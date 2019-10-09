Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Iowa Western

Tuesday, Oct. 8

Men’s Golf

Iowa Western at Dornick Hills Classic, 8:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 9

Women’s Soccer

Indian Hills at Iowa Western, 1 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

Indian Hills at Iowa Western

Friday, Oct. 11

Volleyball

Iowa Western tourney

Iowa Western vs. Panola, 1 p.m.

Iowa Western vs. Seward County, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Football

Iowa Western at Independence, 1 p.m.

Cross Country

Iowa Western at FHSU Tiger Open, 9 a.m.

Men’s Soccer

Marshalltown at Iowa Western, 1 p.m.

Volleyball

Iowa Western vs. Colby, 10 a.m.

Iowa Western vs. New Mexico Military Institute, 4 p.m.

NJCAA Football Rankings

Rec Pts Prev

1 Miss. GC (15) 6-0 371.50 2

2 NW Mississippi 5-1 315.39 7

3 Lackawanna (1) 5-0 309.40 5

4 Hutchinson 5-1 309.03 1

5 Kilgore 6-1 303.53 6

6 Hinds 5-1 244.01 11

7 Monroe College 5-0 238.04 8

8 East Mississippi 4-2 221.47 3

9 Butler 5-2 198.96 4

10 Garden City 5-2 198.58 12

11 Trinity Valley 4-2 151.33 10

12 Jones 4-2 151.28 14

13 Snow 3-2 132.41 13

14 Highland (KS) 4-2 123.73 20

15 Georgia Military 5-2 116.23 16

16 ASA Miami 4-1 77.00 17

17 Independence 3-2 75.65 RV

18 Mesabi Range 6-0 59.64 18

19 East Central (MS) 4-2 47.86 RV

20 Blinn 4-2 45.00 9

Others Receiving Votes

Rec Pts Prev

Fort Scott 3-2 38.0 RV

NE Oklahoma A&M 3-3 20.0 NR

Copiah-Lincoln 3-3 8.2 15

ASA Brooklyn 4-2 6.0 RV

Iowa Western 3-3 5.0 NR

North Dakota SCS 5-1 4.0 NR

Rochester 5-1 3.0 NR

Nassau 3-2 2.0 19

NJCAA Volleyball Rankings

Rec Pts Prev

1 Polk State (7) 18-0 140 1

2 Navarro 18-0 133 2

3 Seward County 15-2 121 4

4 NM Military 25-0 118 5

5 Miami Dade 16-3 115 3

6 Snow 22-2 108 6

7 Iowa Western 18-5 96 8

8 Salt Lake 20-6 84 9

9 St. Petersburg 9-2 79 11

10 Indian Hills 18-3 78 7

11 Trinity Valley 16-4 62 10

12 Central Florida 16-4 56 13

13 Utah State East. 21-6 52 14

14 Odessa 21-1 51 17

15 Hillsborough 19-4 47 15

16 Wallace State 28-1 36 12

17 Western Nebraska 19-5 29 18

18 Panola 19-3 23 RV

19 Yavapai 14-2 22 19

20 Blinn 25-3 13 16

NJCAA Men’s Soccer Rankings

Rec Points Prev

1 Monroe College 9-0-0 200 1

2 Iowa Western 12-0-0 190 2

3 East. Florida St. 9-1-0 180 3

4 Salt Lake 9-0-1 170 4

5 Barton 10-0-1 160 6

6 LSU Eunice 9-1-0 150 17

7 Essex County 7-0-1 140 8

8 Pima 8-2-1 130 7

9 Mercer County 12-2-0 120 9

10 Tyler 11-3-0 110 4

11 Neosho County 10-2-0 100 12

12 Jefferson (MO) 10-2-1 90 13

13 Arizona Western 10-2-1 80 RV

14 Phoenix 9-3-0 70 11

15 Lewis & Clark 9-2-0 60 15

16 Murray State 10-0-1 50 16

17 Yavapai 10-3-0 40 RV

18 Iowa Lakes 9-2-1 30 10

19 Indian Hills 9-1-2 20 RV

20 Louisburg 6-0-0 10 RV

NJCAA Women’s Soccer Rankings

Rec Pts Prev

1 Monroe College (7) 6-0-0 140 1

2 Tyler 11-0-0 133 2

3 East. Florida St. 7-0-0 126 3

4 Laramie County 10-0-1 119 4

5 Salt Lake 8-0-1 112 5

6 Lewis & Clark 13-2-0 105 6

7 Navarro 9-3-0 93 10

7 Seminole St. (OK) 9-0-2 93 9

9 Snow 8-1-3 82 6

10 Rose State 9-1-2 77 7

11 Iowa Western 9-3-0 73 11

12 Daytona State 5-2-0 60 14

13 Hill 8-2-0 55 15

14 LSU Eunice 10-1-1 47 12

15 Indian Hills 11-0-1 42 17

16 CCBC Essex 14-1-0 32 19

17 Southwestern Ill. 13-2-2 27 20

18 Cowley 9-2-0 21 RV

19 Pima 8-3-0 15 NR

20 Holmes 11-2-0 12 17

Prep Football

Friday, Oct. 11

Abraham Lincoln at WDM Valley, 7 p.m.

Ames at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Lewis Central at Harlan, 7 p.m.

Riverside at St. Albert, 7 p.m.

Treynor at Missouri Valley, 7 p.m.

East Sac County at Underwood, 7 p.m.

AHSTW at Nodaway Valley, 7 p.m.

Tri-Center at Lawton-Bronson, 7 p.m.

Glenwood at ADM, 7 p.m.

Iowa AP Prep Football Rankings

Class 4-A

Record Pts Prv

1. WDM Valley (9) 6-0 108 1

2. Cedar Falls (2) 6-0 96 2

3. WDM Dowling 5-1 89 3

4. Ankeny Centennial 5-1 76 4

5. Bettendorf 5-1 69 5

6. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 5-1 53 7

7. Des Moines Roosevelt 5-1 38 9

8. Southeast Polk 4-2 25 6

9. Ankeny 3-3 19 10

10. Johnston 4-2 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Waukee 8. Sioux City East 5. Fort Dodge 4. Marion Linn-Mar 2. Marshalltown 1. Cedar Rapids Prairie 1. Dubuque Senior 1.

Class 3-A

Record Pts Prv

1. Western Dubuque (7) 6-0 105 1

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (2) 6-0 99 2

3. Solon (1) 6-0 86 3

4. Lewis Central (1) 6-0 82 4

5. Eldridge North Scott 5-1 58 5

6. Independence 6-0 49 7

7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5-1 45 8

8. Norwalk 5-1 30 9

9. Dallas Center-Grimes 5-1 20 10

10. Washington 5-1 14 6

Others receiving votes: Glenwood 8. Harlan 5. Carlisle 2. Pella 1. Spencer 1.

Class 2-A

Record Pts Prv

1. Waukon (10) 6-0 109 1

2. Clear Lake (1) 6-0 99 2

3. Algona 6-0 87 3

4. Greene County 6-0 73 4

5. Waterloo Columbus 6-0 61 5

(tie) Des Moines Christian 6-0 61 6

7. O-A BCIG 6-0 45 8

8. Nevada 5-1 28 NR

9. Monroe PCM 5-1 27 9

10. Monticello 5-1 4 NR

(tie) Sioux Center 4-2 4 NR

Others receiving votes: Southeast Valley 2. Van Horne Benton 2. Spirit Lake 1. State Center West Marshall 1. Tipton 1.

Class 1-A

Record Pts Prv

1. Dike-New Hartford (6) 6-0 101 2

2. Van Meter (2) 6-0 92 3

3. Inwood West Lyon (2) 6-0 80 4

4. Hull Western Christian 6-0 74 8

5. West Branch 6-0 62 5

6. South Central Calhoun (1) 6-0 59 6

7. Treynor 6-0 52 7

8. Hawarden West Sioux 5-1 45 1

9. Sigourney-Keota 6-0 24 10

10. Iowa City Regina 5-1 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Panora Panorama 5. Underwood 2. Guthrie Center-Adair-Casey 1.

Class A

Record Pts Prv

1. West Hancock (11) 6-0 110 1

2. St. Ansgar 6-0 98 2

3. Traer North Tama 6-0 79 3

4. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 6-0 64 7

5. Grundy Center 5-1 60 4

6. Paullina South O’Brien 6-0 56 8

7. Edgewood-Colesburg 5-1 47 9

8. Earlham 5-1 37 10

9. Moville Woodbury Central 5-1 22 NR

10. Calmar South Winneshiek 5-1 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Neola Tri-Center 6. Brooklyn BGM 5. Lawton-Bronson 5. Sloan Westwood 4. Hinton 1.

Class 8-Man

Record Pts Prv

1. Don Bosco (10) 6-0 108 1

2. Remsen Saint Mary’s (1) 6-0 94 2

3. Turkey Valley 6-0 88 3

4. Audubon 6-1 72 5

5. Easton Valley 6-0 59 6

6. Anita CAM 6-0 51 9

7. Coon Rapids-Bayard 5-1 27 4

8. Harris-Lake Park 5-1 26 8

9. East Mills 6-1 21 NR

10. HLV, Victor 5-1 16 NR

Others receiving votes: Lenox 13. Newell-Fonda 10. Janesville 5. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 4. Springville 3. Lone Tree 2. Lamoni 2. Liberty Center SE Warren 1. Ackley AGWSR 1. Montezuma 1. Wyoming Midland 1.

Prep Volleyball

Tuesday, Oct. 8

Abraham Lincoln 25-25-25, Sioux City West 15-4-12

Sioux City North 25-25-255, Thomas Jefferson 20-24-19

Lewis Central 25-26-25-25, Carroll Kuemper 16-28-3-22

St. Albert 25-25-19-21-15, Glenwood 19-20-25-25-10

Glenwood 25-17-25-25, Harlan 19-25-22-20

St. Albert 25-25-25, Harlan 17-22-22

Griswold 25-25-25, Heartland Christian 16-3-9

Underwood 25-25-25, Riverside 15-22-16

Tri-Center 22-25-25-25, Missouri Valley 25-14-14-23

AHSTW 25-25-23-25, Audubon 14-8-25-20

Logan-Magnolia 25-25-25-25, IKM-Manning 15-27-18-15

Thursday, Oct. 10

Denison-Schleswig at Lewis Central, 7:15 p.m.

St. Albert at Red Oak, 7:15 p.m.

Heartland Christian at Brownell-Talbot, 7 p.m.

Tri-Center at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri Valley at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at IKM-Manning, 7:30 p.m.

Glenwood at Creston, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Underwood, Riverside, AC-GC, Ar-We-Va, Griswold, Orient-Macksburg, Panorama at CAM tourney, 9 a.m.

Glenwood at Indianola tourney, 9 a.m.

Cross Country

Tuesday, Oct. 7

St. Albert, Tri-Center at Woodbine, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 10

Abraham Lincoln, Lewis Central, St. Albert, Treynor, Riverside, Glenwood, Harlan, ADM, Clarinda, Calrinda Academy, Creston, DC Grimes, Denison-Schleswig, Earlham, Logan-Magnolia, Missouri Valley, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Stanton, Tri-Center at Atlantic Invite, 4:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Fort Dodge, 5:20 p.m.

Prep Golf

Tuesday, Oct. 8

Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Lewis Central at district meet at Whispering Creek Golf Club in Sioux City, 10 a.m.

Oct. 11-12

State meet at Tournament Club of Iowa in Polk City

Prep Swimming

Thursday, Oct. 10

Lewis Central at Southeast Polk, 5 p.m.

Des Moines Hoover at Council Bluffs, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Lewis Central at Johnston, 12:30 p.m.

Council Bluffs at Johnston, 10 a.m.

College Football

AP Top 25

Record Pts Pv

1. Alabama (32) 5-0 1503 1

2. Clemson (15) 5-0 1433 2

3. Georgia (3) 5-0 1393 3

3. Ohio St. (10) 6-0 1393 4

5. LSU (2) 5-0 1352 5

6. Oklahoma 5-0 1268 6

7. Florida 6-0 1163 10

8. Wisconsin 5-0 1105 8

9. Notre Dame 4-1 1046 9

10. Penn St. 5-0 958 12

11. Texas 4-1 947 11

12. Auburn 5-1 920 7

13. Oregon 4-1 828 13

14. Boise St. 5-0 654 16

15. Utah 4-1 624 17

16. Michigan 4-1 618 19

17. Iowa 4-1 454 14

18. Arizona St. 4-1 388 20

19. Wake Forest 5-0 380 22

20. Virginia 4-1 353 23

21. SMU 6-0 285 24

22. Baylor 5-0 260 NR

23. Memphis 5-0 189 NR

24. Texas A&M 3-2 165 25

25. Cincinnati 4-1 118 NR

Others receiving votes: Minnesota 80, Missouri 64, Appalachian St. 61, Washington 54, Tulane 25, California 20, Michigan St. 17, Arizona 11, UCF 9, Southern Cal 5, Iowa St. 5, Pittsburgh 2.

AP Top 25 schedule

Friday, Oct. 11

No. 13 Oregon vs. Colorado, 9 p.m.

No. 20 Virginia at Miami, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

No. 1 Alabama at No. 24 Texas A&M, 2:30 p.m.

No. 2 Clemson vs. Florida State, 2:30 p.m.

No. 3 Georgia vs. South Carolina, 11 a.m.

No. 5 LSU vs. No. 7 Florida, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 11 Texas at Dallas, 11 a.m.

No. 8 Wisconsin vs. Michigan State, 2:30 p.m.

No. 9 Notre Dame vs. Southern Cal, 6:30 p.m.

No. 10 Penn State at No. 17 Iowa, 6:30 p.m.

No. 14 Boise State vs. Hawaii, 9:15 p.m.

No. 15 Utah at Oregon State, 7 p.m.

No. 16 Michigan at Illinois, 11 a.m.

No. 18 Arizona State vs. Washington State, 2:30 p.m.

No. 19 Wake Forest vs. Louisville, 6:30 p.m.

No. 22 Baylor vs. Texas Tech, 3 p.m.

No. 23 Memphis at Temple, 11 a.m.

No. 25 Cincinnati at Houston, 2:30 p.m.

MLB Baseball

Monday, Oct. 7

ALDS (best-of-5)

Tampa Bay 10, Houston 3

N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 1 (N.Y. wins series 3-0)

NLDS

St. Louis 5, Atlanta 4 (series tied 2-2)

Washington 6, L.A. Dodgers 1 (series tied 2-2)

Tuesday, Oct. 8

ALDS

Tampa Bay 4, Houston 1 (series tied 2-2)

Wednesday, Oct. 9

NLDS

St. Louis (Flaherty) at Atlanta Foltynewicz), 4:02 p.m., TBS

Washington (Strasburg) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler), 7:37 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 10

ALDS (if necessary)

Tampa Bay at Houston, 6:07 p.m.

NHL Hockey

Monday’s Games

Columbus 4, Buffalo 3, OT

St. Louis 3, Toronto 2

Tuesday’s Games

Dallas 4, Washington 3

Winnipeg 4, Pittsburgh 1

Carolina 6, Florida 3

Edmonton 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

Anaheim 3, Detroit 1

Nashville 5, San Jose 2

Los Angeles at Calgary, late

Boston at Vegas, late

Wednesday’s Games

Montreal at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Detroit at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Washington at Nashville, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 9 p.m.

America’s Line

College Football

Over/under in parenthesis; home team in caps

Thursday

UL-Monroe 3.5 (61.5) TEXAS ST

NC STATE 4.5 (55.5) Syracuse

Friday

MIAMI-FLA 1.5 Virginia

Colorado St 3.5 (65.5) NEW MEXICO

OREGON 20.5 (57.5) Colorado

Saturday

Penn St 4.5 (40.5) IOWA

Iowa St 10.5 (53.5) W VIRGINIA

MINNESOTA 8 (49.5) Nebraska

INDIANA 28 (51.5) Rutgers

Toledo 26 (64.5) BOWL GREEN

Michigan 21.5 (49.5) ILLINOIS

WAKE FOREST 6.5 (65.5) Louisville

TULSA PK (51.5) Navy

Oklahoma 11 (75.5) Texas

Memphis 6 (50.5) TEMPLE

DUKE 17.5 (48.5) Georgia Tech

COASTAL CARO 5.5 (66.5) Georgia St

Maryland 4 (56.5) PURDUE

BOISE ST 12 (59.5) Hawaii

Ball St 1 (58.5) E MICHIGAN

MARSHALL 15 (44.5) Old Dominion

C MICHIGAN 10.5 (55.5) New Mex. St

ARIZONA ST 1 (58.5) Washington St

Utah 13.5 (60.5) OREGON ST

Washington 6.5 (58.5) ARIZONA

MISSOURI 12 (56.5) Mississippi

GEORGIA 24.5 (52.5) S Carolina

Miss St 6.5 (52.5) TENNESSEE

Kent St 13.5 (57.5) AKRON

OHIO U 6.5 (49.5) No Illinois

KENTUCKY 7 (53.5) Arkansas

BAYLOR 10 (58.5) Texas Tech

W MICHIGAN 13.5 (55.5) Miami-Ohio

Byu 6.5 (50.5) USF

Cincinnati 7.5 (54.5) HOUSTON

TULANE 34.5 (59.5) UConn

VANDERBILT 15 (58.5) Unlv

WISCONSIN 10 (39.5) Michigan St

LSU 13.5 (54.5) Florida

NEVADA 1.5 (58.5) San Jose St

Alabama 17 (60.5) TEXAS A&M

FLA ATLANTIC 11 (63.5) Mid Tenn St

Uab 11.5 (44.5) UTSA

SO MISS 3.5 (58.5) N Texas

Army 4.5 (42.5) W KENTUCKY

FLA INT’L 5.5 (60.5) Charlotte

LA TECH 31.5 (60.5) UMass

AIR FORCE 3.5 (50.5) Fresno St

NOTRE DAME 11.5 (57.5) Usc

CLEMSON 27 (60.5) Florida St

SAN DIEGO ST 3.5 (38.5) Wyoming

NFL

Thursday

PATRIOTS 16.5 (42.5) Giants

Sunday

Panthers 2 (48.5) Bucs

RAVENS 11.5 (48.0) Bengals

Seahawks 1 (47.5) BROWNS

CHIEFS 5.5 (55.5) Texans

JAGUARS 1 (44.5) Saints

VIKINGS 3 (43.5) Eagles

Redskins 3.5 (41.0) DOLPHINS

RAMS 3.5 (50.5) 49ers

Falcons 2.5 (51.5) CARDS

Cowboys 7.5 (43.5) JETS

BRONCOS 2.5 (39.5) Titans

CHARGERS 6.5 (41.5) Steelers

Monday

PACKERS 4.5 (47.0) Lions

Transactions

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Waived F Ray Spalding. Signed G Jordan Sibert.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released P Ryan Winslow. Claimed CB Trevor Williams off waivers from the L.A. Chargers. Re-signed RB Justin Davis to the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed S Johnathan Cyprien on IR. Waived TE Carson Meier from the practice squad. Re-signed OL John Wetzel. Signed CB D.J. White from Philadelphia’s practice squad and P Sam Irwin-Hill to the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed S Tony Jefferson on IR. Signed DT Jihad Ward.

BUFFALO BILLS — Traded WR Zay Jones to Oakland for a 2021 fifth-round draft pick. Released RB Byron Marshall from the practice squad. Signed RB Senorise Perry. Signed DE Wyatt Ray to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed TE Ethan Wolf to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived/injured CB Trevor Williams.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WR Robert Davis to the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released QB Taryn Christion from the practice squad. Signed LB Robert Spillane to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived C Hronnis Grasu from the active roster and WR Papi White from the practice squad. Agreed to terms with K Cody Parkey and RB Rod Smith. Signed RB Dayln Dawkins from the practice squad and OL Daniel Munyer and David Quessenberry to the practice squad.

Sign up for The Daily Nonpareil news alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.