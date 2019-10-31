Iowa Western
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Men’s Soccer
Marshalltown 6, IWCC 5 (PK)
Volleyball
Indian Hills 25-26-25, Iowa Western 23-24-20
Friday, Nov. 1
Women’s Basketball
Odessa Classic
Iowa Western at Odessa College, 5:45 p.m.
Men’s Basketball
Colby Tip-Off Classic
Iowa Western vs. Northwest Kansas Technical College, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 2
Football
Butler at Iowa Western, 1 pm.
Women’s Soccer
Region XI championship
Indian Hills at Iowa Western, 2 p.m.
Volleyball
Parkland triangular
Iowa Western vs. Lincoln Land, 3 p.m.
Iowa Western vs. Parkland, 5 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Odessa Classic
Iowa Western vs. Midland College, 12 p.m.
Men’s Basketball
Colby Tip-Off Classic
Iowa Western vs. Colby, 5 p.m.
Prep Football
Iowa prep football playoff pairings
Friday, Nov. 1 (7 p.m. starts)
Class 4-A
Bracket A
Indianola (16) at WDM Valley (1)
Cedar Rapids Prairie (8) at Waukee (10)
Bracket B
Dubuque Senior (15) at Cedar Falls (2)
Bettendorf (7) at Linn-Mar (13)
Bracket C
Urbandale (12) at Ankeny Centennial (8-1)
Fort Dodge (11) at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (5)
Bracket D
Des Moines Roosevelt (6-3) at WDM Dowling (3)
Class 3-A
Bracket A
Iowa City Liberty (15) at Solon (1)
Independence (11) at Pella (7-2)
Bracket B
Washington (13) at Western Dubuque (2)
Cedar Rapids Xavier (6) at North Scott (9)
Bracket C
Carlisle (14) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8-1)
Glenwood (12) at Norwalk (5)
Bracket D
Oskaloosa (16) at Lewis Central (3)
Harlan (8) at Dallas Center-Grimes (10)
Class 2-A
Bracket A
Tipton (13) at Waukon (1)
Monticello (14) at West Liberty (7)
Bracket B
Spirit Lake (15) at Clear Lake (2)
Waterloo Columbus (5) at Williamsburg (11)
Bracket C
CLGLR (16) at Algona (3)
Greene County (8) at Des Moines Christian (9)
Bracket D
West Marshall (12) at OABCIG (4)
PCM (10) at Benton (6)
Class 1-A
Bracket A
Pella Christian (16) at Van Meter (1)
Mount Ayr (12) at South Central Calhoun (6)
Bracket B
North Linn (13) at West Branch (2)
Iowa City Regina (11) at Mediapolis (14)
Bracket C
Panorama (8) at Dike-New Hartford (4)
West Lyon (5) at Osage (15)
Bracket D
Underwood (10) at West Sioux (3)
Western Christian (7) at Treynor (9)
Class A
Bracket A
IKM-Manning (6-3) at West Hancock (1)
Tri-Center (15) at South O’Brien (9)
Bracket B
South Winneshiek (11) at MLF MarMac (2)
Grundy Center (5) at Belle Plaine (10)
Bracket C
Central Decatur (16) at North Tama (4)
Westwood (12) at Woodbury Central (6)
Bracket D
Edgewood-Colesburg (16) at Saint Ansgar (3)
BGM (7) at Earlham (8)
Eight-Man
Bracket A
Harris-Lake Park (12) at Audubon (1)
CAM (8) at Lamoni (10)
Bracket B
Rockford (16) at Turkey Valley (2)
Midland (14) at HLV (11)
Bracket C
East Mills (9) at Remsen St. Mary’s (4)
Coon Rapids-Bayard (5) at Fremont-Mills (7)
Bracket D
New London (15) at Don Bosco (3)
Easton Valley (6) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck
Prep Volleyball
Postseason
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Class 4-A Region 2
Lewis Central 25-25-25, Harlan 17-14-19
Glenwood 11-25-25-25, Norwalk 25-16-11-16
Class 5-A Region 1
Abraham Lincoln 25-25-25, Sioux City East 14-20-15
Ankeny Centennial 25-25-25, Fort Dodge 10-13-12
Region 2
WDM Valley 25-25-25, Thomas Jefferson 15-17-6
Waterloo West 25-27-25, Johnston 21-25-12m.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Class 1-A Region 2
Boyer Valley at St. Albert, 7 p.m.
Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. Riverside at Exira-EHK, 7 p.m.
Class 2-A Region 4
ACGC at Underwood, 7 p.m.
Woodward Granger at Grundy Center, 7 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 4
Class 4-A Region 2 final
Glenwood at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.
Class 5-A Region 1
Ankeny Centennial at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Cross Country
Saturday, Nov. 2
State meet in Fort Dodge
Iowa Association of Track Coaches Team Rankings
Boys
Class 4-A
1, Pleasant Valley; 2, Dubuque Hempstead; 3, WDM Dowling; 4, CR Prairie; 5, Cedar Falls; 6, Sioux City North; 7, Johnston; 8, Ames; 9, Iowa City West; 10, Iowa City Liberty; 11, Linn-Mar; 12, Southeast Polk; 13, Urbandale; 14, Waukee; 15, CR Kennedy.
Class 3-A
1, Clear Creek Amana; 2, Carlisle; 3, Dallas Center Grimes; 4, Center Point-Urbana; 5, Dubuque Wahlert; 6, North Polk; 7, Gilbert; 8, Norwalk; 9, Decorah; 10, Pella; 11, Humboldt; 12, Waverly-Shell Rock; 13, Marion; 14, Atlantic; 15, Grinnell.
Class 2-A
1, Tipton; 2, Des Moines Christian; 3, Monticello; 4, South Hardin; 5, Williamsburg; 6, Albia; 7, Okoboji; 8, Davis County; 9, Danville-New London; 10, GC/GR; 11, North Fayette Valley; 12, Camanche; 13, GLR/CL; 14, Western Christian; 15, Treynor.
Class 1-A
1, Madrid; 2, Nodaway Valley; 3, Calamus Wheatland; 4, South Winneshiek; 5, Earlham; 6, Gehlen; 7, Pekin; 8, West Fork; 9, Denver; 10, Maquoketa Valley; 11, Tri Center; 12, Ogden; 13, St. Ansgar; 14, Newman Mason City; 15, St. Albert Council Bluffs.
Girls
Class 4-A
1, Johnston; 2, Dubuque Senior; 3, Waukee; 4, Linn-Mar; 5, Southeast Polk; 6, Iowa City High; 7, Dubuque Hempstead; 8, CR Prairie; 9, Bettendorf; 10, WDM Valley; 11, Sioux City East; 12, Urbandale; 13, Western Dubuque; 14, Indianola; 15, WDM Dowling.
Class 3-A
1, Wahlert; 2, Ballard; 3, DCG; 4, Decorah; 5, Harlan; 6, Solon; 7, Charles City; 8, Norwalk; 9, CPU; 10, Spencer; 11, Grinnell; 12, Heelan; 13, Glenwood; 14, Pella; 15, ADM.
Class 2-A
1, Williamsburg; 2, Mid Prairie Wellman; 3, Monticello; 4, Unity; 5, WC-KP; 6, Jesup; 7, Starmont; 8, Davis County; 9, Dike New Hartford; 10, ACGC; 11, Cherokee; 12, Waukon; 13, Tipton; 14, Emmetsburg; 15, Chariton.
Class 1-A
1, Logan Magnolia; 2, Aplington Parkersburg; 3, Kee; 4, Iowa City Regina; 5, AHSTW; 6, Denver; 7, Hudson; 8, Pekin; 9, Van Meter; 10, Nodaway Valley; 11, Manson Northwest Webster; 12, St. Edmond Fort Dodge; 13, Prince of Peace Clinton; 14, Madrid; 15, Sumner Fredericksburg.
Individual rankings
Top 5 in each class plus area runners in the top 30
Class 4-A
Boys
1, Max Murphy, Pleasant Valley; 2, Sam Hall, WDM Dowling; 3, Ryan Winger, Dubuque Hempstead; 4, Jacob Green, Cedar Rapids Kennedy; 5, Dylan Dolezal, Linn-Mar.
Also: 24, Wimach Gilo, Thomas Jefferson.
Girls
1, Camile Jackson, Ames; 2, Ashlynn Keeney, Liberty; 3, Emily Naughton, Indianola; 4, Micah Pollett, Linn-Mar; 5, Lillian Schmidt, Dubuque Senior.
Class 3-A
Boys
1, Nate Mueller, ADM; 2, Quinton Orr, Humboldt; 3, Aidan Ramsey, Dallas Center-Grimes; 4, Brady Hogan, Decorah; 5, Brandon Barker, Clear Creek-Amana.
Girls
1, Ainsley Erzen, Carlisle; 2, Adrianna Katcher, Center Point Urbana; 3, Megan Sterbenz, Dallas Center-Grimes; 4, Kiki Connell, Charles City; 5, Gabby Moran, Dubuque Wahlert.
Class 2-A
Boys
1, Caleb Shumacher, Tipton; 2, Brady Griebel, Bellevue; 3, Dylan Darsidan, Camanche; 4, Lake LeBahn, Union; 5, Quinton Grove, South Hamilton.
Girls
1, Marie Hostetler, Mid-Prairie; 2, Emily Staal, Central City; 3, Kate Crawford, ACGC; 4, Kenna Meisgeier, Starmont; 5, Ella Waddle, Panorama.
Also: 12, Tori Castle, Treynor.
Class 1-A
Boys
1, Joshua Baudler, Nodaway Valley; 2, Will Roder, Le Mars Gehlen; 3, Jason Renze, Madrid; 4, Chase Knoche, Calamus-Wheatland; 5, Riley Witt, St. Ansgar.
Also: 6, Bennett Heisterkamp, St. Albert; 20, Brett McGee, Tri-Center; 29, Franke Jon, Tri-Center.
Girls
1, Peyton Pogge, Tri-Center; 2, Sophia Jungling, Aplington-Parkersburg; 3, Billie Wagner, South Winneshiek; 4, Haley Meyer, Kee; 5, Jalyssa Blazek, Turkey Valley.
Also: 27, Chloe Falkena, AHSTW.
Area Rankings
Compiled by Council Bluffs coaches
Boys Teams
1, Thomas Jefferson; 2, Lewis Central; 3, St. Albert; 4, Tri-Center; 5, Glenwood; 6, Treynor; 7, Abraham Lincoln.
Boys Individuals
1, Wimach Gilo, Thomas Jefferson; 2, Bennett Heisterkamp, St. Albert; 3, Aidan Booton, Thomas Jefferson; 4, Connor Lancial, Lewis Central; 5, Juan Martinez, Thomas Jefferson; 6, Sam McIntyre, Glenwood; 7, Steven Hornberg, Abraham Lincoln; 8, Derrick Thompson, Treynor; 9, Caden Tellander, Abraham Lincolnn; 10, Nathan Sell, Lewis Central; 11, Nathan Rohrberg, Glenwood; 12, Brett McGee, Tri-Center; 13, Gage Belt, Thomas Jefferson; 14, Jon Franke, Tri-Center; 15, Colin Lillie, St. Albert.
Girls Teams
1, Logan-Magnolia; 2, Glenwood; 3, AHSTW; 4, Lewis Central; 5, Abraham Lincoln; 6, Tri-Center; 7, Thomas Jefferson.
Girls Individuals
1, Peyton Pogge, Tri-Center; 2, Courtney Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia; 3, Taylor Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia; 4, Rachel Mullennax, Glenwood; 5, Haley Bach, Lewis Central; 6, Tori Castle, Treynor; 7, Emma Hughes, Glenwood; 8, Erin Schultz, Glenwood; 9, Rayann Portch, AHSTW; 10, Violet Lapke, Logan-Magnolia; 11, Riley Nebel, Glenwood; 12, Carley McKeever, St. Albert; 13, Hayleigh Vandervelde, Abraham Lincoln; 14, Julia Kock, AHSTW; 15, Kylie Morrison, Logan-Magnolia.
MLB Baseball
World Series
(best-of-7 series)
Series tied 3-3
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Washington at Houston, late
NHL Hockey
Wednesday Games
Tampa Bay 7, New Jersey 6 (OT)
Edmonton 4, Columbus 1
St. Louis 2, Minnesota 1
Florida at Colorado, late
Montreal at Arizona, late
Vancouver at Los Angeles, late
Thursday Games
Calgary at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
NBA Basketball
Wednesday Games
Philadelphia 117, Minnesota 95
Cleveland 117, Chicago 111ate
Orlando 95, New York 83
Toronto 125, Detroit 113
Boston 116, Milwaukee 105
Indiana 118, Brooklyn 108
Portland 102, Oklahoma City 99
Houston 159, Washington 158
L.A. Clippers at Utah, late
Charlotte at Sacramento, late
Phoenix at Golden State, late
Thursday Games
Miami at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Denver at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.
San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
America’s Line
College Football
(over-under in parenthesis)
Thursday
APP STATE 15.5 (44.5) Ga Southern
BAYLOR 18 (56.5) W Virginia
Friday
Navy 27 (55.5) UCONN
Saturday
Nebraska 3 (57.5) PURDUE
WAKE FOREST 7.5 (60.5) Nc State
Liberty 23 (69.5) UMASS
FLA INT’L 17 (49.5) Old Dominion
Troy 1 (60.5) COASTAL CARO
Pittsburgh 7.5 (43.5) GA TECH
UCF 22 (70.5) Houston
Michigan 21 (55.5) MARYLAND
INDIANA 12 (43.5) Northwestern
BOWL GREEN 6.5 (49.5) Akron
ILLINOIS 20.5 (50.5) Rutgers
Cincinnati 23.5 (47.5) E CAROLINA
SYRACUSE 3 (59.5) Boston Coll
E MICHIGAN 1 (50.5) Buffalo
N CAROLINA 2.5 (46.5) Virginia
UTAH ST 3.5 (50.5) Byu
NOTRE DAME 17.5 (57.5) Va Tech
Oregon 5 (62.5) USC
UCLA 6.5 (64.5) Colorado
Kansas St 6 (54.5) KANSAS
UL-LAFAYETTE 22 (55.5) Texas St
S CAROLINA 15 (51.5) Vanderbilt
No Illinois 1 (50.5) C MICHIGAN
Marshall 10.5 (47.5) RICE
COLORADO ST 9 (64.5) Unlv
MEMPHIS 5.5 (71.5) Smu
TEXAS A&M 38 (53.5) Utsa
AIR FORCE 14.5 (45.5) Army
ARIZONA 5.5 (71.5) Oregon St
TENNESSEE 11.5 (48.5) Uab
AUBURN 19 (52.5) Mississippi
Georgia 6.5 (44.5) Florida
OKLAHOMA ST 3 (60.5) Tcu
N TEXAS 23 (57.5) Utep
TULANE 10.5 (60.5) Tulsa
Miss St 7.5 (58.5) ARKANSAS
Mid Tenn St 3 (65.5) CHARLOTTE
W KENTUCKY 1.5 (49.5) Fla Atlantic
Arkansas St 2 (67.5) UL-MONROE
FLORIDA ST 3 (46.5) Miami
NEVADA 3.5 (58.5) New Mexico
Utah 3.5 (47.5) WASHINGTON
Boise St 17.5 (59.5) SAN JOSE ST
HAWAII 2 (69.5) Fresno St
NFL
Thursday
49ers 10 (43.0) CARDS
Sunday
Texans 1 (46.5) Jaguars
BILLS 9.5 (36.5) Redskins
PANTHERS 3.5 (41.5) Titans
EAGLES 5 (42.5) Bears
CHIEFS NL (NL) Vikings
Jets 3 (40.5) DOLPHINS
Colts 1 (42.5) STEELERS
RAIDERS 2 (50.5) Lions
SEAHAWKS 6.5 (51.5) Bucs
Browns 3 (39.0) BRONCOS
Packers 3.5 (47.5) CHARGERS
Patriots 3.5 (44.5) RAVENS
Monday
Cowboys 7 (48.0) GIANTS
