Prep summer sports officially return for competition beginning June 15.
And the condensed season now has postseason dates for both baseball and softball.
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s postseason softball slate will begin July 13 with Class 1-A and 2-A. Class 3-A and 4-A will begin July 15.
The state softball tournament is scheduled for July 27-31 at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association’s baseball postseason will commence July 9 with a Class 1-A preliminary round. The first round for Class 1-A and 2-A will be July 11 and the second round July 14.
Class 3-A and 4-A postseason play will begin July 17.
The state tournament is scheduled to begin July 24 at Principal Park in Des Moines.
Softball postseason dates
*Class 1-A and 2-A: July 13, 15, 17, 20
*Class 3-A: July 15, 17, 20
*Class 4-A and 5-A: July 16, 18, 21
*State tournament: July 27-31 in Fort Dodge
Baseball postseason dates
*Class 1-A prelim round on July 9
*Class 1-A, 2-A first round on July 11, second round on July 14
*Class 3-A, 4-A first round July 17
*state tourney in Des Moines will begin July 24
