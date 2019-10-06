Iowa Western
Saturday, Oct. 5
Football
Iowa Western 52, Ellsworth 0
Men’s Soccer
Iowa Western 2, Hawkeye 0
Volleyball
Iowa Western 25-25-25, Labette 5-14-17
Iowa Western 25-25-25, Pratt 19-15-15
Women’s Soccer
Iowa Western 2, Hawkeye 0
Monday, Oct. 7
Men’s Golf
Iowa Western at Dornick Hills Classic, 8:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Men’s Soccer
Indian Hills at Iowa Western, 3 p.m.
Men’s Golf
Iowa Western at Dornick Hills Classic, 8:30 a.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Women’s Soccer
Indian Hills at Iowa Western, 1 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 11
Volleyball
Iowa Western tourney
Iowa Western vs. Panola, 1 p.m.
Iowa Western vs. Seward County, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Football
Iowa Western at Independence, 1 p.m.
Cross Country
Iowa Western at FHSU Tiger Open, 9 a.m.
Men’s Soccer
Marshalltown at Iowa Western, 1 p.m.
Volleyball
Iowa Western vs. Colby, 10 a.m.
Iowa Western vs. New Mexico Military Institute, 4 p.m.
Prep Football
Friday, Oct. 4
Ames 58, Abraham Lincoln 21
Thomas Jefferson 41, DM North 12
Lewis Central 28, Winterset 0
St. Albert 28, Southwest Valley 7
Treynor 24, Underwood 20
Riverside 24, Nodaway Valley 6
Earlham 47, AHSTW 10
Tri-Center 56, West Monona 12
Glenwood 28, Harlan 21
Friday, Oct. 11
Abraham Lincoln at WDM Valley, 7 p.m.
Ames at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Lewis Central at Harlan, 7 p.m.
Riverside at St. Albert, 7 p.m.
Treynor at Missouri Valley, 7 p.m.
East Sac County at Underwood, 7 p.m.
AHSTW at Nodaway Valley, 7 p.m.
Tri-Center at Lawton-Bronson, 7 p.m.
Glenwood at ADM, 7 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Saturday, Oct. 5
Thomas Jefferson Invite
Abraham Lincoln scores
A.L. 21-21, Shenandoah 7-12
A.L. 21-21,Denison-Schleswig 13-11
A.L. 21-21, Siouxland Christian 9-17
A.L. 25-25, St. Albert 13-10
St. Albert scores
S.A. 21-21, Missouri Valley 10-10
S.A. 22-21, Treynor 20-10
S.A. 21-21, Thomas Jefferson 14-10
Thomas Jefferson scores
Treynor 19-21-15, T.J. 21-11-12
T.J. 20-21-15, Missouri Valley 22-15-4
Shenandoah 25-25, T.J. 20-17
Treynor scores
Treynor 21-21, Missouri Valley 11-16
Treynor 18-25-25, Siouxland Christian 25-16-11
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Sioux City West at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Sioux City North at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Carroll Kuemper at Lewis Central, 7:15 p.m.
St. Albert vs. Harlan and Glenwood triangular at Harlan, 4:30 p.m.
Heartland Christian at Griswold, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.
Tri-Center at Missouri Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Audubon at AHSTW, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 10
Denison-Schleswig at Lewis Central, 7:15 p.m.
St. Albert at Red Oak, 7:15 p.m.
Heartland Christian at Brownell-Talbot, 7 p.m.
Tri-Center at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.
Missouri Valley at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at IKM-Manning, 7:30 p.m.
Glenwood at Creston, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Underwood, Riverside, AC-GC, Ar-We-Va, Griswold, Orient-Macksburg, Panorama at CAM tourney, 9 a.m.
Glenwood at Indianola tourney, 9 a.m.
Cross Country
Tuesday, Oct. 7
St. Albert, Tri-Center at Woodbine, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 10
Abraham Lincoln, Lewis Central, St. Albert, Treynor, Riverside, Glenwood, Harlan, ADM, Clarinda, Calrinda Academy, Creston, DC Grimes, Denison-Schleswig, Earlham, Logan-Magnolia, Missouri Valley, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Stanton, Tri-Center at Atlantic Invite, 4:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Fort Dodge, 5:20 p.m.
Prep Golf
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Lewis Central at district meet at Whispering Creek Golf Club in Sioux City, 10 a.m.
Oct. 11-12
State meet at Tournament Club of Iowa in Polk City
Prep Swimming
Thursday, Oct. 10
Lewis Central at Southeast Polk, 5 p.m.
Des Moines Hoover at Council Bluffs, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Lewis Central at Johnston, 12:30 p.m.
Council Bluffs at Johnston, 10 a.m.
College Football
AP Top 25 Schedule
Friday, Oct. 4
Cincinnati 27, No. 18 UCF 24
Saturday, Oct. 5
No. 3 Georgia 43, Tennessee 14
No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 25 Michigan State, late
No. 5 LSU 42, Utah State 6
No. 6 Oklahoma 45, Kansas 20
No. 10 Florida 24, No. 7 Auburn 13
No. 8 Wisconsin 48, Kent State 0
No. 9 Notre Dame 52, Bowling Green 0
No. 11 Texas 42, West Virginia 31
No. 12 Penn State 35, Purdue 7
No. 13 Oregon vs. California, late
No. 19 Michigan 10, No. 14 Iowa 3
No. 15 Washington at Stanford, late
No. 16 Boise State at UNLV, late
Texas Tech 45, No. 21 Oklahoma State 35
No. 24 SMU vs. Tulsa, late
Other Big 10 games
Maryland 48, Rutgers 7
Minnesota 40, Illinois 17
Nebraska 13, Northwestern 10
Other Big 12
Iowa State 49, TCU 24
Baylor 31, Kansas State 12
MLB Baseball
Divisional Round
Best-of-5 series
Friday
NLDS
Washington 4, L.A. Dodgers 2 (series tied 1-1)
Atlanta 3, St. Louis 0 (series tied 1-1)
ALDS
Houston 6, Tampa Bay 2 (Houston leads series 1-0)
N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 4 (N.Y. leads series 1-0)
Saturday
ALDS
N.Y. Yankees 8, Minnesota 2 (Yankees lead series 2-0)
Tampa Bay (Snell) at Houston (Cole), late
Sunday
NLDS
Atlanta (Soroka) at St. Louis (Wainwright), 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ryu) at Washington (Scherzer), 6:45 p.m.
Monday
ALDS
Houston (Greinke) at Tampa Bay (Morton), 12:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino) at Minnesota (Odorizzi), 7:40 p.m.
NLDS
Atlanta (Undecided) at St. Louis (Undecided), 2:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Hill) at Washington (Undecided), 5:40 p.m.
NFL Football
Week 5
Thursday, Oct. 3
Seattle 30, L.A. Rams 29
Sunday, Oct. 6
Atlanta at Houston, 12 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at Carolina, 12 p.m.
Buffalo at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
Chicago vs Oakland at London, UK, 12 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 12 p.m.
New England at Washington, 12 p.m.
Arizona at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Detroit, Miami
Monday, Oct. 7
Cleveland at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
NHL Hockey
Saturday’s Games
Florida 4, Tampa Bay 3
Montreal 6, Toronto 5 (SO)
Pittsburgh 7, Columbus 2
Buffalo 7, New Jersey 2
Carolina 3, Washington 2
N.Y. Rangers 4, Ottawa 1
Dallas at St. Louis, late
Detroit at Nashville, late
Minnesota at Colorado, late
Boston at Arizona, late
San Jose at Anaheim, late
Vancouver at Calgary, late
Los Angeles at Edmonton, late
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.
America’s Line
NFL
Over/under in parenthesis; home team in caps
Sunday
Ravens 3 (44.0) STEELERS
Bears 5.5 (40.5) Raiders
BENGALS 3 (47.5) Cardinals
PANTHERS 3.5 (40.5) Jaguars
Vikings 5.5 (43.5) GIANTS
Patriots 15.5 (42.5) REDSKINS
EAGLES 14 (43.5) Jets
SAINTS 3 (45.5) Bucs
TEXANS 4 (50.0) Falcons
TITANS 3 (39.5) Bills
CHARGERS 5.5 (44.5) Broncos
COWBOYS 3.5 (47.0) Packers
CHIEFS 11 (56.5) Colts
Monday
49ERS 4 (46.5) Browns
