Offense

First Team

QB Zach Carr Glenwood 12

RB Brady Miller Lewis Central 12

RB Alex Schechinger Harlan 12

WR/TE Thomas Fidone Lewis Central 11

WR/TE John Palmer Glenwood 12

WR/TE Brock Johnson Winterset 12

OL Logan Jones Lewis Central 12

OL Trevor Griffin Lewis Central 12

OL Grant Brehmer Lewis Central 12

OL Dylan Hopp Glenwood 12

OL Nathan Henry Harlan 12

At-large Tate Stine-Smith ADM 12

At-large Jaden Sweeney Winterset 12

At-large Eli Loudon Creston/OM 12

K Brock Sell Glenwood 10

Second Team

RB Justice Paulson ADM 11

RB Bryson Bowman Lewis Central 12

RB Thomas Fredrick Harlan 12

WR/TE Lucas Ray ADM 10

WR/TE Zach Fuller ADM 12

WR/TE Cael Kralik Creston/OM 11

OL Kaegan Smith Creston/OM 11

OL Carter Bendorf Harlan 12

OL Noah Kahler ADM 12

At-large Christian Baker Winterset 11

K Bryce Holm ADM 12

Defense

First team

DL Hunter Deyo Lewis Central 10

DL Cole Mayberry Glenwood 12

DL Allen Fries Harlan 12

DL Kaden Sutton ADM 12

LB Jake Lear Lewis Central 12

LB Tevin Statzer Lewis Central 12

LB Brock Smith Glenwood 12

LB Rylan Luther Creston/OM 12

DB Ryan Blum Glenwood 11

DB Silas Bales Glenwood 11

DB Johnny Monson Harlan 12

DB Kruize Kiburz Winterset 12

At-large Will McLaughlin Harlan 10

At-large Colby Roth Lewis Central 12

At-large Nate Conrad ADM 12

P Tate Stine-Smith ADM 12

Second Team

DL Konner Peterson Glenwood 12

DL Tom Boorn ADM 12

DL Chandler Leinen Harlan 11

DL Cole Brown Winterset 12

LB Jack West Winterset 12

LB Nathan Pfiffner ADM 11

LB Garon Wurster Creston/OM 11

LB Brenden Bartley Harlan 11

DB Joseph Fah Harlan 10

DB Jonah Pomrenke Lewis Central 11

DB Cody Anderson ADM 12

DB Luke Latham Creston/OM 12

P Alex Nusser Glenwood 12

Honorable Mention

Brodrick Schmidt ADM 12

Brance Baker Creston/OM 11

Andy Weis Creston/OM 12

Sam Chapman Creston/OM 12

Sully Woods Glenwood 12

Kotlyn Eckheart Glenwood 12

Noah Clark Glenwood 12

Connor Bruck Harlan 12

Jesse Schwery Harlan 11

Joey Moser Harlan 10

Brennan Kobes Lewis Central 12

Dylan Koch Lewis Central 11

Jacob Honkomp Winterset 12

Tyler Brown Winterset 11

Dawson Forgy Winterset 10

