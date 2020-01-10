St. Albert football coach Pat Ryan has resigned from his position, according to the school.
Ryan, who also spent nine years as an assistant coach on the Falcons’ sidelines and is a 2000 St. Albert alum, compiled a 10-8 record in his two seasons as head coach. He is currently in his first year as Director of Curriculum/principal at St. Albert Catholic Schools. Those responsibilities factored into Ryan’s decision.
“I moved into a new role in administration this year, and I was able to work with our administrative team on staying the head coach for one more season,’’ Ryan said in a press release. “But after the season, realizing that the new role is going to be a priority as I move forward, I felt that it was a good time for a transition to a new coach.”
Ryan taught at St. Albert for 14 years prior to becoming an administrator. He and his wife, Nora, have a son, Patrick, who is a second-grader at St. Albert.
Pat Ryan said he is open to helping the football program in a smaller capacity.
“Coaching has been part of what I’ve done for the last 11 years now,’’ he said. “I hope that I can keep some sort of smaller role in the program, whether that’s helping out on Friday nights or sneaking down to practice once in a while. I still want to be part of it.’’
Ryan’s time helping the football program is appreciated by those within the school.
“Pat has done an excellent job leading our football program,’’ St. Albert activities director Ken Schreiber said in the release. “We believe it is on sound footing moving forward.’’
St. Albert narrowly missed the postseason in 2019, finishing the season 5-4, including a four-game winning streak to end the year. Hopes are high as the program looks forward to 2020 under a yet-to-be-named head coach.
“We have a big class of seniors returning next year, most of whom have been starting for two or three or even four years,’’ Ryan said. “I feel like whoever takes over is going to have an experienced group of kids, and that will hopefully lead to success next year.”
