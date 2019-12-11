LE MARS — Abraham Lincoln boys basketball improved to 3-0 on the season after a 57-43 win at LeMars Tuesday night.
“We played really good basketball three out of the four quarters,” A.L. coach Jason Isaacson said. “Defensively, our energy was really good and then offensively, we really shared the ball.”
Josh Dix led the way for the Lynx, finishing with 20 points in the win. Isaacson also really liked what he saw from senior Matt Evans, who finished with 16 points.
“He just provides a match-up problem at times,” Isaacson said. “He posted-up a little a bit, then we took him outside a little bit and he just plays with such great energy all the time.”
A.L. will play at Thomas Jefferson Friday night.
A.L. (3-0) 21 8 12 16 — 57
LeMars (0-2) 7 19 7 10 — 43
A.L.: Christian Tidiane 2, Jamison Gruber 5, Josh Dix 20, Matt Evans 16, Kaden Baxter 9, Devin Nichols 3, Andrew Christensen 2.
LeMars: Trevor Smith 5, Alec Dreckman 14, Jaxon Baumgartner 5, Brady Williams 4, Aisea Toki 9, Spencer Mackey 6.
Heartland Christian 51, Iowa Deaf 28
Heartland Christian opened the game on a 19-0 run and cruised from there in a nonconference victory Tuesday over Iowa School for the Deaf.
Syles Jordan and DJ Weilage led the way for the Eagles with 17 and 11 points, respectively.
Heartland Christian will play next at Essex on Thursday.
Heartland Christian (2-1) 19 11 11 10 — 51
Iowa Deaf 0 12 12 4 — 28
HC: DJ Weilage 11, Sean Atchley 7, Colton Brennan 8, Mitchell McCord 7, Jay Kennedy 3, Syles Jordan 17.
AHSTW 75, IKM-Manning 46
AVOCA — AHSTW broke a tie game open in the third quarter Tuesday, outscoring IKM-Manning 28-10 in the third quarter to earn a convincing victory.
Raydden Grobe had an impressive game for the Vikings, scoring 20 points while adding seven rebounds and five blocks. Clayton Akers added 19 points and Brayden Lund chipped in with 12 and eight rebounds.
IKM-Manning was led by Colby Keller’s 15-point effort.
IKM-Manning (2-2) 11 14 10 11 — 46
AHSTW (4-0) 9 16 28 18 — 75
IKM: Colby Keller 15, Nolan Ramsey 9, Parker Behrens 6, Kyler Rasmussen 6, Will Jorgensen 4, Ben Lingle 2, Amos Rasmussen 2, Conner Halbur 2.
AHSTW: Raydden Grobe 20, Clayton Akers 19, Brayden Lund 12, Sam Porter 9, Kyle Sternberg 6, Joey Cunningham 6, Brody Langer 2, Blake Holst 1.
Treynor 69, Audubon 47
AUDUBON — Treynor boys basketball defeated Audubon, 69-47, Tuesday night to improve to 3-0 on the season.
“I thought in the second half we got a little more disciplined defensively and that allowed us to be really active and really aggressive, and that led to some offense for us and created the tempo we wanted,” Treynor head coach Scott Rucker said.
The Cardinals had three players in double-figures including Jon Schwarte and Jack Tiarks with 15 points apiece and Jack Stogdill with 13 points.
Rucker was also pleased with what he got from a couple of his seniors.
“We got great minutes out of Luke Mieska and Quinn Navara,” he said. “They didn’t put up gaudy numbers, they were just really solid defensively and made a lot of plays.”
Treynor (3-0) 20 13 23 13 — 69
Audubon (1-3) 12 11 10 14 — 47
T: Sid Schaaf 4, Luke Mieska 4, Quinn Navara 1, Tim Zimmerman 6, Thomas Schwartz 5, Blake Sadr 6, Jon Schwarte 15, Jack Stogdill 13, Jack Tiarks 15.
A: Gavin Smith 10, Skyler Schultes 12, Joel Klocke 9, Kaiden Smith 4, Marcus Olsen 8, Ethan Klocke 2, Joey Schramm 2.
Girls Basketball
Abraham Lincoln 56,
Le Mars 46
LE MARS — A big second half propeled the Abraham Lincoln girls basketball team over LeMars 56-46.
Trailing 12-4 after the first quarter and 19-16 at the half, Abraham Lincoln exploded with 18 points in the third quarter and 22 in the fourth.
“We made some adjustments and the girls did well with that,” Abraham Lincoln coach Chad Schaa said. “We switched up our defense a little bit and made some adjustments offensively to be more effective.”
Lucy Turner led the offense for Abraham Lincoln with 22 points. Julia Wagoner scored 13 points, while Jillian Shanks chipped in with 11. Kayla Schleifman scored eight points and Emily Pomernackas added four.
“Alexis got our offense going tonight with what she did and created for us from her penetration, she spearheaded our offense,” Schaa said. “The girls effort was there, and we took off from the third quarter on, very proud of them.”
A.L. (3-2, 2-0) 4 12 18 22 56
LeMars (2-1, 1-1) 12 7 9 18 46
AL: Lucy Turner 22, Julia Wagoner 13, Jillian Shanks 11, Kayla Schleifman 8, Emily Pomernackas 4.
LM: Jaelynn Dreckman 19, Shaniah Temple 11, Kylie Dreckman 8, Karlee Schiff 7, Brooke Haage 1
Heartland Christian 56, Iowa Deaf 30
Heartland Christian girls basketball beat Iowa School for the Deaf 56-30 Tuesday evening to improve to 2-1 on the season.
The Eagles were led in scoring by Bella Dingus and her 23 points. Shelena Cochran finished with 14 points.
“The seniors worked well and guided the team as good teammates,” Heartland Christian coach John Stile said. “The big highlight of the game was that Maddie Jundt got her first high school points.”
Jundt, a freshman, was 1-1 behind the arc, finishing with three points.
Heartland Christian will next play at Stanton Thursday night.
Heartland Christian (2-1) 13 18 15 12 — 56
ISD 8 2 11 9 — 30
HC: Madelyn Jundt 3, Bella Dingus 23, Savannah Horan 3, Shelena Cochran 14, Morgan Beckner 4, Sarah Stile 9.
SC East 61, Thomas Jefferson 14
SIOUX CITY — Thomas Jefferson girls basketball fell to Sioux City East, 61-14, Tuesday evening.
Sioux City East was led in scoring by Nyamer Diew with 22 points and improved to 2-0 in the conference after Tuesday’s win.
Allison Schubert led the Yellow Jackets in scoring with six points.
Thomas Jefferson will hope to get back in the win column Thursday at Underwood before hosting A.L. Friday evening.
T.J. (1-2, 1-1) 5 4 4 1 — 14
SC East (3-0, 2-0) 12 12 17 20 — 61
T.J.: Hannah Belt 4, Allison Schubert 6, Ellie Perrine 2.
SC East: Vondrak 4, McCloy 6, Van Dyke 5, Callahan 6, Irwin 3, Diew 22, Benson 2, Barnes 1, Tucker 8, Drent 4.
AHSTW 53, IKM-Manning 43
AVOCA — With an emphasis on the defensive end, the AHSTW girls basketball team was able to hand IKM-Manning its first loss of the season, 53-43, Tuesday night.
“I really thought we played a total, complete defensive ballgame,” AHSTW coach Steve Sauvain said. “Ahrenholtz had been averaging 28.5 (points per game) and Branning I think was averaging 19 or 20. So we had a game plan for them and I thought the kids followed it to a T and just really did a great job at the defensive end of the floor.”
IKM-Manning’s Lexie Branning and Alexa Ahrenholtz finished with 16 points and 10 points, respectively.
Claire Denning led the way in the scoring column for AHSTW, finishing with 19 points. Kinsey Scheffler added 13 points in the win.
AHSTW will host Audubon Friday evening.
IKM-Manning (3-1) 8 14 13 8 — 43
AHSTW (5-0) 12 18 13 10 — 53
IKM: Alexa Ahrenholtz 10, Nicole Hansen 3, Emily Kerkhoff 2, Bianca Cadwell 4, Bre Muhlbauer 8, Lexie Branning 16.
AHSTW: Claire Denning 19, Julia Kock 4, Kailey Jones 9, Morgan Heiny 2, Claire Harris 6, Kinsey Scheffler 13.
Underwood 84, Riverside 15
OAKLAND — Underwood girls basketball beat Riverside, 84-15 Tuesday evening to improve to 2-2 on the season.
Underwood had four girls in double figures, including Kendra Kuck with 18, Peyton Cook with 16, Lauren Brown with 14 and Aliyah Humphrey with 12.
The Eagles hope to make it two in a row when they host Thomas Jefferson Thursday night.
Underwood (2-2) 23 20 16 25 — 84
Riverside (0-4) 2 9 2 2 — 15
U: Avery True 4, Aliyah Humphrey 12, Erin McMains 2, Leah Hall 8, Lauren Brown 14, Zoe Rus 2, Kendra Kuck 18, Taylor Nelson 2, Peyton Cook 16, Erica Rowe 6.
Audubon 48, Treynor 39
AUDUBON — A strong second half helped Audubon girls basketball take down Treynor, 48-39 Tuesday evening.
“We were up 27-21 in the third quarter, we hit a little bit of adversity and then our inexperience showed tonight,” Treynor coach Joe Chapman said. “Coach Miller did a nice job; he has a couple of nice players there that are hard to defend. We spent so much time on defense that maybe our offensive execution wasn’t quite where it needed to be. Great thing is, our effort was good and we’ll certainly build on it.”
Tori Castle scored 10 points for the Cardinals.
Audubon was led by Jaci Christensen’s 14 points.
Treynor will hope to right the ship when it hosts Riverside on Thursday.
Treynor (1-2) 9 18 2 10 — 39
Audubon (4-1) 8 13 11 16 — 48
T: Tori Castle 10, Mandy Stogdill 8, Emma Flathers 4, Clara Teigland 9, Brooklyn Sedlak 8.
A: Leah Subbert 9, Kaitlyn Nielsen 3, Aleah Hermensen 12, Hannah Thygesen 3, Rylie Hartl 7, Jaci Christensen 14.
Glenwood 67, Denison-Schleswig 57
DENISON — Glenwood improved to 5-0 (2-0) with a 67-57 win over Denison-Schleswig. Trailing by three late in the fourth quarter, Jenna Hopp and Elle Scarborough came up with clutch 3-pointers to help Glenwood seal the win.
“We hit a couple of big shots down the stretch and hit our free throws when needed,” Glenwood coach Brian Rasmussen said. “We didn’t shoot our best, but we found other ways to score. No time to rest, but we like being 5-0.”
Madison Camden led the offense for Glenwood with 15 points. Hopp scored 13 points and Scarborough added 11.
Glenwood (5-0, 2-0) 19 15 17 16 — 67
D-S (2-3) 6 21 17 13 — 57
Glenwood: Madison Camden 15, Jenna Hopp 13, Elle Scarborough 11, Brynlee Arnold 9, Coryl Matheny 7, Joslyn Lewis 6, Abby Hughes 4, Hayllee Sell 2
Wrestling
No. 7 Higgins picks up 2 wins for Lewis Central
Lewis Central wrestlers defeated Clarinda 48-33 and tied with Denison-Schleswig (39-39), but lost the tie breaker.
Tanner Higgins of Lewis Central, ranked No. 7 in Class 3-A picked up two falls on the day at 152. Higgins pinned Brandon Stogdill (Clarinda) at 1:53 and Jordan Von Tersch (D-S) at 1:47.
Nick Wolf (145), Jake Lear (160), Jackson Edwards (113) and Brian Paul (138) also recorded two wins on the day. Paul pinned Kaedon Lindsay of Clarinda in a speedy 35 seconds, and also pinned Adolfo Vargas (D-S) in 2:33.
Wolf pinned Jordan Fasnacht (Clarinda) at 3:17 and Colton Johnson (D-S) at 2:40.
Glenwood tops St. Albert and Southwest Iowa
Glenwood wrestling picked up two wins over St. Albert and Southwest Iowa. Glenwood defeated St. Albert 61-10 and Southwest Iowa 65-16. S.I. defeated St. Albert 45-36.
Sully Woods (195) and Hayden Hoffmann (220) had to wrestle twice to get two victories. Woods scored a major decision (15-5) over Ben O’Niell of St. Albert and pinned Brady Mullins (2:42) of Southwest Iowa. Hoffmann scored falls over Gage Sommerville of St. Albert and Samuel Daly of S.I.
David Helton (145) and Cael McLaren (170) of St. Albert both got two wins on the day. Helton scored a 7-4 decision over Tyler Boldra of Glenwood, while McLaren defeated CJ Carter of Glenwood. Both of their other win’s came from forfeit.
Burney and Mendoza record pins for T.J.
Thomas Jefferson wrestling lost to Logan-Magnolia (74-6), Missouri Valley (54-6) and West Harrison (72-12).
Aaron Burney went 2-1 on the night at 138 pounds. Burney recorded a fall over Hunter Allen of L-M at 2:53. Alex Mendoza of Thomas Jefferson also recorded a fall, pinning Jayden McCormick of West Harrison (106) in 13 seconds.
No. 3 Underwood defeats Westside, Creighton Prep
Underwood wrestling, No. 3 in Class 1-A, defeated two Class A teams from Omaha, NE, defeating Omaha Westside 51-27 and Creighton Prep 49-30.
Five Underwood wrestlers had to wrestle twice to pick up two wins. Nick Hamilton, ranked No. 1 at 145 collected two falls, pinning Cannon L. McCarty (Westside) at 1:29 and Sam Maloley (CP) at 2:29.
Blake Thomsen (152), Stevie Barnes (120) and Logan James (138) are all ranked No. 2 in their respective weight classes. Thomsen picked up two falls, pinning Noah Aken (Westside) at 3:28 and Andrew Guinan (CP) at 2:25.
Barnes scored a technical fall 17-2 over Kooper Brandle (Westside) and pinned Nate Sanchez (CP) at 1:50. James pinned Zach Schweigart (Westside) in 55 seconds and scored a major decision 10-0 over Jaden Overman (CP).
Swimming
Lewis Central 106, Millard South 64
Two meets, two wins for the Lewis Central boys swim team. L.C. won 9 of 11 events to defeat Millard South (NE) 106-64.
Individually, Carter Stangeland won the 200-meter freestyle in a time of 1:54.46 and the 100-meter breaststroke in a time of 1:15.31. David Gann also won two events, placing first in the individual medley (2:19.33) and the 500-meter freestyle (5:16.81).
“Winning is always fun,” Lewis Central coach Bruce Schomburg said. “Second meet of the year, been practicing different things, finding out which events to put kids in. Today was another good opportunity to experiment with kids to see where they are going to swim.”
Lewis Central 106, Millard South 64
Event winners:
200 medley relay; 1, Jack Robbins, Carter Stangeland, Gabe Patton, Dylon Cox, 1:55
200 meter freestyle; 1, Stangeland, 1:54
200 meter individual medley; 1, David Gann, 2:19
50 meter freestyle; 1, Cox, 25.13
500 meter freestyle; 1, Gann, 5:16
200 meter freestyle relay; 1, Cox, Patton, Gann, Dallas Davis, 1:40
100 meter backstroke; 1, Davis, 1:02
100 meter breaststroke; 1, Stangeland, 1:15
400 meter freestyle relay; 1, Gann, Patton, Stangeland, Davis, 3:39
