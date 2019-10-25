Iowa Western
Friday, Oct. 25
Cross Country
Region XI Championships, 10 a.m.
Volleyball
Jefferson Classic
Iowa Western vs. John A. Logan, 4 p.m.
Iowa Western vs. Jefferson, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Football
Iowa Western at Fort Scott, 1 p.m.
Volleyball
Jefferson Classic
Iowa Western vs. Vincennes, 10 a.m.
Iowa Western vs. Missouri State West Plains, 12 p.m.
Prep Football
Friday, Oct. 25
Abraham Lincoln at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Lewis Central at ADM, 7 p.m.
AHSTW at St. Albert, 7 p.m.
Cherokee at Treynor, 7 p.m.
Underwood at Missouri Valley, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Southwest Valley, 7 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia at Tri-Center, 7 p.m.
Creston at Glenwood, 7 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Postseason
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Class 5-A Region 2
Thomas Jefferson 25-25-25, Sioux City West 12-11-19
Cross Country
Thursday, Oct. 24
State qualifying meet, 4 p.m.
Prep Swimming
Thursday, Oct. 24
Missouri River Conference meet at Kirn, 6:30 p.m.
College Football
AP Top 25
No. 1 Alabama (7-0) beat Tennessee 35-13. Next: vs. Arkansas, Saturday.
No. 2 LSU (7-0) beat Mississippi State 36-13. Next: vs. No. 11 Auburn, Saturday.
No. 3 Clemson (7-0) beat Louisville 45-10. Next: vs. Boston College, Saturday.
No. 4 Ohio State (7-0) beat Northwestern 52-3, Friday. Next: vs. No. 6 Wisconsin, Saturday.
No. 5 Oklahoma (7-0) beat West Virginia 52-14. Next: at Kansas State, Saturday.
No. 6 Wisconsin (6-1) lost to Illinois 24-23. Next: at No. 4 Ohio State, Saturday.
No. 7 Penn State (6-0) beat No. 16 Michigan 28-21. Next: at Michigan State, Saturday.
No. 8 Notre Dame (5-1) did not play. Next: at No. 16 Michigan, Saturday.
No. 9 Florida (7-1) beat South Carolina 38-27. Next: vs. No. 10 Georgia at Jacksonville, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 2.
No. 10 Georgia (6-1) beat Kentucky 21-0. Next: vs. No. 9 Florida at Jacksonville, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 2.
No. 11 Auburn (6-1) beat Arkansas 51-10. Next: at No. 2 LSU, Saturday.
No. 12 Oregon (6-1) beat No. 25 Washington 35-31. Next: vs. Washington State, Saturday.
No. 13 Utah (6-1) beat No. 17 Arizona State 21-3. Next: vs. California, Saturday.
No. 14 Boise State (6-1) lost to BYU 28-25. Next: at San Jose State, Saturday, Nov. 2.
No. 15 Texas (5-2) beat Kansas 50-48. Next: at TCU, Saturday.
No. 16 Michigan (5-2) lost to No. 7 Penn State 28-21. Next: vs. No. 8 Notre Dame, Saturday.
No. 17 Arizona State (5-1) lost to No. 13 Utah 21-3. Next: at UCLA, Saturday.
No. 18 Baylor (7-0) beat Oklahoma State 45-27. Next: vs. West Virginia, Thursday, Oct. 31.
No. 19 SMU (7-0) beat Temple 45-21. Next: at Houston, Thursday, Oct. 24.
No. 20 Minnesota (7-0) beat Rutgers 42-7. Next: vs. Maryland, Saturday.
No. 21 Cincinnati (6-1) beat Tulsa 24-13. Next: at East Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 2.
No. 22 Missouri (5-2) lost to Vanderbilt 21-14. Next: at Kentucky, Saturday.
No. 23 Iowa (5-2) beat Purdue 26-20. Next: at Northwestern, Saturday.
No. 24 Appalachian State (6-0) beat Louisiana-Monroe 52-7. Next: at South Alabama, Saturday.
No. 25 Washington (5-3) lost to No. 12 Oregon 35-31. Next: vs. No. 13 Utah, Saturday, Nov. 2.
NFL Football
Week 8
Thursday, Oct. 24
Minnesota 19, Washington 9
Sunday, Oct. 27
Arizona at New Orleans, 12 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 12 p.m.
Cincinnati vs L.A. Rams at London, UK, 12 p.m.
Denver at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.
Philadelphia at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Carolina at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 3:25 p.m.
Cleveland at New England, 3:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Dallas, Baltimore
Monday, Oct. 28
Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.
MLB Baseball
World Series
(best-of-7 series)
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Washington 12, Houston 3 (Washington leads series 2-0)
Friday, Oct. 25
Houston (Greinke) at Washington (Undecided), 7:07 p.m., Fox
Saturday, Oct. 26
Houston (Undecided) at Washington (Sanchez), 7:07 p.m., Fox
Sunday, Oct. 27 (if necessary)
Houston (Undecided) at Washington (Undecided), 7:07 p.m., Fox
NHL Hockey
Wednesday’s Games
Ottawa 5, Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 3, Pittsburgh 2
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers 6, Buffalo 2
San Jose 4, Montreal 2
Columbus 3, Carolina 3
N.Y. Islanders 4, Arizona 2
Los Angeles at St. Louis, late
Minnesota at Nashville, late
Philadelphia at Chicago, late
Anaheim at Dallas, late
Washington at Edmonton, late
Florida at Calgary, late
Friday’s Games
Colorado at Vegas, 5 p.m.
San Jose at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Arizona at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
NBA Basketball
Wednesday’s Games
Charlotte 126, Chicago 125
Detroit 119, Indiana 110
Orlando 94, Cleveland 85
Miami 120, Memphis 101
Minnesota 127, Brooklyn 126, OT
Philadelphia 107, Boston 93
Dallas 108, Washington 100
San Antonio 120, New York 111
Utah 100, Oklahoma City 95
Denver 108, Portland 100
Phoenix 124, Sacramento 95
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta 117, Detroit 100
Milwaukee 117 Houston 111
L.A. Clippers at Golden State, late
Friday’s Games
Minnesota at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m.
New York at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Dallas at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Washington at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Denver, 8 p.m.
Portland at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
America’s Line
College Football
Over/under in parenthesis; home team in caps
Friday
Usc 13.5 (62.5) COLORADO
Saturday
Iowa 10.5 (37.5) N’WESTERN
IOWA ST 10.5 (63.5) Oklahoma St
NEBRASKA 2 (53.5) Indiana
UConn 10 (62.5) UMASS
PURDUE 9.5 (59.5) Illinois
ARMY 9 (53.5) San Jose St
GEORGIA ST 1.5 (66.5) Troy
CLEMSON 34.5 (59.5) Boston Coll
Memphis 10.5 (58.5) TULSA
TOLEDO 3.5 (57.5) E Michigan
TEXAS A&M 10.5 (50.5) Miss St
Ucf 11 (60.5) TEMPLE
W MICHIGAN 27 (63.5) Bowling Green
BUFFALO 2.5 (47.5) C Michigan
Usf 2 (51.5) E CAROLINA
FLORIDA ST 10.5 (59.5) Syracuse
Liberty 7.5 (44.5) RUTGERS
So Miss 9.5 (51.5) RICE
UTAH 21.5 (37.5) California
WYOMING 14 (43.5) Nevada
AIR FORCE 3.5 (58.5) Utah St
Hawaii 10 (70.5) NEW MEXICO
MARSHALL 5 (44.5) W Kentucky
Arizona PK (52.5) STANFORD
OREGON 14 (64.5) Washington St
FRESNO ST 14.5 (55.5) Colorado St
Missouri 10.5 (44.5) KENTUCKY
N CAROLINA 3.5 (53.5) Duke
Penn St 6 (43.5) MICHIGAN ST
KENT ST 2 (56.5) Miami-Ohio
App’chain St 26.5 (51.5) S ALABAMA
GA SOUTHERN 14.5 (55.5) New Mexico St
Fla Int’l 2.5 (58.5) MID TENN ST
BALL ST 2.5 (61.5) Ohio U
ALABAMA 31.5 (55.5) Arkansas
S Carolina 4.5 (47.5) TENNESSEE
Oklahoma 23.5 (57.5) KANSAS ST
MINNESOTA 16.5 (57.5) Maryland
NAVY 3.5 (56.5) Tulane
Texas 1.5 (57.5) TCU
PITT 5.5 (43.5) Miami-Fla
Virginia 3.5 (52.5) LOUISVILLE
NO ILLINOIS 23 (44.5) Akron
Texas Tech 4.5 (62.5) KANSAS
N Texas 4 (64.5) CHARLOTTE
OHIO ST 14.5 (49.5) Wisconsin
ARKANSAS ST 11.5 (58.5) Texas St
LSU 10.5 (58.5) Auburn
La Tech 20.5 (50.5) UTEP
Notre Dame PK (51.5) MICHIGAN
Arizona St 3.5 (55.5) UCLA
San Diego St 13 (45.5) UNLV
NFL
Sunday
LIONS 7 (49.5) Giants
TITANS 2.5 (45.5) Bucs
BEARS 4 (41.0) Chargers
Seahawks 3.5 (NL) FALCONS
JAGUARS 6 (41.0) Jets
BILLS 1.5 (43.5) Eagles
Rams 13 (48.5) Bengals
SAINTS 10.5 (48.5) Cards
TEXANS 6.5 (51.5) Raiders
49ERS 5.5 (42.5) Panthers
COLTS 5.5 (44.0) Broncos
PATRIOTS 13 (45.5) Browns
Packers 3.5 (47.5) CHIEFS
Monday
STEELERS 14.5 (43.0) Dolphins
