 8-4

23. Iowa St. 7-4

24. Virginia Tech 8-3

25. Appalachian St. 10-1

The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28. The championship game will be played on Jan. 13, 2020 at New Orleans.

NCAA Basketball

Tuesday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 1 Duke vs. Stephen F. Austin, late

No. 3 Michigan State 93, Georgia 85

No. 4 Kansas vs. BYU at the Lahaina (Hawaii) Civic Center, late

No. 18 Auburn 79, Richmond 65

No. 21 Colorado vs. Clemson at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, late

Big Ten

New Mexico 59, Wisconsin 50

Rutgers 85, NJIT 58

George Mason 85, Nebraska 66

Illinois 117, Lindenwood 65

Big 12

Oklahoma 77, Missouri 66

Northern Iowa vs. West Virginia, late

Wyoming vs. TCU, late

Big East

DePaul 88, Central Michigan 75

Stanford vs. Butler, late

MVC

Colorado State 61, Loyola-Chicago 60

Drake 59, Northeastern 56

Southern Illinois 64, North Carolina Central 48

Wednesday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 3 Michigan State in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational at the Lahaina (Hawaii) Civic Center, TBA

No. 4 Kansas in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational at the Lahaina (Hawaii) Civic Center, TBA

No. 6 North Carolina vs. Alabama at Imperial Arena, Paradise Island, Bahamas, 1:30 p.m.

No. 7 Virginia vs. Maine, 3 p.m.

No. 8 Gonzaga vs. Southern Miss. at Imperial Arena, Paradise Island, Bahamas, 6 p.m.

No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 13 Seton Hall at Imperial Arena, Paradise Island, Bahamas, 8:30 p.m.

Big Ten

Michigan vs. Iowa State, 11 a.m.

Ole MIss vs. Penn State, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

Big 12

Kansas State vs. Bradley, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma State vs. Syracuse, 6 p.m.

MVC

Trinity at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

NHL Hockey

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota 3, New Jersey 2

Boston 8, Montreal 1

Dallas at Chicago, late

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Florida at Washington, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

NBA Basketball

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Clippers at Dallas, late

Washington at Denver, late

Wednesday’s Games

Brooklyn at Boston, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Utah at Indiana, 6 p.m.

New York at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

NFL Football

Week 12

Thursday’s Games

Houston 20, Indianapolis 17

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Jets 34, Oakland 3

Buffalo 20, Denver 3

Chicago 19, N.Y. Giants 14

Pittsburgh 16, Cincinnati 10

Cleveland 41, Miami 24

Seattle 17, Philadelphia 9

Washington 19, Detroit 16

Tampa Bay 35, Atlanta 22

New Orleans 34, Carolina 31

Tennessee 42, Jacksonville 20

New England 13, Dallas 9

San Francisco 37, Green Bay 8

Open: Arizona, Minnesota, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers

Monday’s Games

Baltimore 45, L.A. Rams 6

Week 13

Thursday, Nov. 28

Chicago at Detroit, 11:30 a.m.

Buffalo at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 1

Tampa Bay at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Green Bay at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 12 p.m.

San Francisco at Baltimore, 12 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 12 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m.

New England at Houston, 7:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 2

Minnesota at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.

Notable NFL Dates

Dec. 12 — League meeting, Las Colinas, Texas.

Jan. 4-5 — Wild-card playoffs.

Jan. 11—12 — Divisional playoffs.

Jan. 19 — AFC, NFC championship games.

Jan. 26 — Pro Bowl.

Feb. 2 — Super Bowl, Miami Gardens, Fla.

Feb. 24-March 2 — NFL scouting combine, Indianapolis.

Feb. 25 — First day for clubs to designate franchise or transition players.

March 10 — Deadline for clubs to designate franchise or transition players before 4 p.m. EDT

March 18 — Free agency, trading periods begin, 4 p.m. EDT

March 29-April 1 — Annual league meeting, Palm Beach, Fla.

April 17 — Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.

April 23-25 — NFL draft, Las Vegas.

America’s Line

College Football

(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)

Thursday games

MISS ST 3 (59.5) Ole Miss

Friday games

Iowa 5.5 (48.5) NEBRASKA

Virginia Tech 3 (47) VIRGINIA

TEXAS 8 (69) Texas Tech

BUFFALO 28 (53) Bowling Green

E MICHIGAN 5.5 (66) Kent State

BALL ST 2.5 (55) Miami-Ohio

C MICHIGAN 9.5 (65) Toledo

Missouri 12.5 (55) ARKANSAS

MEMPHIS 7 (56.5) Cincinnati

Boise St 13.5 (57) COLORADO ST

WASHINGTON 7 (64) Wash St

TCU 12.5 (45) West Virginia

Arkansas St 13.5 (53) S ALABAMA

App State 11.5 (65) TROY

UCF 24.5 (63) Usf

Saturday games

Georgia 29.5 (45.5) GEORGIA TECH

KENTUCKY 3.5 (54) Louisville

Clemson 26 (52) S CAROLINA

ILLINOIS 10 (45) N’Western

Indiana 7 (56.5) PURDUE

Ohio St 3 (55) MICHIGAN

MARSHALL 8.5 (48.5) Fiu

Tulsa 5 (60.5) E CAROLINA

COASTAL CARO 8 (53) Texas St

Wake Forest 5.5 (66) SYRACUSE

LIBERTY 13.5 (66) New Mexico St

AIR FORCE 11.5 (45) Wyoming

Charlotte 8 (51) OLD DOMINION

Western Kentucky 10 (51.5) MID TENN ST

NEVADA 7 (54) Unlv

Rice 7 (44) UTEP

Alabama 14 (51) AUBURN

Baylor 14 (35) KANSAS

PITT 9 (53) Boston Coll

Miami 6.5 (48) DUKE

MICHIGAN ST 20 (50) Maryland

Wisconsin 3 (49.5) MINNESOTA

PENN ST 41 (50) Rutgers

FLORIDA ATL 8.5 (57) Southern Miss

LOUISIANA TECH 19.5 (57.5) Utsa

TEMPLE 30 (51) Uconn

TENNESSEE 20 (46) Vanderbilt

OREGON 20 (68.5) Oregon St

Notre Dame 14.5 (53) STANFORD

Utah St 14 (63) NEW MEX ST

Uab 1 (52.5) NORTH TEXAS

SMU 5 (70.5) Tulane

GEORGIA SOU. 8 (58.5) Georgia St

LSU 16 (63) Texas A&M

North Carolina 7.5 (56) NC STATE

Iowa St 3.5 (53) KANSAS ST

Navy 7.5 (57) HOUSTON

FLORIDA 17 (54) Florida St

UTAH 27.5 (51) Colorado

LAFAYETTE 21 (69.5) UL Monroe

Oklahoma 13 (72) OK STATE

Byu 3 (40.5) SAN DIEGO ST

ARIZONA ST 12.5 (61) Arizona

UCLA 2 (49) California

Fresno St 2.5 (67.5) SAN JOSE ST

Sunday

HAWAII 3.5 (56.5) Army

NFL

Thursday games

LIONS 1 (41) Bears

COWBOYS 7.5 (45) Bills

Saints 6.5 (48.5) FALCONS

Sunday

COLTS 3.5 (42) Titans

Jets 3.5 (42.5) BENGALS

PANTHERS 9 (41.5) Washington

RAVENS 4.5 (47.5) 49ers

JAGUARS 4.5 (48.5) Bucs

Packers 7.5 (45.5) GIANTS

Eagles 7.5 (48.5) DOLPHINS

STEELERS 3 (38.5) Browns

Rams 3.5 (46.5) CARDINALS

CHIEFS 8.5 (51.5) Raiders

BRONCOS 1.5 (38.5) Chargers

Patriots 4.5 (44.5) TEXANS

Monday

SEAHAWKS 3 (48.5) Vikings

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with C Dustin Garneau on a one-year contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Kendall Graveman on a one-year contract.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Promoted Mike Fitzgerald to vice president, research & development; Cesar Geronimo to vice president, latin american scouting and player development; Peter Wardell to director, international scouting; Kristyn Pierce to assistant director, scouting and baseball administration; Ian Rebhan assistant director, amateur scouting; Max Phillips to coordinator, baseball operations; Ronald Rivas to coordinator, Dominican Republic; Gabriel Hernandez to professional scout; Andrew Allen, Pedro Hernandez and Mike Meyers to area scouts; Alex Lorenzo to assistant, international scouting; Mark Reed to minor league catching coordinator and coach for Hillsboro (NWL); and Ross Seaton to assistant pitching coordinator/pitching analyst. Named Carl Gonzalez diversity pipeline fellow; Gary Hughes professional scout; Jon Lukens and Hector Otero international crosscheckers; Michelle Riccardi team performance dietitian; Matt Roffe analyst, player personnel; Ronald Salazar scout, Venezuela; Luis Silverio coach for Diamondbacks (DSL) and Eduardo Villacis pitching coach for Diamondbacks (DSL). Reassigned Diego Bordas to professional scout, Dominican Republic; Jack Goin to major league scout; Rick Matsko crosschecker, North Carolina & South Carolina while also serving as area scout; Aaron Thorn to developmental professional scout.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived DT Devaroe Lawrence.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived WR Josh Doctson. Signed LB Cameron Smith. Signed FB Johnny Stanton to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OLB Derick Roberson and CB Kareem Orr from the practice squad. Placed LB Cameron Wake and DB Chris Milton on IR. Signed DL Joey Ivie and DB Kenneth Durden to the practice squad.

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled F Shawn McBride from Norfolk (ECHL).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Signed D Matt Hedges to a three-year contract.

NASHVILLE SC — Traded a 2022 second-round SuperDraft pick to Vancouver for a 2019 first-round Re-Entry Draft Stage One pick.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed D Tayvon Gray.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Acquired G Stefan Cleveland from Chicago for 2020 first- and second-round SuperDraft picks.

