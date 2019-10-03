Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Iowa Western

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Men’s Soccer

Iowa Lakes at Iowa Western, ppd to Thursday at 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Iowa Western 26-25-25, Indian Hills 24-23-20

Women’s Soccer

Iowa Western 1, Iowa Lakes 0

Friday, Oct. 4

Volleyball

Barton Tournament

Iowa Western vs. Cloud County, 12 p.m.

Iowa Western vs. Barton, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Football

Ellsworth at Iowa Western, 2:30 p.m.

Cross Country

Iowa Western at Briar Cliff Invite, 10 a.m.

Men’s Soccer

Iowa Western at Hawkeye, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Iowa Western vs. Labette, 10 a.m.

Iowa Western at Pratt, 2 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

Iowa Western at Hawkeye, 3 p.m.

Prep Football

Friday, Oct. 4

Abraham Lincoln at Ames, 7 p.m.

Des Moines North at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Winterset at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.

St. Albert at Southwest Valley, 7 p.m.

Underwood at Treynor, 7 p.m.

Nodaway Valley at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Earlham at AHSTW, 7 p.m.

West Monona at Tri-Center, 7 p.m.

Harlan at Glenwood, 7 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Thursday, Oct. 3

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City Heelan, 7 p.m.

St. Albert at Shenandoah, 7:15 p.m.

Treynor at Missouri Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Logan-Magnolia at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Abraham Lincoln, St. Albert, Heartland Christian, Treynor, Denison-Schleswig, Essex, Exira, Missouri Valley, Shenandoah, Siouxland Center at Thomas Jefferson Invite, 8:30 p.m.

Atlantic, IKM-Manning, Lawton-Bronson, Red Oak, Westwood at Tri-Center tourney, 8:30 a.m.

Underwood at Audubon tournament, 9 a.m.

Cross Country

Thursday, Oct. 3

Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Lewis Central, St. Albert, Treynor, AHSTW, Glenwood, Fremont-Mills, Audubon, Riverside, East Mills, Underwood, Griswold, Sidney, Clarinda Academy, Clarinda, Bedford, Stanton, West Nodaway, Red Oak, Southwest Valley at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.

Area Cross Country Rankings compiled by Council Bluffs coaches

Boys Teams

1, Thomas Jefferson; 2, Lewis Central; 3, Tri-Center; 4, St. Albert; 5, Glenwood; 6, Treynor; 7, Abraham Lincoln.

Boys Individuals

1, Wimach Gilo, Thomas Jefferson; 2, Bennett Heisterkamp, St. Albert; 3, Aidan Booton, Thomas Jefferson; 4, Connor Lancial, Lewis Central; 5, Juan Martinez, Thomas Jefferson; 6, Steven Hornberg, Abraham Lincoln; 7, Sam McIntyre, Glenwood; 8, Derrick Thompson, Treynor; 9, Nathan Sell, Lewis Central; 10, Caden Tellander, Abraham Lincoln; 11, Nathan Rohrberg, Glenwood; 12, Gage Belt, Thomas Jefferson; 13, Brett McGee, Tri-Center; 14, Ryan Hughes, St. Albert; 15, Colin Lillie, St. Albert.

Girls Teams

1, Logan-Magnolia; 2, Glenwood; 3, AHSTW; 4, Lewis Central; 5, Abraham Lincoln; 6, Tri-Center; 7, Thomas Jefferson.

Girls Individuals

1, Peyton Pogge, Tri-Center; 2, Courtney Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia; 3, Taylor Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia; 4, Rachel Mullennax, Glenwood; 5, Haley Bach, Lewis Central; 6, Rayann Portch, AHSTW; 7, Tori Castle, Treynor; 8, Emma Hughes, Glenwood; 9, Erin Schultz, Glenwood; 10, Moriah Heilesen, Abraham Lincoln; 11, Carley McKeever, St. Albert; 12, Julia Kock, AHSTW; 13, Kylie Morrison, Logan-Magnolia; 14, Riley Weise, Glenwood; 15, Riley Nebel, Glenwood.

Prep Swimming

Thursday, Oct. 3

Lewis Central vs. Council Bluffs and Des Moines Roosevelt at Kirn, ppd to Oct. 17

Prep Golf

Wedesday, Oct. 2

Lewis Central, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson at City Meet at Dodge Riverside, ppd

Thursday, Oct. 3

Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln at Missouri River Conference meet at Willow Creek Golf Club 10 a.m.

College Football

AP Top 25 Schedule

Friday, Oct. 4

No. 18 UCF at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

No. 3 Georgia at Tennessee, 6 p.m.

No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 25 Michigan State, 6:30 p.m.

No. 5 LSU vs. Utah State, 11 a.m.

No. 6 Oklahoma at Kansas, 11 a.m.

No. 7 Auburn at No. 10 Florida, 2:30 p.m.

No. 8 Wisconsin vs. Kent State, 11 a.m.

No. 9 Notre Dame vs. Bowling Green, 2:30 p.m.

No. 11 Texas at West Virginia, 2:30 p.m.

No. 12 Penn State vs. Purdue, 11 a.m.

No. 13 Oregon vs. California, 7 p.m.

No. 14 Iowa at No. 19 Michigan, 11 a.m.

No. 15 Washington at Stanford, 9:30 p.m.

No. 16 Boise State at UNLV, 9:30 p.m.

No. 21 Oklahoma State at Texas Tech, 11 a.m.

No. 24 SMU vs. Tulsa, 6:30 p.m.

Other Big 10 games

Maryland at Rutgers, 11 a.m.

Illinois at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Nebraska, 3 p.m.

Other Big 12

TCU at Iowa State, 11 a.m.

Baylor at Kansas State, 2:30 p.m.

MLB Baseball

NL Wild Card Game

Tuesday

Washington 4, Milwaukee 3

AL Wild Card

Wednesday

Tampa Bay at Oakland, late

Thursday

NLDS

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 7:37 p.m.

NLDS

St. Louis at Atlanta, 4:02 p.m.

Friday

NLDS

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 8:37 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 3:37 p.m.

ALDS

Tampa Bay-Oakland winner at Houston, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 6:07 p.m.

NFL Football

Week 4

Philadelphia 34, Green Bay 27

L.A. Chargers 30, Miami 10

N.Y. Giants 24, Washington 3

Tennessee 24, Atlanta 10

Carolina 16, Houston 10

Cleveland 40, Baltimore 25

Oakland 31, Indianapolis 24

New England 16, Buffalo 10

Kansas City 34, Detroit 30

Seattle 27, Arizona 10

Chicago 16, Minnesota 6

Jacksonville 26, Denver 24

Tampa Bay 55, L.A. Rams 40

New Orleans 12, Dallas 10

Pittsburgh 27, Cincinnati 3

Week 5

Thursday, Oct. 3

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 6

Atlanta at Houston, 12 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Jacksonville at Carolina, 12 p.m.

Buffalo at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

Chicago vs Oakland at London, UK, 12 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 12 p.m.

New England at Washington, 12 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Detroit, Miami

Monday, Oct. 7

Cleveland at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

America’s Line

College Football

Over/under in parenthesis; home team in caps

Thursday

Ga Southern 10 (45.5) S ALABAMA

Temple 11.5 (47.5) E CAROLINA

Friday

Ucf 4 (60.5) CINCINNATI

SAN JOSE ST 6.5 (65.5) New Mexico

Saturday

MICHIGAN 3.5 (47.5) Iowa

IOWA ST 3.5 (44.5) Tcu

NEBRASKA 7.5 (49.5) Northwestern

Usf 11 (50.5) UCONN

LOUISVILLE 6.5 (60.5) Boston Coll

N Carolina 10.5 (48.5) GA TECH

Texas 11 (60.5) W VIRGINIA

PENN ST 27.5 (56.0) Purdue

NO ILLINOIS 5 (55.5) Ball St

Tulane 3 (43.5) ARMY

DUKE 4.5 (48.5) Pittsburgh

KANSAS ST 1 (49.5) Baylor

Maryland 13.5 (56.0) RUTGERS

Oklahoma St 10 (62.5) TEXAS TECH

WISCONSIN 36 (59.0) Kent St.

E Michigan 6.5 (53.5) C MICHIGAN

MIAMI-FLA 13.5 (47.5) Va Tech

MISSOURI 24.5 (65.5) Troy

Liberty 5 (61.5) N MEXICO ST

COLORADO 4.5 (62.5) Arizona

San Diego St 7.5 (51.5) COLORADO ST

UCLA 5.5 (65.5) Oregon St

OREGON 18 (46.5) California

Washington 16.5 (52.0) STANFORD

SMU 13.5 (62.5) Tulsa

MINNESOTA 14 (57.5) Illinois

UAB 9 (44.5) Rice

Georgia 25 (51.5) TENNESSEE

Air Force 3.5 (45.5) NAVY

TOLEDO 1.5 (69.5) W Michigan

Oklahoma 33 (67.5) KANSAS

Ohio U 3.5 (50.5) BUFFALO

MISSISSIPPI 7 (62.5) Vanderbilt

Marshall 3.5 (56.5) MID TENN ST

NOTRE DAME 45.5 (60.5) Bowling Green

Arkansas St 7.5 (70.5) GEORGIA ST

W Kentucky 3.5 (44.5) OLD DOMINION

Auburn 2.5 (48.5) FLORIDA

FLA INT’L 26.5 (67.5) UMass

Memphis 15 (63.5) UL-MONROE

OHIO ST 20 (49.5) Michigan St

LSU 27.5 (73.5) Utah St

UTEP 1.5 (45.5) Utsa

Boise St 23 (55.5) UNLV

NFL

Thursday

SEAHAWKS 1.5 (49.0) Rams

Sunday

Ravens 3.5 (44.5) STEELERS

Bears 5 (40.5) Raiders

BENGALS 3 (47.5) Cardinals

PANTHERS 3.5 (41.0) Jaguars

Vikings 5 (44.5) GIANTS

Patriots 15.5 (42.5) REDSKINS

EAGLES 14 (43.5) Jets

SAINTS 3.5 (47.5) Bucs

TEXANS 5 (48.5) Falcons

TITANS 3 (38.5) Bills

CHARGERS 6.5 (44.5) Broncos

COWBOYS 3.5 (46.5) Packers

CHIEFS 11 (56.5) Colts

Monday

49ERS 3.5 (46.5) Browns

