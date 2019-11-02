Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Iowa Western

Friday, Nov. 1

Women’s Basketball

Odessa Classic

Odessa College 62, Iowa Western 53

Men’s Basketball

Colby Tip-Off Classic

Iowa Western 89, Northwest Kansas Technical College 70

Saturday, Nov. 2

Football

Butler at Iowa Western, 1 pm.

Women’s Soccer

Region XI championship

Indian Hills at Iowa Western, 2 p.m.

Volleyball

Parkland triangular

Iowa Western vs. Lincoln Land, 3 p.m.

Iowa Western vs. Parkland, 5 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Odessa Classic

Iowa Western vs. Midland College, 12 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

Colby Tip-Off Classic

Iowa Western vs. Colby, 5 p.m.

Prep Football

Iowa prep football playoff pairings

Friday, Nov. 1 (7 p.m. starts)

Class 4-A

Bracket A

WDM Valley 42, Indianola 7

Waukee 45, Cedar Rapids Prairie 15

Bracket B

Cedar Falls 44, Dubuque Senior 0

Bettendorf 42, Linn-Mar 14

Bracket C

Urbandale 29, Ankeny Centennial 28

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 63, Fort Dodge 6

Bracket D

WDM Dowling 35, Des Moines Roosevelt 7

Ankeny 24, Southeast Polk 14

Class 3-A

Bracket A

Solon 14, Iowa City Liberty 7

Pella 24, Independence 6

Bracket B

Western Dubuque 42, Washington 10

North Scott 9, Cedar Rapids Xavier 3

Bracket C

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 48, Carlisle 15

Norwalk 42, Glenwood 28

Bracket D

Lewis Central 44, Oskaloosa 0

Dallas Center-Grimes 9, Harlan 7

Class 2-A

Bracket A

Waukon 52, Tipton 16

West Liberty 6, Monticello 0

Bracket B

Clear Lake 21, Spirit Lake 7

Williamsburg 25, Waterloo Columbus 8

Bracket C

Algona 35, CLGLR 14

Greene County 35, Des Moines Christian 21

Bracket D

West Marshall (12) at OABCIG (4), late

PCM 34, Benton 8

Class 1-A

Bracket A

Van Meter 38, Pella Christian 12

South Central Calhoun 56, Mount Ayr 22

Bracket B

West Branch 23, North Linn 0

Iowa City Regina 23, Mediapolis 19

Bracket C

Dike-New Hartford 21, Panorama 14

West Lyon 55, Osage 14

Bracket D

West Sioux 42, Underwood 7

Treynor 21, Western Christian 10

Class A

Bracket A

West Hancock 38, IKM-Manning 14

South O’Brien 43, Tri-Center 7

Bracket B

MLF MarMac 60, South Winneshiek 24

Grundy Center 28, Belle Plaine 14

Bracket C

North Tama 16, Central Decatur 6

Woodbury Central 27, Westwood 0

Bracket D

Saint Ansgar 52, Edgewood-Colesburg 21

Earlham 50, BGM 34

Eight-Man

Bracket A

Audubon 48, Harris-Lake Park 20

CAM 62, Lamoni 24

Bracket B

Turkey Valley 52, Rockford 8

HLV 28, Midland 22

Bracket C

Remsen St. Mary’s 66, East Mills 28

Fremont-Mills 22, Coon Rapids-Bayard 6

Bracket D

Don Bosco 72, New London 12

Easton Valley 55, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6

Prep Volleyball

Postseason

Monday, Nov. 4

Class 4-A Region 2 final

Glenwood at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.

Class 5-A Region 1

Ankeny Centennial at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Class 1-A Region 2 at Neola

St. Albert vs. Riverside, 7 p.m.

Class 2-A Region 4 at Saydel

Grundy Center vs. Underwood

Cross Country

Saturday, Nov. 2

State meet in Fort Dodge at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course

Class 4-A girls: 11 a.m.

Class 4-A boys : 11:30 a.m.

Class 3-A girls: 12 p.m.

4-A Awards ceremony: 12:20 p.m.

Class 3-A boys: 12:30 p.m.

Class 2-A girls: 1 p.m.

3-A Awards ceremony: 1:20 p.m.

Class 2-A boys: 1:30 p.m.

Class 1-A girls: 2 p.m.

2-A Awards ceremony: 2:20 p.m.

Class 1-A boys: 2:30 p.m.

1-A Awards ceremony: 3 p.m.

NCAA Football

Top 25 Schedule

Thursday Games

No. 12 Baylor 17, West Virginia 14

Georgia Southern 24, No. 20 App. State 21

Saturday Games

Wofford at No. 4 Clemson, 3 p.m.

No. 8 Georgia vs. No. 6 Florida, 2:30 p.m.

No. 7 Oregon at USC, 7 p.m.

No. 9 Utah at Washington, 3 p.m.

Ole Miss at No. 11 Auburn, 6 p.m.

No. 14 Michigan at Maryland, 11 a.m.

No. 15 SMU at Memphis, 6:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at No. 16 Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m.

No. 17 Cincinnati at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

No. 21 Boise State at San Jose State, 9:30 p.m.

No. 22 Kansas State at Kansas, 2:30 p.m.

NC State at No. 23 Wake Forest, 11 a.m.

Other Big Ten games

Nebraska at Purdue, 11 a.m.

Rutgers at Illinois, 2:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Big 12 games

TCU at Oklahoma State, 2:30 p.m.

Missouri Valley Conference

Northern Iowa at Illinois State, 12 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Indiana State, 12 p.m.

South Dakota at Western Illinois, 1 p.m.

South Dakota State at Missouri State, 2 p.m.

North Dakota State at Youngstown State, 5 p.m.

NCAA Basketball

Top 25 Schedule

Tuesday, Nov. 5

No. 1 Michigan State vs. No. 2 Kentucky at Madison Square Garden, 9:30 p.m.

No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 4 Duke at Madison Square Garden, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Louisville at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

No. 6 Florida vs. North Florida, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Maryland vs. Holy Cross, 7:30 p.m.

No. 8 Gonzaga vs. Alabama State, 8 p.m.

No. 10 Villanova vs. Army, 8:30 p.m.

No. 12 Seton Hall vs. Wagner at Walsh Gymnasium, South Orange, N.J., 6:30 p.m.

No. 13 Texas Tech vs. Eastern Illinois, 8 p.m.

No. 14 Memphis vs. S.C. State, 8 p.m.

No. 15 Oregon vs. Fresno State, 9 p.m.

No. 16 Baylor vs. Central Arkansas, Noon

No. 17 Utah State vs. Montana State, 10 p.m.

No. 19 Xavier vs. Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

No. 20 Saint Mary’s vs. Wisconsin at the Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, S.D., 9 p.m.

No. 24 Auburn vs. Georgia Southern, 9 p.m.

No. 25 VCU vs. St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 6

No. 9 North Carolina vs. Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

No. 11 Virginia at Syracuse, 9 p.m.

No. 18 Ohio State vs. Cincinnati, 8:30 p.m.

No. 21 Arizona vs. Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.

No. 23 Purdue vs. Green Bay, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 7

No games scheduled

Friday, Nov. 8

No. 2 Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Kansas vs. UNC Greensboro, 9 p.m.

No. 4 Duke vs. Colorado State, 7 p.m.

No. 9 North Carolina at UNC Wilmington, 7 p.m.

No. 16 Baylor vs. Washington at Alaska Airlines Center, Anchorage, Alaska, 9:30 p.m.

No. 17 Utah State vs. Weber State, 9 p.m.

No. 19 Xavier vs. Siena, 7 p.m.

No. 22 LSU vs. Bowling Green, 8 p.m.

No. 24 Auburn vs. Davidson at Alumni Hall, Annapolis, Md., 6 p.m.

No. 25 VCU vs. North Texas, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

No. 7 Maryland vs. Rhode Island, 9 p.m.

No. 8 Gonzaga vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 8 p.m.

No. 12 Seton Hall vs. Stony Brook at Walsh Gymnasium, South Orange, N.J., 2:30 p.m.

No. 13 Texas Tech vs. Bethune-Cookman, 8 p.m.

No. 14 Memphis vs. UIC at the Moda Center, Portland, Ore., 7 p.m.

No. 15 Oregon vs. Boise State, 11 p.m.

No. 23 Purdue vs. Texas, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 10

No. 1 Michigan State vs. Binghamton, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Louisville vs. Youngstown State, 2 p.m.

No. 6 Florida vs. Florida State, 1 p.m.

No. 18 Ohio State vs. UMass Lowell, 4 p.m.

No. 21 Arizona vs. Illinois, 9 p.m.

NHL Hockey

Friday Games

Philadelphia 4, New Jersey 3 (SO)

N.Y. Islanders 5, Tampa Bay 2

Washington 6, Buffalo 1

Carolina 7, Detroit 3

St. Louis 4, Columbus 3 (OT)

Dallas at Colorado, late

Vancouver at Anaheim, late

Winnipeg at San Jose, late

Saturday Games

Edmonton at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Nashville, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Dallas, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

NBA Basketball

Friday Games

Brooklyn 123, Houston 116

Indiana 102, Cleveland 95

Milwaukee 123, Orlando 91

Boston 104, New York 102

Chicago 112, Detroit 106

L.A. Lakers at Dallas, late

Utah at Sacramento, late

San Antonio at Golden State, late

Saturday Games

New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 4 p.m.

Brooklyn at Detriot, 6 p.m.

Denver at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Wasington, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Portland, 9 p.m.

NFL Football

Thursday Games

San Francisco 28, Arizona 25

Sunday Games

Houston vs. Jacksonville, 8:30 a.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

Minnesota at Kanas City, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 12 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

Indianapolia at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Tennessee at Carolina, 12 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Green Bay at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.

New England at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m.

Monday Games

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 7:15 p.m.

America’s Line

NFL

Sunday

Texans 1 (46.5) Jaguars

BILLS 10 (36.5) Redskins

PANTHERS 3.5 (41.5) Titans

EAGLES 5 (42.5) Bears

Vikings 2 (48.0) CHIEFS

Jets 3 (42.5) DOLPHINS

Colts 1 (41.5) STEELERS

RAIDERS 2 (50.5) Lions

SEAHAWKS 6.5 (52.5) Bucs

Browns 3 (39.0) BRONCOS

Packers 3.5 (48.5) CHARGERS

Patriots 3.5 (44.5) RAVENS

Monday

Cowboys 7 (48.0) GIANTS

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

TEXAS RANGERS — Declined their 2020 contract options for RHPs Shawn Kelley and Nate Jones and C Wellington Castillo.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed RHP Phillips Valdez off waivers from Texas.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Exercised their 2020 contract option on INF Freddy Galvis.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Named Darryl Scott bullpen coach and Steve Merriman a minor league pitching coordinator.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Declined their 2020 mutual contract option on IB Matt Adams.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred G Brandon Goodwin to College Park (NBAGL).

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed general manager Koby Altman to a multiyear contract extension.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Zach Brown. Released RB Alfred Morris.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed TE Stephen Carlson from the practice squad. Placed DT Daniel Ekuale on IR.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed QB Joe Flacco on IR. Signed QB Brett Rypien from the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB Paul Perkins to the practice squad. Released OT Casey Tucker from the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed QB Austin Appleby, LB T.J. Neal and WRs Malcolm Lewis, Isaiah Harper and Tyre McCants to 2020 futures contracts.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled F Liam O’Brien from Hershey (AHL).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed D Alexander Büttner.

COLLEGE

OKLAHOMA — Announced soccer coach Matt Potter will not be retained after the 2019 season.

