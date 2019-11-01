Clearly, the second-place finish at last year’s state cross country meet wasn’t satisfactory for Tri-Center’s Peyton Pogge.
The Trojans’ junior standout has been running with a purpose in 2019.
Pogge, the top-ranked runner in Class 1-A, has won every meet this season. And she’s won them handily against some of the state’s best. Logan-Magnolia, the top-ranked team in 1-A, ran many meets as Pogge.
No matter the test, she’s passed with flying colors.
But she’s had her eye on the final exam all year. It comes at Saturday’s state meet at the Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge.
“It’s been kind of amazing to see her pull herself away and put herself in a different level from the competition we’ve seen,” Tri-Center coach Lexi Cochran said. “There’s various competition from the other side of the state that we’ll get to see on Saturday, but it’s been amazing because the girls that she’s had the opportunity to race against, they are great runners.
“She just worked her butt off. Obviously, I hope it works out for her.”
Cochran will be busy Saturday. In addition to Pogge’s chase for state gold, she’ll also be following the Tri-Center boys team, which also qualified. Caiden Bryant, Jon Franke, Brett McGee, Sean McGee, Dean Robinson, Jason VanNordstrand and Joey Wohlers make up the 11th-ranked team in 1-A, but the group has its eye on a top-10 finish Saturday. Brett McGee and Franke are often the top two in the group, but the rest of the contingent is equally talented.
“One thing that makes me so proud of these guys is that I can count on them as a team,” Cochran said. “It’s not really about one guy doing one thing. It’s about all of them doing their job as a team. I know that it’s unlikely that we’d have seven guys having an off day.”
Also in 1-A, St. Albert’s 15th-ranked boys team qualified. The group features Bennett Heisterkamp, ranked sixth in the individual rankings, Adam Denny, Ryan Hughes, Colin Lillie, Jason Mardesen, Chase Morton and Hadyn Piskorski.
The Falcons are entering Fort Dodge extra motivated.
“We feel we were slighted kind of by the rankings system,” St. Albert coach Russ Sindelar said. “I get it. That’s hard to do because the 1-A teams are spread out all over the state. We were only nine points away from Gehlen Cathlolic (at the state-qualifying meet), who moved up in the rankings and we moved down.
“Just the way that we are running, and as close as we were to Tri-Center and Gehlen, we feel that we’re going to surprise some people when we get to state. I’d rather be ranked 15th than fifth and not perform well. That’s what our discussion has been this week.”
AHSTW’s girls team also made the cut in 1-A. Jordan Blotzer, Jade Draman, Chloe Falkena, Holly Hoepner, Julie Kock, Grace Luna and Ryann Portch enter Saturday fifth in the 1-A rankings.
In Class 2-A, the Treynor boys, ranked 15th in the class, will be represented by Cole Dooley, Jacob Hrasky, Jacob Keay, Ryan Konz, Jacob Reelfs, Derrick Thompson and Mason Yochum.
