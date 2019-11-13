Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Iowa Western

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Men’s Basketball

Iowa Western 76, Iowa Central 71

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Women’s Basketball

Iowa Western at North Iowa Area, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Ellsworth at Iowa Western, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Wrestling

Iowa Western at Grand View Open, 9 a.m.

Women’s Basketball

Cloud County at Iowa Western, 2 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

Barton Classic

Iowa Western vs. Hutchinson, 3 p.m.

NJCAA Football Rankings

Record Points Prev

1 Miss. GC (14) 11-0 370.50 1

2 Lackawanna (2) 10-0 340.80 2

3 Hutchinson 9-2 307.46 6

4 Iowa Western 8-3 291.95 5

5 NW Miss. 8-3 268.69 4

6 Kilgore 8-2 251.86 7

7 Butler 9-3 226.33 11

8 Hinds 7-2 217.71 8

9 Independence 8-2 214.81 12

10 Garden City 8-3 213.95 3

11 Jones 7-2 202.86 10

12 Georgia Military 8-2 165.43 9

13 Trinity Valley 7-3 114.96 13

14 Snow 5-3 106.71 14

15 ASA Brooklyn 8-2 103.00 15

16 East Mississippi 6-4 85.57 16

17 Navarro 6-5 76.50 20

18 Monroe College 8-2 69.00 17

19 Nassau 7-3 28.00 RV

20 Highland 6-4 21.01 RV

NJCAA Men’s Basketball Rankings

Record Points Prev

1 Vincennes (13) 5-0 396 1

2 Ranger (2) 4-0 384 2

3 Florida SW State 4-0 367 3

4 Indian Hills 4-0 341 6

5 Chipola 4-0 332 7

6 South Plains 4-0 321 8

7 Hutchinson (1) 4-0 306 10

8 Tallahassee 3-0 253 16

9 Casper 4-0 225 22

10 Pearl River 2-0 215 11

11 USC Salkehatchie 4-0 204 18

12 Moberly Area 4-1 180 9

13 Panola 4-0 158 NR

14 Southeastern 4-0 142 NR

15 Daytona State 4-1 135 12

16 Western Texas 5-0 125 NR

17 Otero 5-0 119 NR

18 New Mexico 3-0 112 RV

19 Shelton State 4-0 105 RV

20 John A. Logan 3-2 95 4

21 Salt Lake 3-1 91 13

22 NW Florida State 3-0 78 NR

23 Coffeyville 4-1 66 17

24 Seward County 3-0 61 NR

25 Harcum 3-1 40 19

NJCAA Women’s Basketball Rankings

Record Points Prev

1 Gulf Coast St. (7) 4-0 175 1

2 South Plains 4-0 168 2

3 Trinity Valley 3-0 161 3

4 NW Florida St. 3-0 154 5

5 Seward County 4-0 147 6

6 Shelton State 2-0 140 7

7 Hutchinson 3-0 133 9

8 Midland 5-0 126 14

9 Chipola 5-0 119 22

10 New Mexico 4-2 112 4

11 Florida SW St. 2-2 105 8

12 Jones 0-0 98 12

13 Salt Lake 2-0 91 15

14 Central Arizona 3-1 84 11

15 Tyler 3-2 77 10

16 Grayson 5-0 70 NR

17 West. Nebraska 3-1 63 17

18 Odessa 6-0 56 NR

19 Wabash Valley 3-1 49 20

20 N. Oklahoma Enid 2-0 42 23

21 Wallace State 4-0 35 24

22 Butler 4-2 28 18

23 Casper 4-0 21 NR

24 Three Rivers 3-1 14 19

25 Cochise 2-0 7 NR

Prep Football

Iowa prep football playoff pairings

Semifinal round, UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls

Thursday, Nov. 14

Eight-Man

(2) Turkey Valley (11-0) vs. (3) Don Bosco (11-0), 9 a.m.

(1) Audubon (11-1) vs. (4) Remse St. Mary’s (11-0), 12 p.m.

Class 3-A

(2) Western Dubuque (11-0) vs. (3) Lewis Central (10-1), 5:30 p.m.

(1) Solon (11-0) vs. (4) Sergeant Bluff-Luton (10-1), 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 15

Class A

(3) Saint Andgar (11-0) vs. (5) Grundy Center (10-1), 10 a.m.

(1) West Hancock (11-0) vs. (6) Woodbury Central (10-1), 1 p.m.

Class 4-A

(1) WDM Valley (11-0) vs. (7) Bettendorf (9-2), 4 p.m.

(3) WDM Dowling (10-1) vs. (5) Cedar Rapids Kennedy (10-1), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Class 2-A

(3) Algona (11-0) vs. (4) OABCIG (11-0), 4 p.m.

(1) Waukon (11-0) vs. (11) Williamsburg (8-3), 7 p.m.

Class 1-A

(1) Van Meter (11-0) vs. (11) Iowa City Regina (9-2), 10 a.m.

(3) West Sioux (10-1) vs. (5) West Lyon (10-1), 1 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

State Volleyball tournament

Nov. 12-15 at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Class 5-A

(1) Cedar Falls 25-25-21-24-15, (8) Waukee 22-10-25-26-12

(4) Ankeny 25-25-25, (5) Abraham Lincoln 20-15-18

(7) Pleasant Valley 25-25-19-25, (2) Iowa City Liberty 17-12-25-20

(3) WDM Valley 25-25-23-25, (6) WDM Dowling 12-16-25-19

Class 4-A

(1) Sergeant Bluff-Luton 27-25-23-25, (8) Glenwood 25-17-25-18

(5) West Delaware 25-22-25-25, (4) Waverly-Shell Rock 17-25-17-20

(7) Western Dubuque 25-21-18-25-15, (2) Cedar Rapids Xavier 23-25-25-21-10

(6) Marion 25-25-25, (3) North Scott 21-23-15

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Class 3-A

(1) Davenport Assumption (32-5) vs. (8) Union (30-11), 10 a.m.

(4) West Liberty (31-7) vs. (5) Mount Vernon (33-10), 12 p.m.

(2) Carroll Kuemper (35-4) vs. Unity Christian (24-10), 10 a.m.

(3) Red Oak (33-6) vs. (6) Nevada (33-9), 12 p.m.

Class 2-A

(1) Western Christian (38-5) vs. Hudson (31-7), 2 p.m.

(4) Osage (36-6) vs. (5) Grundy Center (32-8), 4 p.m.

(2) Dyersville Beckman (40-8) vs. (7) Van Buren County (32-4), 2 p.m.

(3) Wilton (35-3) vs. (6) Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (29-6), 4 p.m.

Class 1-A

(1) Sidney (35-8) vs. (8) Springville (20-16), 6 p.m.

(4) Le Mars Gehlen (25-7) vs. (5) North Tama (26-6), 8 p.m.

(2) St. Albert (24-9) vs. (7) Holy Trinity (28-10), 6 p.m.

(3) Janesville (33-11) vs. (6) Wapsie Valley (23-15), 8 p.m.

NCAA Football

AP Top 25 Schedule

Saturday, Nov. 16

No. 1 LSU at Mississippi, 6 p.m.

No. 2 Ohio State at Rutgers, 2:30 p.m.

No. 3 Clemson vs. Wake Forest, 2:30 p.m.

No. 4 Alabama at Mississippi State, 11 a.m.

No. 5 Georgia at No. 13 Auburn, 2:30 p.m.

No. 6 Oregon vs. Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

No. 7 Minnesota at No. 23 Iowa, 3 p.m.

No. 8 Utah vs. UCLA, 7 p.m.

No. 9 Penn State vs. No. 24 Indiana, 11 a.m.

No. 10 Oklahoma at No. 12 Baylor, 6:30 p.m.

No. 11 Florida at Missouri, 11 a.m.

No. 14 Michigan vs. Michigan State, 11 a.m.

No. 15 Wisconsin at Nebraska, 11 a.m.

No. 16 Notre Dame vs. No. 21 Navy, 1:30 p.m.

No. 17 Cincinnati at South Florida, 6 p.m.

No. 18 Memphis at Houston, 2:30 p.m.

No. 19 Boise State vs. New Mexico, 9:15 p.m.

No. 22 Texas at Iowa State, 2:30 p.m.

No. 25 Oklahoma State vs. Kansas, 11 a.m.

NCAA Basketball

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Kentucky (64) 2-0 1622 2

2. Duke 2-0 1538 4

3. Michigan St. 1-1 1451 1

4. Louisville (1) 2-0 1425 5

5. Kansas 1-1 1354 3

6. North Carolina 2-0 1187 9

7. Maryland 2-0 1166 7

8. Gonzaga 2-0 1136 8

9. Virginia 2-0 1134 11

10. Villanova 1-0 1064 10

11. Texas Tech 2-0 888 13

12. Seton Hall 2-0 869 12

13. Memphis 2-0 828 14

14. Oregon 2-0 804 15

15. Florida 1-1 616 6

16. Ohio St. 2-0 544 18

17. Utah St. 2-0 507 17

18. Saint Mary’s (Cal) 1-0 438 20

19. Arizona 2-0 415 21

20. Washington 1-0 373 -

21. Xavier 2-0 370 19

22. Auburn 2-0 247 24

23. LSU 1-0 237 22

24. Baylor 1-1 179 16

25. Colorado 1-0 151 -

Others receiving votes: VCU 137, Florida St. 112, Texas 95, Marquette 67, Tennessee 49, Providence 23, Purdue 21, Houston 18, Utah 14, Missouri 13, Arkansas 11, Mississippi St. 9, Georgetown 4, Liberty 3, San Diego St. 2, Creighton 1, Dayton 1, Northeastern 1, Vermont 1.

Tuesday’s Games

Evansville 67, No. 1 Kentucky 64

No. 2 Duke 105, Central Arkansas 54

No. 8 Gonzaga vs. North Dakota, late

No. 13 Memphis vs. No. 14 Oregon at the Moda Center, Portland, Ore., late

No. 17 Utah State vs. Denver, late

No. 20 Washington vs. Mount St. Mary’s, late

No. 21 Xavier 63, Missouri 58

No. 22 Auburn 70, South Alabama 69

Big Ten games

Michigan 79, Creighton 69

Indiana 91, North Alabama 65

Minnesota at Butler, late

Big 12 games

Iowa State 70, Northern Illinois 52

TCU 98, Louisiana 65

Texas 67, Cal Baptist 54

Oklahoma at Oregon State, late

Big East games

St. John’s 74, New Hampshire 61

MVC games

Missouri State 73, Cleveland State 53

Coppin State 76, Loyola Chicago 72

Valparaiso 89, SIU-Edwardsville 76

Wednesday’s Games

Top 25

No. 4 Louisville vs. Indiana State, 7 p.m.

No. 9 Virginia vs. James Madison, 5 p.m.

No. 10 Villanova at No. 16 Ohio State, 6 p.m.

No. 11 Texas Tech vs. Houston Baptist at the Chaparral Center, Midland, Texas, 7 p.m.

No. 23 LSU at VCU, 5 p.m.

Big Ten games

McNeese at Wisconsin, 6 p.m.

Drexel at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Purdue at Marquette, 8 p.m.

Providence at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

Big 12 games

Monmouth at Kansas State, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Charleston, 8 p.m.

MVC

UMKC at Drake, 7 p.m.

CSU Bakersfield at Northern Iowa, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Top 25

No. 3 Michigan State at No. 12 Seton Hall, 7:30 p.m.

No. 15 Florida vs. Towson, 6 p.m.

No. 18 Saint Mary’s vs. Long Beach State, 9 p.m.

No. 19 Arizona vs. San Jose State, 7 p.m.

Big Ten games

Penn State at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m.

Michigan State at Seton Hall, 7:30 p.m.

MVC games

IU-Kokomo at Evansville, 6 p.m.

NHL Hockey

Tuesday’s Games

Florida 5, Boston 4 (SO)

Montreal 3, Columbus 2 (SO)

N.Y. Rangers 3, Pittsburgh 2

Colorado 4, Winnipeg 0

Arizona 3, St. Louis 2

Detroit at Anaheim, late

Nashville at Vancouver, late

Minnesota at Los Angeles, late

Edmonton at San Jose, late

Wednesday’s Games

Ottawa at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Toronto vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Winnipeg at Florida, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Washington, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Basketball

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 98, Cleveland 97

Indiana 111, Oklahoma City 85

Miami 117, Detroit 108

Chicago 120, New York 102

Atlanta at Denver, late

Brooklyn at Utah, late

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, late

Portland at Sacramento, late

Wednesday’s Games

Memphis at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Houston, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Portland, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Miami at Cleveland, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New York, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Denver, 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Detroit at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Houston, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Utah at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Boston at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

NFL Football

Week 10

Thursday’s Games

Oakland 26, L.A. Chargers 24

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 49, Cincinnati 13

Chicago 20, Detroit 13

Atlanta 26, New Orleans 9

Tennessee 35, Kansas City 32

N.Y. Jets 34, N.Y. Giants 27

Cleveland 19, Buffalo 16

Tampa Bay 30, Arizona 27

Miami 16, Indianapolis 12

Green Bay 24, Carolina 16

Pittsburgh 17, L.A. Rams 12

Minnesota 28, Dallas 24

Open: Washington, Jacksonville, New England, Denver, Philadelphia, Houston

Monday’s Games

Seattle 27, San Francisco 24, OT

Week 11

Thursday, Nov. 14

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 17

Dallas at Detroit, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Washington, 12 p.m.

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.

Denver at Minnesota, 12 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 12 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 12 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.

Atlanta at Carolina, 12 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 3:25 p.m.

Chicago at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m.

Open: N.Y. Giants, Seattle, Tennessee, Green Bay

Monday, Nov. 18

Kansas City vs L.A. Chargers at Mexico City, MEX, 7:15 p.m.

America’s Line

College Football

(over/under in parenthesis)

Wednesday

MIAMI-OHIO 18.5 (51.5) Bowl. Green

TOLEDO 2.5 (55) N.Illinois

Thursday

Buffalo 4 (55) KENT ST

PITT 6 (49) N. Carolina

Friday

MARSHALL 3 (56) La. Tech

SAN DIEGO ST 2.5 (44) Fresno St

Saturday

IOWA 3 (44.5) Minnesota

IOWA ST 6.5 (66.5) Texas

Wisconsin 12 (51) NEBRASKA

Alabama 21 (62.5) MISS ST

Florida 7 (48) MISSOURI

FLORIDA ST 40.5 (53) Alabama St

Vmi 17 (NL) ARMY

NORTHWESTERN 39.5 (56.5) UMass

OK STATE 17 (65) Kansas

Tcu 1 (56.5) TEXAS TECH

PENN ST 16.5 (50) Indiana

MICHIGAN 10 (45) Michigan St

Tulane 3.5 (55.5) TEMPLE

UAB 19.5 (45) Utep

NOTRE DAME 10 (55) Navy

Idaho St 16.5 (NL) BYU

ARKANSAS ST 10 (64) Coastal Caro

GEORGIA SOUT 7 (58) UL Monroe

Troy 9 (59) TEXAS ST

Georgia 9 (42.5) AUBURN

Kentucky 9 (43) VANDY

CLEMSON 31 (62.5) Wake Forest

Virginia Tech 6.5 (52) GEORGIA TECH

KANSAS ST 13.5 (50.5) West Virginia

Ohio St 52 (61) RUTGERS

Memphis 9.5 (71.5) HOUSTON

BALL ST 6 (57.5) C Michigan

DUKE 11 (56) Syracuse

UTAH ST 6 (49) Wyoming

Hawaii 6.5 (71) UNLV

WASH ST 10 (62) Stanford

MID TENN ST 11.5 (47.5) Rice

UL Lafayette 24.5 (53.5) S. ALABAMA

Southern Miss 16 (52) UTSA

Lsu 21 (63) OLE MISS

AIR FORCE 10.5 (59) Colorado St

Cincinnati 12.5 (50) USF

TEXAS A&M 10 (51) S. Carolina

Arizona St 1.5 (58.5) OREGON ST

Oklahoma 10 (67) BAYLOR

Louisville 4 (59.5) NC STATE

App State 13.5 (63.5) GEORGIA ST

UTAH 21 (54.5) Ucla

BOISE ST 28 (60) New Mex St

OREGON 25.5 (67.5) Arizona

Usc 6 (48.5) CALIFORNIA

NFL

Thursday

BROWNS 3 (41.5) Steelers

Sunday

RAVENS 5 (49) Texans

VIKINGS 10.5 (38.5) Broncos

Cowboys 2.5 (51.5) LIONS

PANTHERS 7 (54) Falcons

COLTS 3.5 (44) Jaguars

Bills 7.5 (39) DOLPHINS

WASHINGTON 1.5 (37.5) Jets

Saints 4.5 (51) BUCS

49ERS 14 (44) Cards

RAIDERS 8 (48) Bengals

Patriots 3 (46) EAGLES

RAMS 7.5 (42) Bears

Monday

Chiefs 3 (49) CHARGERS

Tags

Recommended for you

