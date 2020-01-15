SIOUX CITY — Class 5-A No. 14 Abraham Lincoln held on to beat 15th-ranked Sioux City East 49-47 Tuesday night.
“Our defense was just solid tonight,” A.L. head coach Chad Schaa said. “We were able to get a lot of stops. Give credit to East — they came out in the fourth quarter and started dropping some things on us and we had to respond. It was such a team effort. Everybody was all-in for the team.”
Although the Lynx hung their hat on the defensive end, they had three players finish in double-figures including Jillian Shanks and Julia Wagoner, who finished with 15 points a piece to go along with Lucy Turner’s 13 points.
A.L. has now won seven straight games and hopes to keep the streak going when they play at Bishop Heelan Thursday night.
Abraham Lincoln (9-2, 6-0) 15 10 9 15 — 49
Sioux City East (8-3, 4-2) 7 8 11 21 — 47
AL: Jillian Shanks 15, Kayla Schleifman 6, Julia Wagoner 15, Lucy Turner 13.
SCE: Kennedy McCloy 4, Madi VanDyke 4, Megan Callahan 10, Nyamer Diew 14, Kayla Benson 3, Olivia Barnes 5, Taylor Drent 7.
Heartland Christian 54, Boys Town 48
BOYS TOWN, Neb — Bella Dingus finished with 25 points and Savannah Horan converted on four free throws to seal the game as Heartland Christian won for the fourth time in its last five games.
“Bella carried the offense tonight, and Shelena (Cochran), Sarah (Stile) and Moran (Beckner) got a ton of rebounds from boxing out,” H.C. coach John Stile said.
The coach is hoping the run of solid play continues for the Eagles.
“They’ve got a good nucleus and a lot of effort,” Stile said. “The girls fight hard and go after everything and don’t get down on themselves.”
Heartland Christian (7-5) 18 9 12 15 — 54
Boys Town 8 11 13 16 — 48
HC: Bella Dingus 25, Savannah Horan 9, Shelena Cochran 10, Morgan Beckner 2, Sarah Stile 8.
Logan-Magnolia 57, Tri-Center 24
LOGAN — Logan-Magnolia outscored Tri-Center 28-0 in the first quarter on its way to a convincing Western Iowa Conference victory Tuesday.
Twelve players scored in the game for Lo-Ma, led by Emilie Thompson and Violet Lapke, who finished with 16 and 14 points, respectively.
Brooke Daughenbaugh paced Tri-Center with eight points.
Tri-Center (2-9) 0 9 7 8 — 24
Logan-Magnolia (10-2) 28 14 8 7 — 57
TC: Brooke Daughenbaugh 8, Madison Ausdemore 5, Presley Pogge 5, Emile Sorenson 2, Kylie Alfers 2, Jade Daughenbaugh 2.
LM: Emilie Thompson 16, Violet Lapke 14, Macanna Guritz 5, Greylan Hornbeck 5, Emme Lake 4, Cara Ohl 4, Kylie Morrison 3, Courtney Ohl 2, Samantha Yoder 2, Karsten Bruns 1, Mya Moss 1.
Glenwood 81,
Harlan 45
HARLAN - Class 4-A No. 4 Glenwood notched its 12th win of the season Tuesday night, beating Harlan 81-45.
"First half, they (Harlan) did a nice job defensively," Gelnwood head coach Brian Rasmussen said. "The difference was, I thought our defense created a lot of points in the second half. We got a lot of points off turnovers and it kind of just carried our momentum, and all of a sudden the ball started falling."
The Rams had four players in double-figures led by Elle Scarborough's game-high 20 points. Madison Camden finished with 17 while Jenna Hopp and Coryl Matheny tallied 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Glenwood next hosts Kuemper Catholic Thursday night.
Glenwood (12-0) 18 12 25 26 - 81
Harlan (4-7) 12 10 13 10 - 45
G: Jenna Hopp 12, Coryl Matheny 11, Emma Hughes 6, Abby Hughes 1, Joslyn Lewis 3, Madison Camden 17, Elle Scarborough 20, Kennedy Jones 2, Brynlee Arnold 9.
H: Jocelyn Cheek 15, Brecken Van Baale 8, Ashley Hall 5, Claire Schmitz 4, Raegen Wicks 4, Macie Leinen 4, Kaia Bieker 3, Caitlyn Leinen 2.
Creston 44, Treynor 39
CRESTON — Treynor fell to Creston Tuesday in a nonconference clash.
Making her first start of the year, Treynor freshman Brooklynn Currin led the way for the Cardinals with 13 points in the losing effort.
Treynor’s offense struggled in the third quarter when it was outscored 9-4, which turned out to be the exact difference in the game.
“We got some good shots,” Treynor coach Joe Chapman said. “It was our best team effort on the year. Creston had a fight on their hands tonight, and Brooklynn Currin stepped up in her first start of the year.”
Treynor (4-8) 10 15 4 10 — 39
Creston (7-4) 12 14 9 9 — 44
T: Tori Castle 5, Kennedy Elwood 4, Brooklynn Currin 13, Emma Flathers 1, Clara Teigland 9, Brooklyn Sedlak 7.
C: Sydney Hartsock 3, Sam Dunphy 11, Riley Driskell 3, Braelyn Baker 6, Kelsey Fields 19, Brianna Fields 2.
AHSTW 88, Riverside 14
OAKLAND — Kailey Jones had 29 points and nine rebounds, and Kinsey Scheffler added 24 and 10 as AHSTW rolled Tuesday in a Western Iowa Conference contest.
AHSTW (11-1) 28 25 19 16 — 88
Riverside (1-9) 0 6 3 5 — 14
A: Kailey Jones 29, Kinsey Scheffler 24, Julia Kock 15, Claire Harris 8, Claire Denning 8, Tristin Heiny 2, Ellie Peterson 2,
R: Ashlynn Amdor 9, Meghan Reed 3, Franee Maher 2.
Boys Basketball
St. Albert 51, Mount Michael 48
St. Albert defended its home court Tuesday night, defeating Mount Michael (Neb.) 51-48. The win marked the fifth straight for the Falcons.
St. Albert trailed by one point late in the fourth quarter, but key free throws from Isaac Sherrill and Cy Patterson with less than 30 seconds left sealed the win for the Falcons.
“I’m just really impressed with how tough the boys were tonight,” St. Albert head coach Larry Peterson said. “Obviously, they’re (Mount Michael) a really good team and they made us very uncomfortable in the second quarter and sped us up a little faster than we wanted to go and we weathered through that. We got after them defensively in the second half and hit some big shots.”
“We’re becoming more balanced,” Peterson continued. “We’re getting good minutes from everybody. Everybody is starting to contribute and that’s what I’ve been wanting to see since the beginning of the season. We’re finally starting to come together as a team and it’s paying off dividends now.”
Sam Rallis finished with a game-high 16 points in the win for St. Albert.
The Falcons will hope to stay hot when they visit Red Oak Friday night.
Mount Michael (9-2) 15 14 8 11 — 48
St. Albert (5-5) 11 14 16 10 — 51
MM: Greg Gonzalez 7, Airan Lopez 2, Joseph Chouinard 9, Parker Hottovy 2, Kyle Pelan 13, Brad Bennett 5, Kaleb Brink 10.
SA: Sam Rallis 16, Aiden Antisdel 2, Jason Mardesen 2, Lance Wright 8, Cy Patterson 5, Connor Cerny 8, Isaac Sherrill 6, Ryan Hughes 4.
AHSTW 73, Riverside 39
OAKLAND — Brayden Lund scored 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds, and Raydden Grobe added 15 points, leading AHSTW to a convincing win over Riverside Tuesday.
Freshman Aiden Bell led Riverside with 12 points.
AHSTW (10-1) 16 16 19 22 — 73
Riverside (3-8) 7 10 16 6 — 39
A: Brayden Lund 20, Raydden Grobe 15, Clayton Akers 9, Michael Mantell 8, Brody Langer 8, Joey Cunningham 6, Sam Porter 5, Kyle Sternberg 3.
R: Aiden Bell 12, Drake Woods 8, Wyatt Hough 6, Brogan Allensworth 5, Eli Ryun 5, Aiden Salais 2, John Alff 1.
Glenwood 74, Harlan 67
HARLAN — Glenwood boys basketball came out on top over Harlan Tuesday night, 74-67.
“It was a great win,” Glenwood head coach Curt Schulte said. “Our kids showed a lot of heart, a lot of fight especially in the fourth quarter. It’s always tough to win in the Hawkeye Ten, especially at Harlan.”
Glenwood had four players in double-figures including Zach Carr and Ryan Blum who each finished with 20 points. John Palmer and Ben Hughes added 15 points a piece in the win for the Rams.
Next up, Glenwood will host Kuemper Catholic Thursday night.
Glenwood (8-3) 16 20 9 29 — 74
Harlan (7-2) 23 14 9 21 — 67
G: John Palmer 15, Zach Carr 20, Silas Bales 4, Ben Hughes 15, Ryan Blum 20.
H: Connor Bruck 18, Michael Erlmeier 11, Johnathan Monson 10, Michael Heithoff 18, Connor Frame 10.
Tri-Center 49,
Logan-Magnolia 42
LOGAN - Tri-Center improved to 9-2 on the season after a 49-42 win over Logan-Magnolia Tuesday night.
"Any win on the road, in our conference is a good one," Tri-Center head coach Chad Harder said. "We really had to gut this one out. We didn't shoot the ball very well and that's a lot of credit to Logan - they came out with a really good defensive game plan."
Tri-Center's Ethan Alfers led all scorers with 17 points. Teammate, Leyton Nelson chipped in 11 points in the win for the Trojans.
Tri-Center (9-2) 12 11 11 15 - 49
Logan-Magnolia (4-7) 4 17 8 13 - 42
TC: Tom Turner 4, Ethan Alfers 17, Leyton Nelson 11, Trent Kozeal 5, Zach Elliott 6, Kent Elliott 6.
LM: Baker Lally 7, Dylan Cunard 14, Gabe Walski 10, Tre Melby 5, Tru Melby 6.
East Mills 74, Clarinda Academy 37
MALVERN — East Mills boys basketball improved to 9-1 on the season after a 74-37 win over Clarinda Academy Tuesday night.
Michael Schafer of East Mills led all scorers with 24 points. Teammate, Mason Crouse added 19 points in the win for the Wolverines.
East Mills’ next opponent is a road match up with Fremont-Mills Friday night.
Clarinda Academy (2-8) 8 7 15 7 — 37
East Mills (9-1) 13 26 18 17 — 74
C: Elijah Bryant 7, Robert Powell 21, Mach Pathot 4, Isiah Burrows 2, Tymen Fields 3.
EM: Billy Ray 6, Michael Schafer 24, Nic Duysen 9, Mason Crouse 19, Brad Hall 6, Nolan Smiley 8, Braeden Fustos 2.
Wrestling
Underwood tops A.L., Shenandoah
SHENANDOAH — Abraham Lincoln, Underwood and Shenandoah faced-off in a triangular Tuesday night.
In the A.L.-Underwood dual, the Eagles took out the Lynx with a team score of 59 to A.L.’s 21. Underwood’s Riley Stafford (160), Easton Eledge (285) and Nick Stephens (126) all scored falls against A.L., while Stevie Barnes scored a technical fall in the 120-pound division for the Eagles.
River Petry (195) scored the lone fall for A.L. in the Underwood dual. Teammate, Gabriel Daniels won by decision in the 220-pound division.
In its dual with Shenandoah, A.L. outscored the host school 60-18 with the help of Gabriel Daniels (220) and Keelan Bailey (285) scoring falls in their respective weight classes.
Underwood managed to shut-out Shenandoah 71-0. Nick Hamilton (145), Jason Stark (152), Riley Stafford (160), Thomas Huneke (220) and Easton Eledge (285) all won matches versus Shenandoah.
AHSTW goes 3-0 at own quad
AVOCA — AHSTW enjoyed an impressive day at its own quadrangular Tuesday.
The Vikings defeated West Central Valley (60-30), Audubon (66-0) and Southwest Valley (57-18).
Eight Viking wrestlers were perfect on the day: Hayden Fischer (120), Joel Sampson (132), Jaeden Rasmussen (152), Denver Pauley (160), Seth Kiesel (170), Michael Shiffer (182), Gavyn Fischer (195) and Brady Canada (285).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.