Iowa Western
Saturday, Oct. 12
Football
Iowa Western 20, Independence 3
Men’s Soccer
Iowa Western 1, Marshalltown 0
Volleyball
Colby 25-15-16-25-15, Iowa Western 17-25-25-22-13
Iowa Western 25-25-23-25, New Mexico Military Institute 15-23-25-14
Sunday, Oct. 13
Women’s Soccer
Johnson County at Iowa Western, 2 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 14
Men’s Golf
Iowa Western at Tabor College Fall Invitational, 12 p.m.
Women’s Golf
Bearcat Golf Invite at NWMSU, 9 a.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Men’s Golf
Iowa Western at Tabor College Invitational, 9 a.m.
Women’s Golf
Bearcat Golf Invite, 9 a.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Volleyball
Marshalltown at Iowa Western, 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 18
Men’s Soccer
Iowa Western at Southeastern, 3 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Iowa Western at Southeastern, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Football
Snow at Iowa Western, 1 p.m.
Prep Football
Friday, Oct. 11
WDM Valley 49, Abraham Lincoln 6
Thomas Jefferson 48, Ames 7
Harlan 14, Lewis Central 6
St. Albert 27, Riverside 6
Treynor 36, Missouri Valley 6
Underwood 20, East Sac County 0
AHSTW 34, Nodaway Valley 14
Tri-Center 35, Lawton-Bronson 12
Glenwood 54, ADM 18
Friday, Oct. 18
Des Moines North at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Urbandale, 7 p.m.
Lewis Central at Glenwood, 7 p.m.
St. Albert at Nodaway Valley, 7 p.m.
Treynor at MVAOCOU, 7 p.m.
Cherokee at Underwood, 7 p.m.
Earlham at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Southwest Valley at AHSTW, 7 p.m.
Westwood at Tri-Center, 7 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Saturday, Oct. 12
Indianola tourney
Glenwood 21-21, Stanton 13-6
Glenwood 21-21, Perry 8-7
Glenwood 21-21-15, Williamsburg 23-14-6
Glenwood 21-21, Fort Dodge 17-18
Glenwood 25-25, Indianola 16-19
Glenwood 25-25, Williamsburg 15-19
Monday, Oct. 14
Western Iowa Conference tournament
At Treynor
IKM-Manning (8) vs. Audubon (9), 6 p.m.
IKM-Manning-Audubon winner vs. Treynor (1), 7:30 p.m.
At Tri-Center
Underwood (4) vs. Riverside (5), 6 p.m.
Tri-Center (2) vs. Missouri Valley (7), 7:30 p.m.
At Logan
Logan-Magnolia (3) vs. AHSTW (6), 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City North, 7 p.m.
Le Mars at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Lewis Central at Glenwood, 7:15 p.m.
St. Albert at Denison-Schleswig, 7:15 p.m.
Heartland Christian at East Mills, 7 p.m.
WIC tournament semis at Missouri Valley
Treynor-IKM-Audubon winner vs. Underwood-Riverside winner, 6 p.m.
Tri-Center-Missouri Valley winner vs. Logan-Magnolia-AHSTW winner, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Thomas Jefferson at Shenandoah and Southwest Valley triangular at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.
Clarinda at St. Albert, 7:15 p.m.
WIC tourney finals
at Missouri Valley
following consolation match at 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Abraham Lincoln, Red Oak, Glenwood, Harlan, IKM-Manning, Maryville, Sidney, Treynor at Lewis Central Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Cross Country
Monday, Oct. 14
Western Iowa Conference meet at Avoca, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Missouri River Conference meet at Le Mars, 4 p.m.
Hawkeye Ten meet at Creston, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
AHSTW, Riverside at Missouri Valley, 10 a.m.
Prep Swimming
Saturday, Oct. 12
Lewis Central at Johnston, 12:30 p.m.
Council Bluffs at Johnston, 10 a.m.
Thurday, Oct. 17
Lewis Central, Abraham Lincoln vs. Des Moines Roosevelt at Kirn, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Council Bluffs, Atlantic, Carroll, Sioux City West, Spencer at Lewis Central Invite, 12 p.m.
College Football
AP Top 25 schedule
Friday, Oct. 11
No. 13 Oregon 45, Colorado 3
Miami 17, No. 20 Virginia 9
Saturday, Oct. 12
No. 1 Alabama 47, No. 24 Texas A&M 28
No. 2 Clemson 45, Florida State 14
South Carolina 20, No. 3 Georgia 17 (2 OT)
No. 5 LSU 42, No. 7 Florida 28
No. 6 Oklahoma 34, No. 11 Texas 27
No. 8 Wisconsin 38, Michigan State 0
No. 9 Notre Dame 30, Southern Cal 27
No. 10 Penn State 17, No. 17 Iowa 12
No. 14 Boise State vs. Hawaii, late
No. 15 Utah 52, Oregon State 7
No. 16 Michigan 42, Illinois 25
No. 18 Arizona State 38, Washington State 34
No. 19 Wake Forest vs. Louisville, late
No. 22 Baylor 33, Texas Tech 30 (2 OT)
Temple 30, No. 23 Memphis 28
No. 25 Cincinnati 38, Houston 23
Non-ranked Big Ten games
Indiana 35, Rutgers 0
Purdue 40, Maryland 14
Minnesota 34, Nebraska 7
Non-ranked Big 12 games
Iowa State 38, West Virginia 14
MLB Baseball
Saturday, Oct. 12
NLCS
Washington 3, St. Louis 1 (Nationals lead series 2-0)
ALCS (best-of-7 series)
N.Y. Yankees 7, Houston 0 (Yankees lead series 1-0)
Sunday, Oct. 13
ALCS
N.Y. Yankees (Paxton) vs. Houston (Verlander), 7:08 p.m., FS1
Monday, Oct. 14
NLCS
St. Louis (Flaherty) at Washington (Undecided), 6:38 p.m., TBS
NFL Football
Week 6
Thursday’s Games
New England 35, N.Y. Giants 14
Sunday’s Games
Carolina vs Tampa Bay at London, UK, 8:30 a.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 12 p.m.
New Orleans at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 12 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 12 p.m.
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 12 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 12 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Tennessee at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Jets, 3:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Buffalo, Indianapolis, Chicago, Oakland
Monday
Detroit at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m.
NHL Hockey
Saturday’s Games
Edmonton 4, N.Y. Rangers 1
Ottawa 4, Tampa Bay 2
Los Angeles 7, Nashville 4
Toronto 5, Detroit 2
N.Y. Islanders 3, Florida 2 (SO)
Columbus 3, Carolina 2
Boston 3, New Jersey 0
Winnipeg 3, Chicago 2 (OT)
Montreal 6, St. Louis 3
Washington 4, Dallas 1
Pittsburgh 7, Minnesota 4
Arizona at Colorado, late
Calgary at Vegas, late
Philadelphia at Vancouver, late
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 9 p.m.
America’s Line
NFL
Over/under in parenthesis; home team in caps
Sunday
Panthers 2.5 (47.5) Bucs
RAVENS 11.5 (48.0) Bengals
Seahawks 1 (46.5) BROWNS
CHIEFS 4 (55.5) Texans
JAGUARS 3 (43.0) Saints
VIKINGS 3 (44.0) Eagles
Redskins 4 (42.0) DOLPHINS
RAMS 3 (50.5) 49ers
Falcons 2.5 (51.5) CARDS
Cowboys 7 (44.5) JETS
BRONCOS 2 (40.5) Titans
CHARGERS 6.5 (41.5) Steelers
Monday
PACKERS 4 (45.5) Lions
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Addded RHPs Brad Peacock and Bryan Abreu to the active roster. Removed LHP Wade Miley and UT Myles Straw from the active roster.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Designated RHP David Hale for assignment. Reinstated OF Aaron Hicks from the 60-day IL. Added Hicks and LHP CC Sabathia to the active roster. Removed INF/OF Tyler Wade and 1B Luke Voit from the active roster.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — INF David Freese announced his retirement.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated RHP Daniel Hudson from paternity leave. Removed WHP Wander Suero from the active roster.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Fined Green Bay RB Aaron Jones $10,527 for taunting/unsportsmanlike conduct during last week’s game.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived WR Davion Davis. Signed LB Cameron Smith from the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived RB Austin Walter. Signed QB Alex Tanney.
NEW YORK JETS — Waived QB Luke Falk. Activated LB Brandon Copeland from the suspended list.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed RB Corey Clement on IR. Signed RB Boston Scott from the practice squad.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Waived OL Fred Johnson and LB Jayrone Elliott. Signed QB Paxton Lynch and RB Trey Edmunds from the practice squad.
