Iowa Western
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Men’s Basketball
Iowa Western 76, Iowa Central 71
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Women’s Basketball
Iowa Western at North Iowa Area, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Ellsworth at Iowa Western, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Wrestling
Iowa Western at Grand View Open, 9 a.m.
Women’s Basketball
Cloud County at Iowa Western, 2 p.m.
Men’s Basketball
Barton Classic
Iowa Western vs. Hutchinson, 3 p.m.
NJCAA Football Rankings
Record Points Prev
1 Miss. GC (14) 11-0 370.50 1
2 Lackawanna (2) 10-0 340.80 2
3 Hutchinson 9-2 307.46 6
4 Iowa Western 8-3 291.95 5
5 NW Miss. 8-3 268.69 4
6 Kilgore 8-2 251.86 7
7 Butler 9-3 226.33 11
8 Hinds 7-2 217.71 8
9 Independence 8-2 214.81 12
10 Garden City 8-3 213.95 3
11 Jones 7-2 202.86 10
12 Georgia Military 8-2 165.43 9
13 Trinity Valley 7-3 114.96 13
14 Snow 5-3 106.71 14
15 ASA Brooklyn 8-2 103.00 15
16 East Mississippi 6-4 85.57 16
17 Navarro 6-5 76.50 20
18 Monroe College 8-2 69.00 17
19 Nassau 7-3 28.00 RV
20 Highland 6-4 21.01 RV
NJCAA Men’s Basketball Rankings
Record Points Prev
1 Vincennes (13) 5-0 396 1
2 Ranger (2) 4-0 384 2
3 Florida SW State 4-0 367 3
4 Indian Hills 4-0 341 6
5 Chipola 4-0 332 7
6 South Plains 4-0 321 8
7 Hutchinson (1) 4-0 306 10
8 Tallahassee 3-0 253 16
9 Casper 4-0 225 22
10 Pearl River 2-0 215 11
11 USC Salkehatchie 4-0 204 18
12 Moberly Area 4-1 180 9
13 Panola 4-0 158 NR
14 Southeastern 4-0 142 NR
15 Daytona State 4-1 135 12
16 Western Texas 5-0 125 NR
17 Otero 5-0 119 NR
18 New Mexico 3-0 112 RV
19 Shelton State 4-0 105 RV
20 John A. Logan 3-2 95 4
21 Salt Lake 3-1 91 13
22 NW Florida State 3-0 78 NR
23 Coffeyville 4-1 66 17
24 Seward County 3-0 61 NR
25 Harcum 3-1 40 19
NJCAA Women’s Basketball Rankings
Record Points Prev
1 Gulf Coast St. (7) 4-0 175 1
2 South Plains 4-0 168 2
3 Trinity Valley 3-0 161 3
4 NW Florida St. 3-0 154 5
5 Seward County 4-0 147 6
6 Shelton State 2-0 140 7
7 Hutchinson 3-0 133 9
8 Midland 5-0 126 14
9 Chipola 5-0 119 22
10 New Mexico 4-2 112 4
11 Florida SW St. 2-2 105 8
12 Jones 0-0 98 12
13 Salt Lake 2-0 91 15
14 Central Arizona 3-1 84 11
15 Tyler 3-2 77 10
16 Grayson 5-0 70 NR
17 West. Nebraska 3-1 63 17
18 Odessa 6-0 56 NR
19 Wabash Valley 3-1 49 20
20 N. Oklahoma Enid 2-0 42 23
21 Wallace State 4-0 35 24
22 Butler 4-2 28 18
23 Casper 4-0 21 NR
24 Three Rivers 3-1 14 19
25 Cochise 2-0 7 NR
Prep Football
Iowa prep football playoff pairings
Semifinal round, UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls
Thursday, Nov. 14
Eight-Man
(2) Turkey Valley (11-0) vs. (3) Don Bosco (11-0), 9 a.m.
(1) Audubon (11-1) vs. (4) Remse St. Mary’s (11-0), 12 p.m.
Class 3-A
(2) Western Dubuque (11-0) vs. (3) Lewis Central (10-1), 5:30 p.m.
(1) Solon (11-0) vs. (4) Sergeant Bluff-Luton (10-1), 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 15
Class A
(3) Saint Andgar (11-0) vs. (5) Grundy Center (10-1), 10 a.m.
(1) West Hancock (11-0) vs. (6) Woodbury Central (10-1), 1 p.m.
Class 4-A
(1) WDM Valley (11-0) vs. (7) Bettendorf (9-2), 4 p.m.
(3) WDM Dowling (10-1) vs. (5) Cedar Rapids Kennedy (10-1), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Class 2-A
(3) Algona (11-0) vs. (4) OABCIG (11-0), 4 p.m.
(1) Waukon (11-0) vs. (11) Williamsburg (8-3), 7 p.m.
Class 1-A
(1) Van Meter (11-0) vs. (11) Iowa City Regina (9-2), 10 a.m.
(3) West Sioux (10-1) vs. (5) West Lyon (10-1), 1 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
State Volleyball tournament
Nov. 12-15 at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Class 5-A
(1) Cedar Falls 25-25-21-24-15, (8) Waukee 22-10-25-26-12
(4) Ankeny 25-25-25, (5) Abraham Lincoln 20-15-18
(7) Pleasant Valley 25-25-19-25, (2) Iowa City Liberty 17-12-25-20
(3) WDM Valley 25-25-23-25, (6) WDM Dowling 12-16-25-19
Class 4-A
(1) Sergeant Bluff-Luton 27-25-23-25, (8) Glenwood 25-17-25-18
(5) West Delaware 25-22-25-25, (4) Waverly-Shell Rock 17-25-17-20
(7) Western Dubuque 25-21-18-25-15, (2) Cedar Rapids Xavier 23-25-25-21-10
(6) Marion 25-25-25, (3) North Scott 21-23-15
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Class 3-A
(1) Davenport Assumption (32-5) vs. (8) Union (30-11), 10 a.m.
(4) West Liberty (31-7) vs. (5) Mount Vernon (33-10), 12 p.m.
(2) Carroll Kuemper (35-4) vs. Unity Christian (24-10), 10 a.m.
(3) Red Oak (33-6) vs. (6) Nevada (33-9), 12 p.m.
Class 2-A
(1) Western Christian (38-5) vs. Hudson (31-7), 2 p.m.
(4) Osage (36-6) vs. (5) Grundy Center (32-8), 4 p.m.
(2) Dyersville Beckman (40-8) vs. (7) Van Buren County (32-4), 2 p.m.
(3) Wilton (35-3) vs. (6) Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (29-6), 4 p.m.
Class 1-A
(1) Sidney (35-8) vs. (8) Springville (20-16), 6 p.m.
(4) Le Mars Gehlen (25-7) vs. (5) North Tama (26-6), 8 p.m.
(2) St. Albert (24-9) vs. (7) Holy Trinity (28-10), 6 p.m.
(3) Janesville (33-11) vs. (6) Wapsie Valley (23-15), 8 p.m.
NCAA Football
AP Top 25 Schedule
Saturday, Nov. 16
No. 1 LSU at Mississippi, 6 p.m.
No. 2 Ohio State at Rutgers, 2:30 p.m.
No. 3 Clemson vs. Wake Forest, 2:30 p.m.
No. 4 Alabama at Mississippi State, 11 a.m.
No. 5 Georgia at No. 13 Auburn, 2:30 p.m.
No. 6 Oregon vs. Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
No. 7 Minnesota at No. 23 Iowa, 3 p.m.
No. 8 Utah vs. UCLA, 7 p.m.
No. 9 Penn State vs. No. 24 Indiana, 11 a.m.
No. 10 Oklahoma at No. 12 Baylor, 6:30 p.m.
No. 11 Florida at Missouri, 11 a.m.
No. 14 Michigan vs. Michigan State, 11 a.m.
No. 15 Wisconsin at Nebraska, 11 a.m.
No. 16 Notre Dame vs. No. 21 Navy, 1:30 p.m.
No. 17 Cincinnati at South Florida, 6 p.m.
No. 18 Memphis at Houston, 2:30 p.m.
No. 19 Boise State vs. New Mexico, 9:15 p.m.
No. 22 Texas at Iowa State, 2:30 p.m.
No. 25 Oklahoma State vs. Kansas, 11 a.m.
NCAA Basketball
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Kentucky (64) 2-0 1622 2
2. Duke 2-0 1538 4
3. Michigan St. 1-1 1451 1
4. Louisville (1) 2-0 1425 5
5. Kansas 1-1 1354 3
6. North Carolina 2-0 1187 9
7. Maryland 2-0 1166 7
8. Gonzaga 2-0 1136 8
9. Virginia 2-0 1134 11
10. Villanova 1-0 1064 10
11. Texas Tech 2-0 888 13
12. Seton Hall 2-0 869 12
13. Memphis 2-0 828 14
14. Oregon 2-0 804 15
15. Florida 1-1 616 6
16. Ohio St. 2-0 544 18
17. Utah St. 2-0 507 17
18. Saint Mary’s (Cal) 1-0 438 20
19. Arizona 2-0 415 21
20. Washington 1-0 373 -
21. Xavier 2-0 370 19
22. Auburn 2-0 247 24
23. LSU 1-0 237 22
24. Baylor 1-1 179 16
25. Colorado 1-0 151 -
Others receiving votes: VCU 137, Florida St. 112, Texas 95, Marquette 67, Tennessee 49, Providence 23, Purdue 21, Houston 18, Utah 14, Missouri 13, Arkansas 11, Mississippi St. 9, Georgetown 4, Liberty 3, San Diego St. 2, Creighton 1, Dayton 1, Northeastern 1, Vermont 1.
Tuesday’s Games
Evansville 67, No. 1 Kentucky 64
No. 2 Duke 105, Central Arkansas 54
No. 8 Gonzaga vs. North Dakota, late
No. 13 Memphis vs. No. 14 Oregon at the Moda Center, Portland, Ore., late
No. 17 Utah State vs. Denver, late
No. 20 Washington vs. Mount St. Mary’s, late
No. 21 Xavier 63, Missouri 58
No. 22 Auburn 70, South Alabama 69
Big Ten games
Michigan 79, Creighton 69
Indiana 91, North Alabama 65
Minnesota at Butler, late
Big 12 games
Iowa State 70, Northern Illinois 52
TCU 98, Louisiana 65
Texas 67, Cal Baptist 54
Oklahoma at Oregon State, late
Big East games
St. John’s 74, New Hampshire 61
MVC games
Missouri State 73, Cleveland State 53
Coppin State 76, Loyola Chicago 72
Valparaiso 89, SIU-Edwardsville 76
Wednesday’s Games
Top 25
No. 4 Louisville vs. Indiana State, 7 p.m.
No. 9 Virginia vs. James Madison, 5 p.m.
No. 10 Villanova at No. 16 Ohio State, 6 p.m.
No. 11 Texas Tech vs. Houston Baptist at the Chaparral Center, Midland, Texas, 7 p.m.
No. 23 LSU at VCU, 5 p.m.
Big Ten games
McNeese at Wisconsin, 6 p.m.
Drexel at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Purdue at Marquette, 8 p.m.
Providence at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
Big 12 games
Monmouth at Kansas State, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma State at Charleston, 8 p.m.
MVC
UMKC at Drake, 7 p.m.
CSU Bakersfield at Northern Iowa, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Top 25
No. 3 Michigan State at No. 12 Seton Hall, 7:30 p.m.
No. 15 Florida vs. Towson, 6 p.m.
No. 18 Saint Mary’s vs. Long Beach State, 9 p.m.
No. 19 Arizona vs. San Jose State, 7 p.m.
Big Ten games
Penn State at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m.
Michigan State at Seton Hall, 7:30 p.m.
MVC games
IU-Kokomo at Evansville, 6 p.m.
NHL Hockey
Tuesday’s Games
Florida 5, Boston 4 (SO)
Montreal 3, Columbus 2 (SO)
N.Y. Rangers 3, Pittsburgh 2
Colorado 4, Winnipeg 0
Arizona 3, St. Louis 2
Detroit at Anaheim, late
Nashville at Vancouver, late
Minnesota at Los Angeles, late
Edmonton at San Jose, late
Wednesday’s Games
Ottawa at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Toronto vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Winnipeg at Florida, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Detroit at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Washington, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
NBA Basketball
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 98, Cleveland 97
Indiana 111, Oklahoma City 85
Miami 117, Detroit 108
Chicago 120, New York 102
Atlanta at Denver, late
Brooklyn at Utah, late
L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, late
Portland at Sacramento, late
Wednesday’s Games
Memphis at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Orlando, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Houston, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Portland, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Miami at Cleveland, 5 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Dallas at New York, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Brooklyn at Denver, 9:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Detroit at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Houston, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Utah at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Boston at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
NFL Football
Week 10
Thursday’s Games
Oakland 26, L.A. Chargers 24
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 49, Cincinnati 13
Chicago 20, Detroit 13
Atlanta 26, New Orleans 9
Tennessee 35, Kansas City 32
N.Y. Jets 34, N.Y. Giants 27
Cleveland 19, Buffalo 16
Tampa Bay 30, Arizona 27
Miami 16, Indianapolis 12
Green Bay 24, Carolina 16
Pittsburgh 17, L.A. Rams 12
Minnesota 28, Dallas 24
Open: Washington, Jacksonville, New England, Denver, Philadelphia, Houston
Monday’s Games
Seattle 27, San Francisco 24, OT
Week 11
Thursday, Nov. 14
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 17
Dallas at Detroit, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Washington, 12 p.m.
New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.
Denver at Minnesota, 12 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 12 p.m.
Buffalo at Miami, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.
Atlanta at Carolina, 12 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
New England at Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m.
Cincinnati at Oakland, 3:25 p.m.
Chicago at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m.
Open: N.Y. Giants, Seattle, Tennessee, Green Bay
Monday, Nov. 18
Kansas City vs L.A. Chargers at Mexico City, MEX, 7:15 p.m.
America’s Line
College Football
(over/under in parenthesis)
Wednesday
MIAMI-OHIO 18.5 (51.5) Bowl. Green
TOLEDO 2.5 (55) N.Illinois
Thursday
Buffalo 4 (55) KENT ST
PITT 6 (49) N. Carolina
Friday
MARSHALL 3 (56) La. Tech
SAN DIEGO ST 2.5 (44) Fresno St
Saturday
IOWA 3 (44.5) Minnesota
IOWA ST 6.5 (66.5) Texas
Wisconsin 12 (51) NEBRASKA
Alabama 21 (62.5) MISS ST
Florida 7 (48) MISSOURI
FLORIDA ST 40.5 (53) Alabama St
Vmi 17 (NL) ARMY
NORTHWESTERN 39.5 (56.5) UMass
OK STATE 17 (65) Kansas
Tcu 1 (56.5) TEXAS TECH
PENN ST 16.5 (50) Indiana
MICHIGAN 10 (45) Michigan St
Tulane 3.5 (55.5) TEMPLE
UAB 19.5 (45) Utep
NOTRE DAME 10 (55) Navy
Idaho St 16.5 (NL) BYU
ARKANSAS ST 10 (64) Coastal Caro
GEORGIA SOUT 7 (58) UL Monroe
Troy 9 (59) TEXAS ST
Georgia 9 (42.5) AUBURN
Kentucky 9 (43) VANDY
CLEMSON 31 (62.5) Wake Forest
Virginia Tech 6.5 (52) GEORGIA TECH
KANSAS ST 13.5 (50.5) West Virginia
Ohio St 52 (61) RUTGERS
Memphis 9.5 (71.5) HOUSTON
BALL ST 6 (57.5) C Michigan
DUKE 11 (56) Syracuse
UTAH ST 6 (49) Wyoming
Hawaii 6.5 (71) UNLV
WASH ST 10 (62) Stanford
MID TENN ST 11.5 (47.5) Rice
UL Lafayette 24.5 (53.5) S. ALABAMA
Southern Miss 16 (52) UTSA
Lsu 21 (63) OLE MISS
AIR FORCE 10.5 (59) Colorado St
Cincinnati 12.5 (50) USF
TEXAS A&M 10 (51) S. Carolina
Arizona St 1.5 (58.5) OREGON ST
Oklahoma 10 (67) BAYLOR
Louisville 4 (59.5) NC STATE
App State 13.5 (63.5) GEORGIA ST
UTAH 21 (54.5) Ucla
BOISE ST 28 (60) New Mex St
OREGON 25.5 (67.5) Arizona
Usc 6 (48.5) CALIFORNIA
NFL
Thursday
BROWNS 3 (41.5) Steelers
Sunday
RAVENS 5 (49) Texans
VIKINGS 10.5 (38.5) Broncos
Cowboys 2.5 (51.5) LIONS
PANTHERS 7 (54) Falcons
COLTS 3.5 (44) Jaguars
Bills 7.5 (39) DOLPHINS
WASHINGTON 1.5 (37.5) Jets
Saints 4.5 (51) BUCS
49ERS 14 (44) Cards
RAIDERS 8 (48) Bengals
Patriots 3 (46) EAGLES
RAMS 7.5 (42) Bears
Monday
Chiefs 3 (49) CHARGERS
