Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Iowa Western

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Women’s Soccer

IWCC 4, Hawkeye 1

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Men’s Soccer

Marshalltown at IWCC, 2 p.m.

Volleyball

Indian Hills at Iowa Western, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2

Football

Butler at Iowa Western, 1 pm.

Women’s Soccer

Region XI championship

Indian Hills at Iowa Western, 2 p.m.

Volleyball

Parkland triangular

Iowa Western vs. Lincoln Land, 3 p.m.

Iowa Western vs. Parkland, 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 3

Men’s Soccer

Region XI championship, TBD

NJCAA Football Rankings

Record Points Prev

1 Miss. GC(15) 9-0 371.50 1

2 Lackawanna (1) 8-0 326.44 4

3 Kilgore TX 8-1 319.67 5

4 Hutchinson 8-1 316.28 3

5 Garden City 7-2 278.03 7

6 Butler 8-2 248.03 8

7 Jones 7-2 236.71 9

8 Trinity Valley 7-2 214.21 10

9 Hinds 7-2 212.08 6

10 NW Miss 7-2 207.75 2

11 Iowa Western 6-3 181.17 13

12 Georgia Military 7-2 162.21 11

13 East Mississippi 6-3 159.17 14

14 Snow 5-3 117.53 15

15 Independence 5-3 87.24 19

16 ASA Brooklyn 6-2 87.00 18

17 Highland (KS) 5-3 77.01 16

18 Monroe College 6-2 49.00 12

19 ASA Miami 6-2 37.00 RV

20 North Dakota SCS 8-1 15.00 RV

NJCAA Volleyball Rankings

Record Points Prev

1 Navarro (7) 24-0 140 1

2 Polk State 20-1 133 2

3 Seward County 25-2 126 3

4 Miami Dade 19-3 119 4

5 Snow 28-2 112 5

6 Indian Hills 31-3 107 7

7 Odessa 27-1 92 8

8 New Mex. Military 31-3 84 8

9 Trinity Valley 23-4 80 10

10 Iowa Western 24-8 78 6

11 St. Petersburg 13-3 72 11

12 Utah State East. 25-7 64 12

13 Hillsborough 24-6 56 14

14 Central Florida 19-5 54 14

15 Wallace State 37-1 40 17

16 Salt Lake 22-9 34 15

17 West. Nebraska 25-6 27 16

18 Panola 25-7 17 RV

19 Blinn 29-6 14 RV

20 Otero 18-7 12 RV

NJCAA Men’s Soccer Rankings

Record Points Prev

1 Monroe College 12-0-0 200 1

2 Iowa Western 15-0-0 190 2

3 Salt Lake 12-0-1 180 3

4 East. Florida St. 11-1-1 170 4

5 LSU Eunice 14-1-0 160 5

6 Mercer County 15-2-0 150 7

7 Phoenix 13-3-0 140 9

8 Barton 12-2-1 130 10

9 Yavapai 15-3-0 120 11

10 Pima 12-3-1 110 13

11 Tyler 15-4-0 100 8

12 Jefferson (MO) 13-2-1 90 12

13 Indian Hills 13-2-2 80 14

14 Iowa Lakes 13-3-1 70 15

15 Louisburg 11-0-0 60 20

16 Lewis & Clark 12-2-1 50 17

17 CCBC Essex 14-3-0 40 18

18 Marshalltown 13-4-0 30 19

19 Laramie County 13-3-0 20 RV

20 Essex County 9-1-1 10 6

NJCAA Men’s Soccer Rankings

Record Points Prev

1 Monroe Col. (7) 8-0-0 140 1

2 East. Florida St. 10-0-0 133 3

3 Laramie County 14-0-1 126 4

4 Tyler 15-1-0 119 2

5 Salt Lake 11-0-1 112 5

6 Navarro 13-3-0 103 8

7 Seminole St. (OK) 15-0-2 97 7

8 Lewis & Clark 14-2-0 85 6

9 Hill 13-2-0 83 9

10 Snow 11-2-3 78 10

11 LSU Eunice 13-2-1 69 11

12 SW Illinois 14-2-2 64 12

13 Rose State 14-2-2 51 14

14 CCBC Essex 16-1-0 50 13

15 Iowa Western 11-4-0 43 15

16 Holmes 15-2-0 35 17

17 Cowley 13-3-0 29 19

18 Daytona State 6-4-0 18 16

19 Indian Hills 4-1-1 16 RV

20 KC Kansas 13-3-0 10 RV

Prep Football

Iowa prep football playoff pairings

Friday, Nov. 1 (7 p.m. starts)

Class 4-A

Bracket A

Indianola (16) at WDM Valley (1)

Cedar Rapids Prairie (8) at Waukee (10)

Bracket B

Dubuque Senior (15) at Cedar Falls (2)

Bettendorf (7) at Linn-Mar (13)

Bracket C

Urbandale (12) at Ankeny Centennial (8-1)

Fort Dodge (11) at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (5)

Bracket D

Des Moines Roosevelt (6-3) at WDM Dowling (3)

Class 3-A

Bracket A

Iowa City Liberty (15) at Solon (1)

Independence (11) at Pella (7-2)

Bracket B

Washington (13) at Western Dubuque (2)

Cedar Rapids Xavier (6) at North Scott (9)

Bracket C

Carlisle (14) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8-1)

Glenwood (12) at Norwalk (5)

Bracket D

Oskaloosa (16) at Lewis Central (3)

Harlan (8) at Dallas Center-Grimes (10)

Class 2-A

Bracket A

Tipton (13) at Waukon (1)

Monticello (14) at West Liberty (7)

Bracket B

Spirit Lake (15) at Clear Lake (2)

Waterloo Columbus (5) at Williamsburg (11)

Bracket C

CLGLR (16) at Algona (3)

Greene County (8) at Des Moines Christian (9)

Bracket D

West Marshall (12) at OABCIG (4)

PCM (10) at Benton (6)

Class 1-A

Bracket A

Pella Christian (16) at Van Meter (1)

Mount Ayr (12) at South Central Calhoun (6)

Bracket B

North Linn (13) at West Branch (2)

Iowa City Regina (11) at Mediapolis (14)

Bracket C

Panorama (8) at Dike-New Hartford (4)

West Lyon (5) at Osage (15)

Bracket D

Underwood (10) at West Sioux (3)

Western Christian (7) at Treynor (9)

Class A

Bracket A

IKM-Manning (6-3) at West Hancock (1)

Tri-Center (15) at South O’Brien (9)

Bracket B

South Winneshiek (11) at MLF MarMac (2)

Grundy Center (5) at Belle Plaine (10)

Bracket C

Central Decatur (16) at North Tama (4)

Westwood (12) at Woodbury Central (6)

Bracket D

Edgewood-Colesburg (16) at Saint Ansgar (3)

BGM (7) at Earlham (8)

Eight-Man

Bracket A

Harris-Lake Park (12) at Audubon (1)

CAM (8) at Lamoni (10)

Bracket B

Rockford (16) at Turkey Valley (2)

Midland (14) at HLV (11)

Bracket C

East Mills (9) at Remsen St. Mary’s (4)

Coon Rapids-Bayard (5) at Fremont-Mills (7)

Bracket D

New London (15) at Don Bosco (3)

Easton Valley (6) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck

Prep Volleyball

Postseason

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Class 4-A Region 2

Lewis Central 25-25-25, Harlan 17-14-19

Glenwood 11-25-25-25, Norwalk 25-16-11-16

Class 5-A Region 1

Abraham Lincoln 25-25-25, Sioux City East 14-20-15

Ankeny Centennial 25-25-25, Fort Dodge 10-13-12

Region 2

WDM Valley 25-25-25, Thomas Jefferson 15-17-6

Waterloo West 25-27-25, Johnston 21-25-12m.

Thursday, Oct. 31

Class 1-A Region 2

Boyer Valley at St. Albert, 7 p.m.

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Class 2-A Region 4

ACGC at Underwood, 7 p.m.

Woodward Granger at Grundy Center, 7 p.m.

Cross Country

Saturday, Nov. 2

State meet in Fort Dodge

Iowa Association of Track Coaches Team Rankings

Boys

Class 4-A

1, Pleasant Valley; 2, Dubuque Hempstead; 3, WDM Dowling; 4, CR Prairie; 5, Cedar Falls; 6, Sioux City North; 7, Johnston; 8, Ames; 9, Iowa City West; 10, Iowa City Liberty; 11, Linn-Mar; 12, Southeast Polk; 13, Urbandale; 14, Waukee; 15, CR Kennedy.

Class 3-A

1, Clear Creek Amana; 2, Carlisle; 3, Dallas Center Grimes; 4, Center Point-Urbana; 5, Dubuque Wahlert; 6, North Polk; 7, Gilbert; 8, Norwalk; 9, Decorah; 10, Pella; 11, Humboldt; 12, Waverly-Shell Rock; 13, Marion; 14, Atlantic; 15, Grinnell.

Class 2-A

1, Tipton; 2, Des Moines Christian; 3, Monticello; 4, South Hardin; 5, Williamsburg; 6, Albia; 7, Okoboji; 8, Davis County; 9, Danville-New London; 10, GC/GR; 11, North Fayette Valley; 12, Camanche; 13, GLR/CL; 14, Western Christian; 15, Treynor.

Class 1-A

1, Madrid; 2, Nodaway Valley; 3, Calamus Wheatland; 4, South Winneshiek; 5, Earlham; 6, Gehlen; 7, Pekin; 8, West Fork; 9, Denver; 10, Maquoketa Valley; 11, Tri Center; 12, Ogden; 13, St. Ansgar; 14, Newman Mason City; 15, St. Albert Council Bluffs.

Girls

Class 4-A

1, Johnston; 2, Dubuque Senior; 3, Waukee; 4, Linn-Mar; 5, Southeast Polk; 6, Iowa City High; 7, Dubuque Hempstead; 8, CR Prairie; 9, Bettendorf; 10, WDM Valley; 11, Sioux City East; 12, Urbandale; 13, Western Dubuque; 14, Indianola; 15, WDM Dowling.

Class 3-A

1, Wahlert; 2, Ballard; 3, DCG; 4, Decorah; 5, Harlan; 6, Solon; 7, Charles City; 8, Norwalk; 9, CPU; 10, Spencer; 11, Grinnell; 12, Heelan; 13, Glenwood; 14, Pella; 15, ADM.

Class 2-A

1, Williamsburg; 2, Mid Prairie Wellman; 3, Monticello; 4, Unity; 5, WC-KP; 6, Jesup; 7, Starmont; 8, Davis County; 9, Dike New Hartford; 10, ACGC; 11, Cherokee; 12, Waukon; 13, Tipton; 14, Emmetsburg; 15, Chariton.

Class 1-A

1, Logan Magnolia; 2, Aplington Parkersburg; 3, Kee; 4, Iowa City Regina; 5, AHSTW; 6, Denver; 7, Hudson; 8, Pekin; 9, Van Meter; 10, Nodaway Valley; 11, Manson Northwest Webster; 12, St. Edmond Fort Dodge; 13, Prince of Peace Clinton; 14, Madrid; 15, Sumner Fredericksburg.

MLB Baseball

World Series

(best-of-7 series)

Series tied 3-3

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Washington 7, Houston 2

Wednesday, Oct. 30 (if necessary)

Washington (Undecided) at Houston (Undecided), 7:07 p.m., Fox

NHL Hockey

Tuesday Games

Boston 5, San Jose 1

Washington 4, Toronto 3

Pittsburgh 7, Philadelphia 1

Carolina 2, Calgary 1

N.Y. Rangers 4, Tampa Bay 1

Detroit 3, Edmonton 1

Nashville 3, Chicago 0

Dallas 6, Minnesota 3

Winnipeg at Anaheim, late

Wednesday Games

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Florida at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

NBA Basketball

Tuesday Games

Miami 112, Atlanta 97

Dallas 109, Denver 106

Memphis at L.A. Lakers, late

Wednesday Games

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

New York at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m.

Charlotte at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

America’s Line

College Football

(over-under in parenthesis)

Thursday

APP STATE 15.5 (44.5) Ga Southern

BAYLOR 17.5 (56.5) W Virginia

Friday

Navy 27 (54.5) UCONN

Saturday

Nebraska 2.5 (57.5) PURDUE

WAKE FOREST 7.5 (60.5) Nc State

Liberty 22 (69.5) UMASS

FLA INT’L 17 (49.5) Old Dominion

Troy PK (60.5) COASTAL CARO

Pittsburgh 8 (44.5) GA TECH

UCF 22 (70.5) Houston

Michigan 21 (55.5) MARYLAND

INDIANA 12 (45.5) Northwestern

BOWL GREEN 6.5 (50.5) Akron

ILLINOIS 20.5 (49.5) Rutgers

Cincinnati 23 (48.5) E CAROLINA

SYRACUSE 3 (59.5) Boston Coll

E MICHIGAN 2 (50.5) Buffalo

N CAROLINA 2.5 (46.5) Virginia

UTAH ST 3.5 (50.5) Byu

NOTRE DAME 17.5 (57.5) Va Tech

Oregon 5 (63.5) USC

UCLA 6.5 (64.5) Colorado

Kansas St 5.5 (54.5) KANSAS

UL-LAFAYETTE 22 (55.5) Texas St

S CAROLINA 15 (51.5) Vanderbilt

No Illinois 1 (51.5) C MICHIGAN

Marshall 10.5 (47.5) RICE

COLORADO ST 9.5 (62.5) Unlv

MEMPHIS 5.5 (70.5) Smu

TEXAS A&M 38 (53.5) Utsa

AIR FORCE 14.5 (45.5) Army

ARIZONA 5.5 (70.5) Oregon St

TENNESSEE 11.5 (47.5) Uab

AUBURN 18.5 (52.5) Mississippi

Georgia 6.5 (46.5) Florida

OKLAHOMA ST 3 (60.5) Tcu

N TEXAS 23 (57.5) Utep

TULANE 10.5 (61.5) Tulsa

Miss St 7.5 (57.5) ARKANSAS

Mid Tenn St 3 (65.5) CHARLOTTE

W KENTUCKY 2.5 (49.5) Fla Atlantic

Arkansas St 2 (67.5) UL-MONROE

FLORIDA ST 3.5 (46.5) Miami

NEVADA 3.5 (58.5) New Mexico

Utah 3.5 (47.5) WASHINGTON

Boise St 16.5 (59.5) SAN JOSE ST

HAWAII 2.5 (69.5) Fresno St

NFL

Thursday

49ers 10 (43.0) CARDS

Sunday

Texans 2 (46.5) Jaguars

BILLS 10 (36.5) Redskins

PANTHERS 4 (41.0) Titans

EAGLES 5 (43.5) Bears

CHIEFS NL (NL) Vikings

Jets 3 (40.5) DOLPHINS

STEELERS NL (43.5) Colts

RAIDERS 2 (50.5) Lions

SEAHAWKS 6.5 (51.5) Bucs

Browns 3 (39.0) BRONCOS

Packers 3.5 (47.5) CHARGERS

Patriots 3.5 (44.5) RAVENS

Monday

Cowboys 7 (48.0) GIANTS

