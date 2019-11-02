Iowa Western
Friday, Nov. 1
Women’s Basketball
Odessa Classic
Odessa College 62, Iowa Western 53
Men’s Basketball
Colby Tip-Off Classic
Iowa Western 89, Northwest Kansas Technical College 70
Saturday, Nov. 2
Football
Butler at Iowa Western, 1 pm.
Women’s Soccer
Region XI championship
Indian Hills at Iowa Western, 2 p.m.
Volleyball
Parkland triangular
Iowa Western vs. Lincoln Land, 3 p.m.
Iowa Western vs. Parkland, 5 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Odessa Classic
Iowa Western vs. Midland College, 12 p.m.
Men’s Basketball
Colby Tip-Off Classic
Iowa Western vs. Colby, 5 p.m.
Prep Football
Iowa prep football playoff pairings
Friday, Nov. 1 (7 p.m. starts)
Class 4-A
Bracket A
WDM Valley 42, Indianola 7
Waukee 45, Cedar Rapids Prairie 15
Bracket B
Cedar Falls 44, Dubuque Senior 0
Bettendorf 42, Linn-Mar 14
Bracket C
Urbandale 29, Ankeny Centennial 28
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 63, Fort Dodge 6
Bracket D
WDM Dowling 35, Des Moines Roosevelt 7
Ankeny 24, Southeast Polk 14
Class 3-A
Bracket A
Solon 14, Iowa City Liberty 7
Pella 24, Independence 6
Bracket B
Western Dubuque 42, Washington 10
North Scott 9, Cedar Rapids Xavier 3
Bracket C
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 48, Carlisle 15
Norwalk 42, Glenwood 28
Bracket D
Lewis Central 44, Oskaloosa 0
Dallas Center-Grimes 9, Harlan 7
Class 2-A
Bracket A
Waukon 52, Tipton 16
West Liberty 6, Monticello 0
Bracket B
Clear Lake 21, Spirit Lake 7
Williamsburg 25, Waterloo Columbus 8
Bracket C
Algona 35, CLGLR 14
Greene County 35, Des Moines Christian 21
Bracket D
West Marshall (12) at OABCIG (4), late
PCM 34, Benton 8
Class 1-A
Bracket A
Van Meter 38, Pella Christian 12
South Central Calhoun 56, Mount Ayr 22
Bracket B
West Branch 23, North Linn 0
Iowa City Regina 23, Mediapolis 19
Bracket C
Dike-New Hartford 21, Panorama 14
West Lyon 55, Osage 14
Bracket D
West Sioux 42, Underwood 7
Treynor 21, Western Christian 10
Class A
Bracket A
West Hancock 38, IKM-Manning 14
South O’Brien 43, Tri-Center 7
Bracket B
MLF MarMac 60, South Winneshiek 24
Grundy Center 28, Belle Plaine 14
Bracket C
North Tama 16, Central Decatur 6
Woodbury Central 27, Westwood 0
Bracket D
Saint Ansgar 52, Edgewood-Colesburg 21
Earlham 50, BGM 34
Eight-Man
Bracket A
Audubon 48, Harris-Lake Park 20
CAM 62, Lamoni 24
Bracket B
Turkey Valley 52, Rockford 8
HLV 28, Midland 22
Bracket C
Remsen St. Mary’s 66, East Mills 28
Fremont-Mills 22, Coon Rapids-Bayard 6
Bracket D
Don Bosco 72, New London 12
Easton Valley 55, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6
Prep Volleyball
Postseason
Monday, Nov. 4
Class 4-A Region 2 final
Glenwood at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.
Class 5-A Region 1
Ankeny Centennial at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Class 1-A Region 2 at Neola
St. Albert vs. Riverside, 7 p.m.
Class 2-A Region 4 at Saydel
Grundy Center vs. Underwood
Cross Country
Saturday, Nov. 2
State meet in Fort Dodge at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course
Class 4-A girls: 11 a.m.
Class 4-A boys : 11:30 a.m.
Class 3-A girls: 12 p.m.
4-A Awards ceremony: 12:20 p.m.
Class 3-A boys: 12:30 p.m.
Class 2-A girls: 1 p.m.
3-A Awards ceremony: 1:20 p.m.
Class 2-A boys: 1:30 p.m.
Class 1-A girls: 2 p.m.
2-A Awards ceremony: 2:20 p.m.
Class 1-A boys: 2:30 p.m.
1-A Awards ceremony: 3 p.m.
NCAA Football
Top 25 Schedule
Thursday Games
No. 12 Baylor 17, West Virginia 14
Georgia Southern 24, No. 20 App. State 21
Saturday Games
Wofford at No. 4 Clemson, 3 p.m.
No. 8 Georgia vs. No. 6 Florida, 2:30 p.m.
No. 7 Oregon at USC, 7 p.m.
No. 9 Utah at Washington, 3 p.m.
Ole Miss at No. 11 Auburn, 6 p.m.
No. 14 Michigan at Maryland, 11 a.m.
No. 15 SMU at Memphis, 6:30 p.m.
Virginia Tech at No. 16 Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m.
No. 17 Cincinnati at East Carolina, 6 p.m.
No. 21 Boise State at San Jose State, 9:30 p.m.
No. 22 Kansas State at Kansas, 2:30 p.m.
NC State at No. 23 Wake Forest, 11 a.m.
Other Big Ten games
Nebraska at Purdue, 11 a.m.
Rutgers at Illinois, 2:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Big 12 games
TCU at Oklahoma State, 2:30 p.m.
Missouri Valley Conference
Northern Iowa at Illinois State, 12 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Indiana State, 12 p.m.
South Dakota at Western Illinois, 1 p.m.
South Dakota State at Missouri State, 2 p.m.
North Dakota State at Youngstown State, 5 p.m.
NCAA Basketball
Top 25 Schedule
Tuesday, Nov. 5
No. 1 Michigan State vs. No. 2 Kentucky at Madison Square Garden, 9:30 p.m.
No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 4 Duke at Madison Square Garden, 7 p.m.
No. 5 Louisville at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
No. 6 Florida vs. North Florida, 7 p.m.
No. 7 Maryland vs. Holy Cross, 7:30 p.m.
No. 8 Gonzaga vs. Alabama State, 8 p.m.
No. 10 Villanova vs. Army, 8:30 p.m.
No. 12 Seton Hall vs. Wagner at Walsh Gymnasium, South Orange, N.J., 6:30 p.m.
No. 13 Texas Tech vs. Eastern Illinois, 8 p.m.
No. 14 Memphis vs. S.C. State, 8 p.m.
No. 15 Oregon vs. Fresno State, 9 p.m.
No. 16 Baylor vs. Central Arkansas, Noon
No. 17 Utah State vs. Montana State, 10 p.m.
No. 19 Xavier vs. Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
No. 20 Saint Mary’s vs. Wisconsin at the Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, S.D., 9 p.m.
No. 24 Auburn vs. Georgia Southern, 9 p.m.
No. 25 VCU vs. St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
No. 9 North Carolina vs. Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
No. 11 Virginia at Syracuse, 9 p.m.
No. 18 Ohio State vs. Cincinnati, 8:30 p.m.
No. 21 Arizona vs. Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.
No. 23 Purdue vs. Green Bay, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 7
No games scheduled
Friday, Nov. 8
No. 2 Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Kansas vs. UNC Greensboro, 9 p.m.
No. 4 Duke vs. Colorado State, 7 p.m.
No. 9 North Carolina at UNC Wilmington, 7 p.m.
No. 16 Baylor vs. Washington at Alaska Airlines Center, Anchorage, Alaska, 9:30 p.m.
No. 17 Utah State vs. Weber State, 9 p.m.
No. 19 Xavier vs. Siena, 7 p.m.
No. 22 LSU vs. Bowling Green, 8 p.m.
No. 24 Auburn vs. Davidson at Alumni Hall, Annapolis, Md., 6 p.m.
No. 25 VCU vs. North Texas, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9
No. 7 Maryland vs. Rhode Island, 9 p.m.
No. 8 Gonzaga vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 8 p.m.
No. 12 Seton Hall vs. Stony Brook at Walsh Gymnasium, South Orange, N.J., 2:30 p.m.
No. 13 Texas Tech vs. Bethune-Cookman, 8 p.m.
No. 14 Memphis vs. UIC at the Moda Center, Portland, Ore., 7 p.m.
No. 15 Oregon vs. Boise State, 11 p.m.
No. 23 Purdue vs. Texas, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 10
No. 1 Michigan State vs. Binghamton, 7 p.m.
No. 5 Louisville vs. Youngstown State, 2 p.m.
No. 6 Florida vs. Florida State, 1 p.m.
No. 18 Ohio State vs. UMass Lowell, 4 p.m.
No. 21 Arizona vs. Illinois, 9 p.m.
NHL Hockey
Friday Games
Philadelphia 4, New Jersey 3 (SO)
N.Y. Islanders 5, Tampa Bay 2
Washington 6, Buffalo 1
Carolina 7, Detroit 3
St. Louis 4, Columbus 3 (OT)
Dallas at Colorado, late
Vancouver at Anaheim, late
Winnipeg at San Jose, late
Saturday Games
Edmonton at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Nashville, 1 p.m.
Ottawa at Boston, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Florida, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Dallas, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
NBA Basketball
Friday Games
Brooklyn 123, Houston 116
Indiana 102, Cleveland 95
Milwaukee 123, Orlando 91
Boston 104, New York 102
Chicago 112, Detroit 106
L.A. Lakers at Dallas, late
Utah at Sacramento, late
San Antonio at Golden State, late
Saturday Games
New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 4 p.m.
Brooklyn at Detriot, 6 p.m.
Denver at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Wasington, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Portland, 9 p.m.
NFL Football
Thursday Games
San Francisco 28, Arizona 25
Sunday Games
Houston vs. Jacksonville, 8:30 a.m.
Washington at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
Minnesota at Kanas City, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Miami, 12 p.m.
Chicago at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
Indianapolia at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Tennessee at Carolina, 12 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Green Bay at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.
New England at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m.
Monday Games
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 7:15 p.m.
America’s Line
NFL
Sunday
Texans 1 (46.5) Jaguars
BILLS 10 (36.5) Redskins
PANTHERS 3.5 (41.5) Titans
EAGLES 5 (42.5) Bears
Vikings 2 (48.0) CHIEFS
Jets 3 (42.5) DOLPHINS
Colts 1 (41.5) STEELERS
RAIDERS 2 (50.5) Lions
SEAHAWKS 6.5 (52.5) Bucs
Browns 3 (39.0) BRONCOS
Packers 3.5 (48.5) CHARGERS
Patriots 3.5 (44.5) RAVENS
Monday
Cowboys 7 (48.0) GIANTS
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
TEXAS RANGERS — Declined their 2020 contract options for RHPs Shawn Kelley and Nate Jones and C Wellington Castillo.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed RHP Phillips Valdez off waivers from Texas.
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Exercised their 2020 contract option on INF Freddy Galvis.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Named Darryl Scott bullpen coach and Steve Merriman a minor league pitching coordinator.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Declined their 2020 mutual contract option on IB Matt Adams.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred G Brandon Goodwin to College Park (NBAGL).
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed general manager Koby Altman to a multiyear contract extension.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Zach Brown. Released RB Alfred Morris.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed TE Stephen Carlson from the practice squad. Placed DT Daniel Ekuale on IR.
DENVER BRONCOS — Placed QB Joe Flacco on IR. Signed QB Brett Rypien from the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB Paul Perkins to the practice squad. Released OT Casey Tucker from the practice squad.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed QB Austin Appleby, LB T.J. Neal and WRs Malcolm Lewis, Isaiah Harper and Tyre McCants to 2020 futures contracts.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled F Liam O’Brien from Hershey (AHL).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed D Alexander Büttner.
COLLEGE
OKLAHOMA — Announced soccer coach Matt Potter will not be retained after the 2019 season.
