Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Iowa Western

Saturday, Oct. 26

Football

Iowa Western 31, Fort Scott 10

Volleyball

Jefferson Classic

Iowa Western 25-25-25, Vincennes 19-11-15

Iowa Western 25-20-25-23-17, Missouri State West Plains 21-25-21-25-19

Prep Football

Friday, Oct. 25

Abraham Lincoln 19, Thomas Jefferson 18

Lewis Central 28, ADM 7

St. Albert 48, AHSTW 21

Treynor 67, Cherokee 0

Underwood 42, Missouri Valley 16

Riverside 45, Southwest Valley 0

Tri-Center 35, Logan-Magnolia 14

Glenwood 49, Creston 35

Iowa prep football playoff pairings

Friday, Nov. 1 (7 p.m. starts)

Class 4-A

Bracket A

Indianola (16) at WDM Valley (1)

Cedar Rapids Prairie (8) at Waukee (10)

Bracket B

Dubuque Senior (15) at Cedar Falls (2)

Bettendorf (7) at Linn-Mar (13)

Bracket C

Urbandale (12) at Ankeny Centennial (8-1)

Fort Dodge (11) at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (5)

Bracket D

Des Moines Roosevelt (6-3) at WDM Dowling (3)

Class 3-A

Bracket A

Iowa City Liberty (15) at Solon (1)

Independence (11) at Pella (7-2)

Bracket B

Washington (13) at Western Dubuque (2)

Cedar Rapids Xavier (6) at North Scott (9)

Bracket C

Carlisle (14) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8-1)

Glenwood (12) at Norwalk (5)

Bracket D

Oskaloosa (16) at Lewis Central (3)

Harlan (8) at Dallas Center-Grimes (10)

Class 2-A

Bracket A

Tipton (13) at Waukon (1)

Monticello (14) at West Liberty (7)

Bracket B

Spirit Lake (15) at Clear Lake (2)

Waterloo Columbus (5) at Williamsburg (11)

Bracket C

CLGLR (16) at Algona (3)

Greene County (8) at Des Moines Christian (9)

Bracket D

West Marshall (12) at OABCIG (4)

PCM (10) at Benton (6)

Class 1-A

Bracket A

Pella Christian (16) at Van Meter (1)

Mount Ayr (12) at South Central Calhoun (6)

Bracket B

North Linn (13) at West Branch (2)

Iowa City Regina (11) at Mediapolis (14)

Bracket C

Panorama (8) at Dike-New Hartford (4)

West Lyon (5) at Osage (15)

Bracket D

Underwood (10) at West Sioux (3)

Western Christian (7) at Treynor (9)

Class A

Bracket A

IKM-Manning (6-3) at West Hancock (1)

Tri-Center (15) at South O’Brien (9)

Bracket B

South Winneshiek (11) at MLF MarMac (2)

Grundy Center (5) at Belle Plaine (10)

Bracket C

Central Decatur (16) at North Tama (4)

Westwood (12) at Woodbury Central (6)

Bracket D

Edgewood-Colesburg (16) at Saint Ansgar (3)

BGM (7) at Earlham (8)

Eight-Man

Bracket A

Harris-Lake Park (12) at Audubon (1)

CAM (8) at Lamoni (10)

Bracket B

Rockford (16) at Turkey Valley (2)

Midland (14) at HLV (11)

Bracket C

East Mills (9) at Remsen St. Mary’s (4)

Coon Rapids-Bayard (5) at Fremont-Mills (7)

Bracket D

New London (15) at Don Bosco (3)

Easton Valley (6) at Gladbrook-Reinbec

Prep Volleyball

Postseason

Monday, Oct. 28

Class 1-A Region 2

Woodbine at St. Albert, 7 p.m.

CAM at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Boyer Valley at West Harrison, 7 p.m.

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Glidden-Ralston, 7 p.m.

Class 2-A Region 4

AHSTW at Underwood, 7 p.m.

ACGC at Treynor, 7 p.m.

Grundy Center at Ogden, 7 p.m.

Van Meter at Woodward Granger, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Class 4-A Region 2

Harlan at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.

Norwalk at Glenwood, 7 p.m.

Class 5-A Region 1

Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Fort Dodge at Ankeny Centennial, 7 p.m.

Region 2

Thomas Jefferson at WDM Valley, 7 p.m.

Johnston at Waterloo West, 7 p.m.

Cross Country

Saturday, Nov. 2

State meet in Fort Dodge

College Football

AP Top 25 schedule

Saturday, Oct. 26

No. 1 Alabama 48, Arkansas 7

No. 2 LSU 23, No. 9 Auburn 20

No. 3 Ohio State 38, No. 13 Wisconsin 7

No. 4 Clemson vs. Boston College, late

Kansas State 48, No. 5 Oklahoma 41

No. 6 Penn State 28, Michigan State, 7

No. 8 Notre Dame at No. 19 Michigan, late

No. 11 Oregon vs. Washington State, late

No. 12 Utah vs. California, late

TCU 37, No. 15 Texas 27

No. 17 Minnesota 52, Maryland10

No. 20 Iowa 20, Northwestern 0

No. 21 Appalachian State 30, South Alabama 3

Oklahoma State 34, No. 23 Iowa State 27

No. 24 Arizona State at UCLA, late

Non-ranked Big Ten games

Illinois 24, Purdue 6

Liberty 34, Rutgers 44

Indiana 38, Nebraska 31

Non-ranked Big 12 games

Kansas 37, Texas Tech 34

Missouri Valley Conference

Youngstown State 59, Western Illinois 14

Northern Iowa 29, Missouri State 6

North Dakota State 23, South Dakota State 16

Illinois State 24, Indiana State 7

Southern Illinois 48, South Dakota 28

NFL Football

Week 8

Thursday, Oct. 24

Minnesota 19, Washington 9

Sunday, Oct. 27

Arizona at New Orleans, 12 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Cincinnati vs L.A. Rams at London, UK, 12 p.m.

Denver at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Carolina at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 3:25 p.m.

Cleveland at New England, 3:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Dallas, Baltimore

Monday, Oct. 28

Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.

MLB Baseball

World Series

(best-of-7 series)

Washington leads series 2-1

Friday, Oct. 25

Houston 4, Washington 1

Saturday, Oct. 26

Houston (Undecided) at Washington (Sanchez), late

Sunday, Oct. 27 (if necessary)

Houston (Undecided) at Washington (Undecided), 7:07 p.m., Fox

NHL Hockey

Friday’s Games

Colorado 6, Vegas 1

Toronto 4, San Jose 1

Arizona 5, New Jersey 3

N.Y. Islanders 4, Ottawa 2

Buffalo 2, Detroit 0

Washington 6, Vancouver 5 (SO)

Saturday’s Games

Carolina 4, Chicago 0

Montreal 5, Toronto 2

Nashville 3, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 3, St. Louis 0

Philadelphia 7, Columbus 4

Los Angeles at Minnesota, late

Pittsburgh at Dallas, late

Anaheim at Colorado, late

Calgary vs. Winnipeg at Regina, CAN, SK, late

Sunday’s Games

Florida at Edmonton, 3 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 7 p.m.

NBA Basketball

Friday’s Games

Minnesota 121, Charlotte, late

Boston 112, Toronto 106

Brooklyn 113, New York 109

Chicago 110, Memphis 102

Dallas 123, New Orleans 116

Washington 97, Oklahoma City 85

Denver 108, Phoenix 107

Portland 122, Sacramento 112

L.A. Lakers 95, Utah 86

Saturday’s Games

Miami 131, Milwaukee 126 (OT)

Philadelphia 117, Detroit 111

Boston 118, New York 95

Atlanta 103, Orlando 99

Indiana at Cleveland, late

New Orleans at Houston, late

Toronto 108, Chicago 84

Washington at San Antonio, late

Sacramento at Utah, late

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, late

America’s Line

NFL

Sunday

LIONS 6.5 (49.5) Giants

TITANS 2.5 (45.5) Bucs

BEARS 3.5 (41.0) Chargers

Seahawks 7.5 (51.5) FALCONS

JAGUARS 7.0 (40.0) Jets

BILLS 1.5 (41.5) Eagles

Rams 12 (47.5) Bengals

SAINTS 11.5 (48.5) Cards

TEXANS 6.5 (51.5) Raiders

49ERS 4.5 (41.5) Panthers

COLTS 5.5 (42.0) Broncos

PATRIOTS 11 (43.5) Browns

Packers 5 (47.5) CHIEFS

Monday

STEELERS 14 (43.5) Dolphins

Sign up for The Daily Nonpareil news alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.