Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Iowa Western

Saturday, Nov. 23

Volleyball

NJCAA National tournament

IWCC 25-24-25-17-18, Hillsborough 21-26-14-25-16

Men’s Basketball

Reiver Classic

Barton 71, IWCC 69

Women’s Basketball

Holiday Inn/Hampton Inn Classic

Hutchinson 68, IWCC 63

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Men’s Basketball

Southwestern at IWCC, 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29

Women’s Basketball

Thanksgiving Classic

Western Nebraska at IWCC, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Women’s Basketball

Thanksgiving Classic

North Dakota State College of Science at IWCC, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Monday, Nov. 25

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.

AHSTW at Woodbine, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Shenandoah at Abraham Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.

Glenwood at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Tri-Center at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.

AHSTW at CAM, 7:30 p.m.

Heartland Christian at Essex, 6 p.m.

NCAA Football

Top 25 Schedule

Saturday, Nov. 23

No. 1 LSU 56, Arkansas 20

No. 2 Ohio State 28, No. 9 Penn State 17

No. 4 Georgia 19, No. 24 Texas A&M 13

No. 5 Alabama 66, Western Carolina 3

Arizona State 31, No. 6 Oregon 28

No. 7 Utah at Arizona, late

No. 8 Oklahoma 28, TCU 24

No. 11 Minnesota 38, Northwestern 22

No. 12 Michigan 39, Indiana 14

No. 13 Baylor 24, Texas 10

No. 14 Wisconsin 45, Purdue 24

No. 15 Notre Dame 40, Boston College 7

No. 16 Auburn 52, Samford 0

No. 17 Cincinnati 15, Temple 13

No. 18 Memphis 49, South Florida 10

No. 19 Iowa 19, Illinois 10

No. 20 Boise State at Utah State, late

Navy 35, No. 21 SMU 28

No. 22 Oklahoma State 20, West Virginia 13

No. 23 Appalachian State 35, Texas State 13

No. 25 Virginia Tech 28, Pittsburgh 0

Big Ten games

Michigan State 27, Rutgers 0

Nebraska 54, Maryland 7

Big 12 Games

Iowa State 41, Kansas 31

Kansas State 30, Texas Tech 27

MVC

Youngstown State 21, Illinois State 3

Northern Iowa 38, Western Illinois 7

North Dakota State 21, Southern Illinois 7

South Dakota 24, South Dakota State 21

Indiana State 51, Missouri State 24

NCAA Basketball

Saturday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 7 Virginia 58, UMass 46

No. 8 Gonzaga 77, Cal State Bakersfield 49

No. 13 Seton Hall 87, Florida A&M 51

No. 16 Memphis 87, Mississippi 86

No. 21 VCU 78, FGCU 48

Big Ten

Penn State 58, Yale 56

Purdue 81, Jacksonville State 49

Illinois 120, Hampton 71

Big East

DePaul 72, Boston College 67

Marquette 66, Robert Morris 62

Arizona State 80, St. John’s 67

Pennsylvania 81, Providence 75

Sunday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 2 Louisville vs. Akron, 5 p.m.

No. 7 Virginia vs. Arizona State or St. John’s at Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn., 12 or 2:30 p.m.

No. 9 Kentucky vs. Lamar, 5 p.m.

No. 12 Texas Tech vs. LIU Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

No. 14 Arizona vs. Long Beach State, 7:30 p.m.

No. 15 Utah State vs. North Texas at the Montego Bay (Jamaica) Convention Centre, 5:30 p.m.

No. 17 Villanova vs. TBA at the HTC Center, Conway, S.C., TBA

No. 18 Xavier vs. TBA at TD Arena, Charleston, S.C., TBA

No. 23 Colorado vs. Wyoming at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, 7 p.m.

No. 24 Baylor vs. TBA at the HTC Center, Conway, S.C., TBA

No. 25 Washington vs. San Diego, 9:30 p.m.

Big Ten

Cal Poly at Iowa, 4 p.m.

North Dakota at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Big 12

TCU vs. Clemson, 9:30 p.m.

Big East

North Florida at Creighton, 1 p.m.

MVC

Air Force at Indiana State, 3 p.m.

NHL Hockey

Saturday’s Games

Vancouver 2, Washington 1 (SO)

Calgary 3, Philadelphia 2 (SO)

Arizona 3, Los Angeles 2

Tampa Bay 6, Anaheim 2

Winnipeg 4, Columbus 3

New Jersey 5, Detroit 1

N.Y. Rangers 6, Montreal 5

Boston 5, Minnesota 4 (OT)

Carolina 4, Florida 2

Toronto 5, Colorado 3

Nashville 4, St. Louis 2

Chicago at Dallas, late

Edmonton at Vegas, late

N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, late

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo at Florida, 4 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona, 7 p.m.

NBA Basketball

Saturday’s Games

Phoenix 100, Minnesota 98

Chicago 116, Charlotte 115

Indiana 111, Orlando 106

Philadelphia 113, Miami 86

San Antonio 111, New York 104

Toronto 119, Atlanta 116

L.A. Lakers 109, Memphis 108

Cleveland 110, Portland 104

Milwaukee 104, Detroit 90

New Orleans at Utah, late

Sunday’s Games

Dallas at Houston, 2:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at New York, 5 p.m.

Sacramento at Washington, 5 p.m.

Phoenix at Denver, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 8 p.m.

NFL Football

Week 12

Thursday, Nov. 21

Houston 20, Indianapolis 17

Sunday, Nov. 24

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 12 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, 12 p.m.

Denver at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 12 p.m.

Oakland at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 3:05 p.m.

Dallas at New England, 3:25 p.m.

Green Bay at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Arizona, Minnesota, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers

Monday, Nov. 25

Baltimore at L.A. Rams, 7:15 p.m.

America’s Line

College Football

(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)

NFL

Sunday

BEARS 6 (40.5) Giants

SAINTS 7 (48) Panthers

BILLS 4 (37.5) Broncos

Steelers 7 (38.5) BENGALS

BROWNS 10.5 (45.5) Dolphins

FALCONS 4 (51.5) Bucs

Lions 3 (40.5) WASHINGTON

Raiders 3 (46.5) JETS

EAGLES 1 (48.5) Seahawks

TITANS 3.5 (41.5) JAGUARS

PATRIOTS 6 (45.5) Cowboys

49ERS 3.5 (48.5) Packers

Monday

Ravens 3 (46.5) RAMS

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Released RHP Nick Goody.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Traded RHP Jharel Cotton to the Chicago Cubs for cash.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Released 3B Matt Duffy.

