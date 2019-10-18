Iowa Western
Friday, Oct. 18
Men’s Soccer
Iowa Western at Southeastern, 3 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Iowa Western at Southeastern, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Football
Snow at Iowa Western, 1 p.m.
Prep Football
Friday, Oct. 18
Des Moines North at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Urbandale, 7 p.m.
Lewis Central at Glenwood, 7 p.m.
St. Albert at Nodaway Valley, 7 p.m.
Treynor at MVAOCOU, 7 p.m.
Cherokee at Underwood, 7 p.m.
Earlham at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Southwest Valley at AHSTW, 7 p.m.
Westwood at Tri-Center, 7 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Thursday, Oct. 17
Shenandoah 25-27, Thomas Jefferson 23-25
Southwest Valley 25-20-19, Thomas Jefferson 21-25-17
St. Albert 25-25-25, Clarinda 12-22-9
WIC tourney finals
at Missouri Valley
Underwood 25-25-25, Logan-Magnolia 22-20-15
Consolationa match
Tri-Center 19-25-25-18-15, Treynor 25-21-22-25-13
Saturday, Oct. 19
Abraham Lincoln, Red Oak, Glenwood, Harlan, IKM-Manning, Maryville, Sidney, Treynor at Lewis Central Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Cross Country
Thursday, Oct. 17
Missouri River Conference meet at Le Mars, 4 p.m.
Hawkeye Ten meet at Creston, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
AHSTW, Riverside at Missouri Valley, 10 a.m.
Area Cross Country Rankings
Compiled by Council Bluffs cross country coaches
Boys Teams
1, Thomas Jefferson; 2, Lewis Central; 3, St. Albert; 4, Tri-Center; 5, Glenwood; 6, Treynor; 7, Abraham Lincoln.
Boys Individuals
1, Wimach Gilo, Thomas Jefferson; 2, Bennett Heisterkamp, St. Albert; 3, Aidan Booton, Thomas Jefferson; 4, Connor Lancial, Lewis Central; 5, Juan Martinez, Thomas Jefferson; 6, Sam McIntyre, Glenwood; 7, Steven Hornberg, Abraham Lincoln; 8, Derrick Thompson, Treynor; 9, Caden Tellander, Abraham Lincoln; 10, Nathan Sell, Lewis Central; 11, Gage Belt, Thomas Jefferson; 12, Brett McGee, Tri-Center; 13, Nathan Rohrberg, GLenwood; 14, Ryan Hughes, St. Albert; 15, Jon Franke, Tri-Center.
Girls Teams
1, Logan-Magnolia; 2, Glenwood; 3, AHSTW; 4, Lewis Central; 5, Abraham Lincoln; 6, Tri-Center; 7, Thomas Jefferson.
Girls Individuals
1, Peyton Pogge, Tri-Center; 2, Courtney Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia; 3, Taylor Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia; 4, Rachel Mullennax, Glenwood; 5, Haley Bach, Lewis Central; 6, Tori Castle, Treynor; 7, Emma Hughes, Glenwood; 8, Erin Schultz, Glenwood; 9, Rayann Portch, AHSTW; 10, Carley McKeever, St. Albert; 11, Moriah Heilesen, Abraham Lincoln; 12, Violet Lapke, Logan-Magnolia; 13, Riley Weise, Glenwood; 14, Riley Nebel, Glenwood; 15, Julia Kock, AHSTW.
Prep Swimming
Saturday, Oct. 19
Council Bluffs, Atlantic, Carroll, Sioux City West, Spencer at Lewis Central Invite, 12 p.m.
College Football
Top 25 Schedule
Friday, Oct. 18
No. 4 Ohio State at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
No. 1 Alabama vs. Tennessee, 8 p.m.
No. 2 LSU at Mississippi State, 2:30 p.m.
No. 3 Clemson at Louisville, 11 a.m.
No. 5 Oklahoma vs. West Virginia, 11 a.m.
No. 6 Wisconsin at Illinois, 11 a.m.
No. 7 Penn State vs. No. 16 Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
No. 9 Florida at South Carolina, 11 a.m.
No. 10 Georgia vs. Kentucky, 5 p.m.
No. 11 Auburn at Arkansas, 11 a.m.
No. 12 Oregon at No. 25 Washington, 2:30 p.m.
No. 13 Utah vs. No. 17 Arizona State, 5 p.m.
No. 14 Boise State at BYU, 9:15 p.m.
No. 15 Texas vs. Kansas, 6 p.m.
No. 18 Baylor at Oklahoma State, 3 p.m.
No. 19 SMU vs. Temple, 2:30 p.m.
No. 20 Minnesota at Rutgers, 2:30 p.m.
No. 21 Cincinnati vs. Tulsa, 2:30 p.m.
No. 22 Missouri at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m.
No. 23 Iowa vs. Purdue, 11 a.m.
No. 24 Appalachian State vs. Louisiana-Monroe, 2:30 p.m.
MLB Baseball
Thursday, Oct. 17
ALCS (best-of-7 series)
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, ppd
Friday, Oct. 18
Houston (Verlander) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton), 6:08 p.m., FS1
Saturday, Oct. 19 (if necessary)
N.Y. Yankees (Undecided) at Houston (Undecided), 7:08 p.m., FS1
NFL Football
Week 7
Thursday, Oct. 17
Kansas City 30, Denver 6
Sunday, Oct. 20
Miami at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
Houston at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.
Oakland at Green Bay, 12 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 12 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 3:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Chicago, 3:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Carolina, Pittsburgh
Monday, Oct. 21
New England at N.Y. Jets, 7:15 p.m.
Top rushing performances
225, Leonard Fournette, JAX at DEN 9/29 (29 att., 0 TD)
176, Christian McCaffrey, CAR vs. JAX 10/6 (19 att., 2 TD)
174, Marlon Mack, IND at LAC 9/8 (OT) (25 att., 1 TD)
165, Nick Chubb, CLE at BAL 9/29 (20 att., 3 TD)
154, Dalvin Cook, MIN at GBY 9/15 (20 att., 1 TD)
153, Christian McCaffrey, CAR at ARI 9/22 (24 att., 1 TD)
152, Lamar Jackson, BAL vs. CIN 10/13 (19 att., 1 TD)
132, Marlon Mack, IND at KAN 10/6 (29 att., 0 TD)
132, Dalvin Cook, MIN at NYG 10/6 (21 att., 0 TD)
128, Christian McCaffrey, CAR vs. LA 9/8 (19 att., 2 TD)
125, Ezekiel Elliott, DAL vs. MIA 9/22 (19 att., 0 TD)
125, Kerryon Johnson, DET vs. KAN 9/29 (26 att., 0 TD)
124, Chris Carson, SEA at CLE 10/13 (24 att., 1 TD)
123, Josh Jacobs, OAK vs. CHI 10/6 (26 att., 2 TD)
122, Nick Chubb, CLE vs. SEA 10/13 (20 att., 2 TD)
121, Matt Breida, SNF at CIN 9/15 (12 att., 0 TD)
120, Saquon Barkley, NYG at DAL 9/8 (11 att., 0 TD)
120, Lamar Jackson, BAL vs. ARI 9/15 (16 att., 0 TD)
118, Chris Carson, SEA vs. LA 10/3 (27 att., 0 TD)
118, Adrian Peterson, WAS at MIA 10/13 (23 att., 0 TD)
116, Aaron Jones, GBY vs. MIN 9/15 (23 att., 1 TD)
116, Carlos Hyde, HOU at KAN 10/13 (26 att., 1 TD)
114, Matt Breida, SNF vs. CLE 10/7 (11 att., 1 TD)
114, Phillip Lindsay, DEN at LAC 10/6 (15 att., 1 TD)
111, Dalvin Cook, MIN vs. ATL 9/8 (21 att., 2 TD)
111, Ezekiel Elliott, DAL at WAS 9/15 (23 att., 1 TD)
110, Dalvin Cook, MIN vs. OAK 9/22 (16 att., 1 TD)
109, Frank Gore, BUF vs. NWE 9/29 (17 att., 0 TD)
108, Leonard Fournette, JAX at CAR 10/6 (23 att., 1 TD)
107, Mark Ingram II, BAL at MIA 9/8 (14 att., 2 TD)
107, Saquon Barkley, NYG vs. BUF 9/15 (18 att., 1 TD)
107, Aaron Jones, GBY at DAL 10/6 (19 att., 4 TD)
105, Ezekiel Elliott, DAL at NYJ 10/13 (28 att., 1 TD)
104, Chris Carson, SEA at ARI 9/29 (22 att., 0 TD)
104, Jamaal Williams, GBY vs. DET 10/14 (14 att., 0 TD)
103, Mark Ingram II, BAL at KAN 9/22 (16 att., 3 TD)
103, Tony Pollard, DAL vs. MIA 9/22 (13 att., 1 TD)
100, Derrick Henry, TEN at ATL 9/29 (27 att., 0 TD)
NHL Hockey
Wednesday’s Games
Columbus 3, Dallas 2
Pittsburgh 3, Colorado 2, OT
Washington 4, Toronto 3
Edmonton 6, Philadelphia 3
Anaheim 5, Buffalo 2
San Jose 5, Carolina 2
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Boston, late
Minnesota at Montreal, late
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, late
Vancouver at St. Louis, late
N.Y. Islanders at Winnipeg, late
Detroit at Calgary, late
Nashville at Arizona, late
Ottawa at Vegas, late
Buffalo at Los Angeles, late
Friday’s Games
Dallas at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Florida, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Vancouver at New Jersey, 12 p.m.
Montreal at St. Louis, 2 p.m.
Vegas at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Arizona, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Florida at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
Buffalo at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
America’s Line
College Football
Over/under in parenthesis; home team in caps
Friday
FLA ATLANTIC 5 (59.5) Marshall
Pittsburgh 3.5 (51.5) SYRACUSE
Ohio St 28.5 (49.5) N’WESTERN
FRESNO ST 15 (53.5) Unlv
Saturday
IOWA 17.5 (48.5) Purdue
Iowa St 7 (55.5) TEXAS TECH
VIRGINIA 3 (45.5) Duke
MIAMI-FLA 18 (45.5) Georgia Tech
Clemson 24.5 (60.5) LOUISVILLE
Army 5 (56.5) GEORGIA ST
Buffalo 17.5 (47.5) AKRON
Indiana 5.5 (58.5) MARYLAND
Houston 22.5 (57.5) UCONN
WAKE FOREST 1.5 (68.5) Florida St
GA SOUTHERN 6.5 (45.5) Coastal Caro
C Michigan 10.5 (53.5) BOWL GREEN
UCF 33 (62.5) E Carolina
CINCINNATI 17 (47.5) Tulsa
Nc State 3.5 (51.5) BOSTON COLL
OHIO U 7.5 (62.5) Kent St
W Michigan 9 (61.5) E MICHIGAN
TEXAS 21.5 (62.5) Kansas
Wisconsin 31 (50.5) ILLINOIS
UTAH ST 21 (59.5) Nevada
Boise St 7 (46.5) BYU
WYOMING 19.5 (48.5) New Mexico
UTAH 14 (45.5) Arizona St
BALL ST 1.5 (59.5) Toledo
No Illinois 2.5 (48.5) MIAMI-OHIO
CALIFORNIA 11 (51.5) Oregon St
Oregon 3 (48.5) WASHINGTON
USC 9.5 (67.5) Arizona
WASH ST 13 (71.5) Colorado
Florida 5 (47.5) S CAROLINA
GEORGIA 25 (46.5) Kentucky
Tcu 3.5 (44.5) KANSAS ST
Lsu 18.5 (61.5) MISS ST
ALABAMA 34.5 (61.5) Tennessee
So Miss 1 (57.0) LA TECH
UAB 16 (42.5) Old Dominion
OKLAHOMA 33.5 (65.5) W Virginia
OKLAHOMA ST 4 (68.5) Baylor
Auburn 19 (55.5) ARKANSAS
Texas A&M 6.5 (55.5) MISSISSIPPI
MEMPHIS 4.5 (59.5) Tulane
N Carolina 3.5 (57.5) VA TECH
Minnesota 28.5 (47.5) RUTGERS
NAVY 14 (51.5) Usf
APP’CHIAN ST 15 (66.5) Ul-Monroe
Missouri 21.5 (56.5) VANDERBILT
San Diego St 8 (46.5) SAN JOSE ST
W KENTUCKY 9.5 (48.5) Charlotte
N TEXAS 7.5 (59.5) Mid Tenn St
Rice 4.5 (42.5) UTSA
SMU 7.5 (58.5) Temple
FLA INT’L 24 (52.5) Utep
PENN ST 9 (47.5) Michigan
Air Force 3 (66.5) HAWAII
NFL
Sunday
GIANTS 3 (50.5) Cards
COLTS 1 (47.5) Texans
BILLS 17 (40.5) Dolphins
Viknigs 1 (44.5) Vikings
PACKERS 5.5 (46.5) Raiders
Jaguars 4 (43.5) BENGALS
Rams 3 (54.5) FALCONS
49ers 9.5 (41.5) REDSKINS
TITANS 2.5 (40.5) Chargers
SEAHAWKS 3 (48.5) Ravens
BEARS 3 (38.5) Saints
COWBOYS 3 (48.5) Eagles
Monday
Patriots 9.5 (44.0) JETS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.