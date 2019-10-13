Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Iowa Western

Saturday, Oct. 12

Football

Iowa Western 20, Independence 3

Men’s Soccer

Iowa Western 1, Marshalltown 0

Volleyball

Colby 25-15-16-25-15, Iowa Western 17-25-25-22-13

Iowa Western 25-25-23-25, New Mexico Military Institute 15-23-25-14

Sunday, Oct. 13

Women’s Soccer

Johnson County at Iowa Western, 2 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 14

Men’s Golf

Iowa Western at Tabor College Fall Invitational, 12 p.m.

Women’s Golf

Bearcat Golf Invite at NWMSU, 9 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Men’s Golf

Iowa Western at Tabor College Invitational, 9 a.m.

Women’s Golf

Bearcat Golf Invite, 9 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Volleyball

Marshalltown at Iowa Western, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 18

Men’s Soccer

Iowa Western at Southeastern, 3 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

Iowa Western at Southeastern, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Football

Snow at Iowa Western, 1 p.m.

Prep Football

Friday, Oct. 11

WDM Valley 49, Abraham Lincoln 6

Thomas Jefferson 48, Ames 7

Harlan 14, Lewis Central 6

St. Albert 27, Riverside 6

Treynor 36, Missouri Valley 6

Underwood 20, East Sac County 0

AHSTW 34, Nodaway Valley 14

Tri-Center 35, Lawton-Bronson 12

Glenwood 54, ADM 18

Friday, Oct. 18

Des Moines North at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Urbandale, 7 p.m.

Lewis Central at Glenwood, 7 p.m.

St. Albert at Nodaway Valley, 7 p.m.

Treynor at MVAOCOU, 7 p.m.

Cherokee at Underwood, 7 p.m.

Earlham at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Southwest Valley at AHSTW, 7 p.m.

Westwood at Tri-Center, 7 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Saturday, Oct. 12

Indianola tourney

Glenwood 21-21, Stanton 13-6

Glenwood 21-21, Perry 8-7

Glenwood 21-21-15, Williamsburg 23-14-6

Glenwood 21-21, Fort Dodge 17-18

Glenwood 25-25, Indianola 16-19

Glenwood 25-25, Williamsburg 15-19

Monday, Oct. 14

Western Iowa Conference tournament

At Treynor

IKM-Manning (8) vs. Audubon (9), 6 p.m.

IKM-Manning-Audubon winner vs. Treynor (1), 7:30 p.m.

At Tri-Center

Underwood (4) vs. Riverside (5), 6 p.m.

Tri-Center (2) vs. Missouri Valley (7), 7:30 p.m.

At Logan

Logan-Magnolia (3) vs. AHSTW (6), 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City North, 7 p.m.

Le Mars at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Lewis Central at Glenwood, 7:15 p.m.

St. Albert at Denison-Schleswig, 7:15 p.m.

Heartland Christian at East Mills, 7 p.m.

WIC tournament semis at Missouri Valley

Treynor-IKM-Audubon winner vs. Underwood-Riverside winner, 6 p.m.

Tri-Center-Missouri Valley winner vs. Logan-Magnolia-AHSTW winner, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Thomas Jefferson at Shenandoah and Southwest Valley triangular at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.

Clarinda at St. Albert, 7:15 p.m.

WIC tourney finals

at Missouri Valley

following consolation match at 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Abraham Lincoln, Red Oak, Glenwood, Harlan, IKM-Manning, Maryville, Sidney, Treynor at Lewis Central Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Cross Country

Monday, Oct. 14

Western Iowa Conference meet at Avoca, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Missouri River Conference meet at Le Mars, 4 p.m.

Hawkeye Ten meet at Creston, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

AHSTW, Riverside at Missouri Valley, 10 a.m.

Prep Swimming

Saturday, Oct. 12

Lewis Central at Johnston, 12:30 p.m.

Council Bluffs at Johnston, 10 a.m.

Thurday, Oct. 17

Lewis Central, Abraham Lincoln vs. Des Moines Roosevelt at Kirn, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Council Bluffs, Atlantic, Carroll, Sioux City West, Spencer at Lewis Central Invite, 12 p.m.

College Football

AP Top 25 schedule

Friday, Oct. 11

No. 13 Oregon 45, Colorado 3

Miami 17, No. 20 Virginia 9

Saturday, Oct. 12

No. 1 Alabama 47, No. 24 Texas A&M 28

No. 2 Clemson 45, Florida State 14

South Carolina 20, No. 3 Georgia 17 (2 OT)

No. 5 LSU 42, No. 7 Florida 28

No. 6 Oklahoma 34, No. 11 Texas 27

No. 8 Wisconsin 38, Michigan State 0

No. 9 Notre Dame 30, Southern Cal 27

No. 10 Penn State 17, No. 17 Iowa 12

No. 14 Boise State vs. Hawaii, late

No. 15 Utah 52, Oregon State 7

No. 16 Michigan 42, Illinois 25

No. 18 Arizona State 38, Washington State 34

No. 19 Wake Forest vs. Louisville, late

No. 22 Baylor 33, Texas Tech 30 (2 OT)

Temple 30, No. 23 Memphis 28

No. 25 Cincinnati 38, Houston 23

Non-ranked Big Ten games

Indiana 35, Rutgers 0

Purdue 40, Maryland 14

Minnesota 34, Nebraska 7

Non-ranked Big 12 games

Iowa State 38, West Virginia 14

MLB Baseball

Saturday, Oct. 12

NLCS

Washington 3, St. Louis 1 (Nationals lead series 2-0)

ALCS (best-of-7 series)

N.Y. Yankees 7, Houston 0 (Yankees lead series 1-0)

Sunday, Oct. 13

ALCS

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton) vs. Houston (Verlander), 7:08 p.m., FS1

Monday, Oct. 14

NLCS

St. Louis (Flaherty) at Washington (Undecided), 6:38 p.m., TBS

NFL Football

Week 6

Thursday’s Games

New England 35, N.Y. Giants 14

Sunday’s Games

Carolina vs Tampa Bay at London, UK, 8:30 a.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 12 p.m.

New Orleans at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 12 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 12 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 12 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 12 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Tennessee at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Jets, 3:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, Indianapolis, Chicago, Oakland

Monday

Detroit at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m.

NHL Hockey

Saturday’s Games

Edmonton 4, N.Y. Rangers 1

Ottawa 4, Tampa Bay 2

Los Angeles 7, Nashville 4

Toronto 5, Detroit 2

N.Y. Islanders 3, Florida 2 (SO)

Columbus 3, Carolina 2

Boston 3, New Jersey 0

Winnipeg 3, Chicago 2 (OT)

Montreal 6, St. Louis 3

Washington 4, Dallas 1

Pittsburgh 7, Minnesota 4

Arizona at Colorado, late

Calgary at Vegas, late

Philadelphia at Vancouver, late

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 9 p.m.

America’s Line

NFL

Over/under in parenthesis; home team in caps

Sunday

Panthers 2.5 (47.5) Bucs

RAVENS 11.5 (48.0) Bengals

Seahawks 1 (46.5) BROWNS

CHIEFS 4 (55.5) Texans

JAGUARS 3 (43.0) Saints

VIKINGS 3 (44.0) Eagles

Redskins 4 (42.0) DOLPHINS

RAMS 3 (50.5) 49ers

Falcons 2.5 (51.5) CARDS

Cowboys 7 (44.5) JETS

BRONCOS 2 (40.5) Titans

CHARGERS 6.5 (41.5) Steelers

Monday

PACKERS 4 (45.5) Lions

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Addded RHPs Brad Peacock and Bryan Abreu to the active roster. Removed LHP Wade Miley and UT Myles Straw from the active roster.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Designated RHP David Hale for assignment. Reinstated OF Aaron Hicks from the 60-day IL. Added Hicks and LHP CC Sabathia to the active roster. Removed INF/OF Tyler Wade and 1B Luke Voit from the active roster.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — INF David Freese announced his retirement.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated RHP Daniel Hudson from paternity leave. Removed WHP Wander Suero from the active roster.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Fined Green Bay RB Aaron Jones $10,527 for taunting/unsportsmanlike conduct during last week’s game.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived WR Davion Davis. Signed LB Cameron Smith from the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived RB Austin Walter. Signed QB Alex Tanney.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived QB Luke Falk. Activated LB Brandon Copeland from the suspended list.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed RB Corey Clement on IR. Signed RB Boston Scott from the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Waived OL Fred Johnson and LB Jayrone Elliott. Signed QB Paxton Lynch and RB Trey Edmunds from the practice squad.

Sign up for The Daily Nonpareil news alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.