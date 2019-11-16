Offensive Player of the Year: Nick Ravlin, Underwood
Defensive Player of the Year: Nick Gerdes, East Sac
Special Teams Player of the Year: Luke Mieska, Treynor
Lineman of the Year: Kristian Martens, Treynor
Assistant Coaches of the Year: Seth Christensen, Treynor; Tim Richard, Underwood
Coaches of the Year: Jeff Casey, Treynor; Nate Mechaelsen, Underwood
All-District Punter: Mason Carver, Cherokee Washington
All-District Place Kicker: Luke Mieska, Treynor
District 9 First Team
Treynor: Jake Fisher, Jack Tiarks, Kristian Martens, Brock Fox, Ben Boese, Chase Reber.
Underwood: Nick Ravlin, Brayden Wollan, Landon Nelson, Easton Eledge, Scott Pearson.
East Sac: Nick Gerdes, Josh Wernimont, Quintin Ludwig, Reece Potthoff.
Missouri Valley: Nick Haynes, Gavin Bartalini, Jed Kyle.
Cherokee: Ryan Hurd, Trevor Lundquist.
MVAOCOU: Drew Gothier, Kolby Nutt.
Second team
Treynor: Will Halverson, Jack Stogdill, Blake Sadr.
Underwood: Jon Casson, Chris Gardner, Blake Hall.
East Sac: Dawson Mack, Austin Corbin, Tyler Wright.
Missouri Valley: Ben Hernandez, Jace Coenen, Grant Meade.
Cherokee: Kaleb McGee, Carson Mongran, Colten Woltman.
MVAOCOU: Blake Paulsen, Brady Seuntjens, Kolby Scott.
