DES MOINES — A night after breezing past Sioux City North in its season opener, Abraham Lincoln had to fight to the bitter end to earn one-point, double-overtime victory over Des Moines Hoover.
Josh Dix tallied a game-high 21 points for the Lynx, and he accounted for the deciding point by converting a free throw in the second overtime with no time remaining on the clock.
Dix was the lone A.L. player to finish in double figures.
“They make it a tough, slow, grind-out game, but it was like that the whole way,” A.L. coach Jason Isaacson said. “We never got in a flow offensively.
“At the end of the day, our kids didn’t quit and found way to get it done.”
Isaacson praised the effort of Jamison Gruber Saturday. His defense was pivotal in pressuring Hoover’s guards Saturday.
Abraham Lincoln (2-0) 8 11 12 11 6 3 — 51
Des Moines Hoover (0-2) 8 9 11 14 6 2 — 50
AL: Christian Tidiane 1, Jamison Gruber 8, Josh Dix 21, Matt Evans 7, Kaden Baxter 5, Devin Nichols 3, Noah Sandbothe 6.
DMH: Chase Henderson 20, Elijah Vos 9, Jaden Loveless 6, Jonathan Beverly 6, Shavy Porter 3, Jeremiah Wilson 6.
Girls
Waukee 61, Abraham Lincoln 27
Abraham Lincoln girls basketball hosted Class 5-A No. 6 Waukee, losing 61-27 and falling to 2-2 (1-0) on the season.
Leading 27-14 at the half, Waukee exploded with 22 points in the third quarter.
“Waukee is definitely a power in the state of Iowa,” Abraham Lincoln coach Chad Schaa said. “I’m proud of the girls with the way they fought.
“We learned a lot at what we need to do. We need to get better at taking care of the ball and patience.”
Jillian Shanks led the way for Abraham Lincoln with eight points. Kayla Schleifman scored seven points while Lucy Turner and Moriah Heilesen had three apiece.
Waukee (3-0) 12 15 22 12 61
A.L. (2-2, 1-0) 4 10 3 10 27
Glenwood 72, Carroll 65
CARROLL — Madison Camden led five Glenwood players in double figures Saturday as the Rams topped Carroll in a nonconference matchup.
The Rams tallied 24 points from the free throw line in the victory.
“Real balanced. It was a good game,” Glenwood coach Brian Rasmussen said. “It was a good Class 4-A matchup. I thought both teams equaled each other out pretty well.”
Glenwood will look to stay perfect when it travels to Denison-Schleswig Tuesday.
Glenwood (4-0) 19 15 20 18 — 72
Carroll (3-1) 18 17 12 18 — 65
G: Madison Camden 24, Brynlee Arnold 11, Emma Hughes 11, Elle Scarborough 10, Coryl Matheny 10, Joslyn Lewis 2, Emma Hughes 2, Jenna Hopp 2.
C: Ella Collison 15, Kennedy Lein 11, Laura Sweeney 11, Gabby Hammer 10, Ashley Onken 10, Josie Ayala 4, Kelsie Reicks 2, Vanessa Ayala 1.
Wrestling
Treynor claims top spot at its own tourney
TREYNOR — Treynor won its own wrestling invitational Saturday with 175 points, outpacing second-place Panorama (157.5).
St. Albert finished fourth (131), Riverside was seventh (87) and AHSTW 10th (37) at the 11-team tournament.
Treynor had a pair of tournament champions Saturday. Ayden Sengmany won at 106 pounds, and Nolan Niesen won at 138 pounds.
St. Albert’s John Helton also enjoyed a productive day, taking top honors at 126 pounds.
Riverside’s Kaiden Hendricks was victorious at 182 pounds, ahead of second-place Logan Young of Treynor.
T.J.’s Dofner 5th at Newton Classic
Mack Dofner (160) went 2-2 at the Newton Cardinal Classic for Thomas Jefferson, placing 5th. After losing in round 1, Dofner won by fall over Mohammad Abdalla (Iowa City High) in 59 seconds in round two.
Round three, Dofner lost to Zane Kohlmeyer (Newton), but then fought back to win the fifth place consolation match, once again defeating Abdalla by fall at 1:30.
Underwood, Riverside compete at SB-L Invite
SERGEANT BLUFF — Stevie Barnes and Nick Hamilton of Underwood took the top spots at 120 and 145 in the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Invite. Underwood finished sixth as a team with 139.5 points and Riverside was 11th.
Barnes went 6-0 on the day, recording a 6-0 decision over Joel Adams of Millard South in the finals. Millard South in the semifinals.
Hamilton won in the finals over Scott Robertson (Millard South) in a 9-5 decision.
Finishing second, Logan James (138) went 4-1 on the day, losing to Tyler Antoniak (Millard South) by medical forfeit. Blake Thomsen (152) also finished second, going 4-1 on the day. Thomsen lost to Jack Gaukel (S.B.-L.) in the finals.
Riverside had one wrestler finish second in John Schroder (113).
A.L.’s Jude Ryan takes top spot at 132 in the Dan Hill Invite
HARLAN — Competing in the Dan Hill Invite, Logan-Magnolia finished second (227), Glenwood sixth (119) and Abraham Lincoln seventh (103.5).
Abraham Lincoln wrestler Jude Ryan went 5-0 on the day and won the 132 pound weight class. Ryan recorded a 4-2 decision in the finals over Ethan Lemon of Harlan. Ryan pinned Luis Mendoza of Denison in the quarterfinals (2:31) and Brady Thompson of L-M in the semifinals (3:03).
At 285, Keelan Bailey lost to Pitt in the finals and went 3-2 on the day. River Petry went 3-3 on the day at 195 and finished third.
For Glenwood, Mitch Mayberry (182) lost in the finals to Carter Bendorf of Harlan to finish second. Third place finishers include Thaine Williamson (106), Dalton Book (152) and CJ Carter (170).
Iowa Western
IWCC women 75, Lake Region State 73
Iowa Western quickly erased a 15-point halftime deficit by outscoring Lake Region State 24-9 in the third quarter. From there, they narrowly prevailed, outscoring LRS 21-19 in the final period for a 75-73 victory.
Sommer Blakemore led the Reivers with 15 points, and Arielle McElroy added 13 for the winners, who made seven of their 11 field goal attempts in the final quarter.
IWCC will be back in action Saturday, playing at Mineral Area College.
Lake Region State 20 25 9 19 — 73
Iowa Western (6-7) 22 8 24 21 — 75
LRS: Stephanie Miller 13, Jordyn Worley 16, Hailey Hewitt 1, Jadyn Pollert 6, Maddy Leaf 16, Kayla Byrne 15, Averi Ziegler 6.
IW: Jaiden Morris 12, Bella Sparaco 3, Sommer Blakemore 15, Nyah Morris-Nelson 12, Solape Amusan 8, Hayley Berfield 3, Arielle McElroy 13, Olivia Roberson 9.
IWCC men 73, Johnson County 72
Another game, another Iowa Western comeback.
Saturday, IWCC had to overcome a five-point halftime deficit en route to a 73-72 victory over Johnson County.
Caleb Huffman led the Reivers with 21 points.
IWCC will be back in action Tuesday when it plays host to Southeast.
Johnson County 32 40 — 72
Iowa Western (7-6) 28 45 — 73
JC: Nic Slavin 3, JaQuaylon Mays 23, Mcaleb Hughes 9, Lukas Milner 17, Kylan Thomas 3, Dale Talley III 1, Braijion Barnes 8, Isiah Sears 4, Skyler Rhoads 4.
IW: Kaleb Thornton 13, Caleb Huffman 21, Seneca Louis 6, Jalen Dalcourt 3, Mal Pine 3, Josiah Strong 16, Damontrez Ruffin 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.