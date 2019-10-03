Iowa Western
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Men’s Soccer
Iowa Lakes at Iowa Western, ppd to Thursday at 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Iowa Western 26-25-25, Indian Hills 24-23-20
Women’s Soccer
Iowa Western 1, Iowa Lakes 0
Friday, Oct. 4
Volleyball
Barton Tournament
Iowa Western vs. Cloud County, 12 p.m.
Iowa Western vs. Barton, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Football
Ellsworth at Iowa Western, 2:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Iowa Western at Briar Cliff Invite, 10 a.m.
Men’s Soccer
Iowa Western at Hawkeye, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Iowa Western vs. Labette, 10 a.m.
Iowa Western at Pratt, 2 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Iowa Western at Hawkeye, 3 p.m.
Prep Football
Friday, Oct. 4
Abraham Lincoln at Ames, 7 p.m.
Des Moines North at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Winterset at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.
St. Albert at Southwest Valley, 7 p.m.
Underwood at Treynor, 7 p.m.
Nodaway Valley at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Earlham at AHSTW, 7 p.m.
West Monona at Tri-Center, 7 p.m.
Harlan at Glenwood, 7 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Thursday, Oct. 3
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City Heelan, 7 p.m.
St. Albert at Shenandoah, 7:15 p.m.
Treynor at Missouri Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Abraham Lincoln, St. Albert, Heartland Christian, Treynor, Denison-Schleswig, Essex, Exira, Missouri Valley, Shenandoah, Siouxland Center at Thomas Jefferson Invite, 8:30 p.m.
Atlantic, IKM-Manning, Lawton-Bronson, Red Oak, Westwood at Tri-Center tourney, 8:30 a.m.
Underwood at Audubon tournament, 9 a.m.
Cross Country
Thursday, Oct. 3
Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Lewis Central, St. Albert, Treynor, AHSTW, Glenwood, Fremont-Mills, Audubon, Riverside, East Mills, Underwood, Griswold, Sidney, Clarinda Academy, Clarinda, Bedford, Stanton, West Nodaway, Red Oak, Southwest Valley at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.
Area Cross Country Rankings compiled by Council Bluffs coaches
Boys Teams
1, Thomas Jefferson; 2, Lewis Central; 3, Tri-Center; 4, St. Albert; 5, Glenwood; 6, Treynor; 7, Abraham Lincoln.
Boys Individuals
1, Wimach Gilo, Thomas Jefferson; 2, Bennett Heisterkamp, St. Albert; 3, Aidan Booton, Thomas Jefferson; 4, Connor Lancial, Lewis Central; 5, Juan Martinez, Thomas Jefferson; 6, Steven Hornberg, Abraham Lincoln; 7, Sam McIntyre, Glenwood; 8, Derrick Thompson, Treynor; 9, Nathan Sell, Lewis Central; 10, Caden Tellander, Abraham Lincoln; 11, Nathan Rohrberg, Glenwood; 12, Gage Belt, Thomas Jefferson; 13, Brett McGee, Tri-Center; 14, Ryan Hughes, St. Albert; 15, Colin Lillie, St. Albert.
Girls Teams
1, Logan-Magnolia; 2, Glenwood; 3, AHSTW; 4, Lewis Central; 5, Abraham Lincoln; 6, Tri-Center; 7, Thomas Jefferson.
Girls Individuals
1, Peyton Pogge, Tri-Center; 2, Courtney Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia; 3, Taylor Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia; 4, Rachel Mullennax, Glenwood; 5, Haley Bach, Lewis Central; 6, Rayann Portch, AHSTW; 7, Tori Castle, Treynor; 8, Emma Hughes, Glenwood; 9, Erin Schultz, Glenwood; 10, Moriah Heilesen, Abraham Lincoln; 11, Carley McKeever, St. Albert; 12, Julia Kock, AHSTW; 13, Kylie Morrison, Logan-Magnolia; 14, Riley Weise, Glenwood; 15, Riley Nebel, Glenwood.
Prep Swimming
Thursday, Oct. 3
Lewis Central vs. Council Bluffs and Des Moines Roosevelt at Kirn, ppd to Oct. 17
Prep Golf
Wedesday, Oct. 2
Lewis Central, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson at City Meet at Dodge Riverside, ppd
Thursday, Oct. 3
Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln at Missouri River Conference meet at Willow Creek Golf Club 10 a.m.
College Football
AP Top 25 Schedule
Friday, Oct. 4
No. 18 UCF at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 5
No. 3 Georgia at Tennessee, 6 p.m.
No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 25 Michigan State, 6:30 p.m.
No. 5 LSU vs. Utah State, 11 a.m.
No. 6 Oklahoma at Kansas, 11 a.m.
No. 7 Auburn at No. 10 Florida, 2:30 p.m.
No. 8 Wisconsin vs. Kent State, 11 a.m.
No. 9 Notre Dame vs. Bowling Green, 2:30 p.m.
No. 11 Texas at West Virginia, 2:30 p.m.
No. 12 Penn State vs. Purdue, 11 a.m.
No. 13 Oregon vs. California, 7 p.m.
No. 14 Iowa at No. 19 Michigan, 11 a.m.
No. 15 Washington at Stanford, 9:30 p.m.
No. 16 Boise State at UNLV, 9:30 p.m.
No. 21 Oklahoma State at Texas Tech, 11 a.m.
No. 24 SMU vs. Tulsa, 6:30 p.m.
Other Big 10 games
Maryland at Rutgers, 11 a.m.
Illinois at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Nebraska, 3 p.m.
Other Big 12
TCU at Iowa State, 11 a.m.
Baylor at Kansas State, 2:30 p.m.
MLB Baseball
NL Wild Card Game
Tuesday
Washington 4, Milwaukee 3
AL Wild Card
Wednesday
Tampa Bay at Oakland, late
Thursday
NLDS
Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 7:37 p.m.
NLDS
St. Louis at Atlanta, 4:02 p.m.
Friday
NLDS
Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 8:37 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 3:37 p.m.
ALDS
Tampa Bay-Oakland winner at Houston, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 6:07 p.m.
NFL Football
Week 4
Philadelphia 34, Green Bay 27
L.A. Chargers 30, Miami 10
N.Y. Giants 24, Washington 3
Tennessee 24, Atlanta 10
Carolina 16, Houston 10
Cleveland 40, Baltimore 25
Oakland 31, Indianapolis 24
New England 16, Buffalo 10
Kansas City 34, Detroit 30
Seattle 27, Arizona 10
Chicago 16, Minnesota 6
Jacksonville 26, Denver 24
Tampa Bay 55, L.A. Rams 40
New Orleans 12, Dallas 10
Pittsburgh 27, Cincinnati 3
Week 5
Thursday, Oct. 3
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 6
Atlanta at Houston, 12 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at Carolina, 12 p.m.
Buffalo at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
Chicago vs Oakland at London, UK, 12 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 12 p.m.
New England at Washington, 12 p.m.
Arizona at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Detroit, Miami
Monday, Oct. 7
Cleveland at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
America’s Line
College Football
Over/under in parenthesis; home team in caps
Thursday
Ga Southern 10 (45.5) S ALABAMA
Temple 11.5 (47.5) E CAROLINA
Friday
Ucf 4 (60.5) CINCINNATI
SAN JOSE ST 6.5 (65.5) New Mexico
Saturday
MICHIGAN 3.5 (47.5) Iowa
IOWA ST 3.5 (44.5) Tcu
NEBRASKA 7.5 (49.5) Northwestern
Usf 11 (50.5) UCONN
LOUISVILLE 6.5 (60.5) Boston Coll
N Carolina 10.5 (48.5) GA TECH
Texas 11 (60.5) W VIRGINIA
PENN ST 27.5 (56.0) Purdue
NO ILLINOIS 5 (55.5) Ball St
Tulane 3 (43.5) ARMY
DUKE 4.5 (48.5) Pittsburgh
KANSAS ST 1 (49.5) Baylor
Maryland 13.5 (56.0) RUTGERS
Oklahoma St 10 (62.5) TEXAS TECH
WISCONSIN 36 (59.0) Kent St.
E Michigan 6.5 (53.5) C MICHIGAN
MIAMI-FLA 13.5 (47.5) Va Tech
MISSOURI 24.5 (65.5) Troy
Liberty 5 (61.5) N MEXICO ST
COLORADO 4.5 (62.5) Arizona
San Diego St 7.5 (51.5) COLORADO ST
UCLA 5.5 (65.5) Oregon St
OREGON 18 (46.5) California
Washington 16.5 (52.0) STANFORD
SMU 13.5 (62.5) Tulsa
MINNESOTA 14 (57.5) Illinois
UAB 9 (44.5) Rice
Georgia 25 (51.5) TENNESSEE
Air Force 3.5 (45.5) NAVY
TOLEDO 1.5 (69.5) W Michigan
Oklahoma 33 (67.5) KANSAS
Ohio U 3.5 (50.5) BUFFALO
MISSISSIPPI 7 (62.5) Vanderbilt
Marshall 3.5 (56.5) MID TENN ST
NOTRE DAME 45.5 (60.5) Bowling Green
Arkansas St 7.5 (70.5) GEORGIA ST
W Kentucky 3.5 (44.5) OLD DOMINION
Auburn 2.5 (48.5) FLORIDA
FLA INT’L 26.5 (67.5) UMass
Memphis 15 (63.5) UL-MONROE
OHIO ST 20 (49.5) Michigan St
LSU 27.5 (73.5) Utah St
UTEP 1.5 (45.5) Utsa
Boise St 23 (55.5) UNLV
NFL
Thursday
SEAHAWKS 1.5 (49.0) Rams
Sunday
Ravens 3.5 (44.5) STEELERS
Bears 5 (40.5) Raiders
BENGALS 3 (47.5) Cardinals
PANTHERS 3.5 (41.0) Jaguars
Vikings 5 (44.5) GIANTS
Patriots 15.5 (42.5) REDSKINS
EAGLES 14 (43.5) Jets
SAINTS 3.5 (47.5) Bucs
TEXANS 5 (48.5) Falcons
TITANS 3 (38.5) Bills
CHARGERS 6.5 (44.5) Broncos
COWBOYS 3.5 (46.5) Packers
CHIEFS 11 (56.5) Colts
Monday
49ERS 3.5 (46.5) Browns
