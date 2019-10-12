Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Iowa Western

Friday, Oct. 11

Volleyball

Dennis South memorial tournament

at Iowa Western

Iowa Western 21-23-26-25-15, Panola 25-25-24-21-13

Seward County 25-25-25, Iowa Western 23-22-21

Saturday, Oct. 12

Football

Iowa Western at Independence, 1 p.m.

Cross Country

Iowa Western at FHSU Tiger Open, 9 a.m.

Men’s Soccer

Marshalltown at Iowa Western, 1 p.m.

Volleyball

Iowa Western vs. Colby, 10 a.m.

Iowa Western vs. New Mexico Military Institute, 4 p.m.

Prep Football

Friday, Oct. 11

WDM Valley 49, Abraham Lincoln 6

Thomas Jefferson 48, Ames 7

Harlan 14, Lewis Central 6

St. Albert 27, Riverside 6

Treynor 36, Missouri Valley 6

Underwood 20, East Sac County 0

AHSTW 34, Nodaway Valley 14

Tri-Center 35, Lawton-Bronson 12

Glenwood 54, ADM 18

Prep Volleyball

Saturday, Oct. 12

Underwood, Riverside, AC-GC, Ar-We-Va, Griswold, Orient-Macksburg, Panorama at CAM tourney, 9 a.m.

Glenwood at Indianola tourney, 9 a.m.

Cross Country

Saturday, Oct. 12

Abraham Lincoln, Lewis Central, St. Albert, Treynor, Riverside, Glenwood, Harlan, ADM, Clarinda, Calrinda Academy, Creston, DC Grimes, Denison-Schleswig, Earlham, Logan-Magnolia, Missouri Valley, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Stanton, Tri-Center at Atlantic Invite, ppd

Prep Swimming

Saturday, Oct. 12

Lewis Central at Johnston, 12:30 p.m.

Council Bluffs at Johnston, 10 a.m.

