Iowa Western

Friday, Nov. 29

Women’s Basketball

Thanksgiving Classic

Western Nebraska 72, IWCC 66

Saturday, Nov. 30

Women’s Basketball

Thanksgiving Classic

North Dakota State College of Science at IWCC, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Wrestling

Cloud at IWCC

Friday, Dec. 6

Men’s Basketball

Iowa Western Classic

Minnesota Prep Academy at IWCC, 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Reiver Classic

Snow at IWCC, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Men’s Basketball

Iowa Western Classic

Johnson County at IWCC, 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Reiver Classic

Lake Region State at IWCC

Wrestling

IWCC at Doane Open, 9 a.m.

Girls Basketball

Monday, Dec. 2

Treynor at Harlan, 7:30 p.m.

Underwood at Shenandoah, 6 p.m.

Fremont-Mills at Heartland Christian, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Glenwood at Abraham Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.

Sioux City Heelan at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.

St. Albert at Harlan, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at AHSTW, 6 p.m.

Logan-Magnolia at Tri-Center, 6 p.m.

Underwood at IKM-Manning, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 5

Stanton at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 6

Sioux City North at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.

Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.

Lewis Central at Red Oak, 6 p.m.

St. Albert at Clarinda, 6 p.m.

Atlantic at Glenwood, 6 p.m.

AHSTW at Underwood, 6 p.m.

IKM-Manning at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Missouri Valley at Treynor, 6 p.m.

Tri-Center at Audubon, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Waukee at Abraham Lincoln

Glenwood at Carroll, 6 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Monday, Dec. 2

Lewis Central at Sioux City North, 7:30 p.m.

Woodbine at AHSTW, 7:30 p.m.

Underwood at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Thomas Jefferson at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at AHSTW, 7:30 p.m.

Treynor at Sioux City Heelan, 7 p.m.

Logan-Magnolia at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Underwood at IKM-Manning, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 5

Stanton at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 6

Sioux City North at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Lewis Central at Red Oak, 7:30 p.m.

St. Albert at Clarinda, 7:30 p.m.

Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Atlantic at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.

AHSTW at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.

IKM-Manning at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri Valley at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.

Tri-Center at Audubon, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Abraham Lincoln at Des Moines Hoover, 5 p.m.

NCAA Football

AP Top 25

Friday, Nov. 29

No. 17 Memphis 34, No. 18 Cincinnati 24

No. 19 Iowa 27, Nebraska 24

No. 20 Boise State 31, Colorado State 24

No. 22 Appalachian State at Troy, late

Virginia 39, No. 23 Virginia Tech 30

Big 12 games

Texas 49, Texas Tech 24

West Virginia 20, TCU 17

Saturday, Nov. 30

No. 1 LSU vs. Texas A&M, 6 p.m.

No. 2 Ohio State at No. 10 Michigan, 11 a.m.

No. 3 Clemson at South Carolina, 11 a.m.

No. 4 Georgia at Georgia Tech, 11 a.m.

No. 5 Alabama at No. 16 Auburn, 2:30 p.m.

No. 6 Utah vs. Colorado, 6:30 p.m.

No. 7 Oklahoma at No. 21 Oklahoma State, 7 p.m.

No. 8 Florida vs. Florida State, 6:30 p.m.

No. 9 Minnesota vs. No. 13 Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m.

No. 11 Baylor at Kansas, 2:30 p.m.

No. 12 Penn State vs. Rutgers, 2:30 p.m.

No. 14 Oregon vs. Oregon State, 3 p.m.

No. 15 Notre Dame at Stanford, 3 p.m.

No. 24 Navy at Houston, 6 p.m.

Big Ten games

Northwestern at Illinois, 11 a.m.

Indiana at Purdue, 11 a.m.

Maryland at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m.

Big 12 games

Iowa State at Kansas State, 6 p.m.

NCAA Basketball

Friday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 1 Duke 83, Winthrop 70

No. 2 Louisville 71, Western Kentucky 54

No. 5 Maryland 80, Harvard 73

No. 6 North Carolina 78, Oregon 74

Michigan 82, No. 8 Gonzaga 64

No. 9 Kentucky 69, UAB 58

No. 10 Ohio State vs. Morgan State, late

No. 12 Texas Tech vs. Creighton or San Diego State at Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, late

No. 13 Seton Hall 84, Iowa State 76

No. 14 Arizona vs. UCF or Pennsylvania at the Anaheim (Calif.) Convention Center, late

No. 15 Utah State at Saint Mary’s, late

No. 17 Tennessee vs. Florida State at the Arena at Northwest State College, Niceville, Fla., late

No. 20 VCU vs. Purdue at the Arena at Northwest State College, Niceville, Fla., late

No. 24 Florida vs. Marshall, late

Big Ten games

Rutgers 82, UMass 57

DePaul 73, Minnesota 68

Penn State 85, Syracuse 64

MVC

Illinois State 76, Illinois-Springfield 57

Missouri State at LSU, late

Saturday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 17 Tennessee vs. No. 20 VCU or Purdue at the Arena at Northwest State College, Niceville, Fla., 6 p.m.

No. 21 Colorado vs. Sacramento State, 8 p.m.

No. 25 Xavier vs. Lipscomb, 11 a.m.

Big Ten

South Dakota State at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Big 12

McNeese at Texas, 1 p.m.

Big East

Wagner at St. John’s, 11 a.m.

UNC Greensboro at Georgetown, 1 p.m.

MVC

Missouri-St. Louis at Indiana State, 1 p.m.

Evansville at IUPUI, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 5 Maryland in ESPN Orlando Invitational at HP Field House, Kissimmee, Fla., TBA

No. 14 Arizona in Wooden Legacy at the Anaheim (Calif.) Convention Center, TBA

No. 22 Villanova vs. La Salle, 5:30 p.m.

Big 12 games

Rhode Island at West Virginia, 1 p.m.

Big East

La Salle at Villanova, 5:30 p.m.

MVC

Southern Illinois at Saint Louis, 3 p.m.

NHL Hockey

Friday’s Games

Boston 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Winnipeg 3, Anaheim 0

Philadelphia 6, Detroit 1

Minnesota 7, Ottawa 2

Buffalo 6, Toronto 4

San Jose 4, Los Angeles 1

Colorado 5, Chicago 2

Washington 4, Tampa Bay 3, OT

Vegas 2, Arizona 1, SO

Pittsburgh at Columbus, late

Nashville at Carolina, late

St. Louis at Dallas, late

NBA Basketball

Friday’s Games

Brooklyn 112, Boston 107

Charlotte 110, Detroit 107

Toronto 90, Orlando 83

Milwaukee at Cleveland, late

Philadelphia at New York, late

Atlanta at Indiana, late

Golden State at Miami, late

New Orleans at Oklahoma City, late

Utah at Memphis, late

L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, late

Dallas at Phoenix, late

Chicago at Portland, late

Washington at L.A. Lakers, late

Saturday’s Games

Denver at Sacramento, 4 p.m.

Indiana at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Houston, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

NFL Football

Week 13

Sunday, Dec. 1

Tampa Bay at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Green Bay at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 12 p.m.

San Francisco at Baltimore, 12 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 12 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m.

New England at Houston, 7:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 2

Minnesota at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.

Notable NFL Dates

Dec. 12 — League meeting, Las Colinas, Texas.

Jan. 4-5 — Wild-card playoffs.

Jan. 11—12 — Divisional playoffs.

Jan. 19 — AFC, NFC championship games.

Jan. 26 — Pro Bowl.

Feb. 2 — Super Bowl, Miami Gardens, Fla.

Feb. 24-March 2 — NFL scouting combine, Indianapolis.

Feb. 25 — First day for clubs to designate franchise or transition players.

March 10 — Deadline for clubs to designate franchise or transition players before 4 p.m. EDT

March 18 — Free agency, trading periods begin, 4 p.m. EDT

March 29-April 1 — Annual league meeting, Palm Beach, Fla.

April 17 — Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.

April 23-25 — NFL draft, Las Vegas.

America’s Line

College Football

(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)

Saturday games

Georgia 29.5 (45.5) GEORGIA TECH

KENTUCKY 3.5 (54) Louisville

Clemson 26 (52) S CAROLINA

ILLINOIS 10 (45) N’Western

Indiana 7 (56.5) PURDUE

Ohio St 3 (55) MICHIGAN

MARSHALL 8.5 (48.5) Fiu

Tulsa 5 (60.5) E CAROLINA

COASTAL CARO 8 (53) Texas St

Wake Forest 5.5 (66) SYRACUSE

LIBERTY 13.5 (66) New Mexico St

AIR FORCE 11.5 (45) Wyoming

Charlotte 8 (51) OLD DOMINION

Western Kentucky 10 (51.5) MID TENN ST

NEVADA 7 (54) Unlv

Rice 7 (44) UTEP

Alabama 14 (51) AUBURN

Baylor 14 (35) KANSAS

PITT 9 (53) Boston Coll

Miami 6.5 (48) DUKE

MICHIGAN ST 20 (50) Maryland

Wisconsin 3 (49.5) MINNESOTA

PENN ST 41 (50) Rutgers

FLORIDA ATL 8.5 (57) Southern Miss

LOUISIANA TECH 19.5 (57.5) Utsa

TEMPLE 30 (51) Uconn

TENNESSEE 20 (46) Vanderbilt

OREGON 20 (68.5) Oregon St

Notre Dame 14.5 (53) STANFORD

Utah St 14 (63) NEW MEX ST

Uab 1 (52.5) NORTH TEXAS

SMU 5 (70.5) Tulane

GEORGIA SOU. 8 (58.5) Georgia St

LSU 16 (63) Texas A&M

North Carolina 7.5 (56) NC STATE

Iowa St 3.5 (53) KANSAS ST

Navy 7.5 (57) HOUSTON

FLORIDA 17 (54) Florida St

UTAH 27.5 (51) Colorado

LAFAYETTE 21 (69.5) UL Monroe

Oklahoma 13 (72) OK STATE

Byu 3 (40.5) SAN DIEGO ST

ARIZONA ST 12.5 (61) Arizona

UCLA 2 (49) California

Fresno St 2.5 (67.5) SAN JOSE ST

Sunday

HAWAII 3.5 (56.5) Army

NFL

Sunday

COLTS 3.5 (42) Titans

Jets 3.5 (42.5) BENGALS

PANTHERS 9 (41.5) Washington

RAVENS 4.5 (47.5) 49ers

JAGUARS 4.5 (48.5) Bucs

Packers 7.5 (45.5) GIANTS

Eagles 7.5 (48.5) DOLPHINS

STEELERS 3 (38.5) Browns

Rams 3.5 (46.5) CARDINALS

CHIEFS 8.5 (51.5) Raiders

BRONCOS 1.5 (38.5) Chargers

Patriots 4.5 (44.5) TEXANS

Monday

SEAHAWKS 3 (48.5) Vikings

