Iowa Western
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Volleyball
Marshalltown at Iowa Western, 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 18
Men’s Soccer
Iowa Western at Southeastern, 3 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Iowa Western at Southeastern, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Football
Snow at Iowa Western, 1 p.m.
Prep Football
Friday, Oct. 18
Des Moines North at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Urbandale, 7 p.m.
Lewis Central at Glenwood, 7 p.m.
St. Albert at Nodaway Valley, 7 p.m.
Treynor at MVAOCOU, 7 p.m.
Cherokee at Underwood, 7 p.m.
Earlham at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Southwest Valley at AHSTW, 7 p.m.
Westwood at Tri-Center, 7 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Abraham Lincoln 25-25-25, Sioux City North 10-15-11
Le Mars 25-25-25, Thomas Jefferson 15-19-23
Lewis Central 27-25-25, Glenwood 25-12-18
St. Albert 25-25-25, Denison-Schleswig 19-19-13
WIC tournament semis at Missouri Valley
Underwood 25-26-28-25, Treynor 21-24-30-16
Logan-Magnolia 25-25-25, Tri-Center 23-8-16
Thursday, Oct. 17
Thomas Jefferson at Shenandoah and Southwest Valley triangular at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.
Clarinda at St. Albert, 7:15 p.m.
WIC tourney finals
at Missouri Valley
following consolation match at 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Abraham Lincoln, Red Oak, Glenwood, Harlan, IKM-Manning, Maryville, Sidney, Treynor at Lewis Central Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Cross Country
Thursday, Oct. 17
Missouri River Conference meet at Le Mars, 4 p.m.
Hawkeye Ten meet at Creston, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
AHSTW, Riverside at Missouri Valley, 10 a.m.
Iowa Association of Track Coaches
team rankings
Boys
Class 4-A
1, Dubuque Hempstead; 2, WDM Dowling Catholic; 3, Johnston; 4, Sioux City North; 5, Cedar Falls; 6, Pleasant Valley; 7, CR Prairie; 8, Iowa City West; 9, Iowa City Liberty; 10, Ames; 11, Urbandale; 12, Linn-Mar; 13, WDM Valley; 14, Waukee; 15, Iowa City High.
Class 3-A
1, Clear Creek Amana; 2, Carlisle; 3, Dallas Center Grimes; 4, Norwalk; 5, North Polk; 6, Gilbert; 7, Decorah; 8, Center Point-Urbana; 9, Dubuque Wahlert; 10, Pella; 11, Humboldt; 12, Atlantic; 13, Marion; 14, Mount Vernon; 15, Waverly-Shell Rock.
Class 2-A
1, Tipton; 2, Des Moines Christian; 3, Monticello; 4, South Hardin; 5, Williamsburg; 6, Albia; 7, New London; 8, Mid-Prairie; 9, Okoboji; 10, Western Christian; 11, Camanche; 12, Davis County; 13, Crestwood; 14, Central Decatur; 15, GC/GR.
Class 1-A
1, Earlham; 2, Nodaway Valley; 3, Madrid; 4, West Fork; 5, Calamus Wheatland; 6, South Winneshiek; 7, Pekin; 8, Maquoketa Valley; 9, Gehlen; 10, Denver; 11, St. Albert; 12, Tri Center; 13, Newman; 14, St. Ansgar; 15, Ogden.
Girls
Class 4-A
1, Johnston; 2, Dubuque Senior; 3, Linn-Mar; 4, Waukee; 5, Southeast Polk; 6, Iowa City High; 7, CR Prairie; 8, Ankeny Centennial; 9, Dubuque Hempstead; 10, Urbandale; 11, DM Roosevelt; 12, Western Dubuque; 13, Iowa City West; 14, Bettendorf; 15, Iowa City Liberty.
Class 3-A
1, Ballard; 2, Dubuque Wahlert; 3, DCG; 4, Harlan; 5, Norwalk; 6, Solon; 7, Charles City; 8, Decorah; 9, Grinnell; 10, Spencer; 11, Sioux City Heelan; 12, Glenwood; 13, North Polk; 14, Carlisle; 15, Pella.
Class 2-A
1, Mid-Prairie; 2, Williamsburg; 3, WC-KP; 4, Monticello; 5, Davis County; 6, Jesup; 7, Starmont; 8, Panorama; 9, Unity Christian; 10, Dike-New Hartford; 11, ACGC; 12, Emmetsburg; 13, Waukon; 14, Cresco; 15, Okoboji.
Class 1-A
1, Logan Magnolia; 2, Aplington Parkersburg; 3, Denver; 4, Kee; 5, Regina; 6, Pekin; 7, Hudson; 8, AHSTW; 9, Newman; 10, Central Elkader; 11, St. Edmonds; 12, Tri-Center; 13, Earlham; 14, North Linn; 15, Nashua Plainfield.
Individual Rankings
Class 4-A
Boys
1, Max Murphy, Pleasant Valley; 2, Sam Hall, WDM Dowling; 3, Jaysen Bouwers, Sioux City North; 4, Ryan Winger, Dubuque Hempstead; 5, Drake Hanson, Southeast Polk.
Girls
1, Camile Jackson, Ames; 2, Ashlynn Keeney, Liberty; 3, Micah Pollett Linn-Mar; 4, Lillian Schmidt, Dubuque Senior; 5, Clare Edmonson, Dubuque Senior.
Class 3-A
Boys
1, Nate Mueller, ADM; 2, Quinton Orr, Humboldt; 3, Luke Post, Center Point-Urbana; 4, Aidan Ramsey, Dallas Center-Grimes; 5, Brady Hogan, Decorah.
Girls
1, Ainsley Erzen, Carlisle; 2, Adrianna Katcher, Center Point-Urbana; 3, Gabby Moran, Dubuque Wahlert; 4, Megan Sterbenz, Dallas Center-Grimes; 5, Norah Pearson, Knoxville.
Class 2-A
Boys
1, Dylan Darsidan, Camanche; 2, Brady Griebel, Bellevue; 3, Caleb Shumacher, Tipton; 4, Louden Foster, West Central Valley; 5, Kolby Winter, South Hardin.
Girls
1, Marie Hostetler, Mid-Prairie; 2, Emily Staal, Central City; 3, Kate Crawford, ACGC; 4, Abby Christians, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura; 5, Ella Waddle, Panorama.
Class 1-A
Boys
1, Joshua Baudler, Nodaway Valley; 2, Will Roder, Le Mars Gehlen; 3, Jason Renze, Madrid; 4, Bennett Heisterkamp, St. Albert; 5, Noah Jorgenson, Sidney.
Girls
1, Peyton Pogge, Tri-Center; 2, Sophia Jungling, Aplington-Parkersburg; 3, Courtney Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia; 4, Billie Wagner, South Winneshiek; 5, Halle Kilburg, Marquette.
Also: 11, Taylor Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia; 18, Kylee Morrison, Logan-Magnolia; 28, Ryann Portch, AHSTW.
Prep Swimming
Thurday, Oct. 17
Lewis Central, Abraham Lincoln vs. Des Moines Roosevelt at Kirn, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Council Bluffs, Atlantic, Carroll, Sioux City West, Spencer at Lewis Central Invite, 12 p.m.
College Football
Top 25 Schedule
Friday, Oct. 18
No. 4 Ohio State at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
No. 1 Alabama vs. Tennessee, 8 p.m.
No. 2 LSU at Mississippi State, 2:30 p.m.
No. 3 Clemson at Louisville, 11 a.m.
No. 5 Oklahoma vs. West Virginia, 11 a.m.
No. 6 Wisconsin at Illinois, 11 a.m.
No. 7 Penn State vs. No. 16 Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
No. 9 Florida at South Carolina, 11 a.m.
No. 10 Georgia vs. Kentucky, 5 p.m.
No. 11 Auburn at Arkansas, 11 a.m.
No. 12 Oregon at No. 25 Washington, 2:30 p.m.
No. 13 Utah vs. No. 17 Arizona State, 5 p.m.
No. 14 Boise State at BYU, 9:15 p.m.
No. 15 Texas vs. Kansas, 6 p.m.
No. 18 Baylor at Oklahoma State, 3 p.m.
No. 19 SMU vs. Temple, 2:30 p.m.
No. 20 Minnesota at Rutgers, 2:30 p.m.
No. 21 Cincinnati vs. Tulsa, 2:30 p.m.
No. 22 Missouri at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m.
No. 23 Iowa vs. Purdue, 11 a.m.
No. 24 Appalachian State vs. Louisiana-Monroe, 2:30 p.m.
MLB Baseball
Tuesday, Oct. 15
ALCS (best-of-7 series)
Houston 4, N.Y. Yankees 1 (Houston leads series 2-1)
NLCS
Washington 7, St. Louis 4 (Washington wins series 4-0)
Wednesday, Oct. 16
ALCS
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m., FS1
NFL Football
Week 7
Thursday, Oct. 17
Kansas City at Denver, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 20
Miami at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
Houston at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.
Oakland at Green Bay, 12 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 12 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 3:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Chicago, 3:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Carolina, Pittsburgh
Monday, Oct. 21
New England at N.Y. Jets, 7:15 p.m.
NHL Hockey
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 1
Toronto 4, Minnesota 2
Arizona 4, Winnipeg 2
Philadelphia at Calgary, late
Detroit at Vancouver, late
Nashville at Vegas, late
Carolina at Los Angeles, late
Wednesday’s Games
Dallas at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Carolina at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
America’s Line
College Football
Over/under in parenthesis; home team in caps
Wednesday
TROY 14.5 (54.5) S Alabama
Thursday
UL-Lafayette 6 (67.5) ARKANSAS ST
STANFORD 7 (52.5) Ucla
Friday
FLA ATLANTIC 5.5 (57.5) Marshall
Pittsburgh 3 (52.5) SYRACUSE
Ohio St 28.5 (49.5) N’WESTERN
FRESNO ST 15 (53.5) Unlv
Saturday
IOWA 18.5 (49.5) Purdue
Iowa St 7 (55.5) TEXAS TECH
VIRGINIA 3.5 (46.5) Duke
MIAMI-FLA 18 (47.5) Georgia Tech
Clemson 24.5 (60.5) LOUISVILLE
Army 6.5 (56.5) GEORGIA ST
Buffalo 17.5 (48.5) AKRON
Indiana 5.5 (58.5) MARYLAND
Houston 22.5 (59.5) UCONN
WAKE FOREST 2 (68.5) Florida St
GA SOUTHERN 6.5 (49.5) Coastal Caro
C Michigan 11.5 (54.5) BOWL GREEN
UCF 33 (62.5) E Carolina
CINCINNATI 17 (49.5) Tulsa
Nc State 3.5 (52.5) BOSTON COLL
OHIO U 7.5 (59.5) Kent St
W Michigan 9.5 (61.5) E MICHIGAN
TEXAS 21.5 (60.5) Kansas
Wisconsin 31 (49.5) ILLINOIS
UTAH ST 20.5 (61.5) Nevada
Boise St 6.5 (50.5) BYU
WYOMING 19.5 (49.5) New Mexico
UTAH 13.5 (48.5) Arizona St
Toledo 1.5 (59.5) BALL ST
No Illinois 2.5 (48.5) MIAMI-OHIO
CALIFORNIA 10.5 (51.5) Oregon St
Oregon 3 (50.5) WASHINGTON
USC 9.5 (67.5) Arizona
WASH ST 13 (71.5) Colorado
Florida 6 (48.5) S CAROLINA
GEORGIA 24.5 (48.0) Kentucky
Tcu 3.5 (45.5) KANSAS ST
Lsu 18 (61.5) MISS ST
ALABAMA 34.5 (62.5) Tennessee
LA TECH 1 (55.5) So Miss
UAB 15.5 (44.5) Old Dominion
OKLAHOMA 33.5 (65.5) W Virginia
OKLAHOMA ST 3.5 (65.5) Baylor
Auburn 18.5 (55.5) ARKANSAS
Texas A&M 6 (56.5) MISSISSIPPI
MEMPHIS 4.5 (59.5) Tulane
N Carolina 3.5 (56.5) VA TECH
Minnesota 29.5 (48.5) RUTGERS
NAVY 14 (53.5) Usf
APP’CHIAN ST 14.5 (65.5) Ul-Monroe
Missouri 21.5 (56.5) VANDERBILT
San Diego St 7.5 (47.5) SAN JOSE ST
W KENTUCKY 9.5 (50.5) Charlotte
N TEXAS 9 (59.5) Mid Tenn St
Rice 4 (44.5) UTSA
SMU 7.5 (58.5) Temple
FLA INT’L 24 (54.5) Utep
PENN ST 8.5 (44.5) Michigan
Air Force 3 (63.5) HAWAII
NFL
Thursday
Chiefs 3.5 (49.0) BRONCOS
Sunday
GIANTS 3 (49.5) Cards
COLTS 1 (47.5) Texans
BILLS 17 (40.5) Dolphins
LIONS NL
Vikings 1 (45.5)
PACKERS 6 (46.5) Raiders
Jaguars 3 (43.5) BENGALS
Rams 3 (53.5) FALCONS
49ers 10 (41.5) REDSKINS
TITANS 2 (40.0) Chargers
SEAHAWKS 3.5 (49.5) Ravens
BEARS 3 (38.5) Saints
COWBOYS 3 (48.5) Eagles
Monday
Patriots 9.5 (42.5) JETS
Transactions
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Waived G David Stockton. Signed G Reggie Hearn.
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Waived G Dusty Hannahs. Signed G Ahmad Caver.
NBA G League
WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Traded the returning rights to G Paul Watson and a third-round draft pick to Raptors 905 for the returning rights to G JJ Moore and a first-round draft pick.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived WR Ray-Ray McCloud. Released WR Tyron Johnson from the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Placed DT Akiem Hicks on IR. Signed OL Alex Bars from the practice squad and LB Fadol Brown to the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DE Kerry Wynn on IR. Claimed OL Fred Johnson off waivers from Pittsburgh.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Traded OL Austin Corbett to the Los Angeles Rams for an undisclosed 2021 draft pick.
DETROIT LIONS — Released WR Tom Kennedy. Signed DT John Atkins from the practice squad.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Released DT Braxton Hoyett from the practice squad. signed WR Gehrig Dieter to the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Traded CB Marcus Peters to Baltimore for LB Kenny Young and an undisclosed 2020 draft pick.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Released CB Johnson Bademosi.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WR Davion Davis to the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed TE Ben Watson. Signed TE Eric Tomlinson. Signed OL Tyler Gauthier and WR Devin Ross to the practice squad. Released QB Cody Kessler. Released K Younghoe Koo and TE Jason Vander Laan from the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed RB Jon Hillman to the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed DB Blake Countess. Waived CB Arthur Maulet. Signed OL Corbin Kaufusi to the practice squad,
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Released RB Damarea Crockett. Signed RB James Butler and WR Anthony Ratliff-Williams to the practice squad.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released LB Zach Brown. Waived CB Ryan Lewis. Signed RB De’Angelo Henderson to the practice squad.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed DE Stephon Tuitt on IR. Signed DE L.T. Walton. Signed RB Tony Brooks-James and OL Christian DiLauro to the practice squad.
