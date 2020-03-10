A pair of Council Bluffs girls basketball standouts on Monday earned first-team all-state honors from the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.
St. Albert junior Allie Petry was named to the first team in Class 1-A, and Lewis Central senior Megan Witte picked up the same honors in Class 4-A.
Petry led the Saintes (13-12) in scoring (17.8 points per game) and rebounding (7.6). She helped lead St. Albert to its first state appearance in 20 years before falling to eventual champion Newell-Fonda in the quarterfinal round.
Witte paced Lewis Central (21-6) in scoring (15.7) and was second on the team in rebounding (5.5). She played a pivotal role in getting the Titans to their first state championship game appearance on Saturday.
Three Glenwood players also earned all-state honors. Sophomore Madison Camden was selected to the second team, and freshman Jenna Hopp and junior Elle Scarborough made the third team. Glenwood reached the Class 4-A state semifinals before falling to Lewis Central. The Rams finished 25-1 on the season.
AHSTW senior Kinsey Scheffler and junior Kailey Jones were named third team selections in Class 2-A. The Vikings finished 20-4. Their season ended against Logan-Magnolia in the regional finals.
See the complete list of all-state selections on Page 2B.
