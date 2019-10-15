AVOCA — Tri-Center enjoyed a productive day at Monday’s Western Iowa Conference cross country meet at the Avoca Golf and Country Club.
The boys team narrowly claimed the team title with 46 points, just two ahead of second-place Treynor. The Trojans had three runners — Brett McGee (second, 16 minutes, 56 seconds), Jon Franke (third, 16:57) and Sean McGee (seventh, 17:37) — place in the top 15 to claim the championship.
“We definitely had the goal to win the WIC,” Tri-Center coach Lexi Cochran said. “Last year, we lost to Treynor, and I think it was something that the boys had in mind since summer practice.”
Treynor’s Derrick Thompson crossed first in the boys race with a time of 16:32, 24 seconds ahead of Brett McGee.
In the girls race, Tri-Center’s Peyton Pogge claimed her second straight WIC crown, crossing in 18:40, 35 seconds ahead of second-place Courtney Sporrer of Logan-Magnolia.
Pogge won only two days after competing at the Atlantic Invite.
“Today, she came up to me and said, ‘My goal is to run 18:30,’” Cochran said. “She just really focused on pacing herself today and pushing herself a little bit harder.”
Lo-Ma won the girls team title. In addition to Courtney Sporrer, the Panthers had impressive days from Taylor Sporrer (third, 19:20), Violet Lapke (sixth, 20:22) and Mya Moss (11th, 21:38).
Boys team results: 1, Tri-Center 46; 2, Treynor 48; 3, IKM-Manning 84; 4, Logan-Magnolia 97; 5, Riverside 99; 6, Missouri Valley 150; 7, Underwood 190.
Individual top 15: 1, Derrick Thompson, Treynor, 16:32; 2, Brett McGee, Tri-Center, 16:56; 3, Jon Franke, Tri-Center, 16:57; 4, Quentin Dreyer, IKM-Manning, 17:05; 5, Tarick Rowe, Logan-Magnolia, 17:14; 6, Cole Dooley, Treynor, 7, Sean McGee, Tri-Center, 17:37; 8, Dennis Pilling, Riverside, 17:40; 9, Kaleb King, Logan-Magnolia, 17:41; 10, Ryan Konz, Treynor, 17:41; 11, Bryce Patten, Underwood, 17:46; 12, Adam Gruhn, IKM-Manning, 17:55; 13, Ben Schroder, Riverside, 17:58; 14, Jacob Reelfs, Treynor, 18:02; 15, Tanner Spoelstra, IKM-Manning, 18:11.
Girls team results: 1, Logan-Magnolia 31; 2, AHSTW 51; 3, Tri-Center 69; 4, Treynor 91; 5, IKM-Manning 115.
Individual top 15: 1, Peyton Pogge, Tri-Center, 18:40; 2, Courtney Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia, 19:15; 3, Taylor Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia, 19:20; 4, Tori Castle, Treynor, 19:51; 5, Grace Slater, Audubon, 20:11; 6, Violet Lapke, Logan-Magnolia, 20:22; 7, Julia Kock, AHSTW, 20:30; 8, Chloe Falkena, AHSTW, 20:42; 9, Hannah Thygesen, Audubon, 21:18; 10, Holly Hoepner, AHSTW, 21:31; 11, Mya Moss, Logan-Magnolia, 21:38; 12, Jade Dramen, AHSTW, 21:45; 13, Amanda Brich, Tri-Center, 21:51; 14, Bre Boruff, Missouri Valley, 21:52; 15, Jordyn Reimer, Underwood, 21:53.`
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.