Thomas Jefferson’s Nathan Newton shot a 44 Wednesday to tally the low score at a duel between the Yellow Jackets and Abraham Lincoln at Dodge Riverside Golf Course.
T.J. narrowly defeated the Lynx in the nine-hole event. Their 228 team strokes was three shots better than that of A.L. (231). The top four scores from each team were totaled toward the team outcome.
Newton took advantage of his long drives off the tee Wednesday. He and Jared Thompson, who carded a 51, paced the Jackets to their narrow win.
“(Nathan) can hit the ball far; he’s a long hitter,” T.J. coach Rob Lindquist said. “He’s starting to really get that to his advantage this year, and he’s figuring out how to play golf by hitting it long. He’s our most consistent scorer right now, and he’s really improved over the last year.”
Lindquist also praised Thompson’s performance Wednesday, who has improved a lot over the last two weeks.
“If we double those scores today, that’s typically how the guys play for the most part,” Lindquist said.
Tristan Steensland led the Lynx with a 49, and Ethan Ortega had the second-best performance of the day with a 57.
Team results: Thomas Jefferson 228, Abraham Lincoln 231
T.J. results: Nathan Newton 44, Jared Thompson 51, Grant Merk 60, Jacob Lesley 73.
A.L. results: Tristan Steensland 49, Ethan Ortega 57, Joseph Carle 62, Brody Klopp 63, Kent Hyde 64, Zach Canon 69.
