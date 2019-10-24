Iowa Western
Friday, Oct. 25
Cross Country
Region XI Championships, 10 a.m.
Volleyball
Jefferson Classic
Iowa Western vs. John A. Logan, 4 p.m.
Iowa Western vs. Jefferson, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Football
Iowa Western at Fort Scott, 1 p.m.
Volleyball
Jefferson Classic
Iowa Western vs. Vincennes, 10 a.m.
Iowa Western vs. Missouri State West Plains, 12 p.m.
Prep Football
Friday, Oct. 25
Abraham Lincoln at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Lewis Central at ADM, 7 p.m.
AHSTW at St. Albert, 7 p.m.
Cherokee at Treynor, 7 p.m.
Underwood at Missouri Valley, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Southwest Valley, 7 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia at Tri-Center, 7 p.m.
Creston at Glenwood, 7 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Postseason
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Class 5-A Region 2
Thomas Jefferson 25-25-25, Sioux City West 12-11-19
Cross Country
Thursday, Oct. 24
State qualifying meet, 4 p.m.
Iowa Association of Track Coaches Individual Rankings
Class 4-A
Boys
1, Max Murphy, Pleasant Valley; 2,Ryan Winger, Dubuque Hempstead; 3, Sam Hall, WDM Dowling; 4, Jaysen Bouwers, Sioux City North; 5, Jack Pendergast, Cedar Rapids Prairie.
Also: 30, Wimach Gilo, Thomas Jefferson.
Girls
1, Camile Jackson, Ames; 2, Ashlynn Keeney, Liberty; 3, Micah Pollett, Linn-Mar; 4, Lillian Schmidt, Dubuque Senior; 5, Clare Edmonson, Dubuque Senior.
Class 3-A
Boys
1, Nate Mueller, ADM; 2, Quinton Orr, Humboldt; 3, Aidan Ramsey, DC-Grimes; 4, Brady Hogan, Decorah; 5, Isaac Bryant, Grinnell.
Girls
1, Ainsley Erzen, Carlisle; 2, Adrianna Katcher, Center Point Urbana; 3, Gabby Moran, Dubuque Wahlert; 4, Megan Sterbenz, DC-Grimes; 5, Norah Pearson, Knoxville.
Class 2-A
Boys
1, Caleb Shumacher, Tipton; 2, Dylan Darsidan, Camanche; 3, Brady Griebel, Bellevue; 4, Louden Foster, West Central Valley; 5, Lake LeBahn, Union.
Girls
1, Marie Hostetler, Mid-Prairie; 2, Emily Staal, Central City; 3, Kate Crawford, ACGC; 4, Abby Christians, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura; 5, Ella Waddle, Panorama.
Also: 12, Tori Castle, Treynor.
Class 1-A
Boys
1, Joshua Baudler, Nodaway Vallley; 2, Will Roder, Le Mars Gehlen; 3, Jason Renze, Madrid; 4, Bennett Heisterkamp, St. Albert; 5, Noah Jorgenson, Sidney.
Girls
1, Peyton Pogge, Tri-Center; 2, Sophia Jungling, Aplington-Parkersburg; 3, Courtney Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia; 4, Billie Wagner, South Winneshiek; 5, Halle Kilburg, Marquette.
Area Cross Country Rankings
Compiled by Council Bluffs coaches
Boys Teams
1, Thomas Jefferson; 2, Lewis Central; 3, St. Albert; 4, Tri-Center; 5, Glenwood; 6, Treynor; 7, Abraham Lincoln.
Boys Individuals
1, Wimach Gilo, Thomas Jefferson; 2, Bennett Heisterkamp, St. Albert; 3, Aidan Booton, Thomas Jefferson; 4, Connor Lancial, Lewis Central; 5, Juan Martinez, Thomas Jefferson; 6, Sam McIntyre, Glenwood; 7, Caden Tellander, Abraham Lincoln; 8, Derrick Thompson, Treynor; 9, Steven Hornberg, Abraham Lincoln; 10, Nathan Sell, Lewis Central; 11, Nathan Rohrberg, Glenwood; 12, Gage Belt, Thomas Jefferson; 13, Brett McGee, Tri-Center; 14, Ryan Hughes, St. Albert; 15, Jon Franke, Tri-Center.
Girls Teams
1, Logan-Magnolia; 2, Glenwood; 3, AHSTW; 4, Lewis Central; 5, Abraham Lincoln; 6, Tri-Center; 7, Thomas Jefferson.
Girls Individuals
1, Peyton Pogge, Tri-Center; 2, Courtney Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia; 3, Taylor Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia; 4, Rachel Mullennax, Glenwood; 5, Haley Bach, Lewis Central; 6, Tori Castle, Treynor; 7, Emma Hughes, Glenwood; 8, Erin Schultz, Glenwood; 9, Rayann Portch, AHSTW; 10, Violet Lapke, Logan-Magnolia; 11, Riley Nebel, Glenwood; 12, Carley McKeever, St. Albert; 13, Hayleigh Vandervelde, Abraham Lincoln; 14, Riley Weise, Glenwood; 15, Julia Kock, AHSTW; 16, Moriah Heilesen, Abraham Lincoln.
Prep Swimming
.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Missouri River Conference meet at Kirn, 6:30 p.m.
College Football
AP Top 25
No. 1 Alabama (7-0) beat Tennessee 35-13. Next: vs. Arkansas, Saturday.
No. 2 LSU (7-0) beat Mississippi State 36-13. Next: vs. No. 11 Auburn, Saturday.
No. 3 Clemson (7-0) beat Louisville 45-10. Next: vs. Boston College, Saturday.
No. 4 Ohio State (7-0) beat Northwestern 52-3, Friday. Next: vs. No. 6 Wisconsin, Saturday.
No. 5 Oklahoma (7-0) beat West Virginia 52-14. Next: at Kansas State, Saturday.
No. 6 Wisconsin (6-1) lost to Illinois 24-23. Next: at No. 4 Ohio State, Saturday.
No. 7 Penn State (6-0) beat No. 16 Michigan 28-21. Next: at Michigan State, Saturday.
No. 8 Notre Dame (5-1) did not play. Next: at No. 16 Michigan, Saturday.
No. 9 Florida (7-1) beat South Carolina 38-27. Next: vs. No. 10 Georgia at Jacksonville, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 2.
No. 10 Georgia (6-1) beat Kentucky 21-0. Next: vs. No. 9 Florida at Jacksonville, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 2.
No. 11 Auburn (6-1) beat Arkansas 51-10. Next: at No. 2 LSU, Saturday.
No. 12 Oregon (6-1) beat No. 25 Washington 35-31. Next: vs. Washington State, Saturday.
No. 13 Utah (6-1) beat No. 17 Arizona State 21-3. Next: vs. California, Saturday.
No. 14 Boise State (6-1) lost to BYU 28-25. Next: at San Jose State, Saturday, Nov. 2.
No. 15 Texas (5-2) beat Kansas 50-48. Next: at TCU, Saturday.
No. 16 Michigan (5-2) lost to No. 7 Penn State 28-21. Next: vs. No. 8 Notre Dame, Saturday.
No. 17 Arizona State (5-1) lost to No. 13 Utah 21-3. Next: at UCLA, Saturday.
No. 18 Baylor (7-0) beat Oklahoma State 45-27. Next: vs. West Virginia, Thursday, Oct. 31.
No. 19 SMU (7-0) beat Temple 45-21. Next: at Houston, Thursday, Oct. 24.
No. 20 Minnesota (7-0) beat Rutgers 42-7. Next: vs. Maryland, Saturday.
No. 21 Cincinnati (6-1) beat Tulsa 24-13. Next: at East Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 2.
No. 22 Missouri (5-2) lost to Vanderbilt 21-14. Next: at Kentucky, Saturday.
No. 23 Iowa (5-2) beat Purdue 26-20. Next: at Northwestern, Saturday.
No. 24 Appalachian State (6-0) beat Louisiana-Monroe 52-7. Next: at South Alabama, Saturday.
No. 25 Washington (5-3) lost to No. 12 Oregon 35-31. Next: vs. No. 13 Utah, Saturday, Nov. 2.
NFL Football
Week 8
Thursday, Oct. 24
Washington at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 27
Arizona at New Orleans, 12 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 12 p.m.
Cincinnati vs L.A. Rams at London, UK, 12 p.m.
Denver at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.
Philadelphia at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Carolina at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 3:25 p.m.
Cleveland at New England, 3:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Dallas, Baltimore
Monday, Oct. 28
Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.
MLB Baseball
World Series
(best-of-7 series)
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Washington 5, Houston 4 (Washington leads series 1-0)
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Washington (Strasburg) at Houston (Verlander), late
Friday, Oct. 25
Houston (Greinke) at Washington (Undecided), 7:07 p.m., Fox
Saturday, Oct. 26
Houston (Undecided) at Washington (Undecided), 7:07 p.m., Fox
Sunday, Oct. 27 (if necessary)
Houston (Undecided) at Washington (Undecided), 7:07 p.m., Fox
NHL Hockey
Wednesday’s Games
Ottawa 5, Detroit 2
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, late
Thursday’s Games
Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Arizona vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Florida at Calgary, 8 p.m.
NBA Basketball
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Clippers 112, L.A. Lakers 102
Wednesday’s Games
Charlotte 126, Chicago 125
Orlando 94, Cleveland 85
Detroit 119, Indiana 110
Philadelphia 107, Boston 93
Miami 120, Memphis 101
Minnesota 127, Brooklyn 126 (OT)
New York at San Antonio, late
Washington at Dallas, late
Oklahoma City at Utah, late
Denver at Portland, late
Sacramento at Phoenix, late
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Houston, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Minnesota at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m.
New York at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Dallas at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Washington at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Denver, 8 p.m.
Portland at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
America’s Line
College Football
Over/under in parenthesis; home team in caps
Thursday
Smu 14 (65.5) HOUSTON
Friday
Usc 13.5 (62.5) COLORADO
Saturday
Iowa 10.5 (37.5) N’WESTERN
IOWA ST 10.5 (63.5) Oklahoma St
NEBRASKA 1 (52.5) Indiana
UConn 10 (62.5) UMASS
PURDUE 9.5 (60.5) Illinois
ARMY 9 (53.5) San Jose St
GEORGIA ST 1 (66.5) Troy
CLEMSON 34.5 (58.5) Boston Coll
Memphis 10.5 (56.5) TULSA
TOLEDO 3.5 (57.5) E Michigan
TEXAS A&M 10.5 (50.5) Miss St
Ucf 11 (60.5) TEMPLE
W MICHIGAN 26 (63.5) Bowling Green
BUFFALO 2.5 (47.5) C Michigan
Usf 2 (51.5) E CAROLINA
FLORIDA ST 10.5 (59.5) Syracuse
Liberty 7.5 (44.5) RUTGERS
So Miss 9.5 (52.5) RICE
UTAH 21 (37.5) California
WYOMING 14 (43.5) Nevada
AIR FORCE 3.5 (58.5) Utah St
Hawaii 10 (69.5) NEW MEXICO
MARSHALL 5 (44.5) W Kentucky
Arizona 1 (52.5) STANFORD
OREGON 14 (64.5) Washington St
FRESNO ST 14.5 (55.5) Colorado St
Missouri 10.5 (44.5) KENTUCKY
N CAROLINA 3.5 (53.5) Duke
Penn St 6.5 (43.5) MICHIGAN ST
KENT ST 2.5 (58.5) Miami-Ohio
App’chain St 26 (51.5) S ALABAMA
GA SOUTHERN 14.5 (55.5) New Mexico St
Fla Int’l 2.5 (59.5) MID TENN ST
BALL ST 2.5 (61.5) Ohio U
ALABAMA 31.5 (55.5) Arkansas
S Carolina 4 (47.5) TENNESSEE
Oklahoma 23.5 (57.5) KANSAS ST
MINNESOTA 17 (57.5) Maryland
NAVY 3.5 (55.5) Tulane
Texas 1 (59.5) TCU
PITT 5.5 (43.5) Miami-Fla
Virginia 3.5 (52.5) LOUISVILLE
NO ILLINOIS 23 (44.5) Akron
Texas Tech 4 (62.5) KANSAS
N Texas 4 (63.5) CHARLOTTE
OHIO ST 14.5 (50.5) Wisconsin
ARKANSAS ST 11.5 (58.5) Texas St
LSU 10.5 (58.5) Auburn
La Tech 20.5 (51.5) UTEP
MICHIGAN PK (51.5) Notre Dame
Arizona St 3.5 (55.5) UCLA
San Diego St 13 (45.5) UNLV
NFL
Thursday
VIKINGS 16 (42.0) Redskins
Sunday
LIONS 7 (49.5) Giants
TITANS 2.5 (45.5) Bucs
BEARS 4.5 (40.5) Chargers
Seahawks 3.5 (NL) FALCONS
JAGUARS 6 (41.0) Jets
BILLS 1.5 (43.5) Eagles
Rams 13 (48.5) Bengals
SAINTS 10.5 (48.5) Cards
TEXANS 6.5 (51.5) Raiders
49ERS 5.5 (41.5) Panthers
COLTS 6 (44.0) Broncos
PATRIOTS 13 (46.5) Browns
Packers 4 (46.5) CHIEFS
Monday
STEELERS 14.5 (43.0) Dolphins
Transactions
BASEBALL
National League
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Fired president Frank Coonelly.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NEW YOK KNICKS — Signed F Ivan Rabb to a two-way contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released CB Trevor Williams. Signed RBs Alfred Morris and Zach Zenner.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed LB Demone Harris to the practice squad.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed DB Natrell Jamerson on IR. Waived OT Caleb Benenoch. Signed WR DeAndrew White. Signed WR Braxton Miller to the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Placed RB Kerryon Johnson on IR. Signed RB Paul Perkins.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed CB Phillip Gaines on IR. Released TE Logan Paulsen. Signed GTE Jerell Adams to the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed LB Donald Payne. Signed LB Sutton Smith to the practice squad.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Released WR De’Anthony Thomas. Signed QB Kyle Shurmur from the practice squad and DT Braxton Hoyett to the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed G Forrest Lamp on IR. Released OT Tyree St. Louis. Signed DT Sylvester Williams. Signed WR Jalen Guyton to the practice squad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.