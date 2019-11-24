Iowa Western
Saturday, Nov. 23
Volleyball
NJCAA National tournament
IWCC 25-24-25-17-18, Hillsborough 21-26-14-25-16
Men’s Basketball
Reiver Classic
Barton 71, IWCC 69
Women’s Basketball
Holiday Inn/Hampton Inn Classic
Hutchinson 68, IWCC 63
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Men’s Basketball
Southwestern at IWCC, 6 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 29
Women’s Basketball
Thanksgiving Classic
Western Nebraska at IWCC, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Women’s Basketball
Thanksgiving Classic
North Dakota State College of Science at IWCC, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Monday, Nov. 25
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.
AHSTW at Woodbine, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Shenandoah at Abraham Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.
Glenwood at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Tri-Center at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.
AHSTW at CAM, 7:30 p.m.
Heartland Christian at Essex, 6 p.m.
NCAA Football
Top 25 Schedule
Saturday, Nov. 23
No. 1 LSU 56, Arkansas 20
No. 2 Ohio State 28, No. 9 Penn State 17
No. 4 Georgia 19, No. 24 Texas A&M 13
No. 5 Alabama 66, Western Carolina 3
Arizona State 31, No. 6 Oregon 28
No. 7 Utah at Arizona, late
No. 8 Oklahoma 28, TCU 24
No. 11 Minnesota 38, Northwestern 22
No. 12 Michigan 39, Indiana 14
No. 13 Baylor 24, Texas 10
No. 14 Wisconsin 45, Purdue 24
No. 15 Notre Dame 40, Boston College 7
No. 16 Auburn 52, Samford 0
No. 17 Cincinnati 15, Temple 13
No. 18 Memphis 49, South Florida 10
No. 19 Iowa 19, Illinois 10
No. 20 Boise State at Utah State, late
Navy 35, No. 21 SMU 28
No. 22 Oklahoma State 20, West Virginia 13
No. 23 Appalachian State 35, Texas State 13
No. 25 Virginia Tech 28, Pittsburgh 0
Big Ten games
Michigan State 27, Rutgers 0
Nebraska 54, Maryland 7
Big 12 Games
Iowa State 41, Kansas 31
Kansas State 30, Texas Tech 27
MVC
Youngstown State 21, Illinois State 3
Northern Iowa 38, Western Illinois 7
North Dakota State 21, Southern Illinois 7
South Dakota 24, South Dakota State 21
Indiana State 51, Missouri State 24
NCAA Basketball
Saturday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 7 Virginia 58, UMass 46
No. 8 Gonzaga 77, Cal State Bakersfield 49
No. 13 Seton Hall 87, Florida A&M 51
No. 16 Memphis 87, Mississippi 86
No. 21 VCU 78, FGCU 48
Big Ten
Penn State 58, Yale 56
Purdue 81, Jacksonville State 49
Illinois 120, Hampton 71
Big East
DePaul 72, Boston College 67
Marquette 66, Robert Morris 62
Arizona State 80, St. John’s 67
Pennsylvania 81, Providence 75
Sunday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 2 Louisville vs. Akron, 5 p.m.
No. 7 Virginia vs. Arizona State or St. John’s at Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn., 12 or 2:30 p.m.
No. 9 Kentucky vs. Lamar, 5 p.m.
No. 12 Texas Tech vs. LIU Brooklyn, 1 p.m.
No. 14 Arizona vs. Long Beach State, 7:30 p.m.
No. 15 Utah State vs. North Texas at the Montego Bay (Jamaica) Convention Centre, 5:30 p.m.
No. 17 Villanova vs. TBA at the HTC Center, Conway, S.C., TBA
No. 18 Xavier vs. TBA at TD Arena, Charleston, S.C., TBA
No. 23 Colorado vs. Wyoming at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, 7 p.m.
No. 24 Baylor vs. TBA at the HTC Center, Conway, S.C., TBA
No. 25 Washington vs. San Diego, 9:30 p.m.
Big Ten
Cal Poly at Iowa, 4 p.m.
North Dakota at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Big 12
TCU vs. Clemson, 9:30 p.m.
Big East
North Florida at Creighton, 1 p.m.
MVC
Air Force at Indiana State, 3 p.m.
NHL Hockey
Saturday’s Games
Vancouver 2, Washington 1 (SO)
Calgary 3, Philadelphia 2 (SO)
Arizona 3, Los Angeles 2
Tampa Bay 6, Anaheim 2
Winnipeg 4, Columbus 3
New Jersey 5, Detroit 1
N.Y. Rangers 6, Montreal 5
Boston 5, Minnesota 4 (OT)
Carolina 4, Florida 2
Toronto 5, Colorado 3
Nashville 4, St. Louis 2
Chicago at Dallas, late
Edmonton at Vegas, late
N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, late
Sunday’s Games
Buffalo at Florida, 4 p.m.
Carolina at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at Arizona, 7 p.m.
NBA Basketball
Saturday’s Games
Phoenix 100, Minnesota 98
Chicago 116, Charlotte 115
Indiana 111, Orlando 106
Philadelphia 113, Miami 86
San Antonio 111, New York 104
Toronto 119, Atlanta 116
L.A. Lakers 109, Memphis 108
Cleveland 110, Portland 104
Milwaukee 104, Detroit 90
New Orleans at Utah, late
Sunday’s Games
Dallas at Houston, 2:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at New York, 5 p.m.
Sacramento at Washington, 5 p.m.
Phoenix at Denver, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 8 p.m.
NFL Football
Week 12
Thursday, Nov. 21
Houston 20, Indianapolis 17
Sunday, Nov. 24
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Miami at Cleveland, 12 p.m.
Seattle at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Carolina at New Orleans, 12 p.m.
Denver at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 12 p.m.
Oakland at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at Tennessee, 3:05 p.m.
Dallas at New England, 3:25 p.m.
Green Bay at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Arizona, Minnesota, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers
Monday, Nov. 25
Baltimore at L.A. Rams, 7:15 p.m.
America’s Line
College Football
(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)
NFL
Sunday
BEARS 6 (40.5) Giants
SAINTS 7 (48) Panthers
BILLS 4 (37.5) Broncos
Steelers 7 (38.5) BENGALS
BROWNS 10.5 (45.5) Dolphins
FALCONS 4 (51.5) Bucs
Lions 3 (40.5) WASHINGTON
Raiders 3 (46.5) JETS
EAGLES 1 (48.5) Seahawks
TITANS 3.5 (41.5) JAGUARS
PATRIOTS 6 (45.5) Cowboys
49ERS 3.5 (48.5) Packers
Monday
Ravens 3 (46.5) RAMS
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Released RHP Nick Goody.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Traded RHP Jharel Cotton to the Chicago Cubs for cash.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Released 3B Matt Duffy.
