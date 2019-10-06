Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Iowa Western

Saturday, Oct. 5

Football

Iowa Western 52, Ellsworth 0

Men’s Soccer

Iowa Western 2, Hawkeye 0

Volleyball

Iowa Western 25-25-25, Labette 5-14-17

Iowa Western 25-25-25, Pratt 19-15-15

Women’s Soccer

Iowa Western 2, Hawkeye 0

Monday, Oct. 7

Men’s Golf

Iowa Western at Dornick Hills Classic, 8:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 8

Men’s Soccer

Indian Hills at Iowa Western, 3 p.m.

Men’s Golf

Iowa Western at Dornick Hills Classic, 8:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 9

Women’s Soccer

Indian Hills at Iowa Western, 1 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 11

Volleyball

Iowa Western tourney

Iowa Western vs. Panola, 1 p.m.

Iowa Western vs. Seward County, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Football

Iowa Western at Independence, 1 p.m.

Cross Country

Iowa Western at FHSU Tiger Open, 9 a.m.

Men’s Soccer

Marshalltown at Iowa Western, 1 p.m.

Volleyball

Iowa Western vs. Colby, 10 a.m.

Iowa Western vs. New Mexico Military Institute, 4 p.m.

Prep Football

Friday, Oct. 4

Ames 58, Abraham Lincoln 21

Thomas Jefferson 41, DM North 12

Lewis Central 28, Winterset 0

St. Albert 28, Southwest Valley 7

Treynor 24, Underwood 20

Riverside 24, Nodaway Valley 6

Earlham 47, AHSTW 10

Tri-Center 56, West Monona 12

Glenwood 28, Harlan 21

Friday, Oct. 11

Abraham Lincoln at WDM Valley, 7 p.m.

Ames at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Lewis Central at Harlan, 7 p.m.

Riverside at St. Albert, 7 p.m.

Treynor at Missouri Valley, 7 p.m.

East Sac County at Underwood, 7 p.m.

AHSTW at Nodaway Valley, 7 p.m.

Tri-Center at Lawton-Bronson, 7 p.m.

Glenwood at ADM, 7 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Saturday, Oct. 5

Thomas Jefferson Invite

Abraham Lincoln scores

A.L. 21-21, Shenandoah 7-12

A.L. 21-21,Denison-Schleswig 13-11

A.L. 21-21, Siouxland Christian 9-17

A.L. 25-25, St. Albert 13-10

St. Albert scores

S.A. 21-21, Missouri Valley 10-10

S.A. 22-21, Treynor 20-10

S.A. 21-21, Thomas Jefferson 14-10

Thomas Jefferson scores

Treynor 19-21-15, T.J. 21-11-12

T.J. 20-21-15, Missouri Valley 22-15-4

Shenandoah 25-25, T.J. 20-17

Treynor scores

Treynor 21-21, Missouri Valley 11-16

Treynor 18-25-25, Siouxland Christian 25-16-11

Tuesday, Oct. 8

Sioux City West at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Sioux City North at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Carroll Kuemper at Lewis Central, 7:15 p.m.

St. Albert vs. Harlan and Glenwood triangular at Harlan, 4:30 p.m.

Heartland Christian at Griswold, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.

Tri-Center at Missouri Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Audubon at AHSTW, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 10

Denison-Schleswig at Lewis Central, 7:15 p.m.

St. Albert at Red Oak, 7:15 p.m.

Heartland Christian at Brownell-Talbot, 7 p.m.

Tri-Center at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri Valley at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at IKM-Manning, 7:30 p.m.

Glenwood at Creston, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Underwood, Riverside, AC-GC, Ar-We-Va, Griswold, Orient-Macksburg, Panorama at CAM tourney, 9 a.m.

Glenwood at Indianola tourney, 9 a.m.

Cross Country

Tuesday, Oct. 7

St. Albert, Tri-Center at Woodbine, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 10

Abraham Lincoln, Lewis Central, St. Albert, Treynor, Riverside, Glenwood, Harlan, ADM, Clarinda, Calrinda Academy, Creston, DC Grimes, Denison-Schleswig, Earlham, Logan-Magnolia, Missouri Valley, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Stanton, Tri-Center at Atlantic Invite, 4:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Fort Dodge, 5:20 p.m.

Prep Golf

Tuesday, Oct. 8

Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Lewis Central at district meet at Whispering Creek Golf Club in Sioux City, 10 a.m.

Oct. 11-12

State meet at Tournament Club of Iowa in Polk City

Prep Swimming

Thursday, Oct. 10

Lewis Central at Southeast Polk, 5 p.m.

Des Moines Hoover at Council Bluffs, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Lewis Central at Johnston, 12:30 p.m.

Council Bluffs at Johnston, 10 a.m.

College Football

AP Top 25 Schedule

Friday, Oct. 4

Cincinnati 27, No. 18 UCF 24

Saturday, Oct. 5

No. 3 Georgia 43, Tennessee 14

No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 25 Michigan State, late

No. 5 LSU 42, Utah State 6

No. 6 Oklahoma 45, Kansas 20

No. 10 Florida 24, No. 7 Auburn 13

No. 8 Wisconsin 48, Kent State 0

No. 9 Notre Dame 52, Bowling Green 0

No. 11 Texas 42, West Virginia 31

No. 12 Penn State 35, Purdue 7

No. 13 Oregon vs. California, late

No. 19 Michigan 10, No. 14 Iowa 3

No. 15 Washington at Stanford, late

No. 16 Boise State at UNLV, late

Texas Tech 45, No. 21 Oklahoma State 35

No. 24 SMU vs. Tulsa, late

Other Big 10 games

Maryland 48, Rutgers 7

Minnesota 40, Illinois 17

Nebraska 13, Northwestern 10

Other Big 12

Iowa State 49, TCU 24

Baylor 31, Kansas State 12

MLB Baseball

Divisional Round

Best-of-5 series

Friday

NLDS

Washington 4, L.A. Dodgers 2 (series tied 1-1)

Atlanta 3, St. Louis 0 (series tied 1-1)

ALDS

Houston 6, Tampa Bay 2 (Houston leads series 1-0)

N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 4 (N.Y. leads series 1-0)

Saturday

ALDS

N.Y. Yankees 8, Minnesota 2 (Yankees lead series 2-0)

Tampa Bay (Snell) at Houston (Cole), late

Sunday

NLDS

Atlanta (Soroka) at St. Louis (Wainwright), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu) at Washington (Scherzer), 6:45 p.m.

Monday

ALDS

Houston (Greinke) at Tampa Bay (Morton), 12:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino) at Minnesota (Odorizzi), 7:40 p.m.

NLDS

Atlanta (Undecided) at St. Louis (Undecided), 2:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Hill) at Washington (Undecided), 5:40 p.m.

NFL Football

Week 5

Thursday, Oct. 3

Seattle 30, L.A. Rams 29

Sunday, Oct. 6

Atlanta at Houston, 12 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Jacksonville at Carolina, 12 p.m.

Buffalo at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

Chicago vs Oakland at London, UK, 12 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 12 p.m.

New England at Washington, 12 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Detroit, Miami

Monday, Oct. 7

Cleveland at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

NHL Hockey

Saturday’s Games

Florida 4, Tampa Bay 3

Montreal 6, Toronto 5 (SO)

Pittsburgh 7, Columbus 2

Buffalo 7, New Jersey 2

Carolina 3, Washington 2

N.Y. Rangers 4, Ottawa 1

Dallas at St. Louis, late

Detroit at Nashville, late

Minnesota at Colorado, late

Boston at Arizona, late

San Jose at Anaheim, late

Vancouver at Calgary, late

Los Angeles at Edmonton, late

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.

America’s Line

NFL

Over/under in parenthesis; home team in caps

Sunday

Ravens 3 (44.0) STEELERS

Bears 5.5 (40.5) Raiders

BENGALS 3 (47.5) Cardinals

PANTHERS 3.5 (40.5) Jaguars

Vikings 5.5 (43.5) GIANTS

Patriots 15.5 (42.5) REDSKINS

EAGLES 14 (43.5) Jets

SAINTS 3 (45.5) Bucs

TEXANS 4 (50.0) Falcons

TITANS 3 (39.5) Bills

CHARGERS 5.5 (44.5) Broncos

COWBOYS 3.5 (47.0) Packers

CHIEFS 11 (56.5) Colts

Monday

49ERS 4 (46.5) Browns

