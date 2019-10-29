Iowa Western
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Women’s Soccer
Hawkeye at IWCC, 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Men’s Soccer
Marshalltown at IWCC, 2 p.m.
Volleyball
Indian Hills at Iowa Western, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 2
Football
Butler at Iowa Western, 1 pm.
Women’s Soccer
Region XI championship, TBD
Volleyball
Parkland triangular
Iowa Western vs. Lincoln Land, 3 p.m.
Iowa Western vs. Parkland, 5 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 3
Men’s Soccer
Region XI championship, TBD
Prep Football
Iowa prep football playoff pairings
Friday, Nov. 1 (7 p.m. starts)
Class 4-A
Bracket A
Indianola (16) at WDM Valley (1)
Cedar Rapids Prairie (8) at Waukee (10)
Bracket B
Dubuque Senior (15) at Cedar Falls (2)
Bettendorf (7) at Linn-Mar (13)
Bracket C
Urbandale (12) at Ankeny Centennial (8-1)
Fort Dodge (11) at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (5)
Bracket D
Des Moines Roosevelt (6-3) at WDM Dowling (3)
Class 3-A
Bracket A
Iowa City Liberty (15) at Solon (1)
Independence (11) at Pella (7-2)
Bracket B
Washington (13) at Western Dubuque (2)
Cedar Rapids Xavier (6) at North Scott (9)
Bracket C
Carlisle (14) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8-1)
Glenwood (12) at Norwalk (5)
Bracket D
Oskaloosa (16) at Lewis Central (3)
Harlan (8) at Dallas Center-Grimes (10)
Class 2-A
Bracket A
Tipton (13) at Waukon (1)
Monticello (14) at West Liberty (7)
Bracket B
Spirit Lake (15) at Clear Lake (2)
Waterloo Columbus (5) at Williamsburg (11)
Bracket C
CLGLR (16) at Algona (3)
Greene County (8) at Des Moines Christian (9)
Bracket D
West Marshall (12) at OABCIG (4)
PCM (10) at Benton (6)
Class 1-A
Bracket A
Pella Christian (16) at Van Meter (1)
Mount Ayr (12) at South Central Calhoun (6)
Bracket B
North Linn (13) at West Branch (2)
Iowa City Regina (11) at Mediapolis (14)
Bracket C
Panorama (8) at Dike-New Hartford (4)
West Lyon (5) at Osage (15)
Bracket D
Underwood (10) at West Sioux (3)
Western Christian (7) at Treynor (9)
Class A
Bracket A
IKM-Manning (6-3) at West Hancock (1)
Tri-Center (15) at South O’Brien (9)
Bracket B
South Winneshiek (11) at MLF MarMac (2)
Grundy Center (5) at Belle Plaine (10)
Bracket C
Central Decatur (16) at North Tama (4)
Westwood (12) at Woodbury Central (6)
Bracket D
Edgewood-Colesburg (16) at Saint Ansgar (3)
BGM (7) at Earlham (8)
Eight-Man
Bracket A
Harris-Lake Park (12) at Audubon (1)
CAM (8) at Lamoni (10)
Bracket B
Rockford (16) at Turkey Valley (2)
Midland (14) at HLV (11)
Bracket C
East Mills (9) at Remsen St. Mary’s (4)
Coon Rapids-Bayard (5) at Fremont-Mills (7)
Bracket D
New London (15) at Don Bosco (3)
Easton Valley (6) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck
AP Iowa Rankings
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2019 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
Class 4-A
Record Pts Prv
1. WDM Valley (6) 9-0 69 1
2. Cedar Falls (1) 9-0 59 3
3. WDM Dowling 8-1 58 2
4. Ankeny Centennial 8-1 50 4
5. CR Kennedy 8-1 42 5
6. Southeast Polk 7-2 30 T6
7. Bettendorf 7-2 29 T6
8. Waukee 6-3 23 9
9. Ankeny 6-3 13 8
10. DM Roosevelt 6-3 6 10
Others receiving votes: Fort Dodge 3. Cedar Rapids Prairie 2. Pleasant Valley 1.
Class 3-A
Record Pts Prv
1. Western Dubuque (7) 9-0 70 1
2. Solon 9-0 59 2
3. CR Xavier 8-1 47 3
4. Lewis Central 8-1 38 7
5. North Scott 8-1 37 4
6. Independence 9-0 35 5
7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8-1 34 6
8. Norwalk 8-1 27 8
9. Harlan 7-2 13 NR
(tie) Washington 7-2 13 9
Others receiving votes: Dallas Center-Grimes 11. Pella 1.
Class 2-A
Record Pts Prv
1. Waukon (7) 9-0 70 1
2. Clear Lake 9-0 61 2
3. Algona 9-0 54 3
4. O-A BCIG 9-0 53 5
5. Waterloo Columbus 8-1 41 6
6. Greene County 8-1 29 4
7. Van Horne Benton 8-1 22 7
8. DM Christian 8-1 21 8
9. Nevada 8-1 14 9
10. West Marshall 6-3 6 NR
Others receiving votes: Monroe PCM 5. Williamsburg 4. Central Lyon-GLR 2. Spirit Lake 2. West Liberty 1.
Class 1-A
Record Pts Prv
1. Dike-New Hartford (5) 9-0 68 1
2. Van Meter (2) 9-0 64 2
3. West Sioux 8-1 49 4
4. West Lyon 8-1 40 8
(tie) West Branch 9-0 40 5
6. South Central Calhoun 9-0 39 6
7. Treynor 9-0 35 7
8. Western Christian 8-1 25 3
9. Underwood 8-1 9 NR
10. Panorama 8-1 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Mediapolis 5. Iowa City Regina 3. Sigourney-Keota 1.
Class A
Record Pts Prv
1. West Hancock (6) 9-0 69 1
2. St. Ansgar (1) 9-0 62 2
3. North Tama 9-0 52 3
3. MFL-Mar-Mac 9-0 52 4
5. Grundy Center 8-1 40 5
6. Earlham 8-1 29 6
7. Woodbury Central 8-1 24 7
8. Edgewood-Colesburg 7-2 17 8
(tie) BGM 8-1 17 9
10. South O’Brien 8-1 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Tri-Center 8. Belle Plaine 2. Hinton 1.
Class 8-Man
Record Pts Prv
1. Don Bosco (6) 9-0 68 1
2. Turkey Valley (1) 9-0 61 3
3. Saint Mary’s 9-0 56 2
4. Audubon 9-1 51 4
5. Coon Rapids-Bayard 8-1 33 5
6. Easton Valley 8-1 29 8
7. Harris-Lake Park 8-1 25 6
8. Fremont Mills 6-1 21 7
9. CAM 7-2 11 9
10. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 7-2 10 10
Others receiving votes: Janesville 6. Lamoni 5. Lenox 4. New London 4. HLV, Victor 1.
Prep Volleyball
Postseason
Monday, Oct. 28
Class 1-A Region 2
St. Albert 25-25-25, Woodbine 10-5-6
Riverside 25-25-25, CAM 22-xx-13
Boyer Valley 19-25-25-25, West Harrison 25-15-23-15
Coon Rapids-Bayard 21-29-25-25, Glidden-Ralston 25-27-20-21
Class 2-A Region 4
Underwood 25-25-25, AHSTW 18-19-11
ACGC 25-23-22-25-15, Treynor 23-25-25-15-9
Grundy Center 25-25-25, Ogden 10-3-14
Woodward Granger 23-25-25-25, Van Meter 25-23-18-20
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Class 4-A Region 2
Harlan at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.
Norwalk at Glenwood, 7 p.m.
Class 5-A Region 1
Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Fort Dodge at Ankeny Centennial, 7 p.m.
Region 2
Thomas Jefferson at WDM Valley, 7 p.m.
Johnston at Waterloo West, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Class 1-A Region 2
Boyer Valley at St. Albert, 7 p.m.
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Class 2-A Region 4
ACGC at Underwood, 7 p.m.
Woodward Granger at Grundy Center, 7 p.m.
Cross Country
Saturday, Nov. 2
State meet in Fort Dodge
NFL Football
Week 8
Thursday, Oct. 24
Minnesota 19, Washington 9
Sunday, Oct. 27
New Orleans 31, Arizona 9
Tennessee 27, Tampa Bay 23
Detroit 31, N.Y. Giants 26
L.A. Rams 24, Cincinnati 10
Indianapolis 15, Denver 13
Philadelphia 31, Buffalo 13
Jacksonville 29, N.Y. Jets 15
Seattle 27, Atlanta 20
L.A. Chargers 17, Chicago 16
San Francisco 51, Carolina 13
Houston 27, Oakland 24
New England 27, Cleveland 13
Green Bay 31, Kansas City 24
Open: Dallas, Baltimore
Monday, Oct. 28
Pittsburgh 27, Miami 14
MLB Baseball
World Series
(best-of-7 series)
Houston leads series 3-2
Sunday, Oct. 27
Houston 7, Washington 1
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Washington (Strasburg) at Houston (Verlander), 7:07 p.m., Fox
Wednesday, Oct. 30 (if necessary)
Washington (Undecided) at Houston (Undecided), 7:07 p.m., Fox
NHL Hockey
Monday’s Games
Arizona 3, Buffalo 2
Florida at Vancouver, late
Tuesday Games
San Jose at Boston, 6 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Wednesday Games
Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Florida at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Montreal at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
NBA Basketball
Monday Games
Detroit 96, Indiana 94
New York 105, Chicago 98
Toronto 104, Orlando 95
Philadelphia 105, Atlanta 103, late
Milwaukee 129, Cleveland 112
Golden State 134, New Orleans 123
Houston 116, Oklahoma City 112
San Antonio 113, Portland 110
Denver at Sacramento, late
Utah at Phoenix, late
Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, late
Tuesday Games
Atlanta at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Denver, 8 p.m.
Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday Games
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
New York at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Portland at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m.
Charlotte at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
America’s Line
College Football
(over-under in parenthesis)
Thursday
APP STATE 16.5 (48.5) Ga Southern
BAYLOR 17.5 (56.5) W Virginia
Friday
Navy 27 (56.5) UCONN
Saturday
Nebraska 2 (54.5) PURDUE
WAKE FOREST 7.5 (60.5) Nc State
Liberty 22 (68.5) UMASS
FLA INT’L 16.5 (48.5) Old Dominion
COASTAL CARO PK (61.5) Troy
Pittsburgh 8 (44.5) GA TECH
UCF 23 (69.5) Houston
Michigan 18 (55.5) MARYLAND
INDIANA 12 (46.5) Northwestern
BOWL GREEN 6.5 (48.5) Akron
ILLINOIS 21 (49.5) Rutgers
Cincinnati 23 (48.5) E CAROLINA
SYRACUSE 3 (59.5) Boston Coll
E MICHIGAN 2 (50.5) Buffalo
N CAROLINA 2.5 (47.5) Virginia
UTAH ST 3.5 (50.5) Byu
NOTRE DAME 17.5 (57.5) Va Tech
Oregon 5 (60.5) USC
UCLA 5.5 (64.5) Colorado
Kansas St 5.5 (57.5) KANSAS
UL-LAFAYETTE 22 (57.5) Texas St
S CAROLINA 15 (51.5) Vanderbilt
C MICHIGAN 1 (53.5) No Illinois
Marshall 10.5 (46.5) RICE
COLORADO ST 9.5 (62.5) Unlv
MEMPHIS 5.5 (70.5) Smu
TEXAS A&M 38 (52.5) Utsa
AIR FORCE 14.5 (45.0) Army
ARIZONA 6 (70.5) Oregon St
TENNESSEE 10.5 (47.5) Uab
AUBURN 18.5 (52.5) Mississippi
Georgia 5.5 (47.5) Florida
OKLAHOMA ST 3.5 (64.5) Tcu
N TEXAS 23 (57.5) Utep
TULANE 10 (61.5) Tulsa
Miss St 7 (56.5) ARKANSAS
Mid Tenn St 3 (60.5) CHARLOTTE
W KENTUCKY 2.5 (48.5) Fla Atlantic
Arkansas St 1.5 (67.5) UL-MONROE
FLORIDA ST 4.5 (47.5) Miami
NEVADA 4.5 (59.5) New Mexico
Utah 3.5 (47.5) WASHINGTON
Boise St 16.5 (58.5) SAN JOSE ST
HAWAII 2.5 (69.5) Fresno St
NFL
Thursday
49ers 9 (44.0) CARDS
Sunday
Texans 2 (47.5) Jaguars
BILLS 10 (36.5) Redskins
PANTHERS 3.5 (41.0) Titans
EAGLES 5 (43.5) Bears
CHIEFS NL (NL) Vikings
Jets NL (NL) DOLPHINS
STEELERS NL (NL) Colts
RAIDERS 2 (50.5) Lions
SEAHAWKS 6.5 (52.5) Bucs
BRONCOS 1.5 (42.5) Browns
Packers 3 (46.5) CHARGERS
Patriots 3.5 (44.5) RAVENS
Monday
Cowboys 7 (48.0) GIANTS
