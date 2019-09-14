St. Albert picked up its first win of the season Friday night, beating Logan-Magnolia 38-7 in a Class A matchup at Al Leber Field.
St. Albert coach Pat Ryan credits his team’s line for the big win.
“I was very impressed with our effort, especially on the offensive and defensive line,” Ryan said. “That area was a concern we had the last couple of weeks. They showed what they could really do so I was proud of them.”
Falcon quarterback Lance Wright capitalized with the help of the stout offensive line by throwing a touchdown and adding another on the ground. Cale McLaren also scooped up a fumble and returned it 18 yards for a St. Albert score.
Coming into the game 0-2, Ryan knew his team had to turn things around sooner than later.
“This was the week that we were either going to decide to take our season where we want it to go or we could tuck our tails and finish out the season limping, and we didn’t want to do that,” Ryan said. “I was very happy with how our kids responded tonight and we’re looking forward to Underwood next week.”
Logan-Magnolia (1-2) 7 0 0 0 — 7
St. Albert (1-2) 7 14 14 3 — 38
SA: Connor Cerny 6 run (Sam Wilber kick)
LM: Bryce Hudnut 5 run (Gabe Walski kick)
SA: Lance Wright 10 run (Wilber kick)
SA: Cale McLaren 18 fumble recovery for TD (Wilber kick)
SA: Cy Patterson 1 run (Wilber kick)
SA: Aiden Antisdel 71 yards pass from Wright (Wilber kick)
SA: Wilber FG 48
