Iowa Western
Saturday, Oct. 19
Football
Iowa Western 54, Snow 13
Friday, Oct. 25
Cross Country
Region XI Championships, 10 a.m.
Volleyball
Jefferson Classic
Iowa Western vs. John A. Logan, 4 p.m.
Iowa Western vs. Jefferson, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Football
Iowa Western at Fort Scott, 1 p.m.
Volleyball
Jefferson Classic
Iowa Western vs. Vincennes, 10 a.m.
Iowa Western vs. Missouri State West Plains, 12 p.m.
Prep Football
Friday, Oct. 18
Des Moines North at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Urbandale 55, Thomas Jefferson 6
Lewis Central 21, Glenwood 14
St. Albert 52, Nodaway Valley 0
Treynor 63, MVAOCOU 0
Underwood 60, Cherokee 0
Riverside 47, Earlham 21
AHSTW 25, Southwest Valley 12
Tri-Center 28, Westwood 8
Saturday, Oct. 19
Missouri Deaf 64, Iowa Deaf 0
Friday, Oct. 25
Abraham Lincoln at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Lewis Central at ADM, 7 p.m.
AHSTW at St. Albert, 7 p.m.
Cherokee at Treynor, 7 p.m.
Underwood at Missouri Valley, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Southwest Valley, 7 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia at Tri-Center, 7 p.m.
Creston at Glenwood, 7 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Saturday, Oct. 19
Lewis Central Invite match results
Abraham Lincoln (5-0)
A.L. 21-21, Harlan 13-19
A.L. 21-21,Sidney 12-9
A.L. 22-21, Glenwood 20-15
A.L. 22-21, L.C. 20-14
A.L. 21-21, Red Oak 19-17
Lewis Central (2-2)
L.C. 21-21, Maryville 15-13
L.C. 21-21, Treynor 9-18
Red Oak 21-21, L.C. 15-12
A.L. 22-21, L.C. 20-14
Red Oak (4-1)
Red Oak 21-21, Treynor 8-15
Red Oak 21-21, Maryville 17-9
Red Oak 21-21, L.C. 15-12
Red Oak 21-21, Sidney 18-16
A.L. 22-21, Red Oak 20-14
Glenwood (3-2)
Sidney 20-21-15, Glenwood 22-10-12,
Glenwood 21-21, Harlan 11-17
A.L. 22-21, Glenwood 20-15
Glenwood 16-21-15, Treynor 21-14-8
Glenwood 21-21, Maryville 17-15
Sidney (2-2)
Sidney 20-21-15, Glenwood 22-10-12
A.L. 21-21, Sidney 12-9
Sidney 21-17-15, Harlan 8-21-4
Red Oak 21-21, Sidney 18-16
Treynor (0-4)
Red Oak 21-21, Treynor 8-15
L.C. 21-21, Treynor 9-18
Glenwood 16-21-15, Treynor 21-14-8
Harlan (0-4)
A.L. 21-21, Harlan 13-19
Glenwood 21-21, Harlan 11-17
Sidney 21-17-15, Harlan 8-21-4
Monday, Oct. 21
Shenandoah at Lewis Central, 7:15 p.m.
Carroll Kuemper at Glenwood, 7:15 p.m.
Frontier Conference tournament
Heartland Christian vs. College View Academy, 5 p.m. at Brownell Talbot
Postseason
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Class 1-A Region 2
Woodbine at Heartland Christian at Iowa Schoo for the Deaf, 7 p.m.
Exira-EHK at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Class 2-A Region 4
AHSTW at Tri-Center, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Class 5-A Region 2
Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Cross Country
Thursday, Oct. 24
State qualifying meet, 4 p.m.
Prep Swimming
Saturday, Oct. 19
Council Bluffs, Atlantic, Carroll, Sioux City West, Spencer at Lewis Central Invite, 12 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Council Bluffs at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Missouri River Conference meet at Kirn, 6:30 p.m.
College Football
Top 25 Schedule
Friday, Oct. 18
No. 4 Ohio State 52, Northwestern 3
Saturday, Oct. 19
No. 1 Alabama vs. Tennessee, late
No. 2 LSU 36, Mississippi State 13
No. 3 Clemson 45, Louisville 10
No. 5 Oklahoma 52, West Virginia 14
Illinois 24, No. 6 Wisconsin 23
No. 7 Penn State vs. No. 16 Michigan, late
No. 9 Florida 38, South Carolina 27
No. 10 Georgia 21, Kentucky 0
No. 11 Auburn 51, Arkansas 10
No. 12 Oregon 35, No. 25 Washington 31
No. 13 Utah 21, No. 17 Arizona State 3
No. 14 Boise State at BYU, late
No. 15 Texas 50, Kansas 48
No. 18 Baylor 45, Oklahoma State 27
No. 19 SMU 45, Temple 21
No. 20 Minnesota 42, Rutgers 7
No. 21 Cincinnati 24, Tulsa 13
Vanderbilt 21, No. 22 Missouri 14
No. 23 Iowa 26, Purdue 20
No. 24 Appalachian State 52, Louisiana-Monroe 7
Non-ranked Big Ten games
Indiana 34, Maryland 28
Non-ranked Big 12 games
Iowa State 34, Texas Tech 24
Kansas State 24, TCU 17
Missouri Valley Conference
South Dakota State 42, Indiana State 23
Illinois State 28, Western Illinois 14
Southern Illinois 35, Youngstown State 10
North Dakota State 22, Missouri State 0
Northern Iowa 42, South Dakota 27
MLB Baseball
Friday, Oct. 18
N.Y. Yankees 4, Houston 1 (Houston leads series 3-2)
Saturday, Oct. 19
N.Y. Yankees (Undecided) at Houston (Undecided), 7:08 p.m., FS1
Sunday, Oct. 20 (if necessary)
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 6:38 p.m., FS1
NFL Football
Week 7
Thursday, Oct. 17
Kansas City 30, Denver 6
Sunday, Oct. 20
Miami at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
Houston at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.
Oakland at Green Bay, 12 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 12 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 3:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Chicago, 3:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Carolina, Pittsburgh
Monday, Oct. 21
New England at N.Y. Jets, 7:15 p.m.
NFL Calendar
Oct. 29 — All trading ends for 2019 at 4 p.m. (ET).
Dec. 12 — League meeting, Las Colinas, Texas.
Jan. 4-5, 2020 — Wild-card playoffs.
Jan. 11-12 — Divisional playoffs.
Jan. 19 — AFC and NFC championship games.
Jan. 26 — NFL Pro Bowl.
Feb. 2 — Super Bowl, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
Feb. 24-March 2 — NFL scouting combine, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis.
Feb. 25 — First day for clubs to designate franchise or transition players.
March 10 — Deadline for clubs to designate franchise or transition players before 4 p.m. (ET)
March 18 — Free agency and trading periods begin at 4 p.m. (ET)
March 29-April 1 — Annual league meeting, Palm Beach, Fla.
April 17 — Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.
April 23-25 — NFL draft, Las Vegas.
Top Passing games of 2019
517, Jared Goff, LA vs. TAM 9/29 (45-68, 2 TD)
463, Dak Prescott, DAL vs. GBY 10/6 (27-44, 2 TD)
443, Patrick Mahomes II, KAN at OAK 9/15 (30-44, 4 TD)
426, Deshaun Watson, HOU vs. ATL 10/6 (28-33, 5 TD)
422, Aaron Rodgers, GBY vs. PHL 9/26 (34-53, 2 TD)
418, Andy Dalton, CIN at SEA 9/8 (35-51, 2 TD)
406, Russell Wilson, SEA vs. NOR 9/22 (32-50, 2 TD)
405, Dak Prescott, DAL vs. NYG 9/8 (25-32, 4 TD)
400, Jameis Winston, TAM vs. CAR 10/13 (30-54, 1 TD)
397, Matt Ryan, ATL vs. TEN 9/29 (35-53, 0 TD)
395, Jared Goff, LA at SEA 10/3 (29-49, 1 TD)
385, Matthew Stafford, DET at ARI 9/8 (OT) (27-45, 3 TD)
385, Jameis Winston, TAM at LA 9/29 (28-41, 4 TD)
380, Case Keenum, WAS at PHL 9/8 (30-44, 3 TD)
380, Jameis Winston, TAM vs. NYG 9/22 (23-37, 3 TD)
378, Patrick Mahomes II, KAN at JAX 9/8 (25-33, 3 TD)
374, Patrick Mahomes II, KAN vs. BAL 9/22 (27-37, 3 TD)
374, Gardner Minshew II, JAX at CAR 10/6 (26-44, 2 TD)
370, Drew Brees, NOR vs. HOU 9/9 (32-43, 2 TD)
356, Matt Ryan, ATL at ARI 10/13 (30-36, 4 TD)
351, Deshaun Watson, HOU at LAC 9/22 (25-34, 3 TD)
349, Kyler Murray, ARI at BAL 9/15 (25-40, 0 TD)
348, Tom Brady, NWE at WAS 10/6 (28-42, 3 TD)
342, Baker Mayfield, CLE at BAL 9/29 (20-30, 1 TD)
341, Tom Brady, NWE vs. PIT 9/8 (24-36, 3 TD)
340, Kyler Murray, ARI vs. ATL 10/13 (27-37, 3 TD)
338, Sam Darnold, NYJ vs. DAL 10/13 (23-32, 2 TD)
336, Daniel Jones, NYG at TAM 9/22 (23-36, 2 TD)
334, Tom Brady, NWE vs. NYG 10/10 (31-41, 0 TD)
333, Philip Rivers, LAC vs. IND 9/8 (OT) (25-34, 3 TD)
333, Cam Newton, CAR vs. TAM 9/12 (25-51, 0 TD)
333, Kirk Cousins, MIN vs. PHL 10/13 (22-29, 4 TD)
332, Case Keenum, WAS vs. CHI 9/23 (30-43, 2 TD)
330, Matt Ryan, ATL at HOU 10/6 (32-46, 3 TD)
325, Baker Mayfield, CLE at NYJ 9/16 (19-35, 1 TD)
324, Lamar Jackson, BAL at MIA 9/8 (17-20, 5 TD)
321, Patrick Mahomes II, KAN vs. IND 10/6 (22-39, 1 TD)
320, Matt Ryan, ATL vs. PHL 9/15 (27-43, 3 TD)
320, Philip Rivers, LAC vs. PIT 10/13 (26-44, 2 TD)
318, Philip Rivers, LAC vs. HOU 9/22 (31-46, 2 TD)
315, Patrick Mahomes II, KAN at DET 9/29 (24-42, 0 TD)
314, Teddy Bridgewater, NOR vs. TAM 10/6 (26-34, 4 TD)
313, Carson Wentz, PHL vs. WAS 9/8 (28-39, 3 TD)
311, Andy Dalton, CIN vs. SNF 9/15 (26-42, 2 TD)
310, Jacoby Brissett, IND vs. ATL 9/22 (28-37, 2 TD)
310, Philip Rivers, LAC at MIA 9/29 (24-30, 2 TD)
308, Kyler Murray, ARI vs. DET 9/8 (OT) (29-54, 2 TD)
306, Eli Manning, NYG at DAL 9/8 (30-44, 1 TD)
306, Tom Brady, NWE vs. NYJ 9/22 (28-42, 2 TD)
306, Kirk Cousins, MIN at NYG 10/6 (22-27, 2 TD)
306, Carson Wentz, PHL at MIN 10/13 (26-40, 2 TD)
304, Matt Ryan, ATL at MIN 9/8 (33-46, 2 TD)
304, Matt Ryan, ATL at IND 9/22 (29-34, 3 TD)
304, Marcus Mariota, TEN at JAX 9/19 (23-40, 0 TD)
303, Joe Flacco, DEN vs. JAX 9/29 (22-38, 3 TD)
300, Russell Wilson, SEA at PIT 9/15 (29-35, 3 TD)
NHL Hockey
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh 4, Dallas 2
Washington 5, N.Y. Rangers 2
Colorado 5, Florida 4, OT
Chicago 3, Columbus 2, OT
Edmonton 2, Detroit 1
Anaheim 4, Carolina 2
Saturday’s Games
New Jersey 1, Vancouver 0
Montreal 5, St. Louis 2
Vegas 3, Pittsburgh 0
N.Y. Islanders 3, Columbus 2 (OT)
Colorado 6, Tampa Bay 2
Toronto 4, Boston 3
Arizona 5, Ottawa 2
Dallas 4, Philadelphia 1
Florida 3, Nashville 2 (SO)
Calgary at Los Angeles, late
Buffalo at San Jose, late
Sunday’s Games
Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 12 p.m.
Montreal at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Columbus at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Florida, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Calgary, 8 p.m.
America’s Line
NFL
Over/under in parenthesis; home team in caps
Sunday
GIANTS 3 (50.5) Cards
COLTS 1 (46.5) Texans
BILLS 17 (41.5) Dolphins
Vikings 2.5 (43.5) Vikings
PACKERS 4.5 (47.0) Raiders
Jaguars 4.5 (43.5) BENGALS
Rams 3 (54.5) FALCONS
49ers 9.5 (40.5) REDSKINS
TITANS 2.5 (41.5) Chargers
SEAHAWKS 3 (48.5) Ravens
BEARS 4 (37.0) Saints
COWBOYS 3 (49.0) Eagles
Monday
Patriots 9.5 (44.0) JETS
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Released RHP Steven Wright. Assigned RHP Josh A. Smith and OF Gorkys Hernandez outright to Pawtucket (IL).
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Designated C Juan Graterol for assignment. Claimed LHP Josh D. Smith off waivers from Miami and sent him outright to Louisville (IL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed RHP Deolis Guerra to a one-year contract.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.