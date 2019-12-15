In one of the biggest wrestling tournaments in the nation, Class 1-A No. 3 Underwood finished eighth in the team standings at the Council Bluffs Classic.
Nationally ranked No. 26 Liberty won the event with 565.5 team points, while No. 30 Millard South was second with 480.5.
Held at the Mid America Center over two days, 41 teams from five states competed in the two-day event. Underwood had two champions with freshman Gable Porter at 106 pounds and Nick Hamilton at 145.
“I feel like we could’ve done better than the final result, but our competitiveness and toughness in certain situations, we did a really nice job,” Underwood coach Joe Stephens said. “This is the best environment you can be in to continue to grow as a wrestler.
“This is my favorite event, just because it’s the closest thing to a state or a national level type tournament that you can do. Why not go test yourself and find out a little something about yourself.”
Porter was the first champion on the day for Underwood, defeating Grant O’Dell of Iowa City West 8-5. Porter scored a takedown late in the first period to take a 2-0 lead.
Starting on bottom in the second, Porter scored an escape and another takedown for a 5-0 lead.
O’Dell battled back in the third with a reversal and back points to tie the match 5-5. Porter then scored with 49 seconds remaining in the match before winning 8-5.
“I was tired, but I knew I had to keep wrestling to win the match,” Porter said. “I knew I had to secure the takedown to make sure I won, so I knew I had to attack. Just keep moving and attacking and it will work out.”
Later in the day, No. 1 ranked Hamilton recorded a 9-1 major decision over Brandon Madden of Blue Valley Southwest to win the Gold bracket at 145. Hamilton built up an early 6-1 lead before cruising to victory.
“I just tried to stay in good position and get to my shots,” Hamilton said. I knew he had an outside single to my left leg, so I made sure to keep that back, then just keep snapping and getting to my shots.”
Just a sophomore, Hamilton was runner-up at state a year ago.
“That kid that he wrestled is really dangerous, really long,” Stephens said. “He did a really good job staying in the pocket when he was on bottom when the guy picked top. He directed traffic on his feet, where he dictated where the position was, and when he does that, he’s really good. He’s a high level guy.”
Keelan Bailey (285) from Abraham Lincoln had the highest finish of all the C.B. schools, placing ninth with a fall at 1:20 over Harry Spencer of St. James Academy in the Gold bracket. Jude Ryan (132) of A.L. and Jake Lear (160) of Lewis Central both placed 10th.
Cael McLaren (170) from St. Albert placed 11th, as did Tanner Higgins (145) of Lewis Central. Alex Mendoza (106) from Thomas Jefferson finished 22nd. Stevie Barnes (120) from Underwood placed third and Mitch Mayberry (182) from Glenwood placed ninth.
Team scores: 1, Liberty 565.5, Millard South 480.5, Fort Dodge 468, Blue Valley Southwest 365, Lincoln East 362, Waukee 348, Kearney 331, Underwood 323.5, Mill Valley HS 275, Iowa City West 262.5, Grand Island 258, North Scott 244.5, Totino-Grace 239.5, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 215.5, Olathe South 210, Omaha Skutt Catholic 189, Saint James Academy 178.5, Millard North 176, LeMars 173, Woodbury Central 160.5, Gardner-Edgerton 158.5, Atlantic-CAM 156.5, Blair 155.5, St. Thomas Aquinas 152.5, Papillion-La Vista 150.5, Creighton Prep 142, Nebraska City 140, Ames 123, Apple Valley 121.5, Olathe North 120, Millard West 111, Glenwood 98, Abraham Lincoln 80.5, Spirit Lake Park 74, Lewis Central 66.5, Missouri Valley 54, South Sioux City 35, Thomas Jefferson 28, Plattsmouth 27, St. Albert 25.5
Weight class winners:
106—1, Gable Porter, Underwood; 22, Alex Mendoza, T.J.; 23, Zachary Williams, St. Albert
1st place match: Porter (U) over Grant O’Dell (Iowa City West) Dec. 8-5
113—Brandon Baustert, Lincoln East; Niles Sollazzo, Underwood, 26, Jackson Edwards, L.C., 29, Hayden Kramer, T.J.
1st place match: Baustert (LE) over Archer Heelan (Kearney) Dec. 6-1
120—Drake Ayala, Fort Dodge; 3, Stevie Barnes, Underwood; 30, Seth Frush, A.L., 32, Ethan Bose, T.J.
1st place match: Ayala (Fort Dodge) over Joey Thompson (T-G) Dec. 5-3
126—Keegan Slyter, Olathe North; 18, Aiden Keller, A.L.; 25, Nick Stephens, Underwood; 31, Poe Hsee, T.J.
1st place match: Slyter (ON) over Carson Taylor (Fort Dodge) 6-4
132—Kyle Dutton, Liberty; 10, Jude Ryan, A.L.; 14, Zane Ziegler, Underwood; 32, Andrew Crawler, St. Albert
1st place match: Dutton (Liberty) over Knopick (MS) Dec. 9-4
138—Tyler Antoniak, Millard South; 4, Logan James, Underwood; 16, Brian Paul, L.C.; 18, Tate Mayberry, Glenwood; 28, Ashton Lander, A.L.; 31, Aaron Burney, T.J.
1st place match: Antoniak (MS) over Brayden Smith (Kearney) Dec. 3-0
145—Nick Hamilton, Underwood; 11, Tanner Higgins, L.C.; 22, Tyler Huey, Glenwood; 24, Deven Bovee, T.J.; 25, David Helton, St. Albert; 30, Cameron Taylor, A.L.
1st place match: Hamilton (U) over Brandon Madden (Blue Valley Southwest) MD 9-1
152—Maxx Mayfield, Lincoln East; 5, Blake Thomsen, Underwood; 15, Camden Erickson, A.L.; 29, Braylon Kammrad, L.C.
1st place match: Mayfield (LE) over Stoltenberg (Skutt) Dec. 5-3
160—Drake Smith, Liberty; 10, Jake Lear, L.C.; 26, Zander Hayes, Glenwood; 31, Asa Neville, T.J.
1st place match: Smith (Liberty) over Jared Simma (St. Thomas Aquinas) Dec. 8-7
170—Seth Nitzel, Blue Valley Southwest; 11, Cael McLaren, St. Albert; 17, CJ Carter, Glenwood; 25, Cayden Rowell, T.J.; 26, Carter Davis, Underwood; 28, Tevin Statzer, L.C.
1st place Match: Nitzel (BVS) over Grant Lyman (Lincoln East) Dec. 4-3
182—Greyden Penner, Liberty; 9, Mitch Mayberry, Glenwood; 15, Austin Eledge, A.L.; 20, Dillion Woods, L.C.; 25, Miguel Cortez, T.J.
1st place match: Penner (Liberty) over Griffin Gammell (Waukee) MD 21-7
195—Tony Pray, Creighton Prep; 20, River Petry, A.L.; 22, Tim Spiker, Underwood
1st place match: Pray (CP) over Tommy Carroll (St. Thomas Aquinas) Dec. 11-5
220—Isaac Trumble, Millard South; 17, Chris Gardner, Underwood; 25, Trey Hansen, Glenwood; 26, Gage Sommerville, St. Albert
1st place match: Trumble (MS) over Cade Lautt (Saint James Academy) Fall 3:15
285—Gabriel Greenlee, Ames; 8, Noah Clark, Glenwood; 9, Keelan Bailey, A.L.; 21, Dylan Koch, L.C.; 23, Easton Eledge, Underwood; 30, Raymond Simmons, T.J.
1st place match: Greenlee (Ames) over Ethan Kremer (Mill Valley HS) Fall 3:37
