The Lewis Central defense once again played well Friday, helping the Titans improve to 2-0 on the season with a 13-3 triumph over Carlisle.
L.C. has now allowed only 10 points combined in wins over Sergeant Bluff-Luton and now Carlisle.
"I think the biggest thing is we have so many guys who've played for us," L.C. football coach Justin Kammrad said. "Eight starters are back. Several others have played in the past. They make adjustments and do things based on the situations of the games."
Thomas Fidone accounted for the only touchdown in the game, hauling in a 10-yard pass from Bret Kobes in the first quarter.
Zach Shudak added a pair of field goals from 47 and 31 yards.
Kammrad also commended the play of linebacker Tevin Statzer and his command of the defense.
Carlisle (1-1) 0 0 3 0 — 3
Lewis Central (2-0) 7 0 0 6 — 13
LC: Thomas Fidone 10 pass from Bret Kobes (Zach Shudak)
C: Derek Pienkowski 20
LC: Shudak FG 47
LC: Shudak FG 31
Abraham Lincoln 56, Denison-Schleswig 28
Abraham Lincoln held its own through three quarters before a late push from Denison-Schleswig handed the Lynx its first loss of the season.
A.L. coach John Wolfe was excited about his teams’ effort through most of the game.
“Effort was really, really good through about 3.5 quarters. I told our guys I was excited about this game because I knew we were going to get punched in the mouth and I wanted to see how we’d respond,” Wolfe said.
“We’ve got room to improve but we’re not there yet.”
The Lynx play at Lewis Central next Friday night.
Denison-Schleswig (1-1) 7 14 21 14 — 56
Abraham Lincoln (1-1) 14 7 0 7 — 28
AL: Lennx Brown 12 run (kick)
DS: Touchdown score (kick)
AL: Ben Fichter 62 run (kick)
DS: Touchdown score (kick)
AL: Fichter 2 run (kick)
DS: Touchdown score (kick)
DS: Touchdown score (kick)
DS: Touchdown score (kick)
DS: Touchdown score (kick)
DS: Touchdown score (kick)
AL: Brown pass (kick)
DS: Touchdown score (kick)
Glenwood 17, Sioux City Heelan 0
SIOUX CITY — Cole Mayberry finished with 104 yards on 13 carries and accounted for Glenwood’s only touchdown Friday night as the Rams took down Sioux City Heelan 17-0.
The Glenwood defense yielded only 160 yards of total offense to Heelan.
Glenwood quarterback Zach Carr finished 15-of-26 passing for 154 yards.
Glenwood (2-0) 7 0 0 10 — 17
Sioux City Heelan (0-2) 0 0 0 0 — 0
G: Cole Mayberry 1 run (Brock Sell)
G: Mayberry 60 run (Sell kick)
G: Sell FG 28
Underwood 42, IKM-Manning 0
UNDERWOOD — Nick Ravlin threw for 224 yards and four touchdowns as Underwood took out IKM-Manning 42-0 Friday night.
Cal Savin was Ravlin’s go-to receiver, hauling in a 49-yard touchdown, and Hayden Goehring led the rushing attack for the Eagles as the team combined for 189 yards on the ground.
Underwood coach Nate Mechaelsen saw a lot of good things from his team in the second half.
“I thought we were a little bit sloppy and sluggish in the first half. Really cleaned things up and did a much better job in the second half, both sides.”
The Eagles move to 2-0 and play at Tri-Center next Friday.
IKM-Manning (0-2) 0 0 0 0 — 0
Underwood (2-0) 21 0 7 14 — 42
Blake Hall 4 pass from Nick Ravlin (Collin Brandt kick)
Hayden Goehring 1 run (Brandt kick)
Isaac Heilman 42 pass from Ravlin (Brandt kick)
Cal Savin 49 pass from Ravlin (Brandt kick)
Collin Brandt 43 pass from Ravlin (Brandt kick)
Jonathan Casson 2 run (Brandt kick)
