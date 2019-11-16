Offense
First Team
QB Zach Carr Glenwood 12
RB Brady Miller Lewis Central 12
RB Alex Schechinger Harlan 12
WR/TE Thomas Fidone Lewis Central 11
WR/TE John Palmer Glenwood 12
WR/TE Brock Johnson Winterset 12
OL Logan Jones Lewis Central 12
OL Trevor Griffin Lewis Central 12
OL Grant Brehmer Lewis Central 12
OL Dylan Hopp Glenwood 12
OL Nathan Henry Harlan 12
At-large Tate Stine-Smith ADM 12
At-large Jaden Sweeney Winterset 12
At-large Eli Loudon Creston/OM 12
K Brock Sell Glenwood 10
Second Team
RB Justice Paulson ADM 11
RB Bryson Bowman Lewis Central 12
RB Thomas Fredrick Harlan 12
WR/TE Lucas Ray ADM 10
WR/TE Zach Fuller ADM 12
WR/TE Cael Kralik Creston/OM 11
OL Kaegan Smith Creston/OM 11
OL Carter Bendorf Harlan 12
OL Noah Kahler ADM 12
At-large Christian Baker Winterset 11
K Bryce Holm ADM 12
Defense
First team
DL Hunter Deyo Lewis Central 10
DL Cole Mayberry Glenwood 12
DL Allen Fries Harlan 12
DL Kaden Sutton ADM 12
LB Jake Lear Lewis Central 12
LB Tevin Statzer Lewis Central 12
LB Brock Smith Glenwood 12
LB Rylan Luther Creston/OM 12
DB Ryan Blum Glenwood 11
DB Silas Bales Glenwood 11
DB Johnny Monson Harlan 12
DB Kruize Kiburz Winterset 12
At-large Will McLaughlin Harlan 10
At-large Colby Roth Lewis Central 12
At-large Nate Conrad ADM 12
P Tate Stine-Smith ADM 12
Second Team
DL Konner Peterson Glenwood 12
DL Tom Boorn ADM 12
DL Chandler Leinen Harlan 11
DL Cole Brown Winterset 12
LB Jack West Winterset 12
LB Nathan Pfiffner ADM 11
LB Garon Wurster Creston/OM 11
LB Brenden Bartley Harlan 11
DB Joseph Fah Harlan 10
DB Jonah Pomrenke Lewis Central 11
DB Cody Anderson ADM 12
DB Luke Latham Creston/OM 12
P Alex Nusser Glenwood 12
Honorable Mention
Brodrick Schmidt ADM 12
Brance Baker Creston/OM 11
Andy Weis Creston/OM 12
Sam Chapman Creston/OM 12
Sully Woods Glenwood 12
Kotlyn Eckheart Glenwood 12
Noah Clark Glenwood 12
Connor Bruck Harlan 12
Jesse Schwery Harlan 11
Joey Moser Harlan 10
Brennan Kobes Lewis Central 12
Dylan Koch Lewis Central 11
Jacob Honkomp Winterset 12
Tyler Brown Winterset 11
Dawson Forgy Winterset 10
