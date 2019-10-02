Iowa Western
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Men’s Soccer
Iowa Lakes at Iowa Western, 3 p.m.
Volleyball
Iowa Western at Indian Hills, 6 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Iowa Lakes at Iowa Western, 2 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 4
Volleyball
Barton Tournament
Iowa Western vs. Cloud County, 12 p.m.
Iowa Western vs. Barton, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Football
Ellsworth at Iowa Western, 2:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Iowa Western at Briar Cliff Invite, 10 a.m.
Men’s Soccer
Iowa Western at Hawkeye, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Iowa Western vs. Labette, 10 a.m.
Iowa Western at Pratt, 2 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Iowa Western at Hawkeye, 3 p.m.
NJCAA Football Rankings
Rec Pts Prev
1 Hutchinson (16) 5-0 372.50 1
2 Mississippi GC 5-0 352.42 4
3 East Mississippi 4-1 297.57 5
4 Butler 5-1 286.51 2
5 Lackawanna 4-0 270.12 6
6 Kilgore 5-1 254.60 7
7 NW Mississippi 4-1 230.07 3
8 Monroe College 4-0 219.71 9
9 Blinn 4-1 207.00 8
10 Trinity Valley 4-1 196.76 13
11 Hinds 4-1 154.07 16
12 Garden City 4-2 148.38 14
13 Snow 3-2 128.00 12
14 Jones 3-2 101.56 17
15 Copiah-Lincoln 3-2 88.40 11
16 Georgia Military 4-2 74.09 10
17 ASA Miami 3-1 56.00 NR
18 Mesabi Range 5-0 52.57 20
19 Nassau 3-1 49.90 19
20 Highland 3-2 35.53 NR
NJCAA Volleyball Rankings
Rec Pts Prev
1 Polk State (7) 16-0 140 1
2 Navarro 17-0 133 2
3 Miami Dade 15-2 126 3
4 Seward County 14-2 119 4
5 New Mex. Military 22-0 112 5
6 Snow 20-2 105 6
7 Indian Hills 18-2 94 12
8 Iowa Western 13-5 81 14
9 Salt Lake 19-5 75 9
10 Trinity Valley 16-3 71 7
11 St. Petersburg 7-1 65 17
12 Wallace State 24-0 59 13
13 Central Florida 14-4 54 8
14 Utah St. Eastern 20-6 44 15
15 Hillsborough 17-3 42 10
16 Blinn 24-2 36 11
17 Odessa 19-1 31 16
18 West. Nebraska 18-5 26 19
19 Yavapai 12-2 18 18
20 Daytona State 11-3 12 NR
20 Northeastern 12-5 12 20
NJCAA Men’s Soccer Rankings
Rec Pts Prev
1 Monroe College 8-0-0 200 1
2 Iowa Western 10-0-0 190 5
3 East. Florida State 6-1-0 180 3
4 Tyler 10-1-0 170 2
5 Salt Lake 7-0-1 160 4
6 Barton 9-0-1 150 8
7 Pima 7-1-1 140 7
8 Essex County 5-0-0 130 6
9 Mercer County 11-1-0 120 10
10 Iowa Lakes 9-1-1 110 9
11 Phoenix 8-2-0 100 11
12 Neosho County 10-2-0 90 13
13 Jefferson (MO) 8-2-1 80 18
14 Frederick 9-1-0 70 RV
15 Lewis & Clark 7-2-0 60 20
16 Murray State 10-0-1 50 RV
17 LSU Eunice 8-1-0 40 RV
18 Blinn 7-2-0 30 16
19 Crowder 8-2-0 20 RV
20 Cowley 7-1-1 10 RV
NJCAA Women’s Soccer Rankings
Rec Pts Prev
1 Monroe College (7) 6-0-0 140 1
2 Tyler 8-0-0 133 2
3 East. Florida State 5-0-0 126 3
4 Laramie County 8-0-1 119 4
5 Salt Lake 6-0-1 112 5
6 Snow 8-0-3 103 6
7 Rose State 8-1-1 100 10
8 Lewis & Clark 11-2-0 91 11
9 Seminole St. (OK) 8-0-2 84 12
10 Navarro 7-3-0 75 9
11 Iowa Western 7-3-0 67 13
12 LSU Eunice 9-0-1 62 15
13 Butler 8-3-1 58 8
14 Daytona State 3-2-0 48 7
15 Hill 6-2-0 39 17
16 Kansas City Kan. 8-2-0 34 19
17 Holmes 10-1-0 24 18
17 Indian Hills 9-0-1 24 16
19 CCBC Essex 12-1-0 12 RV
20 SW Illinois 12-1-2 6 NR
Prep Football
Friday, Oct. 4
Abraham Lincoln at Ames, 7 p.m.
Des Moines North at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Winterset at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.
St. Albert at Southwest Valley, 7 p.m.
Underwood at Treynor, 7 p.m.
Nodaway Valley at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Earlham at AHSTW, 7 p.m.
West Monona at Tri-Center, 7 p.m.
Harlan at Glenwood, 7 p.m.
AP Iowa Prep Football Rankings
Class 4-A
Record Pts Prv
1. WDM Valley (10) 5-0 109 1
2. Cedar Falls (1) 5-0 94 2
3. WDM Dowling 4-1 92 3
4. Ankeny Centennial 4-1 70 5
5. Bettendorf 4-1 69 T6
6. Southeast Polk 4-1 56 T6
7. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 4-1 43 8
8. Fort Dodge 4-1 38 4
9. Des Moines Roosevelt 4-1 16 NR
10. Ankeny 2-3 7 9
Others receiving votes: Johnston 3. Sioux City East 3. Urbandale 2. Dubuque Senior 1. Cedar Rapids Prairie 1. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 1.
Class 3-A
Record Pts Prv
1. Western Dubuque (7) 5-0 106 1
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4) 5-0 100 2
3. Solon 5-0 87 3
4. Lewis Central 5-0 78 4
5. North Scott 4-1 61 5
6. Washington 5-0 54 6
7. Independence 5-0 40 7
8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4-1 34 8
9. Norwalk 4-1 25 9
10. Dallas Center-Grimes 4-1 16 10
Others receiving votes: Harlan 4.
Class 2-A
Record Pts Prv
1. Waukon (10) 5-0 109 1
2. Clear Lake (1) 5-0 97 2
3. Algona 5-0 89 3
4. Greene County 5-0 67 4
5. Waterloo Columbus 5-0 62 5
6. Des Moines Christian 4-0 57 6
7. Van Horne Benton 5-0 46 7
8. O-A BCIG 5-0 37 9
9. Monroe PCM 4-1 13 NR
10. Southeast Valley 4-2 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Nevada 8. Letts Louisa-Muscatine 6. Monticello 3. Sioux Center 2.
Class 1-A
Record Pts Prv
1. West Sioux (10) 5-0 108 1
2. Dike-New Hartford 5-0 92 2
3. Van Meter (1) 5-0 84 3
4. West Lyon 5-0 75 4
5. West Branch 5-0 63 5
6. South Central Calhoun 5-0 61 6
7. Treynor 5-0 43 7
8. Hull Western Christian 5-0 35 8
9. Underwood 5-0 22 9
10. Sigourney-Keota 5-0 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Mount Ayr 5. Iowa City Regina 3. Troy Mills North Linn 2.
Class A
Record Pts Prv
1. Britt West Hancock (10) 5-0 109 1
2. St. Ansgar (1) 5-0 99 2
3. Traer North Tama 5-0 75 3
4. Grundy Center 5-0 68 5
5. Sloan Westwood 5-0 59 4
6. Brooklyn BGM 5-0 47 6
7. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 5-0 42 9
8. Paullina South O’Brien 5-0 41 10
9. Edgewood-Colesburg 4-1 34 7
10. Earlham 4-1 10 NR
Others receiving votes: Tri-Center 5. Calmar South Winneshiek 5. Lawton-Bronson 5. Moville Woodbury Central 2. Eldon Cardinal 2. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 2.
Class 8-Man
Record Pts Prv
1. Don Bosco (10) 5-0 102 1
2. Remsen Saint Mary’s (1) 5-0 95 2
3. Turkey Valley 5-0 90 3
4. Coon Rapids-Bayard 5-0 64 5
5. Audubon 5-1 59 7
6. Easton Valley 5-0 53 8
7. Lenox 6-0 51 6
8. Harris-Lake Park 5-0 32 9
9. Anita CAM 5-0 26 10
10. Montezuma 4-1 10 4
Others receiving votes: Janesville 5. Newell-Fonda 3. Lone Tree 3. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 3. HLV, Victor 3. Fremont Mills, Tabor 2. East Mills 2. Woodbine 1. Northwood-Kensett 1.
Prep Volleyball
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Abraham Lincoln 25-25-25, St. Albert 16-22-21
Thomas Jefferson 25-25-25, Sioux City West 12-23-22
Lewis Central 24-25-25-25, Creston 26-14-11-8
Lewis Central 25-25-25, Atlantic 17-13-15
Treynor 25-25-25, Audubon 15-9-12
Underwood 25-22-25-25, AHSTW 23-25-19-22
Missouri Valley at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Tri-Center 26-25-22-25, Logan-Magnolia 24-18-25-20
Thursday, Oct. 3
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City Heelan, 7 p.m.
St. Albert at Shenandoah, 7:15 p.m.
Treynor at Missouri Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Abraham Lincoln, St. Albert, Heartland Christian, Treynor, Denison-Schleswig, Essex, Exira, Missouri Valley, Shenandoah, Siouxland Center at Thomas Jefferson Invite, 8:30 p.m.
Atlantic, IKM-Manning, Lawton-Bronson, Red Oak, Westwood at Tri-Center tourney, 8:30 a.m.
Underwood at Audubon tournament, 9 a.m.
Cross Country
Thursday, Oct. 3
Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Lewis Central, St. Albert, Treynor, AHSTW, Glenwood, Fremont-Mills, Audubon, Riverside, East Mills, Underwood, Griswold, Sidney, Clarinda Academy, Clarinda, Bedford, Stanton, West Nodaway, Red Oak, Southwest Valley at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.
Iowa Association of Track Coaches Cross Country Team Rankings
Boys
Class 4-A
1, Dubuque Hempstead; 2, WDM Dowling; 3, Johnston; 4, Sioux City North; 5, Cedar Falls; 6, Pleasant Valley; 7, CR Prairie; 8, Iowa City West; 9, Linn-Mar; 10, Urbandale; 11, Ames; 12, Waukee; 13, Western Dubuque; 14, Ankeny Centennial; 15, CR Kennedy.
Class 3-A
1, Clear Creek Amana; 2, Carlisle; 3, Norwalk; 4, Gilbert; 5, Dallas Center Grimes; 6, North Polk; 7, Pella; 8, Decorah; 9, Dubuque Wahlert; 10, Humboldt; 11, Waverly-Shell Rock; 12, Center Point-Urbana; 13, Atlantic; 14, Marion; 15, Mount Vernon Lisbon.
Class 2-A
1, Tipton; 2, Des Moines Christian; 3, Monticello; 4, South Hardin; 5, Williamsburg; 6, Albia; 7, Mid-Prairie; 8, New London; 9, GC/GR; 10, Okoboji; 11, Davis County; 12, Western Christian; 13, Camanche; 14, Crestwood; 15, North Fayette Valley.
Class 1-A
1, Earlham; 2, Nodaway Valley; 3, Madrid; 4, Maquoketa Valley; 5, South Winneshiek; 6, Calamus Wheatland; 7, West Fork; 8, Pekin; 9, Gehlen; 10, Denver; 11, Tri-Center; 12, St. Albert; 13, Newman; 14, St. Ansger; 15, Ogden.
Girls
Class 4-A
1, Johnston; 2, Dubuque Senior; 3, Waukee; 4, Linn-Mar; 5, Southeast Polk; 6, Dubuque Hempstead; 7, Ankeny Centennial; 8, Iowa City High; 9, CR Prairie; 10, DM Roosevelt; 11, Urbandale; 12, Bettendorf; 13, Iowa City West; 14, Iowa City Liberty; 15, Western Dubuque.
Class 3-A
1, Ballard; 2, Wahlert; 3, Dallas Center-Grimes; 4, Harlan; 5, Spencer; 6, Sioux City Heelan; 7, Norwalk; 8, Grinnell; 9, Solon; 10, North Polk; 11, Glenwood; 12, Decorah; 13, Mt. Pleasant; 14, Charles City; 15, Atlantic.
Class 2-A
1, Mid-Prairie; 2, Williamsburg; 3, WC-KP; 4, Monticello; 5, Jesup; 6, Davis County; 7, Panorama; 8, Unity Christian; 9, Starmont; 10, ACGC; 11, Waukon; 12, Cresco; 13, Sibley-Ocheydan; 14, Okoboji; 15, Dike New Hartford.
Class 1-A
1, Logan Magnolia; 2, Denver; 3, Aplington Parkersburg; 4, Kee; 5, Hudson; 6, Iowa City Regina; 7, Pekin; 8, AHSTW; 9, Newman; 10, Central Elkader; 11, Nodaway Valley; 12, St. Edmonds; 13, Tri-Center; 14, North Linn; 15, South Winneshiek.
Individual Rankings
Top 5 plus ranked area runners in the top 30
Class 4-A
Boys
1, Max Murphy, Pleasant Valley; 2, Sam Hall, WDM Dowling; 3, Jacob Green, CR Kennedy; 4, Jaysen Bouwers, Sioux City North; 5, Ryan Winger, Dubuque Hempstead.
Also: 11, Wimach Gilo, Thomas Jefferson.
Girls
1, Camile Jackson, Ames; 2, Ashlynn Keeney, Liberty; 3, Micah Pollett, Linn-Mar; 4, Arianna Jackson, Des Moines Roosevelt; 5, Mattison Plummer, Southeast Polk.
Class 3-A
Boys
1, Nate Mueller, ADM; 2, Quinton Orr, Humboldt; 3, Luke Post, Center Point-Urbana; 4, Aidan Ramsey, Dallas Center-Grimes; 5, Brandon Barker, Clear Creek-Amana.
Girls
1, Ainsley Erzen, Carlisle; 2, Adrianna Katcher, Center Point Urbana; 3, Gabby Moran, Dubuque Wahlert; 4, Norah Pearson, Knoxville; 5, Emma Hoins, Waverly-Shell Rock.
Class 2-A
Boys
1, Dylan Darsidan, Camanche; 2, Brady Griebel, Bellevue; 3, Caleb Shumacher, Tipton; 4, Louden Foster, West Central Valley; 5, Kolby Winter, South Hardin.
Girls
1, Marie Hostetler, Mid-Prairie; 2, Emily Staal, Central City; 3, Kate Crawford, ACGC; 4, Abby Christians, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura; 5, Ella Waddle, Panorama.
Also: 10, Tori Castle, Treynor
Class 1-A
Boys
1, Joshua Baudler, Nodaway Valley; 2, Will Roder, Le Mars Gehlen; 3, Jason Renze, Madrid; 4, Bennett Heisterkamp, St. Albert; 5, Randy Jimenez, Southeast Warren.
Girls
1, Peyton Pogge, Tri-Center; 2, Sophia Jungling, Aplington Parkersburg; 3, Haley Meyer, Kee; 4, Courtney Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia; 5, Billie Wagner, South Winnishiek.
Also: 10, Taylor Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia; 17, Kylee Morrison, Logan-Magnolia; 28, Ryann Portch, AHSTW
Prep Swimming
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Sioux City West at Lewis Central, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 3
Lewis Central vs. Council Bluffs and Des Moines Roosevelt at Kirn, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Golf
Wedesday, Oct. 2
Lewis Central, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson at City Meet at Dodge Riverside, 10 a.m.
Thursday, Oct. 3
Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln at Missouri River Conference meet at Willow Creek Golf Club 10 a.m.
