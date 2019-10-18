Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Iowa Western

Friday, Oct. 18

Men’s Soccer

Iowa Western at Southeastern, 3 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

Iowa Western at Southeastern, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Football

Snow at Iowa Western, 1 p.m.

Prep Football

Friday, Oct. 18

Des Moines North at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Urbandale, 7 p.m.

Lewis Central at Glenwood, 7 p.m.

St. Albert at Nodaway Valley, 7 p.m.

Treynor at MVAOCOU, 7 p.m.

Cherokee at Underwood, 7 p.m.

Earlham at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Southwest Valley at AHSTW, 7 p.m.

Westwood at Tri-Center, 7 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Thursday, Oct. 17

Shenandoah 25-27, Thomas Jefferson 23-25

Southwest Valley 25-20-19, Thomas Jefferson 21-25-17

St. Albert 25-25-25, Clarinda 12-22-9

WIC tourney finals

at Missouri Valley

Underwood 25-25-25, Logan-Magnolia 22-20-15

Consolationa match

Tri-Center 19-25-25-18-15, Treynor 25-21-22-25-13

Saturday, Oct. 19

Abraham Lincoln, Red Oak, Glenwood, Harlan, IKM-Manning, Maryville, Sidney, Treynor at Lewis Central Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Cross Country

Thursday, Oct. 17

Missouri River Conference meet at Le Mars, 4 p.m.

Hawkeye Ten meet at Creston, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

AHSTW, Riverside at Missouri Valley, 10 a.m.

Area Cross Country Rankings

Compiled by Council Bluffs cross country coaches

Boys Teams

1, Thomas Jefferson; 2, Lewis Central; 3, St. Albert; 4, Tri-Center; 5, Glenwood; 6, Treynor; 7, Abraham Lincoln.

Boys Individuals

1, Wimach Gilo, Thomas Jefferson; 2, Bennett Heisterkamp, St. Albert; 3, Aidan Booton, Thomas Jefferson; 4, Connor Lancial, Lewis Central; 5, Juan Martinez, Thomas Jefferson; 6, Sam McIntyre, Glenwood; 7, Steven Hornberg, Abraham Lincoln; 8, Derrick Thompson, Treynor; 9, Caden Tellander, Abraham Lincoln; 10, Nathan Sell, Lewis Central; 11, Gage Belt, Thomas Jefferson; 12, Brett McGee, Tri-Center; 13, Nathan Rohrberg, GLenwood; 14, Ryan Hughes, St. Albert; 15, Jon Franke, Tri-Center.

Girls Teams

1, Logan-Magnolia; 2, Glenwood; 3, AHSTW; 4, Lewis Central; 5, Abraham Lincoln; 6, Tri-Center; 7, Thomas Jefferson.

Girls Individuals

1, Peyton Pogge, Tri-Center; 2, Courtney Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia; 3, Taylor Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia; 4, Rachel Mullennax, Glenwood; 5, Haley Bach, Lewis Central; 6, Tori Castle, Treynor; 7, Emma Hughes, Glenwood; 8, Erin Schultz, Glenwood; 9, Rayann Portch, AHSTW; 10, Carley McKeever, St. Albert; 11, Moriah Heilesen, Abraham Lincoln; 12, Violet Lapke, Logan-Magnolia; 13, Riley Weise, Glenwood; 14, Riley Nebel, Glenwood; 15, Julia Kock, AHSTW.

Prep Swimming

Saturday, Oct. 19

Council Bluffs, Atlantic, Carroll, Sioux City West, Spencer at Lewis Central Invite, 12 p.m.

College Football

Top 25 Schedule

Friday, Oct. 18

No. 4 Ohio State at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

No. 1 Alabama vs. Tennessee, 8 p.m.

No. 2 LSU at Mississippi State, 2:30 p.m.

No. 3 Clemson at Louisville, 11 a.m.

No. 5 Oklahoma vs. West Virginia, 11 a.m.

No. 6 Wisconsin at Illinois, 11 a.m.

No. 7 Penn State vs. No. 16 Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

No. 9 Florida at South Carolina, 11 a.m.

No. 10 Georgia vs. Kentucky, 5 p.m.

No. 11 Auburn at Arkansas, 11 a.m.

No. 12 Oregon at No. 25 Washington, 2:30 p.m.

No. 13 Utah vs. No. 17 Arizona State, 5 p.m.

No. 14 Boise State at BYU, 9:15 p.m.

No. 15 Texas vs. Kansas, 6 p.m.

No. 18 Baylor at Oklahoma State, 3 p.m.

No. 19 SMU vs. Temple, 2:30 p.m.

No. 20 Minnesota at Rutgers, 2:30 p.m.

No. 21 Cincinnati vs. Tulsa, 2:30 p.m.

No. 22 Missouri at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m.

No. 23 Iowa vs. Purdue, 11 a.m.

No. 24 Appalachian State vs. Louisiana-Monroe, 2:30 p.m.

MLB Baseball

Thursday, Oct. 17

ALCS (best-of-7 series)

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, ppd

Friday, Oct. 18

Houston (Verlander) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton), 6:08 p.m., FS1

Saturday, Oct. 19 (if necessary)

N.Y. Yankees (Undecided) at Houston (Undecided), 7:08 p.m., FS1

NFL Football

Week 7

Thursday, Oct. 17

Kansas City 30, Denver 6

Sunday, Oct. 20

Miami at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.

Oakland at Green Bay, 12 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 12 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 3:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Carolina, Pittsburgh

Monday, Oct. 21

New England at N.Y. Jets, 7:15 p.m.

Top rushing performances

225, Leonard Fournette, JAX at DEN 9/29 (29 att., 0 TD)

176, Christian McCaffrey, CAR vs. JAX 10/6 (19 att., 2 TD)

174, Marlon Mack, IND at LAC 9/8 (OT) (25 att., 1 TD)

165, Nick Chubb, CLE at BAL 9/29 (20 att., 3 TD)

154, Dalvin Cook, MIN at GBY 9/15 (20 att., 1 TD)

153, Christian McCaffrey, CAR at ARI 9/22 (24 att., 1 TD)

152, Lamar Jackson, BAL vs. CIN 10/13 (19 att., 1 TD)

132, Marlon Mack, IND at KAN 10/6 (29 att., 0 TD)

132, Dalvin Cook, MIN at NYG 10/6 (21 att., 0 TD)

128, Christian McCaffrey, CAR vs. LA 9/8 (19 att., 2 TD)

125, Ezekiel Elliott, DAL vs. MIA 9/22 (19 att., 0 TD)

125, Kerryon Johnson, DET vs. KAN 9/29 (26 att., 0 TD)

124, Chris Carson, SEA at CLE 10/13 (24 att., 1 TD)

123, Josh Jacobs, OAK vs. CHI 10/6 (26 att., 2 TD)

122, Nick Chubb, CLE vs. SEA 10/13 (20 att., 2 TD)

121, Matt Breida, SNF at CIN 9/15 (12 att., 0 TD)

120, Saquon Barkley, NYG at DAL 9/8 (11 att., 0 TD)

120, Lamar Jackson, BAL vs. ARI 9/15 (16 att., 0 TD)

118, Chris Carson, SEA vs. LA 10/3 (27 att., 0 TD)

118, Adrian Peterson, WAS at MIA 10/13 (23 att., 0 TD)

116, Aaron Jones, GBY vs. MIN 9/15 (23 att., 1 TD)

116, Carlos Hyde, HOU at KAN 10/13 (26 att., 1 TD)

114, Matt Breida, SNF vs. CLE 10/7 (11 att., 1 TD)

114, Phillip Lindsay, DEN at LAC 10/6 (15 att., 1 TD)

111, Dalvin Cook, MIN vs. ATL 9/8 (21 att., 2 TD)

111, Ezekiel Elliott, DAL at WAS 9/15 (23 att., 1 TD)

110, Dalvin Cook, MIN vs. OAK 9/22 (16 att., 1 TD)

109, Frank Gore, BUF vs. NWE 9/29 (17 att., 0 TD)

108, Leonard Fournette, JAX at CAR 10/6 (23 att., 1 TD)

107, Mark Ingram II, BAL at MIA 9/8 (14 att., 2 TD)

107, Saquon Barkley, NYG vs. BUF 9/15 (18 att., 1 TD)

107, Aaron Jones, GBY at DAL 10/6 (19 att., 4 TD)

105, Ezekiel Elliott, DAL at NYJ 10/13 (28 att., 1 TD)

104, Chris Carson, SEA at ARI 9/29 (22 att., 0 TD)

104, Jamaal Williams, GBY vs. DET 10/14 (14 att., 0 TD)

103, Mark Ingram II, BAL at KAN 9/22 (16 att., 3 TD)

103, Tony Pollard, DAL vs. MIA 9/22 (13 att., 1 TD)

100, Derrick Henry, TEN at ATL 9/29 (27 att., 0 TD)

NHL Hockey

Wednesday’s Games

Columbus 3, Dallas 2

Pittsburgh 3, Colorado 2, OT

Washington 4, Toronto 3

Edmonton 6, Philadelphia 3

Anaheim 5, Buffalo 2

San Jose 5, Carolina 2

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Boston, late

Minnesota at Montreal, late

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, late

Vancouver at St. Louis, late

N.Y. Islanders at Winnipeg, late

Detroit at Calgary, late

Nashville at Arizona, late

Ottawa at Vegas, late

Buffalo at Los Angeles, late

Friday’s Games

Dallas at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Florida, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Vancouver at New Jersey, 12 p.m.

Montreal at St. Louis, 2 p.m.

Vegas at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Arizona, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

America’s Line

College Football

Over/under in parenthesis; home team in caps

Friday

FLA ATLANTIC 5 (59.5) Marshall

Pittsburgh 3.5 (51.5) SYRACUSE

Ohio St 28.5 (49.5) N’WESTERN

FRESNO ST 15 (53.5) Unlv

Saturday

IOWA 17.5 (48.5) Purdue

Iowa St 7 (55.5) TEXAS TECH

VIRGINIA 3 (45.5) Duke

MIAMI-FLA 18 (45.5) Georgia Tech

Clemson 24.5 (60.5) LOUISVILLE

Army 5 (56.5) GEORGIA ST

Buffalo 17.5 (47.5) AKRON

Indiana 5.5 (58.5) MARYLAND

Houston 22.5 (57.5) UCONN

WAKE FOREST 1.5 (68.5) Florida St

GA SOUTHERN 6.5 (45.5) Coastal Caro

C Michigan 10.5 (53.5) BOWL GREEN

UCF 33 (62.5) E Carolina

CINCINNATI 17 (47.5) Tulsa

Nc State 3.5 (51.5) BOSTON COLL

OHIO U 7.5 (62.5) Kent St

W Michigan 9 (61.5) E MICHIGAN

TEXAS 21.5 (62.5) Kansas

Wisconsin 31 (50.5) ILLINOIS

UTAH ST 21 (59.5) Nevada

Boise St 7 (46.5) BYU

WYOMING 19.5 (48.5) New Mexico

UTAH 14 (45.5) Arizona St

BALL ST 1.5 (59.5) Toledo

No Illinois 2.5 (48.5) MIAMI-OHIO

CALIFORNIA 11 (51.5) Oregon St

Oregon 3 (48.5) WASHINGTON

USC 9.5 (67.5) Arizona

WASH ST 13 (71.5) Colorado

Florida 5 (47.5) S CAROLINA

GEORGIA 25 (46.5) Kentucky

Tcu 3.5 (44.5) KANSAS ST

Lsu 18.5 (61.5) MISS ST

ALABAMA 34.5 (61.5) Tennessee

So Miss 1 (57.0) LA TECH

UAB 16 (42.5) Old Dominion

OKLAHOMA 33.5 (65.5) W Virginia

OKLAHOMA ST 4 (68.5) Baylor

Auburn 19 (55.5) ARKANSAS

Texas A&M 6.5 (55.5) MISSISSIPPI

MEMPHIS 4.5 (59.5) Tulane

N Carolina 3.5 (57.5) VA TECH

Minnesota 28.5 (47.5) RUTGERS

NAVY 14 (51.5) Usf

APP’CHIAN ST 15 (66.5) Ul-Monroe

Missouri 21.5 (56.5) VANDERBILT

San Diego St 8 (46.5) SAN JOSE ST

W KENTUCKY 9.5 (48.5) Charlotte

N TEXAS 7.5 (59.5) Mid Tenn St

Rice 4.5 (42.5) UTSA

SMU 7.5 (58.5) Temple

FLA INT’L 24 (52.5) Utep

PENN ST 9 (47.5) Michigan

Air Force 3 (66.5) HAWAII

NFL

Sunday

GIANTS 3 (50.5) Cards

COLTS 1 (47.5) Texans

BILLS 17 (40.5) Dolphins

Viknigs 1 (44.5) Vikings

PACKERS 5.5 (46.5) Raiders

Jaguars 4 (43.5) BENGALS

Rams 3 (54.5) FALCONS

49ers 9.5 (41.5) REDSKINS

TITANS 2.5 (40.5) Chargers

SEAHAWKS 3 (48.5) Ravens

BEARS 3 (38.5) Saints

COWBOYS 3 (48.5) Eagles

Monday

Patriots 9.5 (44.0) JETS

