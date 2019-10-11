Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Iowa Western

Friday, Oct. 11

Volleyball

Dennis South memorial tournament

at Iowa Western

Iowa Western vs. Panola, 1 p.m.

Iowa Western vs. Seward County, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Football

Iowa Western at Independence, 1 p.m.

Cross Country

Iowa Western at FHSU Tiger Open, 9 a.m.

Men’s Soccer

Marshalltown at Iowa Western, 1 p.m.

Volleyball

Iowa Western vs. Colby, 10 a.m.

Iowa Western vs. New Mexico Military Institute, 4 p.m.

Prep Football

Friday, Oct. 11

Abraham Lincoln at WDM Valley, 7 p.m.

Ames at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Lewis Central at Harlan, 7 p.m.

Riverside at St. Albert, 7 p.m.

Treynor at Missouri Valley, 7 p.m.

East Sac County at Underwood, 7 p.m.

AHSTW at Nodaway Valley, 7 p.m.

Tri-Center at Lawton-Bronson, 7 p.m.

Glenwood at ADM, 7 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Thursday, Oct. 10

Lewis Central 25-25-25, Denison-Schleswig 7-9-10

Red Oak 25-25-22-25, St. Albert 23-19-25-18

Heartland Christian at Brownell-Talbot, 7 p.m.

Treynor 25-19-25-19-15, Tri-Center 23-25-17-25-8

Underwood 25-25-25, Missouri Valley 10-15-15

IKM-Manning 26-25-21-25, Riverside 24-12-25-23

Glenwood 28-25-25, Creston 26-18-10

Logan-Magnolia 25-25-25, Audubon 15-10-10

Saturday, Oct. 12

Underwood, Riverside, AC-GC, Ar-We-Va, Griswold, Orient-Macksburg, Panorama at CAM tourney, 9 a.m.

Glenwood at Indianola tourney, 9 a.m.

IGHSAU Prep Volleyball Rankings

Class 1-A

School Record LW

1 Sidney 28-4 1

2 St. Albert 19-8 2

3 Janesville 23-8 3

4 North Tama 18-3 4

5 LeMars Gehlen 19-7 6

6 Wapsie Valley 17-13 5

7 Lisbon 29-6 7

8 Holy Trinity 19-7 8

9 East Mills 17-6 11

10 New London 19-8 9

11 Glad.-Reinbeck 19-6 15

12 Tripoli 13-13 10

13 Newell-Fonda 18-9 NR

14 BCLUW 17-12 13

15 Glidden-Ralston 14-4 NR

Dropped Out: Coon Rapids-Bayard (12), Edgewood-Colesburg (14)

Class 2-A

School Record LW

1 Western Christian 22-5 1

2 Mediapolis 30-0 5

3 Dyersville Beck. 34-5 3

4 Wilton 24-2 4

5 Osage 27-4 2

6 Grundy Center 28-6 6

7 C-G-D 23-6 8

8 Van Buren 27-4 7

9 Boyden-Hull 17-6 11

10 Hudson 22-7 9

11 Central Lyon 18-5 12

12 Underwood 19-5 10

13 East Sac County 20-6 13

14 Denver 24-13 NR

15 Logan-Magnolia 16-6 NR

Dropped Out: West Branch (14), Cascade (15)

Class 3-A

School Record LW

1 Dav. Assumption 26-2 1

2 West Liberty 19-4 2

3 Tipton 26-5 3

4 Spirit Lake 27-4 5

5 Dike-New Hartford 21-9 8

6 New Hampton 28-2 6

7 Carroll Kuemper 24-3 7

8 Red Oak 23-5 9

9 Mount Vernon 22-9 10

10 DM Christian 19-2 11

11 Union 18-9 4

12 Unity Christian 12-7 12

13 Nevada 27-9 13

14 Humboldt 22-3 14

15 Sioux Center 19-8 NR

Dropped Out: MOC-Floyd Valley (15)

Class 4-A

School Record LW

1 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 24-1 1

2 CR Xavier 20-5 2

3 Dubuque Wahlert 19-9 3

4 North Scott 20-4 4

5 West Delaware 30-3 5

6 Lewis Central 22-4 7

7 Wav.-Shell Rock 31-6 6

8 Marion 20-7 8

9 Knoxville 20-1 9

10 Oskaloosa 12-8 10

11 DC-Grimes 24-6 11

12 Gilbert 25-8 12

13 West. Dubuque 10-10 NR

14 CP-Urbana 16-13 14

15 Burlington 20-2 15

Dropped Out: Glenwood (13)

Class 5-A

School Record LW

1 Cedar Falls 27-1 1

2 Iowa City Liberty 22-1 2

3 WDM Valley 31-4 3

4 Ankeny 28-5 4

5 Pleasant Valley 22-3 5

6 Waukee 29-9 6

7 WDM Dowling 20-9 7

8 Abraham Lincoln 30-3 8

9 Ank. Centennial 10-12 9

10 CR Kennedy 14-11 12

11 Bettendorf 13-9 13

12 Iowa City High 11-10 10

13 Dubuque Hemp. 13-8 14

14 Sioux City East 18-8 NR

15 Waterloo West 19-8 15

Dropped Out: Southeast Polk (11)

Cross Country

Thursday, Oct. 10

Abraham Lincoln, Lewis Central, St. Albert, Treynor, Riverside, Glenwood, Harlan, ADM, Clarinda, Calrinda Academy, Creston, DC Grimes, Denison-Schleswig, Earlham, Logan-Magnolia, Missouri Valley, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Stanton, Tri-Center at Atlantic Invite, ppd

Thomas Jefferson at Fort Dodge, canceled

Saturday, Oct. 12

Abraham Lincoln, Lewis Central, St. Albert, Treynor, Riverside, Glenwood, Harlan, ADM, Clarinda, Calrinda Academy, Creston, DC Grimes, Denison-Schleswig, Earlham, Logan-Magnolia, Missouri Valley, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Stanton, Tri-Center at Atlantic Invite

Prep Swimming

Thursday, Oct. 10

Lewis Central at Southeast Polk, 5 p.m.

Des Moines Hoover at Council Bluffs, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Lewis Central at Johnston, 12:30 p.m.

Council Bluffs at Johnston, 10 a.m.

College Football

AP Top 25 schedule

Friday, Oct. 11

No. 13 Oregon vs. Colorado, 9 p.m.

No. 20 Virginia at Miami, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

No. 1 Alabama at No. 24 Texas A&M, 2:30 p.m.

No. 2 Clemson vs. Florida State, 2:30 p.m.

No. 3 Georgia vs. South Carolina, 11 a.m.

No. 5 LSU vs. No. 7 Florida, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 11 Texas at Dallas, 11 a.m.

No. 8 Wisconsin vs. Michigan State, 2:30 p.m.

No. 9 Notre Dame vs. Southern Cal, 6:30 p.m.

No. 10 Penn State at No. 17 Iowa, 6:30 p.m.

No. 14 Boise State vs. Hawaii, 9:15 p.m.

No. 15 Utah at Oregon State, 7 p.m.

No. 16 Michigan at Illinois, 11 a.m.

No. 18 Arizona State vs. Washington State, 2:30 p.m.

No. 19 Wake Forest vs. Louisville, 6:30 p.m.

No. 22 Baylor vs. Texas Tech, 3 p.m.

No. 23 Memphis at Temple, 11 a.m.

No. 25 Cincinnati at Houston, 2:30 p.m.

Non-ranked Big Ten games

Rutgers at Indiana, 11 a.m.

Maryland at Purdue, 11 a.m.

Nebraska at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.

Non-ranked Big 12 games

Iowa State at West Virginia, 3 p.m.

MLB Baseball

Late Wednesday, Oct. 9

NLDS

Washington 7, L.A. Dodgers 3 (Nationals win series 3-1)

Thursday, Oct. 10

ALDS

Houston 6, Tampa Bay 1 (Houston wins series 3-2)

Friday, Oct. 11

NLCS (best-of-7 series)

Washington (Sanchez) at St. Louis (Mikolas, 7:08 p.m., TBS

Saturday, Oct. 12

NLCS

Washington (Undecided) at St. Louis (Wainwright), 3:08 p.m., TBS

ALCS (best-of-7 series)

Houston vs. N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m., FS1

NFL Football

Week 6

Thursday’s Games

New England 35, N.Y. Giants 14

Sunday’s Games

Carolina vs Tampa Bay at London, UK, 8:30 a.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 12 p.m.

New Orleans at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 12 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 12 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 12 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 12 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Tennessee at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Jets, 3:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, Indianapolis, Chicago, Oakland

Monday

Detroit at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m.

NHL Hockey

Wednesday’s Games

Buffalo 5, Montreal 4

Philadelphia 4, New Jersey 0

Los Angeles at Vancouver, late

Thursday’s Games

Detroit at Montreal, late

Pittsburgh 2, Anaheim 1

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3

Edmonton 4, New Jersey 3

St. Louis 6, Ottawa 4

Minnesota at Winnipeg, late

Washington at Nashville, late

San Jose at Chicago, late

Calgary at Dallas, late

Boston at Colorado, late

Vegas at Arizona, late

America’s Line

College Football

Over/under in parenthesis; home team in caps

Friday

MIAMI-FLA 2.5 (43.5) Virginia

Colorado St 3.5 (66.5) NEW MEXICO

OREGON 21 (58.5) Colorado

Saturday

Penn St 3.5 (42.5) IOWA

Iowa St 10.5 (53.5) W VIRGINIA

MINNESOTA 7.5 (50.5) Nebraska

INDIANA 27.5 (49.5) Rutgers

Toledo 26 (64.5) BOWL GREEN

Michigan 22.5 (49.5) ILLINOIS

WAKE FOREST 6.5 (65.5) Louisville

TULSA PK (53.5) Navy

Oklahoma 10.5 (75.5) Texas

Memphis 5.5 (50.5) TEMPLE

DUKE 17.5 (49.5) Georgia Tech

COASTAL CARO 4.5 (64.5) Georgia St

Maryland 3.5 (53.5) PURDUE

BOISE ST 12 (60.5) Hawaii

E MICHIGAN 1 (58.5) Ball St

MARSHALL 15.5 (47.5) Old Dominion

C MICHIGAN 10.5 (58.0) New Mex. St

ARIZONA ST PK (58.5) Washington St

Utah 14 (59.5) OREGON ST

Washington 6.5 (58.5) ARIZONA

MISSOURI 12 (56.5) Mississippi

GEORGIA 23.5 (52.5) S Carolina

Miss St 7 (52.5) TENNESSEE

Kent St 14.5 (57.5) AKRON

OHIO U 6.5 (50.5) No Illinois

KENTUCKY 6.5 (53.5) Arkansas

BAYLOR 11 (58.5) Texas Tech

W MICHIGAN 13.5 (56.5) Miami-Ohio

Byu 5.5 (50.5) USF

Cincinnati 7.5 (51.5) HOUSTON

TULANE 34.5 (58.5) UConn

VANDERBILT 15 (57.5) Unlv

WISCONSIN 10.5 (40.5) Michigan St

LSU 13.5 (55.5) Florida

NEVADA 2.5 (58.5) San Jose St

Alabama 17 (61.5) TEXAS A&M

FLA ATLANTIC 10.5 (63.5) Mid Tenn St

Uab 12 (47.5) UTSA

SO MISS 3.5 (58.5) N Texas

Army 4.5 (43.5) W KENTUCKY

FLA INT’L 5.5 (61.5) Charlotte

LA TECH 31.5 (62.5) UMass

AIR FORCE 3.5 (50.5) Fresno St

NOTRE DAME 10.5 (59.5) Usc

CLEMSON 27 (60.5) Florida St

SAN DIEGO ST 4 (38.5) Wyoming

NFL

Sunday

Panthers 2 (47.5) Bucs

RAVENS 11.5 (48.0) Bengals

Seahawks 1 (46.5) BROWNS

CHIEFS 5 (55.5) Texans

JAGUARS 1 (43.5) Saints

VIKINGS 3 (43.5) Eagles

Redskins 3.5 (41.0) DOLPHINS

RAMS 3 (50.5) 49ers

Falcons 2.5 (51.5) CARDS

Cowboys 7 (44.5) JETS

BRONCOS 2 (40.5) Titans

CHARGERS 7 (41.5) Steelers

Monday

PACKERS 4 (47.0) Lions

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Named Frank Menechino hitting coach.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Re-signed pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr. and first base coach Trey Hillman. Announced third base coach Fredi Gonzalez will not be retained.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Fired manager Gabe Kapler.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

INDIANA PACERS — Exercised contract options on F TJ Leaf and G Aaron Holiday. Signed G Walt Lemon Jr.

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Named Craig Slaunwhite head of performance, Tommy Brice and Aisling Toolan physical therapists, Wes Bohn advance scout and Alexander Sigua director, media relations. Promoted Teena Murray vice president, health and performance, Greg Stratton director of scouting, Melanie Stocking director, team travel and logistics, Mark Toyoda director, basketball administration, Analise Langford basketball facility operations manager, Robbie Lemons manager of basketball administration, Akachi Okugo player development manager and Michael Martinez media relations coordinator.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed QB Tyler Bray.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived QB Alex Tanney. Signed RB Austin Walter off the practice squad.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed WR Marcell Ateman. Released WR J.J. Nelson. Signed G Lester Cotton Sr. to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed WR Jehu Chesson on IR. Signed WR Jester Weah to the practice squad. Promoted Phil Rauscher to offensive line coach. Named Aaron Stamn offensive assistant coach.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed C Benoit-Olivier Groulx to a three-year contract.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned F Jonny Brodzinski to San Jose (AHL).

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed T Matt Gilray to a one-year contract.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Agreed to terms with M Paxton Pomykal on four-year contract through the 2023 season.

WINTER SPORTS

AUSTRIAN ANTI-DOPING LEGAL COMMITTEE — Announced former cross-country skier Johannes Duerr, who was expelled from the 2014 Sochi Olympics for the use of EPO, was banned for life for his alleged role in a doping network in recent years.

Sign up for The Daily Nonpareil news alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.