Iowa Western
Saturday, Nov. 16
Wrestling
Iowa Western at Grand View Open, 9 a.m.
Women’s Basketball
Cloud County at Iowa Western, 2 p.m.
Men’s Basketball
Barton Classic
Iowa Western vs. Hutchinson, 3 p.m.
Prep Football
Iowa prep football playoff pairings
Semifinal round, UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls
Thursday, Nov. 14
Eight-Man
(3) Don Bosco 50, (2) Turkey Valley 6
(1) Audubon 39, (4) Remsen St. Mary’s 28
Class 3-A
(2) Western Dubuque 48, (3) Lewis Central 14
(1) Solon 43, (4) Sergeant Bluff-Luton 36
Friday, Nov. 15
Class A
(5) Grundy Center 23, (3) Saint Andgar 21
(1) West Hancock 49, (6) Woodbury Central 20
Class 4-A
(1) WDM Valley 35, (7) Bettendorf 7
(3) WDM Dowling (10-1) vs. (5) Cedar Rapids Kennedy (10-1), late
Saturday, Nov. 16
Class 2-A
(3) Algona (11-0) vs. (4) OABCIG (11-0), 4 p.m.
(1) Waukon (11-0) vs. (11) Williamsburg (8-3), 7 p.m.
Class 1-A
(1) Van Meter (11-0) vs. (11) Iowa City Regina (9-2), 10 a.m.
(3) West Sioux (10-1) vs. (5) West Lyon (10-1), 1 p.m.
State finals
Thursday, Nov. 21
Eight-Man
(1) Audubon (12-1) vs. (3) Don Bosco (12-0), 10 a.m.
Class A
(1) West Hancock (12-0) vs. (5) Grundy Center (11-1), 1:30 p.m.
Class 3-A
(2) Western Dubuque (12-0) vs. Solon, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 22
Class 4-A
(1) WDM Valley (12-0) vs. WDM Dowling-Cedar Rapids Kennedy winner, 7 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
State Volleyball tournament
Nov. 12-15 at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids
Friday, Nov. 15
State Finals
Class 5-A
(1) Cedar Falls 14-26-25-25, (3) WDM Valley 25-24-15-22
Class 4-A
(1) Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-25-25, (7) Western Dubuque 20-14-18
Class 3-A
(5) Mount Vernon 25-25-25, (2) Carroll Kuemper 11-18-14
Class 2-A
(1) Western Christian 20-25-28-25, (2) Dyersville Beckman 25-18-26-16
Class 1-A
(1) Sidney (37-6) vs. (6) Wapsie Valley (25-15), late
NCAA Football
AP Top 25 Schedule
Saturday, Nov. 16
No. 1 LSU at Mississippi, 6 p.m.
No. 2 Ohio State at Rutgers, 2:30 p.m.
No. 3 Clemson vs. Wake Forest, 2:30 p.m.
No. 4 Alabama at Mississippi State, 11 a.m.
No. 5 Georgia at No. 13 Auburn, 2:30 p.m.
No. 6 Oregon vs. Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
No. 7 Minnesota at No. 23 Iowa, 3 p.m.
No. 8 Utah vs. UCLA, 7 p.m.
No. 9 Penn State vs. No. 24 Indiana, 11 a.m.
No. 10 Oklahoma at No. 12 Baylor, 6:30 p.m.
No. 11 Florida at Missouri, 11 a.m.
No. 14 Michigan vs. Michigan State, 11 a.m.
No. 15 Wisconsin at Nebraska, 11 a.m.
No. 16 Notre Dame vs. No. 21 Navy, 1:30 p.m.
No. 17 Cincinnati at South Florida, 6 p.m.
No. 18 Memphis at Houston, 2:30 p.m.
No. 19 Boise State vs. New Mexico, 9:15 p.m.
No. 22 Texas at Iowa State, 2:30 p.m.
No. 25 Oklahoma State vs. Kansas, 11 a.m.
Big Ten games
UMass at Northwestern, 11 a.m.
Big 12 games
TCU at Texas Tech, 11 a.m.
MVC
Youngstown State at Indiana State, 12 p.m.
Missouri State at Illinois State, 12 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Western Illinois, 1 p.m.
Northern Iowa at South Dakota State, 2 p.m.
South Dakota at North Dakota State, 2:30 p.m.
NCAA Basketball
Friday’s Games
Top 25
No. 2 Duke 74, Georgia State 63
No. 5 Kansas vs. Monmouth, late
No. 6 North Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb, late
No. 8 Gonzaga at Texas A&M, late
No. 17 Utah State vs. N.C. A&T, late
No. 21 Xavier 59, Missouri State 56
No. 22 Auburn 116, CS Northridge 70
No. 24 Baylor vs. Texas State, late
Big Ten games
Michigan 70, Elon 50
Iowa 87, Oral Roberts 74
South Dakota State at Nebraska, late
Minnesota at Utah, late
Big 12 games
West Virginia 68, Pittsburgh 53
Monmouth at Kansas, late
Prairie View A&M at Texas, late
Saturday’s Games
No. 7 Maryland vs. Oakland, 11 a.m.
No. 9 Virginia vs. Columbia, 11 a.m.
No. 10 Villanova vs. Ohio, 11 a.m.
No. 13 Memphis vs. Alcorn State, 1 p.m.
No. 20 Washington vs. Tennessee at Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 4 p.m.
No. 23 LSU vs. Nicholls, 3 p.m.
No. 25 Colorado vs. San Diego, 9 p.m.
Big Ten games
Chicago State at Purdue, 1 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.
Troy at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Big East games
Louisiana Tech at Creighton, 5 p.m.
Ohio at Villanova, 11 a.m.
Cornell at DePaul, 12 p.m.
Saint Peter’s at Providence, 1 p.m.
Vermont at St. John’s, 3 p.m.
Wofford at Butler, 7 p.m.
MVC
Northern Colorado at Northern Iowa, 12 p.m.
St. Joseph’s at Loyola Chicago, 1 p.m.
UIC at Bradley, 7 p.m.
San Francisco at Southern Illinois, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No. 4 Louisville vs. N.C. Central, 4 p.m.
No. 12 Seton Hall at Saint Louis, 3 p.m.
No. 14 Oregon vs. UT Arlington, 7 p.m.
No. 15 Florida at UConn, 2 p.m.
No. 18 Saint Mary’s vs. Cal Poly, 7 p.m.
No. 19 Arizona vs. New Mexico State, 1 p.m.
Big Ten games
Marquette at Wisconsin, 12 p.m.
Big 12 games
Yale at Oklahoma State, 1:30 p.m.
Big East games
Georgia State at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
MVC
UCF at Illinois State, 1 p.m.
North Dakota at Valparaiso, 1:30 p.m.
Simpson College at Drake, 3 p.m.
Ball State at Indiana State, 3:30 p.m.
NHL Hockey
Friday’s Games
New Jersey 2, Pittsburgh 1
Boston at Toronto, late
St. Louis at Columbus, late
Montreal 5, Washington 2
Philadelphia at Ottawa, late
Saturday’s Games
Carolina at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Calgary at Arizona, 3 p.m.
Dallas at Edmonton, 3 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.
Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.
Ottawa at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Detroit at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Calgary at Vegas, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Anaheim at Washington, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Arizona, 8 p.m.
NBA Basketball
Friday’s Games
Charlotte 109, Detroit 106
San Antonio at Orlando, late
Indiana at Houston, late
Philadelphia at Oklahoma City, late
Utah at Memphis, late
Washington at Minnesota, late
Boston at Golden State, late
Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, late
Saturday’s Games
Brooklyn at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Milwaukee at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Miami, 7 p.m.
Portland at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 2 p.m.
Boston at Sacramento, 2:30 p.m.
Denver at Memphis, 5 p.m.
Washington at Orlando, 5 p.m.
Golden State at New Orleans, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Cleveland at New York, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Utah, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
NFL Football
Thursday, Nov. 14
Cleveland 21, Pittsburgh 7
Sunday, Nov. 17
Dallas at Detroit, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Washington, 12 p.m.
New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.
Denver at Minnesota, 12 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 12 p.m.
Buffalo at Miami, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.
Atlanta at Carolina, 12 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
New England at Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m.
Cincinnati at Oakland, 3:25 p.m.
Chicago at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m.
Open: N.Y. Giants, Seattle, Tennessee, Green Bay
Monday, Nov. 18
Kansas City vs L.A. Chargers at Mexico City, MEX, 7:15 p.m.
America’s Line
College Football
(over/under in parenthesis)
Wednesday
MIAMI-OHIO 18.5 (51.5) Bowl. Green
TOLEDO 2.5 (55) N.Illinois
Friday
MARSHALL 3 (56) La. Tech
SAN DIEGO ST 2.5 (44) Fresno St
Saturday
IOWA 3 (44.5) Minnesota
IOWA ST 6.5 (66.5) Texas
Wisconsin 12 (51) NEBRASKA
Alabama 21 (62.5) MISS ST
Florida 7 (48) MISSOURI
FLORIDA ST 40.5 (53) Alabama St
Vmi 17 (NL) ARMY
NORTHWESTERN 39.5 (56.5) UMass
OK STATE 17 (65) Kansas
Tcu 1 (56.5) TEXAS TECH
PENN ST 16.5 (50) Indiana
MICHIGAN 10 (45) Michigan St
Tulane 3.5 (55.5) TEMPLE
UAB 19.5 (45) Utep
NOTRE DAME 10 (55) Navy
Idaho St 16.5 (NL) BYU
ARKANSAS ST 10 (64) Coastal Caro
GEORGIA SOUT 7 (58) UL Monroe
Troy 9 (59) TEXAS ST
Georgia 9 (42.5) AUBURN
Kentucky 9 (43) VANDY
CLEMSON 31 (62.5) Wake Forest
Virginia Tech 6.5 (52) GEORGIA TECH
KANSAS ST 13.5 (50.5) West Virginia
Ohio St 52 (61) RUTGERS
Memphis 9.5 (71.5) HOUSTON
BALL ST 6 (57.5) C Michigan
DUKE 11 (56) Syracuse
UTAH ST 6 (49) Wyoming
Hawaii 6.5 (71) UNLV
WASH ST 10 (62) Stanford
MID TENN ST 11.5 (47.5) Rice
UL Lafayette 24.5 (53.5) S. ALABAMA
Southern Miss 16 (52) UTSA
Lsu 21 (63) OLE MISS
AIR FORCE 10.5 (59) Colorado St
Cincinnati 12.5 (50) USF
TEXAS A&M 10 (51) S. Carolina
Arizona St 1.5 (58.5) OREGON ST
Oklahoma 10 (67) BAYLOR
Louisville 4 (59.5) NC STATE
App State 13.5 (63.5) GEORGIA ST
UTAH 21 (54.5) Ucla
BOISE ST 28 (60) New Mex St
OREGON 25.5 (67.5) Arizona
Usc 6 (48.5) CALIFORNIA
NFL
Thursday
BROWNS 3 (41.5) Steelers
Sunday
RAVENS 5 (49) Texans
VIKINGS 10.5 (38.5) Broncos
Cowboys 2.5 (51.5) LIONS
PANTHERS 7 (54) Falcons
COLTS 3.5 (44) Jaguars
Bills 7.5 (39) DOLPHINS
WASHINGTON 1.5 (37.5) Jets
Saints 4.5 (51) BUCS
49ERS 14 (44) Cards
RAIDERS 8 (48) Bengals
Patriots 3 (46) EAGLES
RAMS 7.5 (42) Bears
Monday
Chiefs 3 (49) CHARGERS
