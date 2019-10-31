Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Iowa Western

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Men’s Soccer

Marshalltown 6, IWCC 5 (PK)

Volleyball

Indian Hills 25-26-25, Iowa Western 23-24-20

Friday, Nov. 1

Women’s Basketball

Odessa Classic

Iowa Western at Odessa College, 5:45 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

Colby Tip-Off Classic

Iowa Western vs. Northwest Kansas Technical College, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2

Football

Butler at Iowa Western, 1 pm.

Women’s Soccer

Region XI championship

Indian Hills at Iowa Western, 2 p.m.

Volleyball

Parkland triangular

Iowa Western vs. Lincoln Land, 3 p.m.

Iowa Western vs. Parkland, 5 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Odessa Classic

Iowa Western vs. Midland College, 12 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

Colby Tip-Off Classic

Iowa Western vs. Colby, 5 p.m.

Prep Football

Iowa prep football playoff pairings

Friday, Nov. 1 (7 p.m. starts)

Class 4-A

Bracket A

Indianola (16) at WDM Valley (1)

Cedar Rapids Prairie (8) at Waukee (10)

Bracket B

Dubuque Senior (15) at Cedar Falls (2)

Bettendorf (7) at Linn-Mar (13)

Bracket C

Urbandale (12) at Ankeny Centennial (8-1)

Fort Dodge (11) at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (5)

Bracket D

Des Moines Roosevelt (6-3) at WDM Dowling (3)

Class 3-A

Bracket A

Iowa City Liberty (15) at Solon (1)

Independence (11) at Pella (7-2)

Bracket B

Washington (13) at Western Dubuque (2)

Cedar Rapids Xavier (6) at North Scott (9)

Bracket C

Carlisle (14) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8-1)

Glenwood (12) at Norwalk (5)

Bracket D

Oskaloosa (16) at Lewis Central (3)

Harlan (8) at Dallas Center-Grimes (10)

Class 2-A

Bracket A

Tipton (13) at Waukon (1)

Monticello (14) at West Liberty (7)

Bracket B

Spirit Lake (15) at Clear Lake (2)

Waterloo Columbus (5) at Williamsburg (11)

Bracket C

CLGLR (16) at Algona (3)

Greene County (8) at Des Moines Christian (9)

Bracket D

West Marshall (12) at OABCIG (4)

PCM (10) at Benton (6)

Class 1-A

Bracket A

Pella Christian (16) at Van Meter (1)

Mount Ayr (12) at South Central Calhoun (6)

Bracket B

North Linn (13) at West Branch (2)

Iowa City Regina (11) at Mediapolis (14)

Bracket C

Panorama (8) at Dike-New Hartford (4)

West Lyon (5) at Osage (15)

Bracket D

Underwood (10) at West Sioux (3)

Western Christian (7) at Treynor (9)

Class A

Bracket A

IKM-Manning (6-3) at West Hancock (1)

Tri-Center (15) at South O’Brien (9)

Bracket B

South Winneshiek (11) at MLF MarMac (2)

Grundy Center (5) at Belle Plaine (10)

Bracket C

Central Decatur (16) at North Tama (4)

Westwood (12) at Woodbury Central (6)

Bracket D

Edgewood-Colesburg (16) at Saint Ansgar (3)

BGM (7) at Earlham (8)

Eight-Man

Bracket A

Harris-Lake Park (12) at Audubon (1)

CAM (8) at Lamoni (10)

Bracket B

Rockford (16) at Turkey Valley (2)

Midland (14) at HLV (11)

Bracket C

East Mills (9) at Remsen St. Mary’s (4)

Coon Rapids-Bayard (5) at Fremont-Mills (7)

Bracket D

New London (15) at Don Bosco (3)

Easton Valley (6) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck

Prep Volleyball

Postseason

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Class 4-A Region 2

Lewis Central 25-25-25, Harlan 17-14-19

Glenwood 11-25-25-25, Norwalk 25-16-11-16

Class 5-A Region 1

Abraham Lincoln 25-25-25, Sioux City East 14-20-15

Ankeny Centennial 25-25-25, Fort Dodge 10-13-12

Region 2

WDM Valley 25-25-25, Thomas Jefferson 15-17-6

Waterloo West 25-27-25, Johnston 21-25-12m.

Thursday, Oct. 31

Class 1-A Region 2

Boyer Valley at St. Albert, 7 p.m.

Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. Riverside at Exira-EHK, 7 p.m.

Class 2-A Region 4

ACGC at Underwood, 7 p.m.

Woodward Granger at Grundy Center, 7 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 4

Class 4-A Region 2 final

Glenwood at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.

Class 5-A Region 1

Ankeny Centennial at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Cross Country

Saturday, Nov. 2

State meet in Fort Dodge

Iowa Association of Track Coaches Team Rankings

Boys

Class 4-A

1, Pleasant Valley; 2, Dubuque Hempstead; 3, WDM Dowling; 4, CR Prairie; 5, Cedar Falls; 6, Sioux City North; 7, Johnston; 8, Ames; 9, Iowa City West; 10, Iowa City Liberty; 11, Linn-Mar; 12, Southeast Polk; 13, Urbandale; 14, Waukee; 15, CR Kennedy.

Class 3-A

1, Clear Creek Amana; 2, Carlisle; 3, Dallas Center Grimes; 4, Center Point-Urbana; 5, Dubuque Wahlert; 6, North Polk; 7, Gilbert; 8, Norwalk; 9, Decorah; 10, Pella; 11, Humboldt; 12, Waverly-Shell Rock; 13, Marion; 14, Atlantic; 15, Grinnell.

Class 2-A

1, Tipton; 2, Des Moines Christian; 3, Monticello; 4, South Hardin; 5, Williamsburg; 6, Albia; 7, Okoboji; 8, Davis County; 9, Danville-New London; 10, GC/GR; 11, North Fayette Valley; 12, Camanche; 13, GLR/CL; 14, Western Christian; 15, Treynor.

Class 1-A

1, Madrid; 2, Nodaway Valley; 3, Calamus Wheatland; 4, South Winneshiek; 5, Earlham; 6, Gehlen; 7, Pekin; 8, West Fork; 9, Denver; 10, Maquoketa Valley; 11, Tri Center; 12, Ogden; 13, St. Ansgar; 14, Newman Mason City; 15, St. Albert Council Bluffs.

Girls

Class 4-A

1, Johnston; 2, Dubuque Senior; 3, Waukee; 4, Linn-Mar; 5, Southeast Polk; 6, Iowa City High; 7, Dubuque Hempstead; 8, CR Prairie; 9, Bettendorf; 10, WDM Valley; 11, Sioux City East; 12, Urbandale; 13, Western Dubuque; 14, Indianola; 15, WDM Dowling.

Class 3-A

1, Wahlert; 2, Ballard; 3, DCG; 4, Decorah; 5, Harlan; 6, Solon; 7, Charles City; 8, Norwalk; 9, CPU; 10, Spencer; 11, Grinnell; 12, Heelan; 13, Glenwood; 14, Pella; 15, ADM.

Class 2-A

1, Williamsburg; 2, Mid Prairie Wellman; 3, Monticello; 4, Unity; 5, WC-KP; 6, Jesup; 7, Starmont; 8, Davis County; 9, Dike New Hartford; 10, ACGC; 11, Cherokee; 12, Waukon; 13, Tipton; 14, Emmetsburg; 15, Chariton.

Class 1-A

1, Logan Magnolia; 2, Aplington Parkersburg; 3, Kee; 4, Iowa City Regina; 5, AHSTW; 6, Denver; 7, Hudson; 8, Pekin; 9, Van Meter; 10, Nodaway Valley; 11, Manson Northwest Webster; 12, St. Edmond Fort Dodge; 13, Prince of Peace Clinton; 14, Madrid; 15, Sumner Fredericksburg.

Individual rankings

Top 5 in each class plus area runners in the top 30

Class 4-A

Boys

1, Max Murphy, Pleasant Valley; 2, Sam Hall, WDM Dowling; 3, Ryan Winger, Dubuque Hempstead; 4, Jacob Green, Cedar Rapids Kennedy; 5, Dylan Dolezal, Linn-Mar.

Also: 24, Wimach Gilo, Thomas Jefferson.

Girls

1, Camile Jackson, Ames; 2, Ashlynn Keeney, Liberty; 3, Emily Naughton, Indianola; 4, Micah Pollett, Linn-Mar; 5, Lillian Schmidt, Dubuque Senior.

Class 3-A

Boys

1, Nate Mueller, ADM; 2, Quinton Orr, Humboldt; 3, Aidan Ramsey, Dallas Center-Grimes; 4, Brady Hogan, Decorah; 5, Brandon Barker, Clear Creek-Amana.

Girls

1, Ainsley Erzen, Carlisle; 2, Adrianna Katcher, Center Point Urbana; 3, Megan Sterbenz, Dallas Center-Grimes; 4, Kiki Connell, Charles City; 5, Gabby Moran, Dubuque Wahlert.

Class 2-A

Boys

1, Caleb Shumacher, Tipton; 2, Brady Griebel, Bellevue; 3, Dylan Darsidan, Camanche; 4, Lake LeBahn, Union; 5, Quinton Grove, South Hamilton.

Girls

1, Marie Hostetler, Mid-Prairie; 2, Emily Staal, Central City; 3, Kate Crawford, ACGC; 4, Kenna Meisgeier, Starmont; 5, Ella Waddle, Panorama.

Also: 12, Tori Castle, Treynor.

Class 1-A

Boys

1, Joshua Baudler, Nodaway Valley; 2, Will Roder, Le Mars Gehlen; 3, Jason Renze, Madrid; 4, Chase Knoche, Calamus-Wheatland; 5, Riley Witt, St. Ansgar.

Also: 6, Bennett Heisterkamp, St. Albert; 20, Brett McGee, Tri-Center; 29, Franke Jon, Tri-Center.

Girls

1, Peyton Pogge, Tri-Center; 2, Sophia Jungling, Aplington-Parkersburg; 3, Billie Wagner, South Winneshiek; 4, Haley Meyer, Kee; 5, Jalyssa Blazek, Turkey Valley.

Also: 27, Chloe Falkena, AHSTW.

Area Rankings

Compiled by Council Bluffs coaches

Boys Teams

1, Thomas Jefferson; 2, Lewis Central; 3, St. Albert; 4, Tri-Center; 5, Glenwood; 6, Treynor; 7, Abraham Lincoln.

Boys Individuals

1, Wimach Gilo, Thomas Jefferson; 2, Bennett Heisterkamp, St. Albert; 3, Aidan Booton, Thomas Jefferson; 4, Connor Lancial, Lewis Central; 5, Juan Martinez, Thomas Jefferson; 6, Sam McIntyre, Glenwood; 7, Steven Hornberg, Abraham Lincoln; 8, Derrick Thompson, Treynor; 9, Caden Tellander, Abraham Lincolnn; 10, Nathan Sell, Lewis Central; 11, Nathan Rohrberg, Glenwood; 12, Brett McGee, Tri-Center; 13, Gage Belt, Thomas Jefferson; 14, Jon Franke, Tri-Center; 15, Colin Lillie, St. Albert.

Girls Teams

1, Logan-Magnolia; 2, Glenwood; 3, AHSTW; 4, Lewis Central; 5, Abraham Lincoln; 6, Tri-Center; 7, Thomas Jefferson.

Girls Individuals

1, Peyton Pogge, Tri-Center; 2, Courtney Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia; 3, Taylor Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia; 4, Rachel Mullennax, Glenwood; 5, Haley Bach, Lewis Central; 6, Tori Castle, Treynor; 7, Emma Hughes, Glenwood; 8, Erin Schultz, Glenwood; 9, Rayann Portch, AHSTW; 10, Violet Lapke, Logan-Magnolia; 11, Riley Nebel, Glenwood; 12, Carley McKeever, St. Albert; 13, Hayleigh Vandervelde, Abraham Lincoln; 14, Julia Kock, AHSTW; 15, Kylie Morrison, Logan-Magnolia.

MLB Baseball

World Series

(best-of-7 series)

Series tied 3-3

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Washington at Houston, late

NHL Hockey

Wednesday Games

Tampa Bay 7, New Jersey 6 (OT)

Edmonton 4, Columbus 1

St. Louis 2, Minnesota 1

Florida at Colorado, late

Montreal at Arizona, late

Vancouver at Los Angeles, late

Thursday Games

Calgary at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

NBA Basketball

Wednesday Games

Philadelphia 117, Minnesota 95

Cleveland 117, Chicago 111ate

Orlando 95, New York 83

Toronto 125, Detroit 113

Boston 116, Milwaukee 105

Indiana 118, Brooklyn 108

Portland 102, Oklahoma City 99

Houston 159, Washington 158

L.A. Clippers at Utah, late

Charlotte at Sacramento, late

Phoenix at Golden State, late

Thursday Games

Miami at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Denver at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

America’s Line

College Football

(over-under in parenthesis)

Thursday

APP STATE 15.5 (44.5) Ga Southern

BAYLOR 18 (56.5) W Virginia

Friday

Navy 27 (55.5) UCONN

Saturday

Nebraska 3 (57.5) PURDUE

WAKE FOREST 7.5 (60.5) Nc State

Liberty 23 (69.5) UMASS

FLA INT’L 17 (49.5) Old Dominion

Troy 1 (60.5) COASTAL CARO

Pittsburgh 7.5 (43.5) GA TECH

UCF 22 (70.5) Houston

Michigan 21 (55.5) MARYLAND

INDIANA 12 (43.5) Northwestern

BOWL GREEN 6.5 (49.5) Akron

ILLINOIS 20.5 (50.5) Rutgers

Cincinnati 23.5 (47.5) E CAROLINA

SYRACUSE 3 (59.5) Boston Coll

E MICHIGAN 1 (50.5) Buffalo

N CAROLINA 2.5 (46.5) Virginia

UTAH ST 3.5 (50.5) Byu

NOTRE DAME 17.5 (57.5) Va Tech

Oregon 5 (62.5) USC

UCLA 6.5 (64.5) Colorado

Kansas St 6 (54.5) KANSAS

UL-LAFAYETTE 22 (55.5) Texas St

S CAROLINA 15 (51.5) Vanderbilt

No Illinois 1 (50.5) C MICHIGAN

Marshall 10.5 (47.5) RICE

COLORADO ST 9 (64.5) Unlv

MEMPHIS 5.5 (71.5) Smu

TEXAS A&M 38 (53.5) Utsa

AIR FORCE 14.5 (45.5) Army

ARIZONA 5.5 (71.5) Oregon St

TENNESSEE 11.5 (48.5) Uab

AUBURN 19 (52.5) Mississippi

Georgia 6.5 (44.5) Florida

OKLAHOMA ST 3 (60.5) Tcu

N TEXAS 23 (57.5) Utep

TULANE 10.5 (60.5) Tulsa

Miss St 7.5 (58.5) ARKANSAS

Mid Tenn St 3 (65.5) CHARLOTTE

W KENTUCKY 1.5 (49.5) Fla Atlantic

Arkansas St 2 (67.5) UL-MONROE

FLORIDA ST 3 (46.5) Miami

NEVADA 3.5 (58.5) New Mexico

Utah 3.5 (47.5) WASHINGTON

Boise St 17.5 (59.5) SAN JOSE ST

HAWAII 2 (69.5) Fresno St

NFL

Thursday

49ers 10 (43.0) CARDS

Sunday

Texans 1 (46.5) Jaguars

BILLS 9.5 (36.5) Redskins

PANTHERS 3.5 (41.5) Titans

EAGLES 5 (42.5) Bears

CHIEFS NL (NL) Vikings

Jets 3 (40.5) DOLPHINS

Colts 1 (42.5) STEELERS

RAIDERS 2 (50.5) Lions

SEAHAWKS 6.5 (51.5) Bucs

Browns 3 (39.0) BRONCOS

Packers 3.5 (47.5) CHARGERS

Patriots 3.5 (44.5) RAVENS

Monday

Cowboys 7 (48.0) GIANTS

