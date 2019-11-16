Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Iowa Western

Saturday, Nov. 16

Wrestling

Iowa Western at Grand View Open, 9 a.m.

Women’s Basketball

Cloud County at Iowa Western, 2 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

Barton Classic

Iowa Western vs. Hutchinson, 3 p.m.

Prep Football

Iowa prep football playoff pairings

Semifinal round, UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls

Thursday, Nov. 14

Eight-Man

(3) Don Bosco 50, (2) Turkey Valley 6

(1) Audubon 39, (4) Remsen St. Mary’s 28

Class 3-A

(2) Western Dubuque 48, (3) Lewis Central 14

(1) Solon 43, (4) Sergeant Bluff-Luton 36

Friday, Nov. 15

Class A

(5) Grundy Center 23, (3) Saint Andgar 21

(1) West Hancock 49, (6) Woodbury Central 20

Class 4-A

(1) WDM Valley 35, (7) Bettendorf 7

(3) WDM Dowling (10-1) vs. (5) Cedar Rapids Kennedy (10-1), late

Saturday, Nov. 16

Class 2-A

(3) Algona (11-0) vs. (4) OABCIG (11-0), 4 p.m.

(1) Waukon (11-0) vs. (11) Williamsburg (8-3), 7 p.m.

Class 1-A

(1) Van Meter (11-0) vs. (11) Iowa City Regina (9-2), 10 a.m.

(3) West Sioux (10-1) vs. (5) West Lyon (10-1), 1 p.m.

State finals

Thursday, Nov. 21

Eight-Man

(1) Audubon (12-1) vs. (3) Don Bosco (12-0), 10 a.m.

Class A

(1) West Hancock (12-0) vs. (5) Grundy Center (11-1), 1:30 p.m.

Class 3-A

(2) Western Dubuque (12-0) vs. Solon, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22

Class 4-A

(1) WDM Valley (12-0) vs. WDM Dowling-Cedar Rapids Kennedy winner, 7 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

State Volleyball tournament

Nov. 12-15 at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids

Friday, Nov. 15

State Finals

Class 5-A

(1) Cedar Falls 14-26-25-25, (3) WDM Valley 25-24-15-22

Class 4-A

(1) Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-25-25, (7) Western Dubuque 20-14-18

Class 3-A

(5) Mount Vernon 25-25-25, (2) Carroll Kuemper 11-18-14

Class 2-A

(1) Western Christian 20-25-28-25, (2) Dyersville Beckman 25-18-26-16

Class 1-A

(1) Sidney (37-6) vs. (6) Wapsie Valley (25-15), late

NCAA Football

AP Top 25 Schedule

Saturday, Nov. 16

No. 1 LSU at Mississippi, 6 p.m.

No. 2 Ohio State at Rutgers, 2:30 p.m.

No. 3 Clemson vs. Wake Forest, 2:30 p.m.

No. 4 Alabama at Mississippi State, 11 a.m.

No. 5 Georgia at No. 13 Auburn, 2:30 p.m.

No. 6 Oregon vs. Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

No. 7 Minnesota at No. 23 Iowa, 3 p.m.

No. 8 Utah vs. UCLA, 7 p.m.

No. 9 Penn State vs. No. 24 Indiana, 11 a.m.

No. 10 Oklahoma at No. 12 Baylor, 6:30 p.m.

No. 11 Florida at Missouri, 11 a.m.

No. 14 Michigan vs. Michigan State, 11 a.m.

No. 15 Wisconsin at Nebraska, 11 a.m.

No. 16 Notre Dame vs. No. 21 Navy, 1:30 p.m.

No. 17 Cincinnati at South Florida, 6 p.m.

No. 18 Memphis at Houston, 2:30 p.m.

No. 19 Boise State vs. New Mexico, 9:15 p.m.

No. 22 Texas at Iowa State, 2:30 p.m.

No. 25 Oklahoma State vs. Kansas, 11 a.m.

Big Ten games

UMass at Northwestern, 11 a.m.

Big 12 games

TCU at Texas Tech, 11 a.m.

MVC

Youngstown State at Indiana State, 12 p.m.

Missouri State at Illinois State, 12 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Western Illinois, 1 p.m.

Northern Iowa at South Dakota State, 2 p.m.

South Dakota at North Dakota State, 2:30 p.m.

NCAA Basketball

Friday’s Games

Top 25

No. 2 Duke 74, Georgia State 63

No. 5 Kansas vs. Monmouth, late

No. 6 North Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb, late

No. 8 Gonzaga at Texas A&M, late

No. 17 Utah State vs. N.C. A&T, late

No. 21 Xavier 59, Missouri State 56

No. 22 Auburn 116, CS Northridge 70

No. 24 Baylor vs. Texas State, late

Big Ten games

Michigan 70, Elon 50

Iowa 87, Oral Roberts 74

South Dakota State at Nebraska, late

Minnesota at Utah, late

Big 12 games

West Virginia 68, Pittsburgh 53

Monmouth at Kansas, late

Prairie View A&M at Texas, late

Saturday’s Games

No. 7 Maryland vs. Oakland, 11 a.m.

No. 9 Virginia vs. Columbia, 11 a.m.

No. 10 Villanova vs. Ohio, 11 a.m.

No. 13 Memphis vs. Alcorn State, 1 p.m.

No. 20 Washington vs. Tennessee at Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 4 p.m.

No. 23 LSU vs. Nicholls, 3 p.m.

No. 25 Colorado vs. San Diego, 9 p.m.

Big Ten games

Chicago State at Purdue, 1 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.

Troy at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Big East games

Louisiana Tech at Creighton, 5 p.m.

Ohio at Villanova, 11 a.m.

Cornell at DePaul, 12 p.m.

Saint Peter’s at Providence, 1 p.m.

Vermont at St. John’s, 3 p.m.

Wofford at Butler, 7 p.m.

MVC

Northern Colorado at Northern Iowa, 12 p.m.

St. Joseph’s at Loyola Chicago, 1 p.m.

UIC at Bradley, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Southern Illinois, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No. 4 Louisville vs. N.C. Central, 4 p.m.

No. 12 Seton Hall at Saint Louis, 3 p.m.

No. 14 Oregon vs. UT Arlington, 7 p.m.

No. 15 Florida at UConn, 2 p.m.

No. 18 Saint Mary’s vs. Cal Poly, 7 p.m.

No. 19 Arizona vs. New Mexico State, 1 p.m.

Big Ten games

Marquette at Wisconsin, 12 p.m.

Big 12 games

Yale at Oklahoma State, 1:30 p.m.

Big East games

Georgia State at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

MVC

UCF at Illinois State, 1 p.m.

North Dakota at Valparaiso, 1:30 p.m.

Simpson College at Drake, 3 p.m.

Ball State at Indiana State, 3:30 p.m.

NHL Hockey

Friday’s Games

New Jersey 2, Pittsburgh 1

Boston at Toronto, late

St. Louis at Columbus, late

Montreal 5, Washington 2

Philadelphia at Ottawa, late

Saturday’s Games

Carolina at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 3 p.m.

Dallas at Edmonton, 3 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.

Ottawa at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Detroit at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Calgary at Vegas, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Anaheim at Washington, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 8 p.m.

NBA Basketball

Friday’s Games

Charlotte 109, Detroit 106

San Antonio at Orlando, late

Indiana at Houston, late

Philadelphia at Oklahoma City, late

Utah at Memphis, late

Washington at Minnesota, late

Boston at Golden State, late

Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, late

Saturday’s Games

Brooklyn at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Miami, 7 p.m.

Portland at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 2 p.m.

Boston at Sacramento, 2:30 p.m.

Denver at Memphis, 5 p.m.

Washington at Orlando, 5 p.m.

Golden State at New Orleans, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at New York, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Utah, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

NFL Football

Thursday, Nov. 14

Cleveland 21, Pittsburgh 7

Sunday, Nov. 17

Dallas at Detroit, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Washington, 12 p.m.

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.

Denver at Minnesota, 12 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 12 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 12 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.

Atlanta at Carolina, 12 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 3:25 p.m.

Chicago at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m.

Open: N.Y. Giants, Seattle, Tennessee, Green Bay

Monday, Nov. 18

Kansas City vs L.A. Chargers at Mexico City, MEX, 7:15 p.m.

America’s Line

College Football

(over/under in parenthesis)

Wednesday

MIAMI-OHIO 18.5 (51.5) Bowl. Green

TOLEDO 2.5 (55) N.Illinois

Friday

MARSHALL 3 (56) La. Tech

SAN DIEGO ST 2.5 (44) Fresno St

Saturday

IOWA 3 (44.5) Minnesota

IOWA ST 6.5 (66.5) Texas

Wisconsin 12 (51) NEBRASKA

Alabama 21 (62.5) MISS ST

Florida 7 (48) MISSOURI

FLORIDA ST 40.5 (53) Alabama St

Vmi 17 (NL) ARMY

NORTHWESTERN 39.5 (56.5) UMass

OK STATE 17 (65) Kansas

Tcu 1 (56.5) TEXAS TECH

PENN ST 16.5 (50) Indiana

MICHIGAN 10 (45) Michigan St

Tulane 3.5 (55.5) TEMPLE

UAB 19.5 (45) Utep

NOTRE DAME 10 (55) Navy

Idaho St 16.5 (NL) BYU

ARKANSAS ST 10 (64) Coastal Caro

GEORGIA SOUT 7 (58) UL Monroe

Troy 9 (59) TEXAS ST

Georgia 9 (42.5) AUBURN

Kentucky 9 (43) VANDY

CLEMSON 31 (62.5) Wake Forest

Virginia Tech 6.5 (52) GEORGIA TECH

KANSAS ST 13.5 (50.5) West Virginia

Ohio St 52 (61) RUTGERS

Memphis 9.5 (71.5) HOUSTON

BALL ST 6 (57.5) C Michigan

DUKE 11 (56) Syracuse

UTAH ST 6 (49) Wyoming

Hawaii 6.5 (71) UNLV

WASH ST 10 (62) Stanford

MID TENN ST 11.5 (47.5) Rice

UL Lafayette 24.5 (53.5) S. ALABAMA

Southern Miss 16 (52) UTSA

Lsu 21 (63) OLE MISS

AIR FORCE 10.5 (59) Colorado St

Cincinnati 12.5 (50) USF

TEXAS A&M 10 (51) S. Carolina

Arizona St 1.5 (58.5) OREGON ST

Oklahoma 10 (67) BAYLOR

Louisville 4 (59.5) NC STATE

App State 13.5 (63.5) GEORGIA ST

UTAH 21 (54.5) Ucla

BOISE ST 28 (60) New Mex St

OREGON 25.5 (67.5) Arizona

Usc 6 (48.5) CALIFORNIA

NFL

Thursday

BROWNS 3 (41.5) Steelers

Sunday

RAVENS 5 (49) Texans

VIKINGS 10.5 (38.5) Broncos

Cowboys 2.5 (51.5) LIONS

PANTHERS 7 (54) Falcons

COLTS 3.5 (44) Jaguars

Bills 7.5 (39) DOLPHINS

WASHINGTON 1.5 (37.5) Jets

Saints 4.5 (51) BUCS

49ERS 14 (44) Cards

RAIDERS 8 (48) Bengals

Patriots 3 (46) EAGLES

RAMS 7.5 (42) Bears

Monday

Chiefs 3 (49) CHARGERS

