Iowa Western

Saturday, Nov. 9

Volleyball

District tournament

Iowa Western 25-25-25, Vincennes 20-21-21

Iowa Western 25-25-25, John A Logan 20-13-17

Football

Iowa Western 27, Highland 22

Mens’ Basketball

Iowa Western vs. Moberly Area, 5 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Iowa Western at Lake Region State, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 10

Women’s Basketball

Iowa Western at Dakota College, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Men’s Basketball

Iowa Central at Iowa Western, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Women’s Basketball

Iowa Western at North Iowa Area, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Ellsworth at Iowa Western, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Wrestling

Iowa Western at Grand View Open, 9 a.m.

Women’s Basketball

Cloud County at Iowa Western, 2 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

Barton Classic

Iowa Western vs. Hutchinson, 3 p.m.

Prep Football

Iowa prep football playoff pairings

Semifinal round, UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls

Thursday, Nov. 14

Eight-Man

(2) Turkey Valley (11-0) vs. (3) Don Bosco (11-0), 9 a.m.

(1) Audubon (11-1) vs. (4) Remse St. Mary’s (11-0), 12 p.m.

Class 3-A

(2) Western Dubuque (11-0) vs. (3) Lewis Central (10-1), 5:30 p.m.

(1) Solon (11-0) vs. (4) Sergeant Bluff-Luton (10-1), 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 15

Class A

(3) Saint Andgar (11-0) vs. (5) Grundy Center (10-1), 10 a.m.

(1) West Hancock (11-0) vs. (6) Woodbury Central (10-1), 1 p.m.

Class 4-A

(1) WDM Valley (11-0) vs. (7) Bettendorf (9-2), 4 p.m.

(3) WDM Dowling (10-1) vs. (5) Cedar Rapids Kennedy (10-1), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Class 2-A

(3) Algona (11-0) vs. (4) OABCIG (11-0), 4 p.m.

(1) Waukon (11-0) vs. (11) Williamsburg (8-3), 7 p.m.

Class 1-A

(1) Van Meter (11-0) vs. (11) Iowa City Regina (9-2), 10 a.m.

(3) West Sioux (10-1) vs. (5) West Lyon (10-1), 1 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

State Volleyball tournament

Nov. 12-15 at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Class 5-A

(1) Cedar Falls (41-1) vs. (8) Waukee (35-11), 12 p.m.

(4) Ankeny (36-5) vs. (5) Abraham Lincoln (38-3), 2 p.m.

(2) Iowa City Liberty (34-2) vs. (7) Pleasant Valley (29-5), 12 p.m.

(3) WDM Valley (40-4) vs. (6) WDM Dowling (32-11), 2 p.m.

Class 4-A

(1) Sergeant Bluff-Luton (34-3) vs. (8) Glenwood (30-12), 4 p.m.

(4) Waverly-Shell Rock (46-6) vs. West Delaware (39-5), 6 p.m.

(2) Cedar Rapids Xavier (28-6) vs. (7) Western Dubuque (22-13), 4 p.m.

(3) North Scott (28-5) vs. (6) Marion (30-10), 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Class 3-A

(1) Davenport Assumption (32-5) vs. (8) Union (30-11), 10 a.m.

(4) West Liberty (31-7) vs. (5) Mount Vernon (33-10), 12 p.m.

(2) Carroll Kuemper (35-4) vs. Unity Christian (24-10), 10 a.m.

(3) Red Oak (33-6) vs. (6) Nevada (33-9), 12 p.m.

Class 2-A

(1) Western Christian (38-5) vs. Hudson (31-7), 2 p.m.

(4) Osage (36-6) vs. (5) Grundy Center (32-8), 4 p.m.

(2) Dyersville Beckman (40-8) vs. (7) Van Buren County (32-4), 2 p.m.

(3) Wilton (35-3) vs. (6) Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (29-6), 4 p.m.

Class 1-A

(1) Sidney (35-8) vs. (8) Springville (20-16), 6 p.m.

(4) Le Mars Gehlen (25-7) vs. (5) North Tama (26-6), 8 p.m.

(2) St. Albert (24-9) vs. (7) Holy Trinity (28-10), 6 p.m.

(3) Janesville (33-11) vs. (6) Wapsie Valley (23-15), 8 p.m.

NCAA Basketball

Saturday, Nov. 9

No. 7 Maryland vs. Rhode Island, late

No. 8 Gonzaga vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, late

No. 12 Seton Hall 74, Stony Brook 57

No. 13 Texas Tech vs. Bethune-Cookman, late

No. 15 Oregon vs. Boise State, late

No. 23 Purdue vs. Texas, late

Big Ten

Southern Utah 79, Nebraka 78 (2 OT)

Indiana 85, Portland State 74

Penn State 91, Wagner 64

Oklahoma at Minnesota, late

Big 12

Oklahoma State 69, UMKC 51

Kansas State 60, UNLV 56 (OT)

Oregon State 80, Iowa State 74

Big East

Georgetown 89, Central Arkansas 78

St. John’s 87, Central Connecticut 57

Providence 76, NJIT 47

Butler 79, New Orleans 53

MVC

Delaware 56, Southern Illinois 54

Northern Iowa 64, Northern Illinois 54

Valparaiso at St. Louis, late

Evansville 77, Ball State 75

Indiana State at Dayton, late

IUPUI at Bradley, late

Sunday’s Games

No. 1 Michigan State vs. Binghamton, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Louisville vs. Youngstown State, 1 p.m.

No. 6 Florida vs. Florida State, 12 p.m.

No. 18 Ohio State vs. UMass Lowell, 3 p.m.

No. 21 Arizona vs. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Big Ten

Niagara at Rutgers, 12 p.m.

Big 12

No games scheduled

Big East

No games scheduled

MVC

Southern Illinois at Oakland, 12 p.m.

Alabama State at Missouri State, 2 p.m.

Little Rock at Illinois State, 3 p.m.

NCAA Football

AP Top 25

Saturday, Nov. 9

No. 1 LSU 46, No. 2 Alabama 41

No. 3 Ohio State 73, Maryland 14

No. 4 Clemson 55, N.C. State 10

No. 13 Minnesota 31, No. 5 Penn State 26

No. 6 Georgia 27, Missouri 0

No. 9 Oklahoma vs. Iowa State, late

No. 10 Florida 56, Vanderbilt 0

No. 11 Baylor 29, TCU 23 (OT)

No. 15 Notre Dame 38, Duke 7

No. 16 Wisconsin 24, No. 18 Iowa 22

No. 17 Cincinnati 48, UConn 3

Texas 27, No. 20 Kansas State 24

No. 21 Boise State vs. Wyoming, late

Virginia Tech 36, No. 22 Wake Forest 17

No. 23 SMU 59, East Carolina 51

No. 24 San Diego State vs. Nevada, late

Big Ten

Purdue 24, Northwestern 22

Illinois 37, Michigan State 34

Big 12

Texas Tech 38, West Virginia 17

MVC

South Dakota 56, Youngstown State 21

Illinois State 27, South Dakota State 18

Southern Illinois 37, Missouri State 14

North Dakota State 57, Western Illinois 21

Northern Iowa 17, Indiana State 9

NHL Hockey

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Islanders 2, Florida 1

Tampa Bay 5, Buffalo 3

Montreal 3, Los Angeles 2

Pittsburgh 3, Chicago 2 (SO)

Philadelphia 3, Toronto 2

Ottawa 4, Carolina 1

Washington 5, Vegas 2

Minnesota 4, Arizona 3

Columbus at Colorado, late

St. Louis at Calgary, late

Nashville at San Jose, late

Sunday’s Games

Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 12 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 1 p.m.

New Jersey at Vancouver, 3 p.m.

Vegas at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Ottawa at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Florida at Boston, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

NBA Basketball

Saturday’s Games

Boston 135, San Antonio 115

New Orleans 115, Charlotte 110

Dallas 138, Memphis 122

Oklahoma City 114, Golden State 108

Houston 117, Chicago 94

Sunday’s Games

Denver at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

Indiana at Orlando, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Phoenix, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Portland, 8 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Utah at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Denver, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Utah, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Portland at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

NFL Football

Week 10

Thursday, Nov. 7

Oakland 26, L.A. Chargers 24

Sunday, Nov. 10

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.

Kansas City at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

Buffalo at Cleveland, 12 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.

Atlanta at New Orleans, 12 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Miami at Indianapolis, 3:05 p.m.

Carolina at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Washington, Jacksonville, New England, Denver, Philadelphia, Houston

Monday, Nov. 11

Seattle at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

America’s Line

NFL

(over/under in parenthesis)

NFL

Sunday

Chiefs 4.5 (48.5) TITANS

BROWNS 2.5 (42.5) Bills

BUCS 5.5 (53.5) Cards

JETS 1.5 (42) Giants

SAINTS 13 (50.5) Falcons

Ravens 10 (46) BENGALS

PACKERS 7 (48) Panthers

BEARS 3.5 (44) Lions

COLTS 15.5 (44) Dolphins

Rams 3.4 (45.5) STEELERS

COWBOYS 3 (47) Vikings

Monday

49ERS 5.5 (44.5) Seahawks

Tags

Recommended for you

