Iowa Western

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Men’s Golf

Iowa Western at Tabor College Invitational, 9 a.m.

Women’s Golf

Bearcat Golf Invite, 9 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Volleyball

Marshalltown at Iowa Western, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 18

Men’s Soccer

Iowa Western at Southeastern, 3 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

Iowa Western at Southeastern, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Football

Snow at Iowa Western, 1 p.m.

NJCAA Football Rankings

Rec Pts Prev

1 Mississippi GC (15) 7-0 371.50 1

2 NW Mississippi 6-1 318.79 2

3 Lackawanna (1) 6-0 316.72 3

4 Hutchinson 6-1 315.79 4

5 Kilgore 6-1 291.75 5

6 Hinds 6-1 273.90 6

7 Butler 6-2 229.44 9

8 Garden City 6-2 222.80 10

9 Snow 4-2 193.66 13

10 Jones 5-2 191.05 12

11 Trinity Valley 5-2 177.20 11

12 Highland (KS) 4-2 146.31 14

13 Georgia Military 5-2 121.05 15

14 Monroe College 5-1 120.00 7

15 Fort Scott 4-2 84.81 RV

16 Mesabi Range 7-0 82.22 18

17 East Mississippi 4-3 81.72 8

18 Cisco 5-2 36.00 NR

18 Iowa Western 4-3 36.00 RV

20 ASA Brooklyn 5-2 31.00 RV

NJCAA Volleyball Rankings

Rec Pts Prev

1 Polk State (7) 20-0 140 1

2 Navarro 20-0 133 2

3 Seward County 20-2 125 3

4 Miami Dade 18-3 119 5

5 Snow 24-2 113 6

6 New Mex. Military 28-2 98 4

7 Indian Hills 23-3 87 10

7 Iowa Western 20-7 87 7

9 Trinity Valley 18-4 83 11

10 Odessa 24-1 67 14

10 Salt Lake 20-7 67 8

12 St. Petersburg 10-3 60 9

13 Central Florida 17-5 54 12

14 Hillsborough 22-5 48 15

15 Wallace State 34-1 44 16

16 West. Nebraska 21-5 39 17

17 Utah State East. 22-7 32 13

18 Yavapai 15-2 28 19

19 Blinn 27-3 25 20

20 Panola 20-7 10 18

NJCAA Men’s Soccer Rankings

Rec Pts Prev

1 Monroe College 10-0-0 0 1

2 Iowa Western 14-0-0 0 2

3 Salt Lake 11-0-1 0 4

4 Eastern Florida St. 9-1-1 0 3

5 LSU Eunice 11-1-0 0 6

6 Barton 11-1-1 0 5

7 Essex County 8-0-1 0 7

8 Pima 10-2-1 0 8

9 Mercer County 13-2-0 0 9

10 Tyler 13-3-0 0 10

11 Jefferson (MO) 11-2-1 0 12

12 Murray State 12-0-1 0 16

13 Phoenix 10-3-0 0 14

14 Arizona Western 10-3-2 0 13

15 Yavapai 12-3-0 0 17

16 Lewis & Clark 10-2-1 0 15

17 Marshalltown 10-4-0 0 RV

18 Northeast Texas 13-3-0 0 RV

19 CCBC Essex 13-3-0 0 RV

20 Louisburg 7-0-0 0 20

NJCAA Women’s Soccer Rankings

Rec Pts Prev

1 Monroe Coll. (7) 8-0-0 140 1

2 Tyler 12-0-0 133 2

3 East. Florida State 7-0-0 126 3

4 Laramie County 12-0-1 119 4

5 Salt Lake 10-0-1 112 5

6 Lewis & Clark 14-2-0 105 6

7 Seminole State 10-0-2 98 7

8 Navarro 10-3-0 91 7

9 LSU Eunice 11-1-1 79 14

10 Hill 10-2-0 77 13

11 Snow 9-2-3 67 9

12 Southwest. Ill. 13-2-2 64 17

13 CCBC Essex 15-1-0 53 16

14 Rose State 10-2-2 49 10

15 Iowa Western 10-4-0 40 11

16 Daytona State 5-3-0 36 12

17 Holmes 14-2-0 25 20

18 Cloud County 12-2-0 21 NR

19 Chandler-Gilbert 11-3-0 19 NR

20 Cowley 10-3-0 7 18

Prep Football

Friday, Oct. 18

Des Moines North at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Urbandale, 7 p.m.

Lewis Central at Glenwood, 7 p.m.

St. Albert at Nodaway Valley, 7 p.m.

Treynor at MVAOCOU, 7 p.m.

Cherokee at Underwood, 7 p.m.

Earlham at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Southwest Valley at AHSTW, 7 p.m.

Westwood at Tri-Center, 7 p.m.

AP Prep Rankings

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2019 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4-A

Record Pts Prv

1. WDM Valley (9) 7-0 99 1

2. WDM Dowling 6-1 84 3

3. Cedar Falls (1) 7-0 82 2

4. Ankeny Centennial 6-1 71 4

5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 6-1 62 6

6. Des Moines Roosevelt 6-1 41 7

7. Southeast Polk 5-2 35 8

8. Bettendorf 5-2 30 5

9. Ankeny 4-3 20 9

10. Waukee 4-3 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Dubuque Senior 5. Cedar Rapids Prairie 3. Marion Linn-Mar 3. Sioux City East 2. Indianola 1.

Class 3-A

Record Pts Prv

1. Western Dubuque (9) 7-0 99 1

2. Solon 7-0 87 3

3. Cedar Rapids Xavier 6-1 75 2

4. Independence (1) 7-0 57 6

5. Eldridge North Scott 6-1 56 5

6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6-1 44 7

7. Lewis Central 6-1 35 4

8. Norwalk 6-1 29 8

9. Dallas Center-Grimes 6-1 23 9

10. Glenwood 6-1 16 NR

(tie) Washington 5-2 16 10

Others receiving votes: Harlan 11. Pella 2.

Class 2-A

Record Pts Prv

1. Waukon (8) 7-0 98 1

2. Clear Lake (2) 7-0 89 2

3. Algona 7-0 78 3

4. Des Moines Christian 7-0 65 T5

5. Greene County 7-0 63 4

6. O-A BCIG 7-0 54 7

7. Waterloo Columbus 6-1 37 T5

8. West Marshall 5-2 17 NR

9. Sioux Center 5-2 16 T10

10. Spirit Lake 5-2 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Van Horne Benton 8. Nevada 4. Tipton 4. Williamsburg 2. Monroe PCM 2. Camanche 2.

Class 1-A

Record Pts Prv

1. Dike-New Hartford (7) 7-0 95 1

2. Van Meter (1) 7-0 88 2

3. Western Christian (1) 7-0 75 4

4. West Sioux 6-1 58 8

5. South Central Calhoun (1) 7-0 53 6

6. West Branch 7-0 50 5

(tie) Treynor 7-0 50 7

8. West Lyon 6-1 37 3

9. Sigourney-Keota 7-0 23 9

10. Iowa City Regina 6-1 15 10

Others receiving votes: Underwood 4. Panora Panorama 2.

Class A

Record Pts Prv

1. West Hancock (8) 7-0 98 1

2. St. Ansgar (2) 7-0 91 2

3. North Tama 7-0 71 3

4. Grundy Center 6-1 59 5

5. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 7-0 58 4

6. Edgewood-Colesburg 6-1 54 7

7. Earlham 6-1 42 8

8. Woodbury Central 6-1 30 9

9. Brooklyn BGM 6-1 17 NR

10. Tri-Center 4-3 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Paullina South O’Brien 5. Sloan Westwood 5. Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 5. Hinton 4. Calmar South Winneshiek 2. Belle Plaine 1.

Class 8-Man

Record Pts Prv

1. Don Bosco (9) 7-0 99 1

2. Remsen Saint Mary’s (1) 7-0 85 2

3. Turkey Valley 7-0 80 3

4. Audubon 7-1 67 4

5. Easton Valley 7-0 55 5

6. Anita CAM 7-0 51 6

7. Harris-Lake Park 6-1 33 8

(tie) Coon Rapids-Bayard 6-1 33 7

9. Fremont Mills 4-1 16 NR

10. Lenox 7-1 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Gladbrook-Reinbeck 7. Janesville 5. Montezuma 3. Ackley AGWSR 3. Wyoming Midland 2. Marengo Iowa Valley 2.

Prep Volleyball

Monday, Oct. 14

Western Iowa Conference tournament

At Treynor

IKM-Manning (8) def. Audubon (9), 6 p.m.

Treynor (1) 25-25-25, IKM-Manning (8) 12-12-17

At Tri-Center

Underwood (4) 25-25-25, Riverside (5) 16-22-21

Tri-Center (2) 25-25-25, Missouri Valley (7) 15-10-18

At Logan

Logan-Magnolia (3) 22-25-21-25-15, AHSTW (6) 25-21-25-21-12

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City North, 7 p.m.

Le Mars at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Lewis Central at Glenwood, 7:15 p.m.

St. Albert at Denison-Schleswig, 7:15 p.m.

Heartland Christian at East Mills, 7 p.m.

WIC tournament semis at Missouri Valley

Treynor vs. Underwood, 6 p.m.

Tri-Center vs. Logan-Magnolia, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Thomas Jefferson at Shenandoah and Southwest Valley triangular at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.

Clarinda at St. Albert, 7:15 p.m.

WIC tourney finals

at Missouri Valley

following consolation match at 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Abraham Lincoln, Red Oak, Glenwood, Harlan, IKM-Manning, Maryville, Sidney, Treynor at Lewis Central Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Cross Country

Monday, Oct. 14

Western Iowa Conference meet at Avoca, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Missouri River Conference meet at Le Mars, 4 p.m.

Hawkeye Ten meet at Creston, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

AHSTW, Riverside at Missouri Valley, 10 a.m.

Prep Swimming

Thurday, Oct. 17

Lewis Central, Abraham Lincoln vs. Des Moines Roosevelt at Kirn, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Council Bluffs, Atlantic, Carroll, Sioux City West, Spencer at Lewis Central Invite, 12 p.m.

College Football

AP Top 25

Record Pts Pv

1. Alabama (30) 6-0 1503 1

2. LSU (12) 6-0 1449 5

3. Clemson (11) 6-0 1427 2

4. Ohio St. (9) 6-0 1404 3

5. Oklahoma 6-0 1333 6

6. Wisconsin 6-0 1245 8

7. Penn St. 6-0 1129 10

8. Notre Dame 5-1 1042 9

9. Florida 6-1 1041 7

10. Georgia 5-1 995 3

11. Auburn 5-1 985 12

12. Oregon 5-1 906 13

13. Utah 5-1 729 15

14. Boise St. 6-0 716 14

15. Texas 4-2 672 11

16. Michigan 5-1 648 16

17. Arizona St. 5-1 524 18

18. Baylor 6-0 470 22

19. SMU 6-0 398 21

20. Minnesota 6-0 330 NR

21. Cincinnati 5-1 308 25

22. Missouri 5-1 233 NR

23. Iowa 4-2 210 17

24. Appalachian St. 5-0 148 NR

25. Washington 5-2 107 NR

Others receiving votes: Tulane 55, Iowa St. 36, Temple 31, Wake Forest 25, California 20, Virginia 8, Memphis 6, Southern Cal 4, South Carolina 4, Texas A&M 3, UCF 3, San Diego St. 2, Louisiana Tech 1.

Top 25 Schedule

Friday, Oct. 18

No. 4 Ohio State at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

No. 1 Alabama vs. Tennessee, 8 p.m.

No. 2 LSU at Mississippi State, 2:30 p.m.

No. 3 Clemson at Louisville, 11 a.m.

No. 5 Oklahoma vs. West Virginia, 11 a.m.

No. 6 Wisconsin at Illinois, 11 a.m.

No. 7 Penn State vs. No. 16 Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

No. 9 Florida at South Carolina, 11 a.m.

No. 10 Georgia vs. Kentucky, 5 p.m.

No. 11 Auburn at Arkansas, 11 a.m.

No. 12 Oregon at No. 25 Washington, 2:30 p.m.

No. 13 Utah vs. No. 17 Arizona State, 5 p.m.

No. 14 Boise State at BYU, 9:15 p.m.

No. 15 Texas vs. Kansas, 6 p.m.

No. 18 Baylor at Oklahoma State, 3 p.m.

No. 19 SMU vs. Temple, 2:30 p.m.

No. 20 Minnesota at Rutgers, 2:30 p.m.

No. 21 Cincinnati vs. Tulsa, 2:30 p.m.

No. 22 Missouri at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m.

No. 23 Iowa vs. Purdue, 11 a.m.

No. 24 Appalachian State vs. Louisiana-Monroe, 2:30 p.m.

MLB Baseball

Sunday, Oct. 13

ALCS

Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2 (11 inn., series tied 1-1)

Monday, Oct. 14

NLCS (bes-of-7 series)

Washington 8, St. Louis 1 (Washington leads series 3-0)

Tuesday, Oct. 15

ALCS (best-of-7 series)

Houston (Cole) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino), 3:08 p.m., FS1

NLCS

St. Louis (Hudson) at Washington (Corbin), 7:05 p.m., TBS

Wednesday, Oct. 16

NLCS

St. Louis at Washington, 3:08 p.m., TBS

ALCS

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m., FS1

NFL Football

Week 6

Thursday’s Game

New England 35, N.Y. Giants 14

Sunday’s Games

Carolina 37, Tampa Bay 26

New Orleans 13, Jacksonville 6

Houston 31, Kansas City 24

Minnesota 38, Philadelphia 20

Washington 17, Miami 16

Baltimore 23, Cincinnati 17

Seattle 32, Cleveland 28

Arizona 34, Atlanta 33

San Francisco 20, L.A. Rams 7

Denver 16, Tennessee 0

N.Y. Jets 24, Dallas 22

Pittsburgh 24, L.A. Chargers 17

Open: Buffalo, Indianapolis, Chicago, Oakland

Monday’s Game

Green Bay 23, Detroit 22

Week 7

Thursday, Oct. 17

Kansas City at Denver, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 20

Miami at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.

Oakland at Green Bay, 12 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 12 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 3:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Carolina, Pittsburgh

Monday, Oct. 21

New England at N.Y. Jets, 7:15 p.m.

