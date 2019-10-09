Iowa Western
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Men’s Golf
Iowa Western at Dornick Hills Classic, 8:30 a.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Women’s Soccer
Indian Hills at Iowa Western, 1 p.m.
Men’s Soccer
Indian Hills at Iowa Western
Friday, Oct. 11
Volleyball
Iowa Western tourney
Iowa Western vs. Panola, 1 p.m.
Iowa Western vs. Seward County, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Football
Iowa Western at Independence, 1 p.m.
Cross Country
Iowa Western at FHSU Tiger Open, 9 a.m.
Men’s Soccer
Marshalltown at Iowa Western, 1 p.m.
Volleyball
Iowa Western vs. Colby, 10 a.m.
Iowa Western vs. New Mexico Military Institute, 4 p.m.
NJCAA Football Rankings
Rec Pts Prev
1 Miss. GC (15) 6-0 371.50 2
2 NW Mississippi 5-1 315.39 7
3 Lackawanna (1) 5-0 309.40 5
4 Hutchinson 5-1 309.03 1
5 Kilgore 6-1 303.53 6
6 Hinds 5-1 244.01 11
7 Monroe College 5-0 238.04 8
8 East Mississippi 4-2 221.47 3
9 Butler 5-2 198.96 4
10 Garden City 5-2 198.58 12
11 Trinity Valley 4-2 151.33 10
12 Jones 4-2 151.28 14
13 Snow 3-2 132.41 13
14 Highland (KS) 4-2 123.73 20
15 Georgia Military 5-2 116.23 16
16 ASA Miami 4-1 77.00 17
17 Independence 3-2 75.65 RV
18 Mesabi Range 6-0 59.64 18
19 East Central (MS) 4-2 47.86 RV
20 Blinn 4-2 45.00 9
Others Receiving Votes
Rec Pts Prev
Fort Scott 3-2 38.0 RV
NE Oklahoma A&M 3-3 20.0 NR
Copiah-Lincoln 3-3 8.2 15
ASA Brooklyn 4-2 6.0 RV
Iowa Western 3-3 5.0 NR
North Dakota SCS 5-1 4.0 NR
Rochester 5-1 3.0 NR
Nassau 3-2 2.0 19
NJCAA Volleyball Rankings
Rec Pts Prev
1 Polk State (7) 18-0 140 1
2 Navarro 18-0 133 2
3 Seward County 15-2 121 4
4 NM Military 25-0 118 5
5 Miami Dade 16-3 115 3
6 Snow 22-2 108 6
7 Iowa Western 18-5 96 8
8 Salt Lake 20-6 84 9
9 St. Petersburg 9-2 79 11
10 Indian Hills 18-3 78 7
11 Trinity Valley 16-4 62 10
12 Central Florida 16-4 56 13
13 Utah State East. 21-6 52 14
14 Odessa 21-1 51 17
15 Hillsborough 19-4 47 15
16 Wallace State 28-1 36 12
17 Western Nebraska 19-5 29 18
18 Panola 19-3 23 RV
19 Yavapai 14-2 22 19
20 Blinn 25-3 13 16
NJCAA Men’s Soccer Rankings
Rec Points Prev
1 Monroe College 9-0-0 200 1
2 Iowa Western 12-0-0 190 2
3 East. Florida St. 9-1-0 180 3
4 Salt Lake 9-0-1 170 4
5 Barton 10-0-1 160 6
6 LSU Eunice 9-1-0 150 17
7 Essex County 7-0-1 140 8
8 Pima 8-2-1 130 7
9 Mercer County 12-2-0 120 9
10 Tyler 11-3-0 110 4
11 Neosho County 10-2-0 100 12
12 Jefferson (MO) 10-2-1 90 13
13 Arizona Western 10-2-1 80 RV
14 Phoenix 9-3-0 70 11
15 Lewis & Clark 9-2-0 60 15
16 Murray State 10-0-1 50 16
17 Yavapai 10-3-0 40 RV
18 Iowa Lakes 9-2-1 30 10
19 Indian Hills 9-1-2 20 RV
20 Louisburg 6-0-0 10 RV
NJCAA Women’s Soccer Rankings
Rec Pts Prev
1 Monroe College (7) 6-0-0 140 1
2 Tyler 11-0-0 133 2
3 East. Florida St. 7-0-0 126 3
4 Laramie County 10-0-1 119 4
5 Salt Lake 8-0-1 112 5
6 Lewis & Clark 13-2-0 105 6
7 Navarro 9-3-0 93 10
7 Seminole St. (OK) 9-0-2 93 9
9 Snow 8-1-3 82 6
10 Rose State 9-1-2 77 7
11 Iowa Western 9-3-0 73 11
12 Daytona State 5-2-0 60 14
13 Hill 8-2-0 55 15
14 LSU Eunice 10-1-1 47 12
15 Indian Hills 11-0-1 42 17
16 CCBC Essex 14-1-0 32 19
17 Southwestern Ill. 13-2-2 27 20
18 Cowley 9-2-0 21 RV
19 Pima 8-3-0 15 NR
20 Holmes 11-2-0 12 17
Prep Football
Friday, Oct. 11
Abraham Lincoln at WDM Valley, 7 p.m.
Ames at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Lewis Central at Harlan, 7 p.m.
Riverside at St. Albert, 7 p.m.
Treynor at Missouri Valley, 7 p.m.
East Sac County at Underwood, 7 p.m.
AHSTW at Nodaway Valley, 7 p.m.
Tri-Center at Lawton-Bronson, 7 p.m.
Glenwood at ADM, 7 p.m.
Iowa AP Prep Football Rankings
Class 4-A
Record Pts Prv
1. WDM Valley (9) 6-0 108 1
2. Cedar Falls (2) 6-0 96 2
3. WDM Dowling 5-1 89 3
4. Ankeny Centennial 5-1 76 4
5. Bettendorf 5-1 69 5
6. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 5-1 53 7
7. Des Moines Roosevelt 5-1 38 9
8. Southeast Polk 4-2 25 6
9. Ankeny 3-3 19 10
10. Johnston 4-2 10 NR
Others receiving votes: Waukee 8. Sioux City East 5. Fort Dodge 4. Marion Linn-Mar 2. Marshalltown 1. Cedar Rapids Prairie 1. Dubuque Senior 1.
Class 3-A
Record Pts Prv
1. Western Dubuque (7) 6-0 105 1
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (2) 6-0 99 2
3. Solon (1) 6-0 86 3
4. Lewis Central (1) 6-0 82 4
5. Eldridge North Scott 5-1 58 5
6. Independence 6-0 49 7
7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5-1 45 8
8. Norwalk 5-1 30 9
9. Dallas Center-Grimes 5-1 20 10
10. Washington 5-1 14 6
Others receiving votes: Glenwood 8. Harlan 5. Carlisle 2. Pella 1. Spencer 1.
Class 2-A
Record Pts Prv
1. Waukon (10) 6-0 109 1
2. Clear Lake (1) 6-0 99 2
3. Algona 6-0 87 3
4. Greene County 6-0 73 4
5. Waterloo Columbus 6-0 61 5
(tie) Des Moines Christian 6-0 61 6
7. O-A BCIG 6-0 45 8
8. Nevada 5-1 28 NR
9. Monroe PCM 5-1 27 9
10. Monticello 5-1 4 NR
(tie) Sioux Center 4-2 4 NR
Others receiving votes: Southeast Valley 2. Van Horne Benton 2. Spirit Lake 1. State Center West Marshall 1. Tipton 1.
Class 1-A
Record Pts Prv
1. Dike-New Hartford (6) 6-0 101 2
2. Van Meter (2) 6-0 92 3
3. Inwood West Lyon (2) 6-0 80 4
4. Hull Western Christian 6-0 74 8
5. West Branch 6-0 62 5
6. South Central Calhoun (1) 6-0 59 6
7. Treynor 6-0 52 7
8. Hawarden West Sioux 5-1 45 1
9. Sigourney-Keota 6-0 24 10
10. Iowa City Regina 5-1 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Panora Panorama 5. Underwood 2. Guthrie Center-Adair-Casey 1.
Class A
Record Pts Prv
1. West Hancock (11) 6-0 110 1
2. St. Ansgar 6-0 98 2
3. Traer North Tama 6-0 79 3
4. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 6-0 64 7
5. Grundy Center 5-1 60 4
6. Paullina South O’Brien 6-0 56 8
7. Edgewood-Colesburg 5-1 47 9
8. Earlham 5-1 37 10
9. Moville Woodbury Central 5-1 22 NR
10. Calmar South Winneshiek 5-1 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Neola Tri-Center 6. Brooklyn BGM 5. Lawton-Bronson 5. Sloan Westwood 4. Hinton 1.
Class 8-Man
Record Pts Prv
1. Don Bosco (10) 6-0 108 1
2. Remsen Saint Mary’s (1) 6-0 94 2
3. Turkey Valley 6-0 88 3
4. Audubon 6-1 72 5
5. Easton Valley 6-0 59 6
6. Anita CAM 6-0 51 9
7. Coon Rapids-Bayard 5-1 27 4
8. Harris-Lake Park 5-1 26 8
9. East Mills 6-1 21 NR
10. HLV, Victor 5-1 16 NR
Others receiving votes: Lenox 13. Newell-Fonda 10. Janesville 5. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 4. Springville 3. Lone Tree 2. Lamoni 2. Liberty Center SE Warren 1. Ackley AGWSR 1. Montezuma 1. Wyoming Midland 1.
Prep Volleyball
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Abraham Lincoln 25-25-25, Sioux City West 15-4-12
Sioux City North 25-25-255, Thomas Jefferson 20-24-19
Lewis Central 25-26-25-25, Carroll Kuemper 16-28-3-22
St. Albert 25-25-19-21-15, Glenwood 19-20-25-25-10
Glenwood 25-17-25-25, Harlan 19-25-22-20
St. Albert 25-25-25, Harlan 17-22-22
Griswold 25-25-25, Heartland Christian 16-3-9
Underwood 25-25-25, Riverside 15-22-16
Tri-Center 22-25-25-25, Missouri Valley 25-14-14-23
AHSTW 25-25-23-25, Audubon 14-8-25-20
Logan-Magnolia 25-25-25-25, IKM-Manning 15-27-18-15
Thursday, Oct. 10
Denison-Schleswig at Lewis Central, 7:15 p.m.
St. Albert at Red Oak, 7:15 p.m.
Heartland Christian at Brownell-Talbot, 7 p.m.
Tri-Center at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.
Missouri Valley at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at IKM-Manning, 7:30 p.m.
Glenwood at Creston, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Underwood, Riverside, AC-GC, Ar-We-Va, Griswold, Orient-Macksburg, Panorama at CAM tourney, 9 a.m.
Glenwood at Indianola tourney, 9 a.m.
Cross Country
Tuesday, Oct. 7
St. Albert, Tri-Center at Woodbine, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 10
Abraham Lincoln, Lewis Central, St. Albert, Treynor, Riverside, Glenwood, Harlan, ADM, Clarinda, Calrinda Academy, Creston, DC Grimes, Denison-Schleswig, Earlham, Logan-Magnolia, Missouri Valley, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Stanton, Tri-Center at Atlantic Invite, 4:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Fort Dodge, 5:20 p.m.
Prep Golf
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Lewis Central at district meet at Whispering Creek Golf Club in Sioux City, 10 a.m.
Oct. 11-12
State meet at Tournament Club of Iowa in Polk City
Prep Swimming
Thursday, Oct. 10
Lewis Central at Southeast Polk, 5 p.m.
Des Moines Hoover at Council Bluffs, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Lewis Central at Johnston, 12:30 p.m.
Council Bluffs at Johnston, 10 a.m.
College Football
AP Top 25
Record Pts Pv
1. Alabama (32) 5-0 1503 1
2. Clemson (15) 5-0 1433 2
3. Georgia (3) 5-0 1393 3
3. Ohio St. (10) 6-0 1393 4
5. LSU (2) 5-0 1352 5
6. Oklahoma 5-0 1268 6
7. Florida 6-0 1163 10
8. Wisconsin 5-0 1105 8
9. Notre Dame 4-1 1046 9
10. Penn St. 5-0 958 12
11. Texas 4-1 947 11
12. Auburn 5-1 920 7
13. Oregon 4-1 828 13
14. Boise St. 5-0 654 16
15. Utah 4-1 624 17
16. Michigan 4-1 618 19
17. Iowa 4-1 454 14
18. Arizona St. 4-1 388 20
19. Wake Forest 5-0 380 22
20. Virginia 4-1 353 23
21. SMU 6-0 285 24
22. Baylor 5-0 260 NR
23. Memphis 5-0 189 NR
24. Texas A&M 3-2 165 25
25. Cincinnati 4-1 118 NR
Others receiving votes: Minnesota 80, Missouri 64, Appalachian St. 61, Washington 54, Tulane 25, California 20, Michigan St. 17, Arizona 11, UCF 9, Southern Cal 5, Iowa St. 5, Pittsburgh 2.
AP Top 25 schedule
Friday, Oct. 11
No. 13 Oregon vs. Colorado, 9 p.m.
No. 20 Virginia at Miami, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
No. 1 Alabama at No. 24 Texas A&M, 2:30 p.m.
No. 2 Clemson vs. Florida State, 2:30 p.m.
No. 3 Georgia vs. South Carolina, 11 a.m.
No. 5 LSU vs. No. 7 Florida, 7 p.m.
No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 11 Texas at Dallas, 11 a.m.
No. 8 Wisconsin vs. Michigan State, 2:30 p.m.
No. 9 Notre Dame vs. Southern Cal, 6:30 p.m.
No. 10 Penn State at No. 17 Iowa, 6:30 p.m.
No. 14 Boise State vs. Hawaii, 9:15 p.m.
No. 15 Utah at Oregon State, 7 p.m.
No. 16 Michigan at Illinois, 11 a.m.
No. 18 Arizona State vs. Washington State, 2:30 p.m.
No. 19 Wake Forest vs. Louisville, 6:30 p.m.
No. 22 Baylor vs. Texas Tech, 3 p.m.
No. 23 Memphis at Temple, 11 a.m.
No. 25 Cincinnati at Houston, 2:30 p.m.
MLB Baseball
Monday, Oct. 7
ALDS (best-of-5)
Tampa Bay 10, Houston 3
N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 1 (N.Y. wins series 3-0)
NLDS
St. Louis 5, Atlanta 4 (series tied 2-2)
Washington 6, L.A. Dodgers 1 (series tied 2-2)
Tuesday, Oct. 8
ALDS
Tampa Bay 4, Houston 1 (series tied 2-2)
Wednesday, Oct. 9
NLDS
St. Louis (Flaherty) at Atlanta Foltynewicz), 4:02 p.m., TBS
Washington (Strasburg) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler), 7:37 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 10
ALDS (if necessary)
Tampa Bay at Houston, 6:07 p.m.
NHL Hockey
Monday’s Games
Columbus 4, Buffalo 3, OT
St. Louis 3, Toronto 2
Tuesday’s Games
Dallas 4, Washington 3
Winnipeg 4, Pittsburgh 1
Carolina 6, Florida 3
Edmonton 5, N.Y. Islanders 2
Anaheim 3, Detroit 1
Nashville 5, San Jose 2
Los Angeles at Calgary, late
Boston at Vegas, late
Wednesday’s Games
Montreal at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Detroit at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Washington at Nashville, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Arizona, 9 p.m.
America’s Line
College Football
Over/under in parenthesis; home team in caps
Thursday
UL-Monroe 3.5 (61.5) TEXAS ST
NC STATE 4.5 (55.5) Syracuse
Friday
MIAMI-FLA 1.5 Virginia
Colorado St 3.5 (65.5) NEW MEXICO
OREGON 20.5 (57.5) Colorado
Saturday
Penn St 4.5 (40.5) IOWA
Iowa St 10.5 (53.5) W VIRGINIA
MINNESOTA 8 (49.5) Nebraska
INDIANA 28 (51.5) Rutgers
Toledo 26 (64.5) BOWL GREEN
Michigan 21.5 (49.5) ILLINOIS
WAKE FOREST 6.5 (65.5) Louisville
TULSA PK (51.5) Navy
Oklahoma 11 (75.5) Texas
Memphis 6 (50.5) TEMPLE
DUKE 17.5 (48.5) Georgia Tech
COASTAL CARO 5.5 (66.5) Georgia St
Maryland 4 (56.5) PURDUE
BOISE ST 12 (59.5) Hawaii
Ball St 1 (58.5) E MICHIGAN
MARSHALL 15 (44.5) Old Dominion
C MICHIGAN 10.5 (55.5) New Mex. St
ARIZONA ST 1 (58.5) Washington St
Utah 13.5 (60.5) OREGON ST
Washington 6.5 (58.5) ARIZONA
MISSOURI 12 (56.5) Mississippi
GEORGIA 24.5 (52.5) S Carolina
Miss St 6.5 (52.5) TENNESSEE
Kent St 13.5 (57.5) AKRON
OHIO U 6.5 (49.5) No Illinois
KENTUCKY 7 (53.5) Arkansas
BAYLOR 10 (58.5) Texas Tech
W MICHIGAN 13.5 (55.5) Miami-Ohio
Byu 6.5 (50.5) USF
Cincinnati 7.5 (54.5) HOUSTON
TULANE 34.5 (59.5) UConn
VANDERBILT 15 (58.5) Unlv
WISCONSIN 10 (39.5) Michigan St
LSU 13.5 (54.5) Florida
NEVADA 1.5 (58.5) San Jose St
Alabama 17 (60.5) TEXAS A&M
FLA ATLANTIC 11 (63.5) Mid Tenn St
Uab 11.5 (44.5) UTSA
SO MISS 3.5 (58.5) N Texas
Army 4.5 (42.5) W KENTUCKY
FLA INT’L 5.5 (60.5) Charlotte
LA TECH 31.5 (60.5) UMass
AIR FORCE 3.5 (50.5) Fresno St
NOTRE DAME 11.5 (57.5) Usc
CLEMSON 27 (60.5) Florida St
SAN DIEGO ST 3.5 (38.5) Wyoming
NFL
Thursday
PATRIOTS 16.5 (42.5) Giants
Sunday
Panthers 2 (48.5) Bucs
RAVENS 11.5 (48.0) Bengals
Seahawks 1 (47.5) BROWNS
CHIEFS 5.5 (55.5) Texans
JAGUARS 1 (44.5) Saints
VIKINGS 3 (43.5) Eagles
Redskins 3.5 (41.0) DOLPHINS
RAMS 3.5 (50.5) 49ers
Falcons 2.5 (51.5) CARDS
Cowboys 7.5 (43.5) JETS
BRONCOS 2.5 (39.5) Titans
CHARGERS 6.5 (41.5) Steelers
Monday
PACKERS 4.5 (47.0) Lions
Transactions
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Waived F Ray Spalding. Signed G Jordan Sibert.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released P Ryan Winslow. Claimed CB Trevor Williams off waivers from the L.A. Chargers. Re-signed RB Justin Davis to the practice squad.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed S Johnathan Cyprien on IR. Waived TE Carson Meier from the practice squad. Re-signed OL John Wetzel. Signed CB D.J. White from Philadelphia’s practice squad and P Sam Irwin-Hill to the practice squad.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed S Tony Jefferson on IR. Signed DT Jihad Ward.
BUFFALO BILLS — Traded WR Zay Jones to Oakland for a 2021 fifth-round draft pick. Released RB Byron Marshall from the practice squad. Signed RB Senorise Perry. Signed DE Wyatt Ray to the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed TE Ethan Wolf to the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived/injured CB Trevor Williams.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WR Robert Davis to the practice squad.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released QB Taryn Christion from the practice squad. Signed LB Robert Spillane to the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived C Hronnis Grasu from the active roster and WR Papi White from the practice squad. Agreed to terms with K Cody Parkey and RB Rod Smith. Signed RB Dayln Dawkins from the practice squad and OL Daniel Munyer and David Quessenberry to the practice squad.
