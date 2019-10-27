Iowa Western
Saturday, Oct. 26
Football
Iowa Western 31, Fort Scott 10
Volleyball
Jefferson Classic
Iowa Western 25-25-25, Vincennes 19-11-15
Iowa Western 25-20-25-23-17, Missouri State West Plains 21-25-21-25-19
Prep Football
Friday, Oct. 25
Abraham Lincoln 19, Thomas Jefferson 18
Lewis Central 28, ADM 7
St. Albert 48, AHSTW 21
Treynor 67, Cherokee 0
Underwood 42, Missouri Valley 16
Riverside 45, Southwest Valley 0
Tri-Center 35, Logan-Magnolia 14
Glenwood 49, Creston 35
Iowa prep football playoff pairings
Friday, Nov. 1 (7 p.m. starts)
Class 4-A
Bracket A
Indianola (16) at WDM Valley (1)
Cedar Rapids Prairie (8) at Waukee (10)
Bracket B
Dubuque Senior (15) at Cedar Falls (2)
Bettendorf (7) at Linn-Mar (13)
Bracket C
Urbandale (12) at Ankeny Centennial (8-1)
Fort Dodge (11) at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (5)
Bracket D
Des Moines Roosevelt (6-3) at WDM Dowling (3)
Class 3-A
Bracket A
Iowa City Liberty (15) at Solon (1)
Independence (11) at Pella (7-2)
Bracket B
Washington (13) at Western Dubuque (2)
Cedar Rapids Xavier (6) at North Scott (9)
Bracket C
Carlisle (14) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8-1)
Glenwood (12) at Norwalk (5)
Bracket D
Oskaloosa (16) at Lewis Central (3)
Harlan (8) at Dallas Center-Grimes (10)
Class 2-A
Bracket A
Tipton (13) at Waukon (1)
Monticello (14) at West Liberty (7)
Bracket B
Spirit Lake (15) at Clear Lake (2)
Waterloo Columbus (5) at Williamsburg (11)
Bracket C
CLGLR (16) at Algona (3)
Greene County (8) at Des Moines Christian (9)
Bracket D
West Marshall (12) at OABCIG (4)
PCM (10) at Benton (6)
Class 1-A
Bracket A
Pella Christian (16) at Van Meter (1)
Mount Ayr (12) at South Central Calhoun (6)
Bracket B
North Linn (13) at West Branch (2)
Iowa City Regina (11) at Mediapolis (14)
Bracket C
Panorama (8) at Dike-New Hartford (4)
West Lyon (5) at Osage (15)
Bracket D
Underwood (10) at West Sioux (3)
Western Christian (7) at Treynor (9)
Class A
Bracket A
IKM-Manning (6-3) at West Hancock (1)
Tri-Center (15) at South O’Brien (9)
Bracket B
South Winneshiek (11) at MLF MarMac (2)
Grundy Center (5) at Belle Plaine (10)
Bracket C
Central Decatur (16) at North Tama (4)
Westwood (12) at Woodbury Central (6)
Bracket D
Edgewood-Colesburg (16) at Saint Ansgar (3)
BGM (7) at Earlham (8)
Eight-Man
Bracket A
Harris-Lake Park (12) at Audubon (1)
CAM (8) at Lamoni (10)
Bracket B
Rockford (16) at Turkey Valley (2)
Midland (14) at HLV (11)
Bracket C
East Mills (9) at Remsen St. Mary’s (4)
Coon Rapids-Bayard (5) at Fremont-Mills (7)
Bracket D
New London (15) at Don Bosco (3)
Easton Valley (6) at Gladbrook-Reinbec
Prep Volleyball
Postseason
Monday, Oct. 28
Class 1-A Region 2
Woodbine at St. Albert, 7 p.m.
CAM at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Boyer Valley at West Harrison, 7 p.m.
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Glidden-Ralston, 7 p.m.
Class 2-A Region 4
AHSTW at Underwood, 7 p.m.
ACGC at Treynor, 7 p.m.
Grundy Center at Ogden, 7 p.m.
Van Meter at Woodward Granger, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Class 4-A Region 2
Harlan at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.
Norwalk at Glenwood, 7 p.m.
Class 5-A Region 1
Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Fort Dodge at Ankeny Centennial, 7 p.m.
Region 2
Thomas Jefferson at WDM Valley, 7 p.m.
Johnston at Waterloo West, 7 p.m.
Cross Country
Saturday, Nov. 2
State meet in Fort Dodge
College Football
AP Top 25 schedule
Saturday, Oct. 26
No. 1 Alabama 48, Arkansas 7
No. 2 LSU 23, No. 9 Auburn 20
No. 3 Ohio State 38, No. 13 Wisconsin 7
No. 4 Clemson vs. Boston College, late
Kansas State 48, No. 5 Oklahoma 41
No. 6 Penn State 28, Michigan State, 7
No. 8 Notre Dame at No. 19 Michigan, late
No. 11 Oregon vs. Washington State, late
No. 12 Utah vs. California, late
TCU 37, No. 15 Texas 27
No. 17 Minnesota 52, Maryland10
No. 20 Iowa 20, Northwestern 0
No. 21 Appalachian State 30, South Alabama 3
Oklahoma State 34, No. 23 Iowa State 27
No. 24 Arizona State at UCLA, late
Non-ranked Big Ten games
Illinois 24, Purdue 6
Liberty 34, Rutgers 44
Indiana 38, Nebraska 31
Non-ranked Big 12 games
Kansas 37, Texas Tech 34
Missouri Valley Conference
Youngstown State 59, Western Illinois 14
Northern Iowa 29, Missouri State 6
North Dakota State 23, South Dakota State 16
Illinois State 24, Indiana State 7
Southern Illinois 48, South Dakota 28
NFL Football
Week 8
Thursday, Oct. 24
Minnesota 19, Washington 9
Sunday, Oct. 27
Arizona at New Orleans, 12 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 12 p.m.
Cincinnati vs L.A. Rams at London, UK, 12 p.m.
Denver at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.
Philadelphia at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Carolina at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 3:25 p.m.
Cleveland at New England, 3:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Dallas, Baltimore
Monday, Oct. 28
Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.
MLB Baseball
World Series
(best-of-7 series)
Washington leads series 2-1
Friday, Oct. 25
Houston 4, Washington 1
Saturday, Oct. 26
Houston (Undecided) at Washington (Sanchez), late
Sunday, Oct. 27 (if necessary)
Houston (Undecided) at Washington (Undecided), 7:07 p.m., Fox
NHL Hockey
Friday’s Games
Colorado 6, Vegas 1
Toronto 4, San Jose 1
Arizona 5, New Jersey 3
N.Y. Islanders 4, Ottawa 2
Buffalo 2, Detroit 0
Washington 6, Vancouver 5 (SO)
Saturday’s Games
Carolina 4, Chicago 0
Montreal 5, Toronto 2
Nashville 3, Tampa Bay 2
Boston 3, St. Louis 0
Philadelphia 7, Columbus 4
Los Angeles at Minnesota, late
Pittsburgh at Dallas, late
Anaheim at Colorado, late
Calgary vs. Winnipeg at Regina, CAN, SK, late
Sunday’s Games
Florida at Edmonton, 3 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Los Angeles at Chicago, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at Vegas, 7 p.m.
NBA Basketball
Friday’s Games
Minnesota 121, Charlotte, late
Boston 112, Toronto 106
Brooklyn 113, New York 109
Chicago 110, Memphis 102
Dallas 123, New Orleans 116
Washington 97, Oklahoma City 85
Denver 108, Phoenix 107
Portland 122, Sacramento 112
L.A. Lakers 95, Utah 86
Saturday’s Games
Miami 131, Milwaukee 126 (OT)
Philadelphia 117, Detroit 111
Boston 118, New York 95
Atlanta 103, Orlando 99
Indiana at Cleveland, late
New Orleans at Houston, late
Toronto 108, Chicago 84
Washington at San Antonio, late
Sacramento at Utah, late
L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, late
America’s Line
NFL
Sunday
LIONS 6.5 (49.5) Giants
TITANS 2.5 (45.5) Bucs
BEARS 3.5 (41.0) Chargers
Seahawks 7.5 (51.5) FALCONS
JAGUARS 7.0 (40.0) Jets
BILLS 1.5 (41.5) Eagles
Rams 12 (47.5) Bengals
SAINTS 11.5 (48.5) Cards
TEXANS 6.5 (51.5) Raiders
49ERS 4.5 (41.5) Panthers
COLTS 5.5 (42.0) Broncos
PATRIOTS 11 (43.5) Browns
Packers 5 (47.5) CHIEFS
Monday
STEELERS 14 (43.5) Dolphins
