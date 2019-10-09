Nine Abraham Lincoln players were honored for Senior Night Tuesday against Sioux City West, and all nine had an impact on the Lynx’s Missouri River Conference sweep.
Many seniors stepped up when called upon. Trinity Anderson had four digs. Erica Rodriguez added an ace, and Elaina Bohnet and Julia Wagoner paced the team with a combined 24 kills.
“We played them pretty much the whole match, and then we were able to get some juniors in along the way,” A.L. coach Katie Darrington said. “It makes it fun because it truly was a Senior Night. Everybody got to play. Everyone played well.”
The coach also praised how much of an impact the seniors have had on the program over the last four years.
“I’m just really proud of our seniors,” Darrington said. “Four of them started as freshmen. They won 14 matches that year. They’ve improved every year, and now we’re 30-3. I just couldn’t be more proud of the work they’ve put in and the culture they’ve created.”
Sioux City West (4-22, 0-6) 15 4 12
Abraham Lincoln (30-3, 5-1) 25 25 25
AL stats: Kills: Elaina Bohnet 15, Julia Wagoner 9, Sam Christiansen 2, Kirsten Spurgin 4, Kayla Schleifman 9, Jillian Shanks 8, Sierrah Beaman 2, Zoe Lutz 3. Aces: Hailey Dizona 1, Spurgin 1, Brooke Wohlers 1, Bohnet 2, Taylan Keefer 2, Erica Rodriguez 1. Blocks: Christiansen 1, Schleifman 2. Set assists: Christiansen 38, Wagoner 3, Dizona 1, Keefer 6, Kerragan Baxter 1. Digs: Trinity Anderson 4.
Underwood 3, Riverside 0
UNDERWOOD — Class 2-A No. 10 Underwood defeated Riverside in three sets Tuesday night.
“This was a good turnaround for us after we’ve been up-and-down lately,” Underwood coach Paula Carman said. “They put a lot of things together that we’ve been really honing in on this last week of practice and game film.”
Underwood’s Macy Vanfossan notched 14 kills in the win and teammate Peyton Cook finished with 26 set-assists.
The Eagles improve to 19-5 on the year and will host Missouri Valley on senior night this Thursday. Underwood will then compete in the CAM tournament on Saturday to wrap up its regular season.
Riverside (17-8) 15 22 16
Underwood (19-5) 25 25 25
Underwood stat leaders: Kills: Macy Vanfossan, 14; Lauren Brown, 8; Rus Zoe, 7; Brianna Justsen, 4; Ashlyn Torneten, 1. Aces: Vanfossan, 2. Blocks: Justsen, 4. Set-assists: Peyton Cook, 26. Digs: Vanfossan, 12; Cook, 12.
Tri-Center 3, Missouri Valley
MISSOURI VALLEY — Despite losing one of its captains and team leaders early in the match, Tri-Center was able to beat Missouri Valley in four sets on the road Tuesday night.
Tri-Center ultimately lost the first set in which Presley Pogge injured her ankle. The Trojans would win the next three sets and head coach Amy Wingert loved how her team responded to the adversity.
“The girls played for something bigger than themselves,” Wingert said. “They played for each other tonight.
“They played together as a team. They pulled each other together more than I’ve ever seen them do,” Wingert added.
Tri-Center (19-13) 22 25 25 25
Missouri Valley (11-19) 25 14 14 23
Tri-Center stat leaders: Kills: Tatum Carlson 11, Emilie Sorensen 9, Meredith Maassen, 9; Laura Brockoff, 7; Preslie Arbaugh, 5; *Presley Pogge, 2.Aces: Carlson, 4; Arbaugh, 3; Miranda Ring, 2; Maddie Wood, 3; Marissa Ring, 1.Blocks: Arbaugh, 4; Brockoff, 3; Sorensen, 3; Miranda Ring, 1.Digs leader: Carlson, 16. Set-Assists: Miranda Ring, 36.
From Monday
Falcons place first at Woodbine XC meet
WOODBINE — The St. Albert boys cross country team took first place in the Woodbine Invite on Monday. Bennett Heisterkamp set the pace for St. Albert, finishing first with a time of 17:00.
Logan-Magnolia won the girls event with an impressive score of 20 and five top ten finishers including second-place finisher Courtney Sporrer.
Peyton Pogge of Tri-Center won her fifth race of the year with a time of 19:25 and helped the Trojans finish second as a team.
Girls team results: 1, Logan-Magnolia, 20; 2, Tri-Center 57; 3, Ikm-Manning 108; 4, Exira-EHK 109; 5, Cam 114; 6, West Harrison, 151; 7, Boyer Valley, 177.
Girls individual top 10: 1, Peyton Pogge, Tri-Center, 19:25; 2, Courtney Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia, 20:32; 3, Grace Slater, Audubon, 20:38; 4, Kylie Morrison, Logan-Magnolia, 20:41; 5, Taylor Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia, 20:54; 6, Violet Lapke, Logan-Magnolia, 21:46; 7, Carly McKeever, St Albert, 22:14; 8, Hannah Thygesen, Audubon, 22:33; 9, Mya Moss, Logan-Magnolia, 22:47; 10, Morgan Hanson, IKM-Manning, 22:54.
Boys team results: 1, St Albert, 52; 2, Tri-Center, 55; 3, Woodbine, 91; 4, IKM-Manning, 106; 5, Logan-Magnolia, 119; 6, Boyer Valley, 160; 7, Missouri Valley, 173; 8, Cam, 207; 9, Underwood, 242; 10, Whiting, 289.
Boys top 10: 1, Bennett Heisterkamp, St Albert, 17:00; 2, Brett McGee, Tri-Center, 17:43; 3, Quentin Dreyer, IKM-Manning, 18:03; 4, Ryan Hughes, St Albert, 18:10; 5, Jon Franke, Tri-Center, 18:13; 6, Bryce Patten, Underwood, 18:32; 7, Ethan Follman, Cam, 18:37; 8, Patrick Heffernan, Boyer Valley, 18:39; 9, Colin Lillie, St Albert, 18:45; 10, Nate Wright, Woodbine, 18:57.
