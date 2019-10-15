Iowa Western
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Men’s Golf
Iowa Western at Tabor College Invitational, 9 a.m.
Women’s Golf
Bearcat Golf Invite, 9 a.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Volleyball
Marshalltown at Iowa Western, 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 18
Men’s Soccer
Iowa Western at Southeastern, 3 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Iowa Western at Southeastern, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Football
Snow at Iowa Western, 1 p.m.
NJCAA Football Rankings
Rec Pts Prev
1 Mississippi GC (15) 7-0 371.50 1
2 NW Mississippi 6-1 318.79 2
3 Lackawanna (1) 6-0 316.72 3
4 Hutchinson 6-1 315.79 4
5 Kilgore 6-1 291.75 5
6 Hinds 6-1 273.90 6
7 Butler 6-2 229.44 9
8 Garden City 6-2 222.80 10
9 Snow 4-2 193.66 13
10 Jones 5-2 191.05 12
11 Trinity Valley 5-2 177.20 11
12 Highland (KS) 4-2 146.31 14
13 Georgia Military 5-2 121.05 15
14 Monroe College 5-1 120.00 7
15 Fort Scott 4-2 84.81 RV
16 Mesabi Range 7-0 82.22 18
17 East Mississippi 4-3 81.72 8
18 Cisco 5-2 36.00 NR
18 Iowa Western 4-3 36.00 RV
20 ASA Brooklyn 5-2 31.00 RV
NJCAA Volleyball Rankings
Rec Pts Prev
1 Polk State (7) 20-0 140 1
2 Navarro 20-0 133 2
3 Seward County 20-2 125 3
4 Miami Dade 18-3 119 5
5 Snow 24-2 113 6
6 New Mex. Military 28-2 98 4
7 Indian Hills 23-3 87 10
7 Iowa Western 20-7 87 7
9 Trinity Valley 18-4 83 11
10 Odessa 24-1 67 14
10 Salt Lake 20-7 67 8
12 St. Petersburg 10-3 60 9
13 Central Florida 17-5 54 12
14 Hillsborough 22-5 48 15
15 Wallace State 34-1 44 16
16 West. Nebraska 21-5 39 17
17 Utah State East. 22-7 32 13
18 Yavapai 15-2 28 19
19 Blinn 27-3 25 20
20 Panola 20-7 10 18
NJCAA Men’s Soccer Rankings
Rec Pts Prev
1 Monroe College 10-0-0 0 1
2 Iowa Western 14-0-0 0 2
3 Salt Lake 11-0-1 0 4
4 Eastern Florida St. 9-1-1 0 3
5 LSU Eunice 11-1-0 0 6
6 Barton 11-1-1 0 5
7 Essex County 8-0-1 0 7
8 Pima 10-2-1 0 8
9 Mercer County 13-2-0 0 9
10 Tyler 13-3-0 0 10
11 Jefferson (MO) 11-2-1 0 12
12 Murray State 12-0-1 0 16
13 Phoenix 10-3-0 0 14
14 Arizona Western 10-3-2 0 13
15 Yavapai 12-3-0 0 17
16 Lewis & Clark 10-2-1 0 15
17 Marshalltown 10-4-0 0 RV
18 Northeast Texas 13-3-0 0 RV
19 CCBC Essex 13-3-0 0 RV
20 Louisburg 7-0-0 0 20
NJCAA Women’s Soccer Rankings
Rec Pts Prev
1 Monroe Coll. (7) 8-0-0 140 1
2 Tyler 12-0-0 133 2
3 East. Florida State 7-0-0 126 3
4 Laramie County 12-0-1 119 4
5 Salt Lake 10-0-1 112 5
6 Lewis & Clark 14-2-0 105 6
7 Seminole State 10-0-2 98 7
8 Navarro 10-3-0 91 7
9 LSU Eunice 11-1-1 79 14
10 Hill 10-2-0 77 13
11 Snow 9-2-3 67 9
12 Southwest. Ill. 13-2-2 64 17
13 CCBC Essex 15-1-0 53 16
14 Rose State 10-2-2 49 10
15 Iowa Western 10-4-0 40 11
16 Daytona State 5-3-0 36 12
17 Holmes 14-2-0 25 20
18 Cloud County 12-2-0 21 NR
19 Chandler-Gilbert 11-3-0 19 NR
20 Cowley 10-3-0 7 18
Prep Football
Friday, Oct. 18
Des Moines North at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Urbandale, 7 p.m.
Lewis Central at Glenwood, 7 p.m.
St. Albert at Nodaway Valley, 7 p.m.
Treynor at MVAOCOU, 7 p.m.
Cherokee at Underwood, 7 p.m.
Earlham at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Southwest Valley at AHSTW, 7 p.m.
Westwood at Tri-Center, 7 p.m.
AP Prep Rankings
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2019 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
Class 4-A
Record Pts Prv
1. WDM Valley (9) 7-0 99 1
2. WDM Dowling 6-1 84 3
3. Cedar Falls (1) 7-0 82 2
4. Ankeny Centennial 6-1 71 4
5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 6-1 62 6
6. Des Moines Roosevelt 6-1 41 7
7. Southeast Polk 5-2 35 8
8. Bettendorf 5-2 30 5
9. Ankeny 4-3 20 9
10. Waukee 4-3 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Dubuque Senior 5. Cedar Rapids Prairie 3. Marion Linn-Mar 3. Sioux City East 2. Indianola 1.
Class 3-A
Record Pts Prv
1. Western Dubuque (9) 7-0 99 1
2. Solon 7-0 87 3
3. Cedar Rapids Xavier 6-1 75 2
4. Independence (1) 7-0 57 6
5. Eldridge North Scott 6-1 56 5
6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6-1 44 7
7. Lewis Central 6-1 35 4
8. Norwalk 6-1 29 8
9. Dallas Center-Grimes 6-1 23 9
10. Glenwood 6-1 16 NR
(tie) Washington 5-2 16 10
Others receiving votes: Harlan 11. Pella 2.
Class 2-A
Record Pts Prv
1. Waukon (8) 7-0 98 1
2. Clear Lake (2) 7-0 89 2
3. Algona 7-0 78 3
4. Des Moines Christian 7-0 65 T5
5. Greene County 7-0 63 4
6. O-A BCIG 7-0 54 7
7. Waterloo Columbus 6-1 37 T5
8. West Marshall 5-2 17 NR
9. Sioux Center 5-2 16 T10
10. Spirit Lake 5-2 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Van Horne Benton 8. Nevada 4. Tipton 4. Williamsburg 2. Monroe PCM 2. Camanche 2.
Class 1-A
Record Pts Prv
1. Dike-New Hartford (7) 7-0 95 1
2. Van Meter (1) 7-0 88 2
3. Western Christian (1) 7-0 75 4
4. West Sioux 6-1 58 8
5. South Central Calhoun (1) 7-0 53 6
6. West Branch 7-0 50 5
(tie) Treynor 7-0 50 7
8. West Lyon 6-1 37 3
9. Sigourney-Keota 7-0 23 9
10. Iowa City Regina 6-1 15 10
Others receiving votes: Underwood 4. Panora Panorama 2.
Class A
Record Pts Prv
1. West Hancock (8) 7-0 98 1
2. St. Ansgar (2) 7-0 91 2
3. North Tama 7-0 71 3
4. Grundy Center 6-1 59 5
5. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 7-0 58 4
6. Edgewood-Colesburg 6-1 54 7
7. Earlham 6-1 42 8
8. Woodbury Central 6-1 30 9
9. Brooklyn BGM 6-1 17 NR
10. Tri-Center 4-3 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Paullina South O’Brien 5. Sloan Westwood 5. Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 5. Hinton 4. Calmar South Winneshiek 2. Belle Plaine 1.
Class 8-Man
Record Pts Prv
1. Don Bosco (9) 7-0 99 1
2. Remsen Saint Mary’s (1) 7-0 85 2
3. Turkey Valley 7-0 80 3
4. Audubon 7-1 67 4
5. Easton Valley 7-0 55 5
6. Anita CAM 7-0 51 6
7. Harris-Lake Park 6-1 33 8
(tie) Coon Rapids-Bayard 6-1 33 7
9. Fremont Mills 4-1 16 NR
10. Lenox 7-1 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Gladbrook-Reinbeck 7. Janesville 5. Montezuma 3. Ackley AGWSR 3. Wyoming Midland 2. Marengo Iowa Valley 2.
Prep Volleyball
Monday, Oct. 14
Western Iowa Conference tournament
At Treynor
IKM-Manning (8) def. Audubon (9), 6 p.m.
Treynor (1) 25-25-25, IKM-Manning (8) 12-12-17
At Tri-Center
Underwood (4) 25-25-25, Riverside (5) 16-22-21
Tri-Center (2) 25-25-25, Missouri Valley (7) 15-10-18
At Logan
Logan-Magnolia (3) 22-25-21-25-15, AHSTW (6) 25-21-25-21-12
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City North, 7 p.m.
Le Mars at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Lewis Central at Glenwood, 7:15 p.m.
St. Albert at Denison-Schleswig, 7:15 p.m.
Heartland Christian at East Mills, 7 p.m.
WIC tournament semis at Missouri Valley
Treynor vs. Underwood, 6 p.m.
Tri-Center vs. Logan-Magnolia, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Thomas Jefferson at Shenandoah and Southwest Valley triangular at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.
Clarinda at St. Albert, 7:15 p.m.
WIC tourney finals
at Missouri Valley
following consolation match at 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Abraham Lincoln, Red Oak, Glenwood, Harlan, IKM-Manning, Maryville, Sidney, Treynor at Lewis Central Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Cross Country
Monday, Oct. 14
Western Iowa Conference meet at Avoca, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Missouri River Conference meet at Le Mars, 4 p.m.
Hawkeye Ten meet at Creston, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
AHSTW, Riverside at Missouri Valley, 10 a.m.
Prep Swimming
Thurday, Oct. 17
Lewis Central, Abraham Lincoln vs. Des Moines Roosevelt at Kirn, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Council Bluffs, Atlantic, Carroll, Sioux City West, Spencer at Lewis Central Invite, 12 p.m.
College Football
AP Top 25
Record Pts Pv
1. Alabama (30) 6-0 1503 1
2. LSU (12) 6-0 1449 5
3. Clemson (11) 6-0 1427 2
4. Ohio St. (9) 6-0 1404 3
5. Oklahoma 6-0 1333 6
6. Wisconsin 6-0 1245 8
7. Penn St. 6-0 1129 10
8. Notre Dame 5-1 1042 9
9. Florida 6-1 1041 7
10. Georgia 5-1 995 3
11. Auburn 5-1 985 12
12. Oregon 5-1 906 13
13. Utah 5-1 729 15
14. Boise St. 6-0 716 14
15. Texas 4-2 672 11
16. Michigan 5-1 648 16
17. Arizona St. 5-1 524 18
18. Baylor 6-0 470 22
19. SMU 6-0 398 21
20. Minnesota 6-0 330 NR
21. Cincinnati 5-1 308 25
22. Missouri 5-1 233 NR
23. Iowa 4-2 210 17
24. Appalachian St. 5-0 148 NR
25. Washington 5-2 107 NR
Others receiving votes: Tulane 55, Iowa St. 36, Temple 31, Wake Forest 25, California 20, Virginia 8, Memphis 6, Southern Cal 4, South Carolina 4, Texas A&M 3, UCF 3, San Diego St. 2, Louisiana Tech 1.
Top 25 Schedule
Friday, Oct. 18
No. 4 Ohio State at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
No. 1 Alabama vs. Tennessee, 8 p.m.
No. 2 LSU at Mississippi State, 2:30 p.m.
No. 3 Clemson at Louisville, 11 a.m.
No. 5 Oklahoma vs. West Virginia, 11 a.m.
No. 6 Wisconsin at Illinois, 11 a.m.
No. 7 Penn State vs. No. 16 Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
No. 9 Florida at South Carolina, 11 a.m.
No. 10 Georgia vs. Kentucky, 5 p.m.
No. 11 Auburn at Arkansas, 11 a.m.
No. 12 Oregon at No. 25 Washington, 2:30 p.m.
No. 13 Utah vs. No. 17 Arizona State, 5 p.m.
No. 14 Boise State at BYU, 9:15 p.m.
No. 15 Texas vs. Kansas, 6 p.m.
No. 18 Baylor at Oklahoma State, 3 p.m.
No. 19 SMU vs. Temple, 2:30 p.m.
No. 20 Minnesota at Rutgers, 2:30 p.m.
No. 21 Cincinnati vs. Tulsa, 2:30 p.m.
No. 22 Missouri at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m.
No. 23 Iowa vs. Purdue, 11 a.m.
No. 24 Appalachian State vs. Louisiana-Monroe, 2:30 p.m.
MLB Baseball
Sunday, Oct. 13
ALCS
Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2 (11 inn., series tied 1-1)
Monday, Oct. 14
NLCS (bes-of-7 series)
Washington 8, St. Louis 1 (Washington leads series 3-0)
Tuesday, Oct. 15
ALCS (best-of-7 series)
Houston (Cole) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino), 3:08 p.m., FS1
NLCS
St. Louis (Hudson) at Washington (Corbin), 7:05 p.m., TBS
Wednesday, Oct. 16
NLCS
St. Louis at Washington, 3:08 p.m., TBS
ALCS
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m., FS1
NFL Football
Week 6
Thursday’s Game
New England 35, N.Y. Giants 14
Sunday’s Games
Carolina 37, Tampa Bay 26
New Orleans 13, Jacksonville 6
Houston 31, Kansas City 24
Minnesota 38, Philadelphia 20
Washington 17, Miami 16
Baltimore 23, Cincinnati 17
Seattle 32, Cleveland 28
Arizona 34, Atlanta 33
San Francisco 20, L.A. Rams 7
Denver 16, Tennessee 0
N.Y. Jets 24, Dallas 22
Pittsburgh 24, L.A. Chargers 17
Open: Buffalo, Indianapolis, Chicago, Oakland
Monday’s Game
Green Bay 23, Detroit 22
Week 7
Thursday, Oct. 17
Kansas City at Denver, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 20
Miami at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
Houston at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.
Oakland at Green Bay, 12 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 12 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 3:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Chicago, 3:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Carolina, Pittsburgh
Monday, Oct. 21
New England at N.Y. Jets, 7:15 p.m.
