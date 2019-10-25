Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Iowa Western

Friday, Oct. 25

Cross Country

Region XI Championships, 10 a.m.

Volleyball

Jefferson Classic

Iowa Western vs. John A. Logan, 4 p.m.

Iowa Western vs. Jefferson, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Football

Iowa Western at Fort Scott, 1 p.m.

Volleyball

Jefferson Classic

Iowa Western vs. Vincennes, 10 a.m.

Iowa Western vs. Missouri State West Plains, 12 p.m.

Prep Football

Friday, Oct. 25

Abraham Lincoln at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Lewis Central at ADM, 7 p.m.

AHSTW at St. Albert, 7 p.m.

Cherokee at Treynor, 7 p.m.

Underwood at Missouri Valley, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Southwest Valley, 7 p.m.

Logan-Magnolia at Tri-Center, 7 p.m.

Creston at Glenwood, 7 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Postseason

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Class 5-A Region 2

Thomas Jefferson 25-25-25, Sioux City West 12-11-19

Cross Country

Thursday, Oct. 24

State qualifying meet, 4 p.m.

Prep Swimming

.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Missouri River Conference meet at Kirn, 6:30 p.m.

College Football

AP Top 25

No. 1 Alabama (7-0) beat Tennessee 35-13. Next: vs. Arkansas, Saturday.

No. 2 LSU (7-0) beat Mississippi State 36-13. Next: vs. No. 11 Auburn, Saturday.

No. 3 Clemson (7-0) beat Louisville 45-10. Next: vs. Boston College, Saturday.

No. 4 Ohio State (7-0) beat Northwestern 52-3, Friday. Next: vs. No. 6 Wisconsin, Saturday.

No. 5 Oklahoma (7-0) beat West Virginia 52-14. Next: at Kansas State, Saturday.

No. 6 Wisconsin (6-1) lost to Illinois 24-23. Next: at No. 4 Ohio State, Saturday.

No. 7 Penn State (6-0) beat No. 16 Michigan 28-21. Next: at Michigan State, Saturday.

No. 8 Notre Dame (5-1) did not play. Next: at No. 16 Michigan, Saturday.

No. 9 Florida (7-1) beat South Carolina 38-27. Next: vs. No. 10 Georgia at Jacksonville, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 2.

No. 10 Georgia (6-1) beat Kentucky 21-0. Next: vs. No. 9 Florida at Jacksonville, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 2.

No. 11 Auburn (6-1) beat Arkansas 51-10. Next: at No. 2 LSU, Saturday.

No. 12 Oregon (6-1) beat No. 25 Washington 35-31. Next: vs. Washington State, Saturday.

No. 13 Utah (6-1) beat No. 17 Arizona State 21-3. Next: vs. California, Saturday.

No. 14 Boise State (6-1) lost to BYU 28-25. Next: at San Jose State, Saturday, Nov. 2.

No. 15 Texas (5-2) beat Kansas 50-48. Next: at TCU, Saturday.

No. 16 Michigan (5-2) lost to No. 7 Penn State 28-21. Next: vs. No. 8 Notre Dame, Saturday.

No. 17 Arizona State (5-1) lost to No. 13 Utah 21-3. Next: at UCLA, Saturday.

No. 18 Baylor (7-0) beat Oklahoma State 45-27. Next: vs. West Virginia, Thursday, Oct. 31.

No. 19 SMU (7-0) beat Temple 45-21. Next: at Houston, Thursday, Oct. 24.

No. 20 Minnesota (7-0) beat Rutgers 42-7. Next: vs. Maryland, Saturday.

No. 21 Cincinnati (6-1) beat Tulsa 24-13. Next: at East Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 2.

No. 22 Missouri (5-2) lost to Vanderbilt 21-14. Next: at Kentucky, Saturday.

No. 23 Iowa (5-2) beat Purdue 26-20. Next: at Northwestern, Saturday.

No. 24 Appalachian State (6-0) beat Louisiana-Monroe 52-7. Next: at South Alabama, Saturday.

No. 25 Washington (5-3) lost to No. 12 Oregon 35-31. Next: vs. No. 13 Utah, Saturday, Nov. 2.

NFL Football

Week 8

Thursday, Oct. 24

Minnesota 19, Washington 9

Sunday, Oct. 27

Arizona at New Orleans, 12 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Cincinnati vs L.A. Rams at London, UK, 12 p.m.

Denver at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Carolina at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 3:25 p.m.

Cleveland at New England, 3:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Dallas, Baltimore

Monday, Oct. 28

Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.

MLB Baseball

World Series

(best-of-7 series)

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Washington 12, Houston 3 (Washington leads series 2-0)

Friday, Oct. 25

Houston (Greinke) at Washington (Undecided), 7:07 p.m., Fox

Saturday, Oct. 26

Houston (Undecided) at Washington (Sanchez), 7:07 p.m., Fox

Sunday, Oct. 27 (if necessary)

Houston (Undecided) at Washington (Undecided), 7:07 p.m., Fox

NHL Hockey

Wednesday’s Games

Ottawa 5, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 3, Pittsburgh 2

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers 6, Buffalo 2

San Jose 4, Montreal 2

Columbus 3, Carolina 3

N.Y. Islanders 4, Arizona 2

Los Angeles at St. Louis, late

Minnesota at Nashville, late

Philadelphia at Chicago, late

Anaheim at Dallas, late

Washington at Edmonton, late

Florida at Calgary, late

Friday’s Games

Colorado at Vegas, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Arizona at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

NBA Basketball

Wednesday’s Games

Charlotte 126, Chicago 125

Detroit 119, Indiana 110

Orlando 94, Cleveland 85

Miami 120, Memphis 101

Minnesota 127, Brooklyn 126, OT

Philadelphia 107, Boston 93

Dallas 108, Washington 100

San Antonio 120, New York 111

Utah 100, Oklahoma City 95

Denver 108, Portland 100

Phoenix 124, Sacramento 95

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta 117, Detroit 100

Milwaukee 117 Houston 111

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, late

Friday’s Games

Minnesota at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m.

New York at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Washington at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Denver, 8 p.m.

Portland at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

America’s Line

College Football

Over/under in parenthesis; home team in caps

Friday

Usc 13.5 (62.5) COLORADO

Saturday

Iowa 10.5 (37.5) N’WESTERN

IOWA ST 10.5 (63.5) Oklahoma St

NEBRASKA 2 (53.5) Indiana

UConn 10 (62.5) UMASS

PURDUE 9.5 (59.5) Illinois

ARMY 9 (53.5) San Jose St

GEORGIA ST 1.5 (66.5) Troy

CLEMSON 34.5 (59.5) Boston Coll

Memphis 10.5 (58.5) TULSA

TOLEDO 3.5 (57.5) E Michigan

TEXAS A&M 10.5 (50.5) Miss St

Ucf 11 (60.5) TEMPLE

W MICHIGAN 27 (63.5) Bowling Green

BUFFALO 2.5 (47.5) C Michigan

Usf 2 (51.5) E CAROLINA

FLORIDA ST 10.5 (59.5) Syracuse

Liberty 7.5 (44.5) RUTGERS

So Miss 9.5 (51.5) RICE

UTAH 21.5 (37.5) California

WYOMING 14 (43.5) Nevada

AIR FORCE 3.5 (58.5) Utah St

Hawaii 10 (70.5) NEW MEXICO

MARSHALL 5 (44.5) W Kentucky

Arizona PK (52.5) STANFORD

OREGON 14 (64.5) Washington St

FRESNO ST 14.5 (55.5) Colorado St

Missouri 10.5 (44.5) KENTUCKY

N CAROLINA 3.5 (53.5) Duke

Penn St 6 (43.5) MICHIGAN ST

KENT ST 2 (56.5) Miami-Ohio

App’chain St 26.5 (51.5) S ALABAMA

GA SOUTHERN 14.5 (55.5) New Mexico St

Fla Int’l 2.5 (58.5) MID TENN ST

BALL ST 2.5 (61.5) Ohio U

ALABAMA 31.5 (55.5) Arkansas

S Carolina 4.5 (47.5) TENNESSEE

Oklahoma 23.5 (57.5) KANSAS ST

MINNESOTA 16.5 (57.5) Maryland

NAVY 3.5 (56.5) Tulane

Texas 1.5 (57.5) TCU

PITT 5.5 (43.5) Miami-Fla

Virginia 3.5 (52.5) LOUISVILLE

NO ILLINOIS 23 (44.5) Akron

Texas Tech 4.5 (62.5) KANSAS

N Texas 4 (64.5) CHARLOTTE

OHIO ST 14.5 (49.5) Wisconsin

ARKANSAS ST 11.5 (58.5) Texas St

LSU 10.5 (58.5) Auburn

La Tech 20.5 (50.5) UTEP

Notre Dame PK (51.5) MICHIGAN

Arizona St 3.5 (55.5) UCLA

San Diego St 13 (45.5) UNLV

NFL

Sunday

LIONS 7 (49.5) Giants

TITANS 2.5 (45.5) Bucs

BEARS 4 (41.0) Chargers

Seahawks 3.5 (NL) FALCONS

JAGUARS 6 (41.0) Jets

BILLS 1.5 (43.5) Eagles

Rams 13 (48.5) Bengals

SAINTS 10.5 (48.5) Cards

TEXANS 6.5 (51.5) Raiders

49ERS 5.5 (42.5) Panthers

COLTS 5.5 (44.0) Broncos

PATRIOTS 13 (45.5) Browns

Packers 3.5 (47.5) CHIEFS

Monday

STEELERS 14.5 (43.0) Dolphins

Tags

Recommended for you

