Western Christian at Treynor
Records: Western Christian 8-1, Treynor 9-0
Rankings: Western Christian is No. 8 in Class 1-A; Treynor is No. 7 in 1-A
RPI: Western Christian 7, Treynor 9
Playoff appearances (most recent): Western Christian 9 (2017), Treynor 18 (2018)
The Word: In arguably, the toughest bracket in Class 1-A, Treynor kicks off its postseason hosting Western Christian.
Bracket D has a combined record of 33-3, and the defending two-time state champion West Sioux Falcons.
For comparison, the combined records of the other three brackets are as follows: Bracket A (No. 1 Van Meter, No. 16 Pella Christian, No. 6 South Central Calhoun, No. 12 Mount Ayr), 30-6; Bracket B (No. 2 West Branch, No. 13 North Linn, No. 11 Regina, Iowa City, No. 14 Mediapolis) 30-6; Bracket C (No. 4 Dike-New Hartford, No. 8 Panorama, No. 5 West Lyon, No. 15 Osage) 31-5.
“It’s pretty tough, Treynor coach Jeff Casey said. “No matter how you slice and dice it, every bracket looks pretty loaded to me.”
Whether you are run-the-ball, or pass-the-ball guy, this is the game for you. Treynor will attack with its flexbone running game, while Western Christian likes to spread you out with four and five wide receivers.
“They’re going to be really physical, just like we are,” Casey said. “We kind of pride ourselves on playing physical. It’s kind of the story on all four teams in our bracket, we all play physical football. I think we’ve got athletes that can match up with them. For me, I think it’s going to come down to taking care of the football.”
Treynor quarterback Jake Fisher leads the offense with over 1,000 yards rushing on the season. On paper, Treynor and Western Christian appear to be evenly matched. So expect field position and special teams to play a major role in the outcome.
“We’ve had really solid special teams this year,” Casey said. “We feel like we’re pretty even there (special teams), “My message to the team is play to our identity, do what we do, and do the little things right.”
Underwood at West Sioux
Records: Underwood 8-1, West Sioux 8-1
Rankings: Underwood is No. 9 in Class 1-A; West Sioux is No. 3 in 1-A
RPI: Underwood 10, West Sioux 3
Playoff appearances (most recent): Underwood 12 (2015), West Sioux 12 (2018)
The Word: Underwood is returning to the postseason. The Eagles reward? The back-to-back Class 1-A state champion West Sioux.
The Falcons have been in the state playoffs every year since 2014.
“They are supremely talented,” Underwood coach Nate Mechaelsen said. “Some of their kids have a lot of experience. They have history, and those kids are used to a culture of winning. Something, we obviously are trying to build towards.”
If you love wide-open, spread offense, then this is the game for you. West Sioux senior Hunter Dekkers, committed to Iowa State, is a two-time all-state selection. Dekkers is second overall in all classes in passing with 2,818 yards and 29 TDs.
Underwood quarterback Nick Ravlin has been breaking school passing records all season. Ravlin is second in Class 1-A in passing with 2,234 yards and 23 TDs. Someone call Mike Leach, he does not want to miss this air-raid matchup.
“We want to try and limit them best we can,” Mechaelsen said. “They are going to get their yards and score points, too talented of a team not to."
Underwood’s only loss suffered this season came against Treynor. For West Sioux, their only loss was to Western Christian. Treynor and Western Christian play each other in the first round, with the winners of both game’s squaring off in the quarterfinals.
Tri-Center at South O’Brien
Records: Tri-Center 6-3, South O’Brien 8-1
Rankings: Tri-Center is unranked; South O’Brien is No. 10 in Class A
RPI: Tri-Center 15, South O’Brien 9
Playoff appearances (most recent): Tri-Center 6 (2010), South O’Brien 5 (2016)
The Word: The contrast in offensive styles will make this matchup one to watch. Tri-Center enters on a roll as winners of four straight. While Tri-Center can hurt opposing defenses both on the ground and through the air, it’s the Trojans’ passing game that stands out.
Quarterback Bryson Freeberg is second in Class A in passing (2,056 yards) and wide receiver Gavin Heim is fourth in the class in receiving (697).
South O’Brien, meanwhile, has attempted only 56 passes the entire season. S.O. running back Tristan Wilson is second in the class in rushing yards (2,044 yards), and four other players have at least 113 yards on the ground. The Trojans have played run-heavy offenses this season, and they’re hoping that experience pays dividends.
“It’s similar to what we’ve played the last two weeks,” Tri-Center coach Ryan Schroder said. “There are not a lot of changes defensively for us. They’ve got a kid who’s rushed for 2,000 yards. We’ve got to do our best to control him, and I feel like we’re in a position to do that.”
South O’Brien’s offense lends itself to controlling the ball and clock. Schroder knows that much of their offense is gained in the trenches between the tackles, and the Trojans must prepare for a physical battle. “We know they’re going to want to run off tackle a lot; they try to get to the outside a bit, but they predominantly want to run off tackle with their running back and lead up with their fullback,” Schroder said. “It’s very fundamental football. You’ve just got to do your job and take care of the guy in front of you. That’s the big thing for us.”
Glenwood at Norwalk
Records: Glenwood 7-2, Norwalk 8-1
Rankings: Glenwood is unranked; Norwalk is No. 8 in Class 3-A
RPI: Glenwood 12, Norwalk 5
Playoff appearances (most recent): Glenwood 6 (2017), Norwalk 12 (2018)
The Word: Quarterback play will factor heavily into the outcome of this matchup. Glenwood features Zach Carr, who enters Friday’s contest fifth in Class 3-A in passing (1,836 yards).
Norwalk counters with Zach Marker, who accounted for 1,384 yards passing, 770 rushing and 31 total touchdowns.
“He’s a dual threat. He’s got weapons he can throw to. He’s got a good offensive line. His legs are outstanding,” Glenwood coach Cory Faust said. “He might be the best dual threat type of quarterback we’ve seen this year. We’ve also seen some really good ones just within our district.”
Glenwood’s defense must be on point, but Carr must be sharp, too. Norwalk is allowing only 11 points per game and has held seven of its nine opponents to single digits. Expect Carr to look to his favorite target, John Palmer, often. Palmer is third in 3-A with 834 receiving yards and has caught nine of Carr’s 19 touchdown passes.
Faust knows his team must be disciplined Friday to advance to the next round.
“They have a lot of good players. They’re very well coached, and their scheme is aggressive,” Faust said. “They do a really nice job of stopping the run and limiting big plays in the passing game. We’re going to have to make sure we limit our penalties and turnovers. We’ve got to be able to put together consistent drives because they don’t typically give up big plays.”
