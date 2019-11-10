Iowa Western
Saturday, Nov. 9
Volleyball
District tournament
Iowa Western 25-25-25, Vincennes 20-21-21
Iowa Western 25-25-25, John A Logan 20-13-17
Football
Iowa Western 27, Highland 22
Mens’ Basketball
Iowa Western vs. Moberly Area, 5 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Iowa Western at Lake Region State, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 10
Women’s Basketball
Iowa Western at Dakota College, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Men’s Basketball
Iowa Central at Iowa Western, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Women’s Basketball
Iowa Western at North Iowa Area, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Ellsworth at Iowa Western, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Wrestling
Iowa Western at Grand View Open, 9 a.m.
Women’s Basketball
Cloud County at Iowa Western, 2 p.m.
Men’s Basketball
Barton Classic
Iowa Western vs. Hutchinson, 3 p.m.
Prep Football
Iowa prep football playoff pairings
Semifinal round, UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls
Thursday, Nov. 14
Eight-Man
(2) Turkey Valley (11-0) vs. (3) Don Bosco (11-0), 9 a.m.
(1) Audubon (11-1) vs. (4) Remse St. Mary’s (11-0), 12 p.m.
Class 3-A
(2) Western Dubuque (11-0) vs. (3) Lewis Central (10-1), 5:30 p.m.
(1) Solon (11-0) vs. (4) Sergeant Bluff-Luton (10-1), 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 15
Class A
(3) Saint Andgar (11-0) vs. (5) Grundy Center (10-1), 10 a.m.
(1) West Hancock (11-0) vs. (6) Woodbury Central (10-1), 1 p.m.
Class 4-A
(1) WDM Valley (11-0) vs. (7) Bettendorf (9-2), 4 p.m.
(3) WDM Dowling (10-1) vs. (5) Cedar Rapids Kennedy (10-1), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Class 2-A
(3) Algona (11-0) vs. (4) OABCIG (11-0), 4 p.m.
(1) Waukon (11-0) vs. (11) Williamsburg (8-3), 7 p.m.
Class 1-A
(1) Van Meter (11-0) vs. (11) Iowa City Regina (9-2), 10 a.m.
(3) West Sioux (10-1) vs. (5) West Lyon (10-1), 1 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
State Volleyball tournament
Nov. 12-15 at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Class 5-A
(1) Cedar Falls (41-1) vs. (8) Waukee (35-11), 12 p.m.
(4) Ankeny (36-5) vs. (5) Abraham Lincoln (38-3), 2 p.m.
(2) Iowa City Liberty (34-2) vs. (7) Pleasant Valley (29-5), 12 p.m.
(3) WDM Valley (40-4) vs. (6) WDM Dowling (32-11), 2 p.m.
Class 4-A
(1) Sergeant Bluff-Luton (34-3) vs. (8) Glenwood (30-12), 4 p.m.
(4) Waverly-Shell Rock (46-6) vs. West Delaware (39-5), 6 p.m.
(2) Cedar Rapids Xavier (28-6) vs. (7) Western Dubuque (22-13), 4 p.m.
(3) North Scott (28-5) vs. (6) Marion (30-10), 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Class 3-A
(1) Davenport Assumption (32-5) vs. (8) Union (30-11), 10 a.m.
(4) West Liberty (31-7) vs. (5) Mount Vernon (33-10), 12 p.m.
(2) Carroll Kuemper (35-4) vs. Unity Christian (24-10), 10 a.m.
(3) Red Oak (33-6) vs. (6) Nevada (33-9), 12 p.m.
Class 2-A
(1) Western Christian (38-5) vs. Hudson (31-7), 2 p.m.
(4) Osage (36-6) vs. (5) Grundy Center (32-8), 4 p.m.
(2) Dyersville Beckman (40-8) vs. (7) Van Buren County (32-4), 2 p.m.
(3) Wilton (35-3) vs. (6) Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (29-6), 4 p.m.
Class 1-A
(1) Sidney (35-8) vs. (8) Springville (20-16), 6 p.m.
(4) Le Mars Gehlen (25-7) vs. (5) North Tama (26-6), 8 p.m.
(2) St. Albert (24-9) vs. (7) Holy Trinity (28-10), 6 p.m.
(3) Janesville (33-11) vs. (6) Wapsie Valley (23-15), 8 p.m.
NCAA Basketball
Saturday, Nov. 9
No. 7 Maryland vs. Rhode Island, late
No. 8 Gonzaga vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, late
No. 12 Seton Hall 74, Stony Brook 57
No. 13 Texas Tech vs. Bethune-Cookman, late
No. 15 Oregon vs. Boise State, late
No. 23 Purdue vs. Texas, late
Big Ten
Southern Utah 79, Nebraka 78 (2 OT)
Indiana 85, Portland State 74
Penn State 91, Wagner 64
Oklahoma at Minnesota, late
Big 12
Oklahoma State 69, UMKC 51
Kansas State 60, UNLV 56 (OT)
Oregon State 80, Iowa State 74
Big East
Georgetown 89, Central Arkansas 78
St. John’s 87, Central Connecticut 57
Providence 76, NJIT 47
Butler 79, New Orleans 53
MVC
Delaware 56, Southern Illinois 54
Northern Iowa 64, Northern Illinois 54
Valparaiso at St. Louis, late
Evansville 77, Ball State 75
Indiana State at Dayton, late
IUPUI at Bradley, late
Sunday’s Games
No. 1 Michigan State vs. Binghamton, 6 p.m.
No. 5 Louisville vs. Youngstown State, 1 p.m.
No. 6 Florida vs. Florida State, 12 p.m.
No. 18 Ohio State vs. UMass Lowell, 3 p.m.
No. 21 Arizona vs. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Big Ten
Niagara at Rutgers, 12 p.m.
Big 12
No games scheduled
Big East
No games scheduled
MVC
Southern Illinois at Oakland, 12 p.m.
Alabama State at Missouri State, 2 p.m.
Little Rock at Illinois State, 3 p.m.
NCAA Football
AP Top 25
Saturday, Nov. 9
No. 1 LSU 46, No. 2 Alabama 41
No. 3 Ohio State 73, Maryland 14
No. 4 Clemson 55, N.C. State 10
No. 13 Minnesota 31, No. 5 Penn State 26
No. 6 Georgia 27, Missouri 0
No. 9 Oklahoma vs. Iowa State, late
No. 10 Florida 56, Vanderbilt 0
No. 11 Baylor 29, TCU 23 (OT)
No. 15 Notre Dame 38, Duke 7
No. 16 Wisconsin 24, No. 18 Iowa 22
No. 17 Cincinnati 48, UConn 3
Texas 27, No. 20 Kansas State 24
No. 21 Boise State vs. Wyoming, late
Virginia Tech 36, No. 22 Wake Forest 17
No. 23 SMU 59, East Carolina 51
No. 24 San Diego State vs. Nevada, late
Big Ten
Purdue 24, Northwestern 22
Illinois 37, Michigan State 34
Big 12
Texas Tech 38, West Virginia 17
MVC
South Dakota 56, Youngstown State 21
Illinois State 27, South Dakota State 18
Southern Illinois 37, Missouri State 14
North Dakota State 57, Western Illinois 21
Northern Iowa 17, Indiana State 9
NHL Hockey
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Islanders 2, Florida 1
Tampa Bay 5, Buffalo 3
Montreal 3, Los Angeles 2
Pittsburgh 3, Chicago 2 (SO)
Philadelphia 3, Toronto 2
Ottawa 4, Carolina 1
Washington 5, Vegas 2
Minnesota 4, Arizona 3
Columbus at Colorado, late
St. Louis at Calgary, late
Nashville at San Jose, late
Sunday’s Games
Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 12 p.m.
Dallas at Winnipeg, 1 p.m.
New Jersey at Vancouver, 3 p.m.
Vegas at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Ottawa at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 6 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Florida at Boston, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Edmonton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
NBA Basketball
Saturday’s Games
Boston 135, San Antonio 115
New Orleans 115, Charlotte 110
Dallas 138, Memphis 122
Oklahoma City 114, Golden State 108
Houston 117, Chicago 94
Sunday’s Games
Denver at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.
Indiana at Orlando, 5 p.m.
Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Phoenix, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Portland, 8 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Minnesota at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Memphis at San Antonio, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Utah at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
New York at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Denver, 8 p.m.
Brooklyn at Utah, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Portland at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
NFL Football
Week 10
Thursday, Nov. 7
Oakland 26, L.A. Chargers 24
Sunday, Nov. 10
Arizona at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.
Kansas City at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
Buffalo at Cleveland, 12 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.
Atlanta at New Orleans, 12 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Miami at Indianapolis, 3:05 p.m.
Carolina at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Washington, Jacksonville, New England, Denver, Philadelphia, Houston
Monday, Nov. 11
Seattle at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
America’s Line
NFL
(over/under in parenthesis)
NFL
Sunday
Chiefs 4.5 (48.5) TITANS
BROWNS 2.5 (42.5) Bills
BUCS 5.5 (53.5) Cards
JETS 1.5 (42) Giants
SAINTS 13 (50.5) Falcons
Ravens 10 (46) BENGALS
PACKERS 7 (48) Panthers
BEARS 3.5 (44) Lions
COLTS 15.5 (44) Dolphins
Rams 3.4 (45.5) STEELERS
COWBOYS 3 (47) Vikings
Monday
49ERS 5.5 (44.5) Seahawks
