Iowa Western
Friday, Nov. 29
Women’s Basketball
Thanksgiving Classic
Western Nebraska 72, IWCC 66
Saturday, Nov. 30
Women’s Basketball
Thanksgiving Classic
North Dakota State College of Science at IWCC, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Wrestling
Cloud at IWCC
Friday, Dec. 6
Men’s Basketball
Iowa Western Classic
Minnesota Prep Academy at IWCC, 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Reiver Classic
Snow at IWCC, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Men’s Basketball
Iowa Western Classic
Johnson County at IWCC, 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Reiver Classic
Lake Region State at IWCC
Wrestling
IWCC at Doane Open, 9 a.m.
Girls Basketball
Monday, Dec. 2
Treynor at Harlan, 7:30 p.m.
Underwood at Shenandoah, 6 p.m.
Fremont-Mills at Heartland Christian, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Glenwood at Abraham Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.
Sioux City Heelan at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.
St. Albert at Harlan, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at AHSTW, 6 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia at Tri-Center, 6 p.m.
Underwood at IKM-Manning, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Stanton at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 6
Sioux City North at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.
Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.
Lewis Central at Red Oak, 6 p.m.
St. Albert at Clarinda, 6 p.m.
Atlantic at Glenwood, 6 p.m.
AHSTW at Underwood, 6 p.m.
IKM-Manning at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Missouri Valley at Treynor, 6 p.m.
Tri-Center at Audubon, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Waukee at Abraham Lincoln
Glenwood at Carroll, 6 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Monday, Dec. 2
Lewis Central at Sioux City North, 7:30 p.m.
Woodbine at AHSTW, 7:30 p.m.
Underwood at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Thomas Jefferson at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at AHSTW, 7:30 p.m.
Treynor at Sioux City Heelan, 7 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Underwood at IKM-Manning, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Stanton at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 6
Sioux City North at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Lewis Central at Red Oak, 7:30 p.m.
St. Albert at Clarinda, 7:30 p.m.
Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Atlantic at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.
AHSTW at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.
IKM-Manning at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Missouri Valley at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.
Tri-Center at Audubon, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Abraham Lincoln at Des Moines Hoover, 5 p.m.
NCAA Football
AP Top 25
Friday, Nov. 29
No. 17 Memphis 34, No. 18 Cincinnati 24
No. 19 Iowa 27, Nebraska 24
No. 20 Boise State 31, Colorado State 24
No. 22 Appalachian State at Troy, late
Virginia 39, No. 23 Virginia Tech 30
Big 12 games
Texas 49, Texas Tech 24
West Virginia 20, TCU 17
Saturday, Nov. 30
No. 1 LSU vs. Texas A&M, 6 p.m.
No. 2 Ohio State at No. 10 Michigan, 11 a.m.
No. 3 Clemson at South Carolina, 11 a.m.
No. 4 Georgia at Georgia Tech, 11 a.m.
No. 5 Alabama at No. 16 Auburn, 2:30 p.m.
No. 6 Utah vs. Colorado, 6:30 p.m.
No. 7 Oklahoma at No. 21 Oklahoma State, 7 p.m.
No. 8 Florida vs. Florida State, 6:30 p.m.
No. 9 Minnesota vs. No. 13 Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m.
No. 11 Baylor at Kansas, 2:30 p.m.
No. 12 Penn State vs. Rutgers, 2:30 p.m.
No. 14 Oregon vs. Oregon State, 3 p.m.
No. 15 Notre Dame at Stanford, 3 p.m.
No. 24 Navy at Houston, 6 p.m.
Big Ten games
Northwestern at Illinois, 11 a.m.
Indiana at Purdue, 11 a.m.
Maryland at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m.
Big 12 games
Iowa State at Kansas State, 6 p.m.
NCAA Basketball
Friday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 1 Duke 83, Winthrop 70
No. 2 Louisville 71, Western Kentucky 54
No. 5 Maryland 80, Harvard 73
No. 6 North Carolina 78, Oregon 74
Michigan 82, No. 8 Gonzaga 64
No. 9 Kentucky 69, UAB 58
No. 10 Ohio State vs. Morgan State, late
No. 12 Texas Tech vs. Creighton or San Diego State at Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, late
No. 13 Seton Hall 84, Iowa State 76
No. 14 Arizona vs. UCF or Pennsylvania at the Anaheim (Calif.) Convention Center, late
No. 15 Utah State at Saint Mary’s, late
No. 17 Tennessee vs. Florida State at the Arena at Northwest State College, Niceville, Fla., late
No. 20 VCU vs. Purdue at the Arena at Northwest State College, Niceville, Fla., late
No. 24 Florida vs. Marshall, late
Big Ten games
Rutgers 82, UMass 57
DePaul 73, Minnesota 68
Penn State 85, Syracuse 64
MVC
Illinois State 76, Illinois-Springfield 57
Missouri State at LSU, late
Saturday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 17 Tennessee vs. No. 20 VCU or Purdue at the Arena at Northwest State College, Niceville, Fla., 6 p.m.
No. 21 Colorado vs. Sacramento State, 8 p.m.
No. 25 Xavier vs. Lipscomb, 11 a.m.
Big Ten
South Dakota State at Indiana, 3 p.m.
Big 12
McNeese at Texas, 1 p.m.
Big East
Wagner at St. John’s, 11 a.m.
UNC Greensboro at Georgetown, 1 p.m.
MVC
Missouri-St. Louis at Indiana State, 1 p.m.
Evansville at IUPUI, 6 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 5 Maryland in ESPN Orlando Invitational at HP Field House, Kissimmee, Fla., TBA
No. 14 Arizona in Wooden Legacy at the Anaheim (Calif.) Convention Center, TBA
No. 22 Villanova vs. La Salle, 5:30 p.m.
Big 12 games
Rhode Island at West Virginia, 1 p.m.
Big East
La Salle at Villanova, 5:30 p.m.
MVC
Southern Illinois at Saint Louis, 3 p.m.
NHL Hockey
Friday’s Games
Boston 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT
Winnipeg 3, Anaheim 0
Philadelphia 6, Detroit 1
Minnesota 7, Ottawa 2
Buffalo 6, Toronto 4
San Jose 4, Los Angeles 1
Colorado 5, Chicago 2
Washington 4, Tampa Bay 3, OT
Vegas 2, Arizona 1, SO
Pittsburgh at Columbus, late
Nashville at Carolina, late
St. Louis at Dallas, late
NBA Basketball
Friday’s Games
Brooklyn 112, Boston 107
Charlotte 110, Detroit 107
Toronto 90, Orlando 83
Milwaukee at Cleveland, late
Philadelphia at New York, late
Atlanta at Indiana, late
Golden State at Miami, late
New Orleans at Oklahoma City, late
Utah at Memphis, late
L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, late
Dallas at Phoenix, late
Chicago at Portland, late
Washington at L.A. Lakers, late
Saturday’s Games
Denver at Sacramento, 4 p.m.
Indiana at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Houston, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
NFL Football
Week 13
Sunday, Dec. 1
Tampa Bay at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Green Bay at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.
Tennessee at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.
Washington at Carolina, 12 p.m.
San Francisco at Baltimore, 12 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 12 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m.
New England at Houston, 7:20 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 2
Minnesota at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.
Notable NFL Dates
Dec. 12 — League meeting, Las Colinas, Texas.
Jan. 4-5 — Wild-card playoffs.
Jan. 11—12 — Divisional playoffs.
Jan. 19 — AFC, NFC championship games.
Jan. 26 — Pro Bowl.
Feb. 2 — Super Bowl, Miami Gardens, Fla.
Feb. 24-March 2 — NFL scouting combine, Indianapolis.
Feb. 25 — First day for clubs to designate franchise or transition players.
March 10 — Deadline for clubs to designate franchise or transition players before 4 p.m. EDT
March 18 — Free agency, trading periods begin, 4 p.m. EDT
March 29-April 1 — Annual league meeting, Palm Beach, Fla.
April 17 — Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.
April 23-25 — NFL draft, Las Vegas.
America’s Line
College Football
(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)
Saturday games
Georgia 29.5 (45.5) GEORGIA TECH
KENTUCKY 3.5 (54) Louisville
Clemson 26 (52) S CAROLINA
ILLINOIS 10 (45) N’Western
Indiana 7 (56.5) PURDUE
Ohio St 3 (55) MICHIGAN
MARSHALL 8.5 (48.5) Fiu
Tulsa 5 (60.5) E CAROLINA
COASTAL CARO 8 (53) Texas St
Wake Forest 5.5 (66) SYRACUSE
LIBERTY 13.5 (66) New Mexico St
AIR FORCE 11.5 (45) Wyoming
Charlotte 8 (51) OLD DOMINION
Western Kentucky 10 (51.5) MID TENN ST
NEVADA 7 (54) Unlv
Rice 7 (44) UTEP
Alabama 14 (51) AUBURN
Baylor 14 (35) KANSAS
PITT 9 (53) Boston Coll
Miami 6.5 (48) DUKE
MICHIGAN ST 20 (50) Maryland
Wisconsin 3 (49.5) MINNESOTA
PENN ST 41 (50) Rutgers
FLORIDA ATL 8.5 (57) Southern Miss
LOUISIANA TECH 19.5 (57.5) Utsa
TEMPLE 30 (51) Uconn
TENNESSEE 20 (46) Vanderbilt
OREGON 20 (68.5) Oregon St
Notre Dame 14.5 (53) STANFORD
Utah St 14 (63) NEW MEX ST
Uab 1 (52.5) NORTH TEXAS
SMU 5 (70.5) Tulane
GEORGIA SOU. 8 (58.5) Georgia St
LSU 16 (63) Texas A&M
North Carolina 7.5 (56) NC STATE
Iowa St 3.5 (53) KANSAS ST
Navy 7.5 (57) HOUSTON
FLORIDA 17 (54) Florida St
UTAH 27.5 (51) Colorado
LAFAYETTE 21 (69.5) UL Monroe
Oklahoma 13 (72) OK STATE
Byu 3 (40.5) SAN DIEGO ST
ARIZONA ST 12.5 (61) Arizona
UCLA 2 (49) California
Fresno St 2.5 (67.5) SAN JOSE ST
Sunday
HAWAII 3.5 (56.5) Army
NFL
Sunday
COLTS 3.5 (42) Titans
Jets 3.5 (42.5) BENGALS
PANTHERS 9 (41.5) Washington
RAVENS 4.5 (47.5) 49ers
JAGUARS 4.5 (48.5) Bucs
Packers 7.5 (45.5) GIANTS
Eagles 7.5 (48.5) DOLPHINS
STEELERS 3 (38.5) Browns
Rams 3.5 (46.5) CARDINALS
CHIEFS 8.5 (51.5) Raiders
BRONCOS 1.5 (38.5) Chargers
Patriots 4.5 (44.5) TEXANS
Monday
SEAHAWKS 3 (48.5) Vikings
