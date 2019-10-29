Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Iowa Western

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Women’s Soccer

Hawkeye at IWCC, 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Men’s Soccer

Marshalltown at IWCC, 2 p.m.

Volleyball

Indian Hills at Iowa Western, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2

Football

Butler at Iowa Western, 1 pm.

Women’s Soccer

Region XI championship, TBD

Volleyball

Parkland triangular

Iowa Western vs. Lincoln Land, 3 p.m.

Iowa Western vs. Parkland, 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 3

Men’s Soccer

Region XI championship, TBD

Prep Football

Iowa prep football playoff pairings

Friday, Nov. 1 (7 p.m. starts)

Class 4-A

Bracket A

Indianola (16) at WDM Valley (1)

Cedar Rapids Prairie (8) at Waukee (10)

Bracket B

Dubuque Senior (15) at Cedar Falls (2)

Bettendorf (7) at Linn-Mar (13)

Bracket C

Urbandale (12) at Ankeny Centennial (8-1)

Fort Dodge (11) at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (5)

Bracket D

Des Moines Roosevelt (6-3) at WDM Dowling (3)

Class 3-A

Bracket A

Iowa City Liberty (15) at Solon (1)

Independence (11) at Pella (7-2)

Bracket B

Washington (13) at Western Dubuque (2)

Cedar Rapids Xavier (6) at North Scott (9)

Bracket C

Carlisle (14) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8-1)

Glenwood (12) at Norwalk (5)

Bracket D

Oskaloosa (16) at Lewis Central (3)

Harlan (8) at Dallas Center-Grimes (10)

Class 2-A

Bracket A

Tipton (13) at Waukon (1)

Monticello (14) at West Liberty (7)

Bracket B

Spirit Lake (15) at Clear Lake (2)

Waterloo Columbus (5) at Williamsburg (11)

Bracket C

CLGLR (16) at Algona (3)

Greene County (8) at Des Moines Christian (9)

Bracket D

West Marshall (12) at OABCIG (4)

PCM (10) at Benton (6)

Class 1-A

Bracket A

Pella Christian (16) at Van Meter (1)

Mount Ayr (12) at South Central Calhoun (6)

Bracket B

North Linn (13) at West Branch (2)

Iowa City Regina (11) at Mediapolis (14)

Bracket C

Panorama (8) at Dike-New Hartford (4)

West Lyon (5) at Osage (15)

Bracket D

Underwood (10) at West Sioux (3)

Western Christian (7) at Treynor (9)

Class A

Bracket A

IKM-Manning (6-3) at West Hancock (1)

Tri-Center (15) at South O’Brien (9)

Bracket B

South Winneshiek (11) at MLF MarMac (2)

Grundy Center (5) at Belle Plaine (10)

Bracket C

Central Decatur (16) at North Tama (4)

Westwood (12) at Woodbury Central (6)

Bracket D

Edgewood-Colesburg (16) at Saint Ansgar (3)

BGM (7) at Earlham (8)

Eight-Man

Bracket A

Harris-Lake Park (12) at Audubon (1)

CAM (8) at Lamoni (10)

Bracket B

Rockford (16) at Turkey Valley (2)

Midland (14) at HLV (11)

Bracket C

East Mills (9) at Remsen St. Mary’s (4)

Coon Rapids-Bayard (5) at Fremont-Mills (7)

Bracket D

New London (15) at Don Bosco (3)

Easton Valley (6) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck

AP Iowa Rankings

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2019 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4-A

Record Pts Prv

1. WDM Valley (6) 9-0 69 1

2. Cedar Falls (1) 9-0 59 3

3. WDM Dowling 8-1 58 2

4. Ankeny Centennial 8-1 50 4

5. CR Kennedy 8-1 42 5

6. Southeast Polk 7-2 30 T6

7. Bettendorf 7-2 29 T6

8. Waukee 6-3 23 9

9. Ankeny 6-3 13 8

10. DM Roosevelt 6-3 6 10

Others receiving votes: Fort Dodge 3. Cedar Rapids Prairie 2. Pleasant Valley 1.

Class 3-A

Record Pts Prv

1. Western Dubuque (7) 9-0 70 1

2. Solon 9-0 59 2

3. CR Xavier 8-1 47 3

4. Lewis Central 8-1 38 7

5. North Scott 8-1 37 4

6. Independence 9-0 35 5

7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8-1 34 6

8. Norwalk 8-1 27 8

9. Harlan 7-2 13 NR

(tie) Washington 7-2 13 9

Others receiving votes: Dallas Center-Grimes 11. Pella 1.

Class 2-A

Record Pts Prv

1. Waukon (7) 9-0 70 1

2. Clear Lake 9-0 61 2

3. Algona 9-0 54 3

4. O-A BCIG 9-0 53 5

5. Waterloo Columbus 8-1 41 6

6. Greene County 8-1 29 4

7. Van Horne Benton 8-1 22 7

8. DM Christian 8-1 21 8

9. Nevada 8-1 14 9

10. West Marshall 6-3 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Monroe PCM 5. Williamsburg 4. Central Lyon-GLR 2. Spirit Lake 2. West Liberty 1.

Class 1-A

Record Pts Prv

1. Dike-New Hartford (5) 9-0 68 1

2. Van Meter (2) 9-0 64 2

3. West Sioux 8-1 49 4

4. West Lyon 8-1 40 8

(tie) West Branch 9-0 40 5

6. South Central Calhoun 9-0 39 6

7. Treynor 9-0 35 7

8. Western Christian 8-1 25 3

9. Underwood 8-1 9 NR

10. Panorama 8-1 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Mediapolis 5. Iowa City Regina 3. Sigourney-Keota 1.

Class A

Record Pts Prv

1. West Hancock (6) 9-0 69 1

2. St. Ansgar (1) 9-0 62 2

3. North Tama 9-0 52 3

3. MFL-Mar-Mac 9-0 52 4

5. Grundy Center 8-1 40 5

6. Earlham 8-1 29 6

7. Woodbury Central 8-1 24 7

8. Edgewood-Colesburg 7-2 17 8

(tie) BGM 8-1 17 9

10. South O’Brien 8-1 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Tri-Center 8. Belle Plaine 2. Hinton 1.

Class 8-Man

Record Pts Prv

1. Don Bosco (6) 9-0 68 1

2. Turkey Valley (1) 9-0 61 3

3. Saint Mary’s 9-0 56 2

4. Audubon 9-1 51 4

5. Coon Rapids-Bayard 8-1 33 5

6. Easton Valley 8-1 29 8

7. Harris-Lake Park 8-1 25 6

8. Fremont Mills 6-1 21 7

9. CAM 7-2 11 9

10. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 7-2 10 10

Others receiving votes: Janesville 6. Lamoni 5. Lenox 4. New London 4. HLV, Victor 1.

Prep Volleyball

Postseason

Monday, Oct. 28

Class 1-A Region 2

St. Albert 25-25-25, Woodbine 10-5-6

Riverside 25-25-25, CAM 22-xx-13

Boyer Valley 19-25-25-25, West Harrison 25-15-23-15

Coon Rapids-Bayard 21-29-25-25, Glidden-Ralston 25-27-20-21

Class 2-A Region 4

Underwood 25-25-25, AHSTW 18-19-11

ACGC 25-23-22-25-15, Treynor 23-25-25-15-9

Grundy Center 25-25-25, Ogden 10-3-14

Woodward Granger 23-25-25-25, Van Meter 25-23-18-20

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Class 4-A Region 2

Harlan at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.

Norwalk at Glenwood, 7 p.m.

Class 5-A Region 1

Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Fort Dodge at Ankeny Centennial, 7 p.m.

Region 2

Thomas Jefferson at WDM Valley, 7 p.m.

Johnston at Waterloo West, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 31

Class 1-A Region 2

Boyer Valley at St. Albert, 7 p.m.

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Class 2-A Region 4

ACGC at Underwood, 7 p.m.

Woodward Granger at Grundy Center, 7 p.m.

Cross Country

Saturday, Nov. 2

State meet in Fort Dodge

NFL Football

Week 8

Thursday, Oct. 24

Minnesota 19, Washington 9

Sunday, Oct. 27

New Orleans 31, Arizona 9

Tennessee 27, Tampa Bay 23

Detroit 31, N.Y. Giants 26

L.A. Rams 24, Cincinnati 10

Indianapolis 15, Denver 13

Philadelphia 31, Buffalo 13

Jacksonville 29, N.Y. Jets 15

Seattle 27, Atlanta 20

L.A. Chargers 17, Chicago 16

San Francisco 51, Carolina 13

Houston 27, Oakland 24

New England 27, Cleveland 13

Green Bay 31, Kansas City 24

Open: Dallas, Baltimore

Monday, Oct. 28

Pittsburgh 27, Miami 14

MLB Baseball

World Series

(best-of-7 series)

Houston leads series 3-2

Sunday, Oct. 27

Houston 7, Washington 1

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Washington (Strasburg) at Houston (Verlander), 7:07 p.m., Fox

Wednesday, Oct. 30 (if necessary)

Washington (Undecided) at Houston (Undecided), 7:07 p.m., Fox

NHL Hockey

Monday’s Games

Arizona 3, Buffalo 2

Florida at Vancouver, late

Tuesday Games

San Jose at Boston, 6 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Wednesday Games

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Florida at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

NBA Basketball

Monday Games

Detroit 96, Indiana 94

New York 105, Chicago 98

Toronto 104, Orlando 95

Philadelphia 105, Atlanta 103, late

Milwaukee 129, Cleveland 112

Golden State 134, New Orleans 123

Houston 116, Oklahoma City 112

San Antonio 113, Portland 110

Denver at Sacramento, late

Utah at Phoenix, late

Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, late

Tuesday Games

Atlanta at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Denver, 8 p.m.

Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday Games

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

New York at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m.

Charlotte at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

America’s Line

College Football

(over-under in parenthesis)

Thursday

APP STATE 16.5 (48.5) Ga Southern

BAYLOR 17.5 (56.5) W Virginia

Friday

Navy 27 (56.5) UCONN

Saturday

Nebraska 2 (54.5) PURDUE

WAKE FOREST 7.5 (60.5) Nc State

Liberty 22 (68.5) UMASS

FLA INT’L 16.5 (48.5) Old Dominion

COASTAL CARO PK (61.5) Troy

Pittsburgh 8 (44.5) GA TECH

UCF 23 (69.5) Houston

Michigan 18 (55.5) MARYLAND

INDIANA 12 (46.5) Northwestern

BOWL GREEN 6.5 (48.5) Akron

ILLINOIS 21 (49.5) Rutgers

Cincinnati 23 (48.5) E CAROLINA

SYRACUSE 3 (59.5) Boston Coll

E MICHIGAN 2 (50.5) Buffalo

N CAROLINA 2.5 (47.5) Virginia

UTAH ST 3.5 (50.5) Byu

NOTRE DAME 17.5 (57.5) Va Tech

Oregon 5 (60.5) USC

UCLA 5.5 (64.5) Colorado

Kansas St 5.5 (57.5) KANSAS

UL-LAFAYETTE 22 (57.5) Texas St

S CAROLINA 15 (51.5) Vanderbilt

C MICHIGAN 1 (53.5) No Illinois

Marshall 10.5 (46.5) RICE

COLORADO ST 9.5 (62.5) Unlv

MEMPHIS 5.5 (70.5) Smu

TEXAS A&M 38 (52.5) Utsa

AIR FORCE 14.5 (45.0) Army

ARIZONA 6 (70.5) Oregon St

TENNESSEE 10.5 (47.5) Uab

AUBURN 18.5 (52.5) Mississippi

Georgia 5.5 (47.5) Florida

OKLAHOMA ST 3.5 (64.5) Tcu

N TEXAS 23 (57.5) Utep

TULANE 10 (61.5) Tulsa

Miss St 7 (56.5) ARKANSAS

Mid Tenn St 3 (60.5) CHARLOTTE

W KENTUCKY 2.5 (48.5) Fla Atlantic

Arkansas St 1.5 (67.5) UL-MONROE

FLORIDA ST 4.5 (47.5) Miami

NEVADA 4.5 (59.5) New Mexico

Utah 3.5 (47.5) WASHINGTON

Boise St 16.5 (58.5) SAN JOSE ST

HAWAII 2.5 (69.5) Fresno St

NFL

Thursday

49ers 9 (44.0) CARDS

Sunday

Texans 2 (47.5) Jaguars

BILLS 10 (36.5) Redskins

PANTHERS 3.5 (41.0) Titans

EAGLES 5 (43.5) Bears

CHIEFS NL (NL) Vikings

Jets NL (NL) DOLPHINS

STEELERS NL (NL) Colts

RAIDERS 2 (50.5) Lions

SEAHAWKS 6.5 (52.5) Bucs

BRONCOS 1.5 (42.5) Browns

Packers 3 (46.5) CHARGERS

Patriots 3.5 (44.5) RAVENS

Monday

Cowboys 7 (48.0) GIANTS

Sign up for The Daily Nonpareil news alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.