Iowa Western

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Volleyball

Marshalltown at Iowa Western, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 18

Men’s Soccer

Iowa Western at Southeastern, 3 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

Iowa Western at Southeastern, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Football

Snow at Iowa Western, 1 p.m.

Prep Football

Friday, Oct. 18

Des Moines North at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Urbandale, 7 p.m.

Lewis Central at Glenwood, 7 p.m.

St. Albert at Nodaway Valley, 7 p.m.

Treynor at MVAOCOU, 7 p.m.

Cherokee at Underwood, 7 p.m.

Earlham at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Southwest Valley at AHSTW, 7 p.m.

Westwood at Tri-Center, 7 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Abraham Lincoln 25-25-25, Sioux City North 10-15-11

Le Mars 25-25-25, Thomas Jefferson 15-19-23

Lewis Central 27-25-25, Glenwood 25-12-18

St. Albert 25-25-25, Denison-Schleswig 19-19-13

WIC tournament semis at Missouri Valley

Underwood 25-26-28-25, Treynor 21-24-30-16

Logan-Magnolia 25-25-25, Tri-Center 23-8-16

Thursday, Oct. 17

Thomas Jefferson at Shenandoah and Southwest Valley triangular at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.

Clarinda at St. Albert, 7:15 p.m.

WIC tourney finals

at Missouri Valley

following consolation match at 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Abraham Lincoln, Red Oak, Glenwood, Harlan, IKM-Manning, Maryville, Sidney, Treynor at Lewis Central Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Cross Country

Thursday, Oct. 17

Missouri River Conference meet at Le Mars, 4 p.m.

Hawkeye Ten meet at Creston, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

AHSTW, Riverside at Missouri Valley, 10 a.m.

Iowa Association of Track Coaches

team rankings

Boys

Class 4-A

1, Dubuque Hempstead; 2, WDM Dowling Catholic; 3, Johnston; 4, Sioux City North; 5, Cedar Falls; 6, Pleasant Valley; 7, CR Prairie; 8, Iowa City West; 9, Iowa City Liberty; 10, Ames; 11, Urbandale; 12, Linn-Mar; 13, WDM Valley; 14, Waukee; 15, Iowa City High.

Class 3-A

1, Clear Creek Amana; 2, Carlisle; 3, Dallas Center Grimes; 4, Norwalk; 5, North Polk; 6, Gilbert; 7, Decorah; 8, Center Point-Urbana; 9, Dubuque Wahlert; 10, Pella; 11, Humboldt; 12, Atlantic; 13, Marion; 14, Mount Vernon; 15, Waverly-Shell Rock.

Class 2-A

1, Tipton; 2, Des Moines Christian; 3, Monticello; 4, South Hardin; 5, Williamsburg; 6, Albia; 7, New London; 8, Mid-Prairie; 9, Okoboji; 10, Western Christian; 11, Camanche; 12, Davis County; 13, Crestwood; 14, Central Decatur; 15, GC/GR.

Class 1-A

1, Earlham; 2, Nodaway Valley; 3, Madrid; 4, West Fork; 5, Calamus Wheatland; 6, South Winneshiek; 7, Pekin; 8, Maquoketa Valley; 9, Gehlen; 10, Denver; 11, St. Albert; 12, Tri Center; 13, Newman; 14, St. Ansgar; 15, Ogden.

Girls

Class 4-A

1, Johnston; 2, Dubuque Senior; 3, Linn-Mar; 4, Waukee; 5, Southeast Polk; 6, Iowa City High; 7, CR Prairie; 8, Ankeny Centennial; 9, Dubuque Hempstead; 10, Urbandale; 11, DM Roosevelt; 12, Western Dubuque; 13, Iowa City West; 14, Bettendorf; 15, Iowa City Liberty.

Class 3-A

1, Ballard; 2, Dubuque Wahlert; 3, DCG; 4, Harlan; 5, Norwalk; 6, Solon; 7, Charles City; 8, Decorah; 9, Grinnell; 10, Spencer; 11, Sioux City Heelan; 12, Glenwood; 13, North Polk; 14, Carlisle; 15, Pella.

Class 2-A

1, Mid-Prairie; 2, Williamsburg; 3, WC-KP; 4, Monticello; 5, Davis County; 6, Jesup; 7, Starmont; 8, Panorama; 9, Unity Christian; 10, Dike-New Hartford; 11, ACGC; 12, Emmetsburg; 13, Waukon; 14, Cresco; 15, Okoboji.

Class 1-A

1, Logan Magnolia; 2, Aplington Parkersburg; 3, Denver; 4, Kee; 5, Regina; 6, Pekin; 7, Hudson; 8, AHSTW; 9, Newman; 10, Central Elkader; 11, St. Edmonds; 12, Tri-Center; 13, Earlham; 14, North Linn; 15, Nashua Plainfield.

Individual Rankings

Class 4-A

Boys

1, Max Murphy, Pleasant Valley; 2, Sam Hall, WDM Dowling; 3, Jaysen Bouwers, Sioux City North; 4, Ryan Winger, Dubuque Hempstead; 5, Drake Hanson, Southeast Polk.

Girls

1, Camile Jackson, Ames; 2, Ashlynn Keeney, Liberty; 3, Micah Pollett Linn-Mar; 4, Lillian Schmidt, Dubuque Senior; 5, Clare Edmonson, Dubuque Senior.

Class 3-A

Boys

1, Nate Mueller, ADM; 2, Quinton Orr, Humboldt; 3, Luke Post, Center Point-Urbana; 4, Aidan Ramsey, Dallas Center-Grimes; 5, Brady Hogan, Decorah.

Girls

1, Ainsley Erzen, Carlisle; 2, Adrianna Katcher, Center Point-Urbana; 3, Gabby Moran, Dubuque Wahlert; 4, Megan Sterbenz, Dallas Center-Grimes; 5, Norah Pearson, Knoxville.

Class 2-A

Boys

1, Dylan Darsidan, Camanche; 2, Brady Griebel, Bellevue; 3, Caleb Shumacher, Tipton; 4, Louden Foster, West Central Valley; 5, Kolby Winter, South Hardin.

Girls

1, Marie Hostetler, Mid-Prairie; 2, Emily Staal, Central City; 3, Kate Crawford, ACGC; 4, Abby Christians, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura; 5, Ella Waddle, Panorama.

Class 1-A

Boys

1, Joshua Baudler, Nodaway Valley; 2, Will Roder, Le Mars Gehlen; 3, Jason Renze, Madrid; 4, Bennett Heisterkamp, St. Albert; 5, Noah Jorgenson, Sidney.

Girls

1, Peyton Pogge, Tri-Center; 2, Sophia Jungling, Aplington-Parkersburg; 3, Courtney Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia; 4, Billie Wagner, South Winneshiek; 5, Halle Kilburg, Marquette.

Also: 11, Taylor Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia; 18, Kylee Morrison, Logan-Magnolia; 28, Ryann Portch, AHSTW.

Prep Swimming

Thurday, Oct. 17

Lewis Central, Abraham Lincoln vs. Des Moines Roosevelt at Kirn, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Council Bluffs, Atlantic, Carroll, Sioux City West, Spencer at Lewis Central Invite, 12 p.m.

College Football

Top 25 Schedule

Friday, Oct. 18

No. 4 Ohio State at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

No. 1 Alabama vs. Tennessee, 8 p.m.

No. 2 LSU at Mississippi State, 2:30 p.m.

No. 3 Clemson at Louisville, 11 a.m.

No. 5 Oklahoma vs. West Virginia, 11 a.m.

No. 6 Wisconsin at Illinois, 11 a.m.

No. 7 Penn State vs. No. 16 Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

No. 9 Florida at South Carolina, 11 a.m.

No. 10 Georgia vs. Kentucky, 5 p.m.

No. 11 Auburn at Arkansas, 11 a.m.

No. 12 Oregon at No. 25 Washington, 2:30 p.m.

No. 13 Utah vs. No. 17 Arizona State, 5 p.m.

No. 14 Boise State at BYU, 9:15 p.m.

No. 15 Texas vs. Kansas, 6 p.m.

No. 18 Baylor at Oklahoma State, 3 p.m.

No. 19 SMU vs. Temple, 2:30 p.m.

No. 20 Minnesota at Rutgers, 2:30 p.m.

No. 21 Cincinnati vs. Tulsa, 2:30 p.m.

No. 22 Missouri at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m.

No. 23 Iowa vs. Purdue, 11 a.m.

No. 24 Appalachian State vs. Louisiana-Monroe, 2:30 p.m.

MLB Baseball

Tuesday, Oct. 15

ALCS (best-of-7 series)

Houston 4, N.Y. Yankees 1 (Houston leads series 2-1)

NLCS

Washington 7, St. Louis 4 (Washington wins series 4-0)

Wednesday, Oct. 16

ALCS

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m., FS1

NFL Football

Week 7

Thursday, Oct. 17

Kansas City at Denver, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 20

Miami at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.

Oakland at Green Bay, 12 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 12 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 3:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Carolina, Pittsburgh

Monday, Oct. 21

New England at N.Y. Jets, 7:15 p.m.

NHL Hockey

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 1

Toronto 4, Minnesota 2

Arizona 4, Winnipeg 2

Philadelphia at Calgary, late

Detroit at Vancouver, late

Nashville at Vegas, late

Carolina at Los Angeles, late

Wednesday’s Games

Dallas at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Carolina at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

America’s Line

College Football

Over/under in parenthesis; home team in caps

Wednesday

TROY 14.5 (54.5) S Alabama

Thursday

UL-Lafayette 6 (67.5) ARKANSAS ST

STANFORD 7 (52.5) Ucla

Friday

FLA ATLANTIC 5.5 (57.5) Marshall

Pittsburgh 3 (52.5) SYRACUSE

Ohio St 28.5 (49.5) N’WESTERN

FRESNO ST 15 (53.5) Unlv

Saturday

IOWA 18.5 (49.5) Purdue

Iowa St 7 (55.5) TEXAS TECH

VIRGINIA 3.5 (46.5) Duke

MIAMI-FLA 18 (47.5) Georgia Tech

Clemson 24.5 (60.5) LOUISVILLE

Army 6.5 (56.5) GEORGIA ST

Buffalo 17.5 (48.5) AKRON

Indiana 5.5 (58.5) MARYLAND

Houston 22.5 (59.5) UCONN

WAKE FOREST 2 (68.5) Florida St

GA SOUTHERN 6.5 (49.5) Coastal Caro

C Michigan 11.5 (54.5) BOWL GREEN

UCF 33 (62.5) E Carolina

CINCINNATI 17 (49.5) Tulsa

Nc State 3.5 (52.5) BOSTON COLL

OHIO U 7.5 (59.5) Kent St

W Michigan 9.5 (61.5) E MICHIGAN

TEXAS 21.5 (60.5) Kansas

Wisconsin 31 (49.5) ILLINOIS

UTAH ST 20.5 (61.5) Nevada

Boise St 6.5 (50.5) BYU

WYOMING 19.5 (49.5) New Mexico

UTAH 13.5 (48.5) Arizona St

Toledo 1.5 (59.5) BALL ST

No Illinois 2.5 (48.5) MIAMI-OHIO

CALIFORNIA 10.5 (51.5) Oregon St

Oregon 3 (50.5) WASHINGTON

USC 9.5 (67.5) Arizona

WASH ST 13 (71.5) Colorado

Florida 6 (48.5) S CAROLINA

GEORGIA 24.5 (48.0) Kentucky

Tcu 3.5 (45.5) KANSAS ST

Lsu 18 (61.5) MISS ST

ALABAMA 34.5 (62.5) Tennessee

LA TECH 1 (55.5) So Miss

UAB 15.5 (44.5) Old Dominion

OKLAHOMA 33.5 (65.5) W Virginia

OKLAHOMA ST 3.5 (65.5) Baylor

Auburn 18.5 (55.5) ARKANSAS

Texas A&M 6 (56.5) MISSISSIPPI

MEMPHIS 4.5 (59.5) Tulane

N Carolina 3.5 (56.5) VA TECH

Minnesota 29.5 (48.5) RUTGERS

NAVY 14 (53.5) Usf

APP’CHIAN ST 14.5 (65.5) Ul-Monroe

Missouri 21.5 (56.5) VANDERBILT

San Diego St 7.5 (47.5) SAN JOSE ST

W KENTUCKY 9.5 (50.5) Charlotte

N TEXAS 9 (59.5) Mid Tenn St

Rice 4 (44.5) UTSA

SMU 7.5 (58.5) Temple

FLA INT’L 24 (54.5) Utep

PENN ST 8.5 (44.5) Michigan

Air Force 3 (63.5) HAWAII

NFL

Thursday

Chiefs 3.5 (49.0) BRONCOS

Sunday

GIANTS 3 (49.5) Cards

COLTS 1 (47.5) Texans

BILLS 17 (40.5) Dolphins

LIONS NL

Vikings 1 (45.5)

PACKERS 6 (46.5) Raiders

Jaguars 3 (43.5) BENGALS

Rams 3 (53.5) FALCONS

49ers 10 (41.5) REDSKINS

TITANS 2 (40.0) Chargers

SEAHAWKS 3.5 (49.5) Ravens

BEARS 3 (38.5) Saints

COWBOYS 3 (48.5) Eagles

Monday

Patriots 9.5 (42.5) JETS

Transactions

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Waived G David Stockton. Signed G Reggie Hearn.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Waived G Dusty Hannahs. Signed G Ahmad Caver.

NBA G League

WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Traded the returning rights to G Paul Watson and a third-round draft pick to Raptors 905 for the returning rights to G JJ Moore and a first-round draft pick.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived WR Ray-Ray McCloud. Released WR Tyron Johnson from the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed DT Akiem Hicks on IR. Signed OL Alex Bars from the practice squad and LB Fadol Brown to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DE Kerry Wynn on IR. Claimed OL Fred Johnson off waivers from Pittsburgh.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Traded OL Austin Corbett to the Los Angeles Rams for an undisclosed 2021 draft pick.

DETROIT LIONS — Released WR Tom Kennedy. Signed DT John Atkins from the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Released DT Braxton Hoyett from the practice squad. signed WR Gehrig Dieter to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Traded CB Marcus Peters to Baltimore for LB Kenny Young and an undisclosed 2020 draft pick.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Released CB Johnson Bademosi.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WR Davion Davis to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed TE Ben Watson. Signed TE Eric Tomlinson. Signed OL Tyler Gauthier and WR Devin Ross to the practice squad. Released QB Cody Kessler. Released K Younghoe Koo and TE Jason Vander Laan from the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed RB Jon Hillman to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed DB Blake Countess. Waived CB Arthur Maulet. Signed OL Corbin Kaufusi to the practice squad,

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Released RB Damarea Crockett. Signed RB James Butler and WR Anthony Ratliff-Williams to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released LB Zach Brown. Waived CB Ryan Lewis. Signed RB De’Angelo Henderson to the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed DE Stephon Tuitt on IR. Signed DE L.T. Walton. Signed RB Tony Brooks-James and OL Christian DiLauro to the practice squad.

