Iowa Western
Friday, Oct. 11
Volleyball
Dennis South memorial tournament
at Iowa Western
Iowa Western 21-23-26-25-15, Panola 25-25-24-21-13
Seward County 25-25-25, Iowa Western 23-22-21
Saturday, Oct. 12
Football
Iowa Western at Independence, 1 p.m.
Cross Country
Iowa Western at FHSU Tiger Open, 9 a.m.
Men’s Soccer
Marshalltown at Iowa Western, 1 p.m.
Volleyball
Iowa Western vs. Colby, 10 a.m.
Iowa Western vs. New Mexico Military Institute, 4 p.m.
Prep Football
Friday, Oct. 11
WDM Valley 49, Abraham Lincoln 6
Thomas Jefferson 48, Ames 7
Harlan 14, Lewis Central 6
St. Albert 27, Riverside 6
Treynor 36, Missouri Valley 6
Underwood 20, East Sac County 0
AHSTW 34, Nodaway Valley 14
Tri-Center 35, Lawton-Bronson 12
Glenwood 54, ADM 18
Prep Volleyball
Saturday, Oct. 12
Underwood, Riverside, AC-GC, Ar-We-Va, Griswold, Orient-Macksburg, Panorama at CAM tourney, 9 a.m.
Glenwood at Indianola tourney, 9 a.m.
Cross Country
Saturday, Oct. 12
Abraham Lincoln, Lewis Central, St. Albert, Treynor, Riverside, Glenwood, Harlan, ADM, Clarinda, Calrinda Academy, Creston, DC Grimes, Denison-Schleswig, Earlham, Logan-Magnolia, Missouri Valley, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Stanton, Tri-Center at Atlantic Invite, ppd
Prep Swimming
Saturday, Oct. 12
Lewis Central at Johnston, 12:30 p.m.
Council Bluffs at Johnston, 10 a.m.
