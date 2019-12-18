Julia Wagoner and Lucy Turner combined for 23 points Tuesday, leading Abraham Lincoln past Sergeant Bluff-Luton in a clash of Missouri River Conference teams.
The Lynx’s defense stood out most in the game. A.L. allowed only 17 points through the first three quarters as the game’s outcome was never in doubt.
“We wanted our defense to set the tone, and they did,” A.L. coach Chad Schaa said. “We did a nice job in our half court man-to-man, and we did a nice job of executing the game plan.”
The Lynx will be back in action Friday when they play host to Sioux City West.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1-4, 1-3) 6 6 5 10 — 27
Abraham Lincoln (5-2, 4-0) 18 12 14 11 — 55
SBL: Black 3, P. Hardy 2, Hinkel 6, M. Hardy 6, Foley 6, Christensen 4.
AL: Shanks 9, Christiansen 5, Schleifman 7, Alexis Pomernackas 3, Girres 8, Julia Wagoner 13, Lucy Turner 10.
Le Mars 46, Thomas Jefferson 29
LE MARS — An early scoring drought hurt Thomas Jefferson Tuesday as the Yellow Jackets fell at Le Mars.
“Our inability to score early put us in a hole, but our defense kept us in the game,” T.J. coach Devin Schoening said. “It was the same story we’ve seen play out in most games this year.
“It’s on me, as the coach, to put our girls in positions in the game and at practice to be successful. I have no doubt we will turn this around and continue to get better.”
Allison Schubert scored eight points and Allisa Schubert added seven to lead the Yellow Jackets’ offense.
T.J. will play host to Sioux City Heelan on Friday.
TJ (2-4, 1-3) 3 7 13 6 — 29
LeMars (3-4, 2-2) 5 11 20 10 — 46
TJ: Hannah Belt 6, Suzie Miller 0, Jasmine Ramos 0, Allisa Schubert 7, Allison Schubert 8, Akaysha Cole 0, Ellie Perrine 0, Natalie Clark 0, Samara Alcaraz 3, Sydney Hosick 0, Lexi Smith 2, Regan Gant 0.
LeMars: Van Otterloo 2, K. Dreckman 3, Davison 2, Temple 17, Schiff 3, J. Dreckman 14, Pippett 5.
East Mills 52, Heartland Christian 20
MALVERN — Heartland Christian girls basketball fell to East Mills 52-20 Tuesday evening, falling to 3-3 on the season.
Bella Dingus led the Eagles in scoring with 15 points while teammates Morgan Beckner and Shelena Cochran each pulled down 12 rebounds.
Heartland Christian will hope to get back into the winning column Thursday when it faces Siouxland Christian in Sioux City.
Heartland Christian (3-3) 5 9 10 6 0 — 20
East Mills (3-2) 14 12 10 16 — 52
Heartland Christian: Bella Dingus 15, Savannah Horan 1, Shelena Cochran 2, Sarah Stile 2.
Treynor 47, Tri-Center 15
NEOLA — Treynor earned a convincing victory over Tri-Center in Western Iowa Conference play on Tuesday.
Mandy Stogdill led the way for the Cardinals with 11 points and Tori Castle and Clara Teigland chipped in with nine apiece.
Treynor’s defense was also productive.
“The defense played well the whole night,” Treynor coach Joe Chapman said. “Offensively, we executed better in the first half. We’ve got some things we can still work on.”
Treynor will play IKM-Manning Friday while play host to Missouri Valley.
Treynor (3-4, 3-2) 20 11 10 6 — 47
Tri-Center (1-5, 0-4) 0 6 4 5 — 15
T: Tori Castle 9, Kennedy Elwood 8, Mandy Stogdill 11, Emma Flathers 4, Kasey Lang 4, Clara Teigland 9, Brie Chaussee 2.
TC: Maddie Wood 3, Molly Carlson 2, Kylie Alfers 6, Madison Ausdemore 4
AHSTW 76, Missouri Valley 33
AVOCA — AHSTW girls basketball improved to 7-1 on the season with a convincing 76-33 win over Missouri Valley Tuesday evening.
The Vikings had three players score in double-figures including Kinsey Scheffler’s 26 points. Kailey Jones finished with 19 and Claire Denning added 11.
“I thought we did a nice job of getting the ball inside,” AHSTW head coach Steve Sauvin said. “We thought we had a strength with our two big girls; between Kinsey and Kailey we had 45 points between the two, so I thought the guards did a great job of feeding them.”
AHSTW will go on the road Thursday night to take on a tough Logan-Magnolia team.
Missouri Valley (0-6) 11 8 5 9 — 33
AHSTW (7-1) 32 23 17 4 — 76
MV: Carlie Winchester 4, Ella Myler 3, Olivia Guinan 3, Maddie Larson 3, Morghan Herman 14, Maya Contreraz 2, Payton Hilts 4.
AHSTW: Claire Denning 11, Julia Kock 2, Kailey Jones 19, Tristin Heiny 3, Morgan Heiny 6, Claire Harris 9, Kinsey Scheffler 26.
Boys Basketball
Norwalk 65, Lewis Central 51
Class 3-A No. 4 Norwalk made 9 of 11 3-pointers in the first half Tuesday en route to a 14-point nonconference win over Lewis Central.
Northern Iowa recruit Bowen Born scored 33 points to lead Norwalk.
“They shot the ball extremely well in that first half,” L.C. coach Dan Miller said. “But our kids showed a lot of fight in the second half.
“It was a great to play against a great team. Born is going to Northern Iowa for a reason. They made it tough on us. We got it down to nine with five to go. I was pleased with how we battled.”
Easton Dermody and Logan Jones led Lewis Central with 15 and 12 points, respectively.
Norwalk (4-1) 19 24 8 14 — 65
Lewis Central (3-1) 13 11 11 16 — 51
N: Liam Buckley 2, Scott Anderson 11, Bowen Born 33, Cole Tunender 3, Tyler Johnson 14, Joe Brown 2.
LC: Cole Drummond 2, Easton Dermody 15, Logan Jones 12, Noah Rigatuso 12, Brady Miller 6, Thomas Fidone 4.
Le Mars 65, Thomas Jefferson 54
LE MARS — Thomas Jefferson boys basketball fell to LeMars 65-54 Tuesday night.
The Yellow Jackets were led in scoring by Quran Owens with 25 points, while teammate Amer Ibar added 15.
T.J. will seek its first win when it hosts Bishop Heelan Friday night.
Thomas Jefferson (0-5) 10 11 8 25 — 54
Le Mars (2-3) 12 21 13 19 — 65
T.J.: Aiden Flynn 8, Wimach Gilo 3, Austin Schubert 3, Q. Owens 25, Amer Ibar 15.
AHSTW 78, Missouri Valley 48
AVOCA — AHSTW hit 10 3-pointers as a team Tuesday on its way to a convincing conference victory over Missouri Valley.
Raydden Grobe led the way for the Vikings with 17 points, including fur 3-pointers. Brayden Lund added 14 and Clayton Akers 10.
Ben Hernandez paced Missouri Valley with 14 points.
Missouri Valley (1-5) 11 15 13 9 — 48
AHSTW (7-0) 25 22 17 14 — 78
MV: Ben Hernandez 14, Stevie Kean 13, Gavin Bartalini 8, Alec Fichter 5, Jed Kyle 2, Jordan Lenear 2, Cole Statska 2, Alex Murray 2.
A: Raydden Grobe 17, Brayden Lund 14, Clayton Akers 10, Kyle Sternberg 6, Joey Goins 5, Sam Porter 4, Cole Scheffler 2, Brody Langer 3, Blake Holst 2, Michael Mantell 6.
East Mills 64, Heartland Christian 50
MALVERN — Heartland Christian boys basketball fell to East Mills Tuesday night, 64-50.
East Mills was led by Michael Schafer’s 34 points in the win.
Heartland Christian’s Syles Jordan and D.J. Weilage scored 18 and 15 points, respectively.
Heartland Christian is back in action Thursday night against Siouxland Christian and East Mills will host Griswold on Friday.
Heartland Christian (3-2) 14 9 8 19 — 50
East Mills (6-0) 7 14 21 22 — 64
HC: DJ Weilage 15, Sean Atchley 8, Colton Brennan 3, Mitchell McCord 6, Syles Jordan 18.
EM: Davis McGrew 2, Michael Schafer 34, Nic Duysen 13, Mason Crouse 13, Jarett Jentzsch 2.
Treynor 50,
Tri-Center 41
NEOLA - Class 2-A No. 2 Treynor won hard-fought, 50-41 game over Tri-Center in boys basketball Tuesday night.
Jack Tiarks was the high point man with 17 for Treynor in the win.
Leyton Nelson was Tri-Center's leading scorer with 13 points.
Treynor moved to 6-0 after the win and will host IKM-Manning Friday night.
This was Tri-Center's first loss of the season and it will hope to rebound Thursday night when it hosts Missouri Valley.
Treynor (6-0) 13 6 14 17 - 50
Tri-Center (4-1) 11 13 7 10 - 41
Treynor: Sid Schaaf 8, Luke Mieska 2, Quinn Navara 2, Tim Zimmerman 8, Jon Schwarte 9, Stogdill 4, Jack Tiarks 17.
Tri-Center: Tom Turner 7, Caleb Mattox 7, Mason Rohatsch 2, Ethan Alfers 3, Leyton Nelson 13, Zach Elliott 9.
Iowa Western
IWCC men 93, Cloud County 88
Iowa Western was victorious in its final game before the holiday break, defeating Cloud County Tuesday 93-88.
The Reivers have now won six of their last seven games and sit at 10-7 on the season.
IWCC switched to a zone defense midway through the first half that paid immediate dividends. Cloud County shot 20% from 3-point range following the Reivers’ defensive switch.
“In the first half, Cloud County had 14 offensive rebounds,” IWCC coach Michael Johnette said. “In the second half, they had three.
“I just thought our focus and intent was much better. We had a lot of guys in foul trouble tonight, but we were able to kind of massage the foul rotations enough to keep us above water for a while. The last 15 minutes of basketball I thought we were definitely the better basketball team.”
Josiah Strong led five Reivers in double figures with 21 points. Bryce Fitzgerald (18), Kaleb Thornton and Caleb Huffman (16 each) and Seneca Louis (10) also had nice games.
Iowa Western will return to action against Neosho County on Jan. 1.
Cloud County 42 46 — 88
Iowa Western (10-7) 43 50 — 93
CC: Ty Duin 13, DJ Sims 14, Dyelan Reed 12, Iyen Enaruna 11, Denzel Ndongosi 3, Chad Vincent-Simon 8, Sami Sanad 4, Michael Ozomah 6, Akene Agee 17.
IW: Josiah Strong 21, Kaleb Thornton 16, Caleb Huffman 16, Damontrez Ruffin 8, Seneca Louis 10, Alec Spence 2, Mal Pine 2, Bryce Fitzgerald 18.
Wrestling
Millard South 55, Underwood 27
MILLARD, Nebraska — Class 1-A No. 3 Underwood fell to Millard South 55-27 in Tuesday night’s dual at Millard South.
Underwood scored three falls on the night including heavyweight, Easton Eledge, Gable Porter at 106 pounds, and Stevie Barnes at 120 pounds.
Nick Hamilton of Underwood also earned a 3-1 decision at 145 pounds.
Swimming
Lewis Central falls to Ralston
Lewis Central fell to Ralston 93-77 Tuesday in a dual. It was L.C.’s first loss of the young season.
L.C. won four events on the night. Carter Stangeland won the 200 individual medley (2 minuts, 13.20 seconds) and 100 freestyle (53.34). He was also part of the winning 200 freestyle relay team with Gabe Patton, Dylon Cox and Francis Morgan (1:40.49).
Morgan was also victorious for the Titans in the 500 freestyle (5:36.81).
“We’ve been moving kids around in the last three meets,” Lewis Central coach Bruce Schomburg said. “Everyone has pretty much swam a different event. We had some good races tonight. It was a loss, but I was happy with what we were doing tonight.”
L.C. will be back in action Thursday for a dual with Omaha Skutt.
Ralston 93, Lewis Central 77
Lewis Central results
200-yard medley relay: 2, Harrison Sprecher, David Gann, Jack Robbins, Francis Morgan (2:04.90)
200 freestyle: 2, Gann 1:57.96
200 IM: 1, Carter Stangeland 2:13.20
50 free: 2, Dylon Cox 24.89
100 butterfly: 3, Cox 1:03.17
100 freestyle: 1, Stangeland 53.34
500 free: 1, Francis Morgan 5:36.81
200 free relay: 1, Gabe Patton, Cox, Stangeland, Morgan 1:40.49
100 backstroke: 3, Jack Robbins 1:10.23.
100 breaststroke: 2, David Gann 1”16.32
400 free relay: 2, Patton, Cox, Stangeland, Gann 3:38.12
