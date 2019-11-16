Football graphic
Offensive Player of the Year: Nick Ravlin, Underwood

Defensive Player of the Year: Nick Gerdes, East Sac

Special Teams Player of the Year: Luke Mieska, Treynor

Lineman of the Year: Kristian Martens, Treynor

Assistant Coaches of the Year: Seth Christensen, Treynor; Tim Richard, Underwood

Coaches of the Year: Jeff Casey, Treynor; Nate Mechaelsen, Underwood

All-District Punter: Mason Carver, Cherokee Washington

All-District Place Kicker: Luke Mieska, Treynor

District 9 First Team

Treynor: Jake Fisher, Jack Tiarks, Kristian Martens, Brock Fox, Ben Boese, Chase Reber.

Underwood: Nick Ravlin, Brayden Wollan, Landon Nelson, Easton Eledge, Scott Pearson.

East Sac: Nick Gerdes, Josh Wernimont, Quintin Ludwig, Reece Potthoff.

Missouri Valley: Nick Haynes, Gavin Bartalini, Jed Kyle.

Cherokee: Ryan Hurd, Trevor Lundquist.

MVAOCOU: Drew Gothier, Kolby Nutt.

Second team

Treynor: Will Halverson, Jack Stogdill, Blake Sadr.

Underwood: Jon Casson, Chris Gardner, Blake Hall.

East Sac: Dawson Mack, Austin Corbin, Tyler Wright.

Missouri Valley: Ben Hernandez, Jace Coenen, Grant Meade.

Cherokee: Kaleb McGee, Carson Mongran, Colten Woltman.

MVAOCOU: Blake Paulsen, Brady Seuntjens, Kolby Scott.

