Iowa Western
Friday, Oct. 11
Volleyball
Dennis South memorial tournament
at Iowa Western
Iowa Western vs. Panola, 1 p.m.
Iowa Western vs. Seward County, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Football
Iowa Western at Independence, 1 p.m.
Cross Country
Iowa Western at FHSU Tiger Open, 9 a.m.
Men’s Soccer
Marshalltown at Iowa Western, 1 p.m.
Volleyball
Iowa Western vs. Colby, 10 a.m.
Iowa Western vs. New Mexico Military Institute, 4 p.m.
Prep Football
Friday, Oct. 11
Abraham Lincoln at WDM Valley, 7 p.m.
Ames at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Lewis Central at Harlan, 7 p.m.
Riverside at St. Albert, 7 p.m.
Treynor at Missouri Valley, 7 p.m.
East Sac County at Underwood, 7 p.m.
AHSTW at Nodaway Valley, 7 p.m.
Tri-Center at Lawton-Bronson, 7 p.m.
Glenwood at ADM, 7 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Thursday, Oct. 10
Lewis Central 25-25-25, Denison-Schleswig 7-9-10
Red Oak 25-25-22-25, St. Albert 23-19-25-18
Heartland Christian at Brownell-Talbot, 7 p.m.
Treynor 25-19-25-19-15, Tri-Center 23-25-17-25-8
Underwood 25-25-25, Missouri Valley 10-15-15
IKM-Manning 26-25-21-25, Riverside 24-12-25-23
Glenwood 28-25-25, Creston 26-18-10
Logan-Magnolia 25-25-25, Audubon 15-10-10
Saturday, Oct. 12
Underwood, Riverside, AC-GC, Ar-We-Va, Griswold, Orient-Macksburg, Panorama at CAM tourney, 9 a.m.
Glenwood at Indianola tourney, 9 a.m.
IGHSAU Prep Volleyball Rankings
Class 1-A
School Record LW
1 Sidney 28-4 1
2 St. Albert 19-8 2
3 Janesville 23-8 3
4 North Tama 18-3 4
5 LeMars Gehlen 19-7 6
6 Wapsie Valley 17-13 5
7 Lisbon 29-6 7
8 Holy Trinity 19-7 8
9 East Mills 17-6 11
10 New London 19-8 9
11 Glad.-Reinbeck 19-6 15
12 Tripoli 13-13 10
13 Newell-Fonda 18-9 NR
14 BCLUW 17-12 13
15 Glidden-Ralston 14-4 NR
Dropped Out: Coon Rapids-Bayard (12), Edgewood-Colesburg (14)
Class 2-A
School Record LW
1 Western Christian 22-5 1
2 Mediapolis 30-0 5
3 Dyersville Beck. 34-5 3
4 Wilton 24-2 4
5 Osage 27-4 2
6 Grundy Center 28-6 6
7 C-G-D 23-6 8
8 Van Buren 27-4 7
9 Boyden-Hull 17-6 11
10 Hudson 22-7 9
11 Central Lyon 18-5 12
12 Underwood 19-5 10
13 East Sac County 20-6 13
14 Denver 24-13 NR
15 Logan-Magnolia 16-6 NR
Dropped Out: West Branch (14), Cascade (15)
Class 3-A
School Record LW
1 Dav. Assumption 26-2 1
2 West Liberty 19-4 2
3 Tipton 26-5 3
4 Spirit Lake 27-4 5
5 Dike-New Hartford 21-9 8
6 New Hampton 28-2 6
7 Carroll Kuemper 24-3 7
8 Red Oak 23-5 9
9 Mount Vernon 22-9 10
10 DM Christian 19-2 11
11 Union 18-9 4
12 Unity Christian 12-7 12
13 Nevada 27-9 13
14 Humboldt 22-3 14
15 Sioux Center 19-8 NR
Dropped Out: MOC-Floyd Valley (15)
Class 4-A
School Record LW
1 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 24-1 1
2 CR Xavier 20-5 2
3 Dubuque Wahlert 19-9 3
4 North Scott 20-4 4
5 West Delaware 30-3 5
6 Lewis Central 22-4 7
7 Wav.-Shell Rock 31-6 6
8 Marion 20-7 8
9 Knoxville 20-1 9
10 Oskaloosa 12-8 10
11 DC-Grimes 24-6 11
12 Gilbert 25-8 12
13 West. Dubuque 10-10 NR
14 CP-Urbana 16-13 14
15 Burlington 20-2 15
Dropped Out: Glenwood (13)
Class 5-A
School Record LW
1 Cedar Falls 27-1 1
2 Iowa City Liberty 22-1 2
3 WDM Valley 31-4 3
4 Ankeny 28-5 4
5 Pleasant Valley 22-3 5
6 Waukee 29-9 6
7 WDM Dowling 20-9 7
8 Abraham Lincoln 30-3 8
9 Ank. Centennial 10-12 9
10 CR Kennedy 14-11 12
11 Bettendorf 13-9 13
12 Iowa City High 11-10 10
13 Dubuque Hemp. 13-8 14
14 Sioux City East 18-8 NR
15 Waterloo West 19-8 15
Dropped Out: Southeast Polk (11)
Cross Country
Thursday, Oct. 10
Abraham Lincoln, Lewis Central, St. Albert, Treynor, Riverside, Glenwood, Harlan, ADM, Clarinda, Calrinda Academy, Creston, DC Grimes, Denison-Schleswig, Earlham, Logan-Magnolia, Missouri Valley, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Stanton, Tri-Center at Atlantic Invite, ppd
Thomas Jefferson at Fort Dodge, canceled
Saturday, Oct. 12
Abraham Lincoln, Lewis Central, St. Albert, Treynor, Riverside, Glenwood, Harlan, ADM, Clarinda, Calrinda Academy, Creston, DC Grimes, Denison-Schleswig, Earlham, Logan-Magnolia, Missouri Valley, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Stanton, Tri-Center at Atlantic Invite
Prep Swimming
Thursday, Oct. 10
Lewis Central at Southeast Polk, 5 p.m.
Des Moines Hoover at Council Bluffs, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Lewis Central at Johnston, 12:30 p.m.
Council Bluffs at Johnston, 10 a.m.
College Football
AP Top 25 schedule
Friday, Oct. 11
No. 13 Oregon vs. Colorado, 9 p.m.
No. 20 Virginia at Miami, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
No. 1 Alabama at No. 24 Texas A&M, 2:30 p.m.
No. 2 Clemson vs. Florida State, 2:30 p.m.
No. 3 Georgia vs. South Carolina, 11 a.m.
No. 5 LSU vs. No. 7 Florida, 7 p.m.
No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 11 Texas at Dallas, 11 a.m.
No. 8 Wisconsin vs. Michigan State, 2:30 p.m.
No. 9 Notre Dame vs. Southern Cal, 6:30 p.m.
No. 10 Penn State at No. 17 Iowa, 6:30 p.m.
No. 14 Boise State vs. Hawaii, 9:15 p.m.
No. 15 Utah at Oregon State, 7 p.m.
No. 16 Michigan at Illinois, 11 a.m.
No. 18 Arizona State vs. Washington State, 2:30 p.m.
No. 19 Wake Forest vs. Louisville, 6:30 p.m.
No. 22 Baylor vs. Texas Tech, 3 p.m.
No. 23 Memphis at Temple, 11 a.m.
No. 25 Cincinnati at Houston, 2:30 p.m.
Non-ranked Big Ten games
Rutgers at Indiana, 11 a.m.
Maryland at Purdue, 11 a.m.
Nebraska at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.
Non-ranked Big 12 games
Iowa State at West Virginia, 3 p.m.
MLB Baseball
Late Wednesday, Oct. 9
NLDS
Washington 7, L.A. Dodgers 3 (Nationals win series 3-1)
Thursday, Oct. 10
ALDS
Houston 6, Tampa Bay 1 (Houston wins series 3-2)
Friday, Oct. 11
NLCS (best-of-7 series)
Washington (Sanchez) at St. Louis (Mikolas, 7:08 p.m., TBS
Saturday, Oct. 12
NLCS
Washington (Undecided) at St. Louis (Wainwright), 3:08 p.m., TBS
ALCS (best-of-7 series)
Houston vs. N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m., FS1
NFL Football
Week 6
Thursday’s Games
New England 35, N.Y. Giants 14
Sunday’s Games
Carolina vs Tampa Bay at London, UK, 8:30 a.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 12 p.m.
New Orleans at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 12 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 12 p.m.
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 12 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 12 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Tennessee at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Jets, 3:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Buffalo, Indianapolis, Chicago, Oakland
Monday
Detroit at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m.
NHL Hockey
Wednesday’s Games
Buffalo 5, Montreal 4
Philadelphia 4, New Jersey 0
Los Angeles at Vancouver, late
Thursday’s Games
Detroit at Montreal, late
Pittsburgh 2, Anaheim 1
Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3
Edmonton 4, New Jersey 3
St. Louis 6, Ottawa 4
Minnesota at Winnipeg, late
Washington at Nashville, late
San Jose at Chicago, late
Calgary at Dallas, late
Boston at Colorado, late
Vegas at Arizona, late
America’s Line
College Football
Over/under in parenthesis; home team in caps
Friday
MIAMI-FLA 2.5 (43.5) Virginia
Colorado St 3.5 (66.5) NEW MEXICO
OREGON 21 (58.5) Colorado
Saturday
Penn St 3.5 (42.5) IOWA
Iowa St 10.5 (53.5) W VIRGINIA
MINNESOTA 7.5 (50.5) Nebraska
INDIANA 27.5 (49.5) Rutgers
Toledo 26 (64.5) BOWL GREEN
Michigan 22.5 (49.5) ILLINOIS
WAKE FOREST 6.5 (65.5) Louisville
TULSA PK (53.5) Navy
Oklahoma 10.5 (75.5) Texas
Memphis 5.5 (50.5) TEMPLE
DUKE 17.5 (49.5) Georgia Tech
COASTAL CARO 4.5 (64.5) Georgia St
Maryland 3.5 (53.5) PURDUE
BOISE ST 12 (60.5) Hawaii
E MICHIGAN 1 (58.5) Ball St
MARSHALL 15.5 (47.5) Old Dominion
C MICHIGAN 10.5 (58.0) New Mex. St
ARIZONA ST PK (58.5) Washington St
Utah 14 (59.5) OREGON ST
Washington 6.5 (58.5) ARIZONA
MISSOURI 12 (56.5) Mississippi
GEORGIA 23.5 (52.5) S Carolina
Miss St 7 (52.5) TENNESSEE
Kent St 14.5 (57.5) AKRON
OHIO U 6.5 (50.5) No Illinois
KENTUCKY 6.5 (53.5) Arkansas
BAYLOR 11 (58.5) Texas Tech
W MICHIGAN 13.5 (56.5) Miami-Ohio
Byu 5.5 (50.5) USF
Cincinnati 7.5 (51.5) HOUSTON
TULANE 34.5 (58.5) UConn
VANDERBILT 15 (57.5) Unlv
WISCONSIN 10.5 (40.5) Michigan St
LSU 13.5 (55.5) Florida
NEVADA 2.5 (58.5) San Jose St
Alabama 17 (61.5) TEXAS A&M
FLA ATLANTIC 10.5 (63.5) Mid Tenn St
Uab 12 (47.5) UTSA
SO MISS 3.5 (58.5) N Texas
Army 4.5 (43.5) W KENTUCKY
FLA INT’L 5.5 (61.5) Charlotte
LA TECH 31.5 (62.5) UMass
AIR FORCE 3.5 (50.5) Fresno St
NOTRE DAME 10.5 (59.5) Usc
CLEMSON 27 (60.5) Florida St
SAN DIEGO ST 4 (38.5) Wyoming
NFL
Sunday
Panthers 2 (47.5) Bucs
RAVENS 11.5 (48.0) Bengals
Seahawks 1 (46.5) BROWNS
CHIEFS 5 (55.5) Texans
JAGUARS 1 (43.5) Saints
VIKINGS 3 (43.5) Eagles
Redskins 3.5 (41.0) DOLPHINS
RAMS 3 (50.5) 49ers
Falcons 2.5 (51.5) CARDS
Cowboys 7 (44.5) JETS
BRONCOS 2 (40.5) Titans
CHARGERS 7 (41.5) Steelers
Monday
PACKERS 4 (47.0) Lions
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Named Frank Menechino hitting coach.
National League
MIAMI MARLINS — Re-signed pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr. and first base coach Trey Hillman. Announced third base coach Fredi Gonzalez will not be retained.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Fired manager Gabe Kapler.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
INDIANA PACERS — Exercised contract options on F TJ Leaf and G Aaron Holiday. Signed G Walt Lemon Jr.
SACRAMENTO KINGS — Named Craig Slaunwhite head of performance, Tommy Brice and Aisling Toolan physical therapists, Wes Bohn advance scout and Alexander Sigua director, media relations. Promoted Teena Murray vice president, health and performance, Greg Stratton director of scouting, Melanie Stocking director, team travel and logistics, Mark Toyoda director, basketball administration, Analise Langford basketball facility operations manager, Robbie Lemons manager of basketball administration, Akachi Okugo player development manager and Michael Martinez media relations coordinator.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed QB Tyler Bray.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived QB Alex Tanney. Signed RB Austin Walter off the practice squad.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed WR Marcell Ateman. Released WR J.J. Nelson. Signed G Lester Cotton Sr. to the practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed WR Jehu Chesson on IR. Signed WR Jester Weah to the practice squad. Promoted Phil Rauscher to offensive line coach. Named Aaron Stamn offensive assistant coach.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed C Benoit-Olivier Groulx to a three-year contract.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned F Jonny Brodzinski to San Jose (AHL).
LACROSSE
National Lacrosse League
BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed T Matt Gilray to a one-year contract.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
FC DALLAS — Agreed to terms with M Paxton Pomykal on four-year contract through the 2023 season.
WINTER SPORTS
AUSTRIAN ANTI-DOPING LEGAL COMMITTEE — Announced former cross-country skier Johannes Duerr, who was expelled from the 2014 Sochi Olympics for the use of EPO, was banned for life for his alleged role in a doping network in recent years.
