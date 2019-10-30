Iowa Western
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Women’s Soccer
IWCC 4, Hawkeye 1
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Men’s Soccer
Marshalltown at IWCC, 2 p.m.
Volleyball
Indian Hills at Iowa Western, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 2
Football
Butler at Iowa Western, 1 pm.
Women’s Soccer
Region XI championship
Indian Hills at Iowa Western, 2 p.m.
Volleyball
Parkland triangular
Iowa Western vs. Lincoln Land, 3 p.m.
Iowa Western vs. Parkland, 5 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 3
Men’s Soccer
Region XI championship, TBD
NJCAA Football Rankings
Record Points Prev
1 Miss. GC(15) 9-0 371.50 1
2 Lackawanna (1) 8-0 326.44 4
3 Kilgore TX 8-1 319.67 5
4 Hutchinson 8-1 316.28 3
5 Garden City 7-2 278.03 7
6 Butler 8-2 248.03 8
7 Jones 7-2 236.71 9
8 Trinity Valley 7-2 214.21 10
9 Hinds 7-2 212.08 6
10 NW Miss 7-2 207.75 2
11 Iowa Western 6-3 181.17 13
12 Georgia Military 7-2 162.21 11
13 East Mississippi 6-3 159.17 14
14 Snow 5-3 117.53 15
15 Independence 5-3 87.24 19
16 ASA Brooklyn 6-2 87.00 18
17 Highland (KS) 5-3 77.01 16
18 Monroe College 6-2 49.00 12
19 ASA Miami 6-2 37.00 RV
20 North Dakota SCS 8-1 15.00 RV
NJCAA Volleyball Rankings
Record Points Prev
1 Navarro (7) 24-0 140 1
2 Polk State 20-1 133 2
3 Seward County 25-2 126 3
4 Miami Dade 19-3 119 4
5 Snow 28-2 112 5
6 Indian Hills 31-3 107 7
7 Odessa 27-1 92 8
8 New Mex. Military 31-3 84 8
9 Trinity Valley 23-4 80 10
10 Iowa Western 24-8 78 6
11 St. Petersburg 13-3 72 11
12 Utah State East. 25-7 64 12
13 Hillsborough 24-6 56 14
14 Central Florida 19-5 54 14
15 Wallace State 37-1 40 17
16 Salt Lake 22-9 34 15
17 West. Nebraska 25-6 27 16
18 Panola 25-7 17 RV
19 Blinn 29-6 14 RV
20 Otero 18-7 12 RV
NJCAA Men’s Soccer Rankings
Record Points Prev
1 Monroe College 12-0-0 200 1
2 Iowa Western 15-0-0 190 2
3 Salt Lake 12-0-1 180 3
4 East. Florida St. 11-1-1 170 4
5 LSU Eunice 14-1-0 160 5
6 Mercer County 15-2-0 150 7
7 Phoenix 13-3-0 140 9
8 Barton 12-2-1 130 10
9 Yavapai 15-3-0 120 11
10 Pima 12-3-1 110 13
11 Tyler 15-4-0 100 8
12 Jefferson (MO) 13-2-1 90 12
13 Indian Hills 13-2-2 80 14
14 Iowa Lakes 13-3-1 70 15
15 Louisburg 11-0-0 60 20
16 Lewis & Clark 12-2-1 50 17
17 CCBC Essex 14-3-0 40 18
18 Marshalltown 13-4-0 30 19
19 Laramie County 13-3-0 20 RV
20 Essex County 9-1-1 10 6
NJCAA Men’s Soccer Rankings
Record Points Prev
1 Monroe Col. (7) 8-0-0 140 1
2 East. Florida St. 10-0-0 133 3
3 Laramie County 14-0-1 126 4
4 Tyler 15-1-0 119 2
5 Salt Lake 11-0-1 112 5
6 Navarro 13-3-0 103 8
7 Seminole St. (OK) 15-0-2 97 7
8 Lewis & Clark 14-2-0 85 6
9 Hill 13-2-0 83 9
10 Snow 11-2-3 78 10
11 LSU Eunice 13-2-1 69 11
12 SW Illinois 14-2-2 64 12
13 Rose State 14-2-2 51 14
14 CCBC Essex 16-1-0 50 13
15 Iowa Western 11-4-0 43 15
16 Holmes 15-2-0 35 17
17 Cowley 13-3-0 29 19
18 Daytona State 6-4-0 18 16
19 Indian Hills 4-1-1 16 RV
20 KC Kansas 13-3-0 10 RV
Prep Football
Iowa prep football playoff pairings
Friday, Nov. 1 (7 p.m. starts)
Class 4-A
Bracket A
Indianola (16) at WDM Valley (1)
Cedar Rapids Prairie (8) at Waukee (10)
Bracket B
Dubuque Senior (15) at Cedar Falls (2)
Bettendorf (7) at Linn-Mar (13)
Bracket C
Urbandale (12) at Ankeny Centennial (8-1)
Fort Dodge (11) at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (5)
Bracket D
Des Moines Roosevelt (6-3) at WDM Dowling (3)
Class 3-A
Bracket A
Iowa City Liberty (15) at Solon (1)
Independence (11) at Pella (7-2)
Bracket B
Washington (13) at Western Dubuque (2)
Cedar Rapids Xavier (6) at North Scott (9)
Bracket C
Carlisle (14) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8-1)
Glenwood (12) at Norwalk (5)
Bracket D
Oskaloosa (16) at Lewis Central (3)
Harlan (8) at Dallas Center-Grimes (10)
Class 2-A
Bracket A
Tipton (13) at Waukon (1)
Monticello (14) at West Liberty (7)
Bracket B
Spirit Lake (15) at Clear Lake (2)
Waterloo Columbus (5) at Williamsburg (11)
Bracket C
CLGLR (16) at Algona (3)
Greene County (8) at Des Moines Christian (9)
Bracket D
West Marshall (12) at OABCIG (4)
PCM (10) at Benton (6)
Class 1-A
Bracket A
Pella Christian (16) at Van Meter (1)
Mount Ayr (12) at South Central Calhoun (6)
Bracket B
North Linn (13) at West Branch (2)
Iowa City Regina (11) at Mediapolis (14)
Bracket C
Panorama (8) at Dike-New Hartford (4)
West Lyon (5) at Osage (15)
Bracket D
Underwood (10) at West Sioux (3)
Western Christian (7) at Treynor (9)
Class A
Bracket A
IKM-Manning (6-3) at West Hancock (1)
Tri-Center (15) at South O’Brien (9)
Bracket B
South Winneshiek (11) at MLF MarMac (2)
Grundy Center (5) at Belle Plaine (10)
Bracket C
Central Decatur (16) at North Tama (4)
Westwood (12) at Woodbury Central (6)
Bracket D
Edgewood-Colesburg (16) at Saint Ansgar (3)
BGM (7) at Earlham (8)
Eight-Man
Bracket A
Harris-Lake Park (12) at Audubon (1)
CAM (8) at Lamoni (10)
Bracket B
Rockford (16) at Turkey Valley (2)
Midland (14) at HLV (11)
Bracket C
East Mills (9) at Remsen St. Mary’s (4)
Coon Rapids-Bayard (5) at Fremont-Mills (7)
Bracket D
New London (15) at Don Bosco (3)
Easton Valley (6) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck
Prep Volleyball
Postseason
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Class 4-A Region 2
Lewis Central 25-25-25, Harlan 17-14-19
Glenwood 11-25-25-25, Norwalk 25-16-11-16
Class 5-A Region 1
Abraham Lincoln 25-25-25, Sioux City East 14-20-15
Ankeny Centennial 25-25-25, Fort Dodge 10-13-12
Region 2
WDM Valley 25-25-25, Thomas Jefferson 15-17-6
Waterloo West 25-27-25, Johnston 21-25-12m.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Class 1-A Region 2
Boyer Valley at St. Albert, 7 p.m.
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Class 2-A Region 4
ACGC at Underwood, 7 p.m.
Woodward Granger at Grundy Center, 7 p.m.
Cross Country
Saturday, Nov. 2
State meet in Fort Dodge
Iowa Association of Track Coaches Team Rankings
Boys
Class 4-A
1, Pleasant Valley; 2, Dubuque Hempstead; 3, WDM Dowling; 4, CR Prairie; 5, Cedar Falls; 6, Sioux City North; 7, Johnston; 8, Ames; 9, Iowa City West; 10, Iowa City Liberty; 11, Linn-Mar; 12, Southeast Polk; 13, Urbandale; 14, Waukee; 15, CR Kennedy.
Class 3-A
1, Clear Creek Amana; 2, Carlisle; 3, Dallas Center Grimes; 4, Center Point-Urbana; 5, Dubuque Wahlert; 6, North Polk; 7, Gilbert; 8, Norwalk; 9, Decorah; 10, Pella; 11, Humboldt; 12, Waverly-Shell Rock; 13, Marion; 14, Atlantic; 15, Grinnell.
Class 2-A
1, Tipton; 2, Des Moines Christian; 3, Monticello; 4, South Hardin; 5, Williamsburg; 6, Albia; 7, Okoboji; 8, Davis County; 9, Danville-New London; 10, GC/GR; 11, North Fayette Valley; 12, Camanche; 13, GLR/CL; 14, Western Christian; 15, Treynor.
Class 1-A
1, Madrid; 2, Nodaway Valley; 3, Calamus Wheatland; 4, South Winneshiek; 5, Earlham; 6, Gehlen; 7, Pekin; 8, West Fork; 9, Denver; 10, Maquoketa Valley; 11, Tri Center; 12, Ogden; 13, St. Ansgar; 14, Newman Mason City; 15, St. Albert Council Bluffs.
Girls
Class 4-A
1, Johnston; 2, Dubuque Senior; 3, Waukee; 4, Linn-Mar; 5, Southeast Polk; 6, Iowa City High; 7, Dubuque Hempstead; 8, CR Prairie; 9, Bettendorf; 10, WDM Valley; 11, Sioux City East; 12, Urbandale; 13, Western Dubuque; 14, Indianola; 15, WDM Dowling.
Class 3-A
1, Wahlert; 2, Ballard; 3, DCG; 4, Decorah; 5, Harlan; 6, Solon; 7, Charles City; 8, Norwalk; 9, CPU; 10, Spencer; 11, Grinnell; 12, Heelan; 13, Glenwood; 14, Pella; 15, ADM.
Class 2-A
1, Williamsburg; 2, Mid Prairie Wellman; 3, Monticello; 4, Unity; 5, WC-KP; 6, Jesup; 7, Starmont; 8, Davis County; 9, Dike New Hartford; 10, ACGC; 11, Cherokee; 12, Waukon; 13, Tipton; 14, Emmetsburg; 15, Chariton.
Class 1-A
1, Logan Magnolia; 2, Aplington Parkersburg; 3, Kee; 4, Iowa City Regina; 5, AHSTW; 6, Denver; 7, Hudson; 8, Pekin; 9, Van Meter; 10, Nodaway Valley; 11, Manson Northwest Webster; 12, St. Edmond Fort Dodge; 13, Prince of Peace Clinton; 14, Madrid; 15, Sumner Fredericksburg.
MLB Baseball
World Series
(best-of-7 series)
Series tied 3-3
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Washington 7, Houston 2
Wednesday, Oct. 30 (if necessary)
Washington (Undecided) at Houston (Undecided), 7:07 p.m., Fox
NHL Hockey
Tuesday Games
Boston 5, San Jose 1
Washington 4, Toronto 3
Pittsburgh 7, Philadelphia 1
Carolina 2, Calgary 1
N.Y. Rangers 4, Tampa Bay 1
Detroit 3, Edmonton 1
Nashville 3, Chicago 0
Dallas 6, Minnesota 3
Winnipeg at Anaheim, late
Wednesday Games
Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Florida at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Montreal at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
NBA Basketball
Tuesday Games
Miami 112, Atlanta 97
Dallas 109, Denver 106
Memphis at L.A. Lakers, late
Wednesday Games
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
New York at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Portland at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m.
Charlotte at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
America’s Line
College Football
(over-under in parenthesis)
Thursday
APP STATE 15.5 (44.5) Ga Southern
BAYLOR 17.5 (56.5) W Virginia
Friday
Navy 27 (54.5) UCONN
Saturday
Nebraska 2.5 (57.5) PURDUE
WAKE FOREST 7.5 (60.5) Nc State
Liberty 22 (69.5) UMASS
FLA INT’L 17 (49.5) Old Dominion
Troy PK (60.5) COASTAL CARO
Pittsburgh 8 (44.5) GA TECH
UCF 22 (70.5) Houston
Michigan 21 (55.5) MARYLAND
INDIANA 12 (45.5) Northwestern
BOWL GREEN 6.5 (50.5) Akron
ILLINOIS 20.5 (49.5) Rutgers
Cincinnati 23 (48.5) E CAROLINA
SYRACUSE 3 (59.5) Boston Coll
E MICHIGAN 2 (50.5) Buffalo
N CAROLINA 2.5 (46.5) Virginia
UTAH ST 3.5 (50.5) Byu
NOTRE DAME 17.5 (57.5) Va Tech
Oregon 5 (63.5) USC
UCLA 6.5 (64.5) Colorado
Kansas St 5.5 (54.5) KANSAS
UL-LAFAYETTE 22 (55.5) Texas St
S CAROLINA 15 (51.5) Vanderbilt
No Illinois 1 (51.5) C MICHIGAN
Marshall 10.5 (47.5) RICE
COLORADO ST 9.5 (62.5) Unlv
MEMPHIS 5.5 (70.5) Smu
TEXAS A&M 38 (53.5) Utsa
AIR FORCE 14.5 (45.5) Army
ARIZONA 5.5 (70.5) Oregon St
TENNESSEE 11.5 (47.5) Uab
AUBURN 18.5 (52.5) Mississippi
Georgia 6.5 (46.5) Florida
OKLAHOMA ST 3 (60.5) Tcu
N TEXAS 23 (57.5) Utep
TULANE 10.5 (61.5) Tulsa
Miss St 7.5 (57.5) ARKANSAS
Mid Tenn St 3 (65.5) CHARLOTTE
W KENTUCKY 2.5 (49.5) Fla Atlantic
Arkansas St 2 (67.5) UL-MONROE
FLORIDA ST 3.5 (46.5) Miami
NEVADA 3.5 (58.5) New Mexico
Utah 3.5 (47.5) WASHINGTON
Boise St 16.5 (59.5) SAN JOSE ST
HAWAII 2.5 (69.5) Fresno St
NFL
Thursday
49ers 10 (43.0) CARDS
Sunday
Texans 2 (46.5) Jaguars
BILLS 10 (36.5) Redskins
PANTHERS 4 (41.0) Titans
EAGLES 5 (43.5) Bears
CHIEFS NL (NL) Vikings
Jets 3 (40.5) DOLPHINS
STEELERS NL (43.5) Colts
RAIDERS 2 (50.5) Lions
SEAHAWKS 6.5 (51.5) Bucs
Browns 3 (39.0) BRONCOS
Packers 3.5 (47.5) CHARGERS
Patriots 3.5 (44.5) RAVENS
Monday
Cowboys 7 (48.0) GIANTS
